Open Forum: February 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,044 Responses to Open Forum: February 11, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Delta A
    #2294058, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Is ‘enlightenment’ the naughty word that saw me disappeared?

  2. calli
    #2294059, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Over the Aesthetic Perimeter and onto the next page.

    😃

  3. Delta A
    #2294060, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Nope. Must have been something else.

    But top of the page. Yay!

    Almost makes up for having to print out my post four times.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2294064, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2293666, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:39 am
    Re: NSW and fires. Since it was pointed out to me many years ago, I am of the view that air temperature is not the major risk factor. Fuel, Wind and Relative Humidity are the significant factors.

    Relative humidity below 15% and anything burns.

    That seems to be on the money IR.
    It seems that, as you move towards the tropics, the frequency and intensity of bushfires decreases.
    The fuel doesn’t get a chance to get really dry in the weeks leading up to mid summer and there a very few mid-late summer days with low humidity.
    Of course, you have missed an obvious contributory factor in bushfires.
    That is, that most of them are lit by someone and you have to ask yourself … “who has the motive?”
    My money is on casual employees who only get work when the Catastrophometer is cranked up to 11 …
    YES … THOSE DEAF SIGNALLING WYMMINSES ARE FIREBUGS.
    You know it makes sense.

  5. Baldrick
    #2294065, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    “The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”
    _________________
    I doubt even Turdbull is stupid enough to believe that.

    The idea is gaining traction in the media:

    Dom Knight ✔ @domknight
    Yes! As suggested by both me and @AndrewPStreet this week – great way for Turnbull to boost his numbers. What else can he do to hang on?

  6. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2294067, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Too right you are Delta. No besmirching of The Prophet (PBUH) tolerated as he was the Perfect Man.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2294069, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    It seems that, as you move towards the tropics, the frequency and intensity of bushfires decreases. The fuel doesn’t get a chance to get really dry in the weeks leading up to mid summer and there a very few mid-late summer days with low humidity.

    Not in the Top End. Large fuel loads, mostly grass, builds up during the wet and the humidity drops during the Dry Season and everything gets very dry. The fuel load is decreased by…[shock, horror]…controlled burns near settled areas. Outside settled areas, fires in the early Dry Season usually just burn off the grass and do not get into the trees. In more remote areas, fires — big fires — are lit by helicopters:

    Aerial back-burning is underway across the Top End of the Northern Territory, aiming to minimise the risk of wildfires later in the year. Bushfires NT aims to light about 1,000 kilometres of fire fronts across the Katherine, Victoria River District (VRD) and Gulf of Carpentaria regions over the next few weeks.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2294070, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    7 pm
    Defending FGM, wife-beating and slavery will be mainstream Leftist positions before too long.

    I’m fairly relaxed about leftist women being bashed, having their clits cut off and being kept in chains. I do have some progressive tendencies.

  9. Entropy
    #2294071, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Baldrick
    #2294065, posted on February 12, 2017 at 5:54 pm
    “The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”
    _________________
    I doubt even Turdbull is stupid enough to believe that.

    The idea is gaining traction in the media:

    Dom Knight ✔ @domknight
    Yes! As suggested by both me and @AndrewPStreet this week – great way for Turnbull to boost his numbers. What else can he do to hang on?

    These people are just unbelievable. So high up the heirachy of needs they can do nothing else but shit on the unwashed below.

  10. Snoopy
    #2294073, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    “The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”

    I was wondering what motivated my fellow Delcons to desert the Libs en masse and here it is. Delayed homo hoedowns. Who’d have guessed?

  11. Delta A
    #2294074, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”

    Yep! That’s what I’ve been hanging out for.

  12. Makka
    #2294075, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    What else can he do to hang on?

    Yeah, a handful of queers and their relo’s are going to save Turnbull. They will stop voting greenleft and flock to the LNP. Meanwhile, no conservatives will have a gutsful and vote PHON in disgust.

  13. King Koala
    #2294077, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Israel isn’t in the EU, but it isn’t European?

    Neither Israel or Turkey is a European nation and neither deserves any protection from NATO nor any special consideration for trade deals.

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2294078, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”

    It’s all you ever hear Australians talking about.

    “This country is perfect and everything is going mintox. If only poofters could get hitched in parks I’d vote for Murray Turntable in a second”.

  15. Myrddin Seren
    #2294080, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Trump Derangement Syndrome – Media Edition.

    In spite of everything else going on in the world – Channel Nein’s newsroom think an SNL skit badly mocking Sean Spicer constitutes ‘news’.

    Not sure how many of the media are going to survive four years of TrumpTrumpTrump before being institutionalised ?

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2294081, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    King Koala why do you hate J ew s so much?

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2294083, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    “The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”

    But, of course! This was the issue that helped Trump to his win in the US! Oh, no, wait! It was jobs, taxes and the economy. Oh well! I’m sure that Potential Greatness will still win out.

  18. Ragu
    #2294084, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    NFL forums have broken along Trumpian vs SJW lines

    tformation says:
    Feb 3, 2017 5:05 PM
    Some dork wrote: “How is “Social Justice Warrior” a derogatory term? You don’t believe in justice? What is it that you fight for that is so much more noble? ”

    Social justice isn’t justice. It’s mob violence. Ask Milo about that one.

    And

    exinsidertrader says:
    Feb 3, 2017 5:56 PM
    aj66shanghai says:
    Feb 3, 2017 4:24 PM

    How is “Social Justice Warrior” a derogatory term? You don’t believe in justice? What is it that you fight for that is so much more noble? …
    _____________
    Qualifying the word justice with the word “social” in front of it is a perversion. It is all about trying to prohibit diversity of thought and to bully and harm anyone with whom you disagree and then rationalize that fascistic behavior as OK because of your “good” intentions. SJWs should be laughed at and ignored and, when they violently attack others, immediately arrested and locked up. Take a knee to that.

  19. Tom
    #2294085, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Had to duck out. Pom blonde Melissa Reid won the chicks Vic Open golf. Watch out for her on the chicks US tour this year — big setback after her mum was killed in a car crash in Germany five years ago while following her on tour. Huge talent. Will be a star.

  20. Frank
    #2294088, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Dr BG:

    It made me wonder about what the world would look like if everyone were ten percent dumber.

    Twitter.

  21. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2294091, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Russia is considering handing over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to Donald Trump, who has demanded his execution as a traitor, an American television network claims.

    The former National Security Agency contractor has lived under Kremlin protection since he leaked huge quantities of classified intelligence in 2013.

    But Russian officials view the return of the fugitive as a favour that would cement better ties with the new administration, an official told NBC News.

    The claim was based on alleged intercepts of communications between high-level Russian officials, recorded by US intelligence agencies.

    Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor as president, pressed Moscow to return Snowden. President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to do was a big contributory factor to worsening relations between the US and Russia.

    Snowden’s return to America — and concern about what Putin might demand in return — could also prove problematic. Intelligence agencies are suspicious of the Kremlin’s effort to curry favour with Trump, who would be likely to push for a death penalty trial of Snowden.

    That would split the American electorate because Snowden exposed massive eavesdropping activities by US intelligence that were later curtailed by legislation.

    Michael Morell, former deputy head of the CIA, warned last month that Snowden would be “the perfect inauguration gift” from the Russian leader to Trump. “This would give President Putin one of the things he desires the most – being seen at home and abroad as an equal of the US.”

    From the Oz.

  22. Delta A
    #2294093, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Neither Israel or Turkey is a European nation

    So glad someone mentioned Turkey. It allows me to post, in the pre-evening fights, that our back road has become hazardous for driving because of … turkeys!

    Big, beautiful, colourful turkeys, fanning out their tail feathers to impress the (largely unimpressed) drab females who strut their stuff on this scenic and mostly deserted back-road. And they have no idea of traffic danger. One could leap from the car – or lean out with the door open – and grab one of these monstrous birds, which is obviously what happens in the weeks leading up to Christmas and Easter.

    But there they are again a few weeks later; feasts on fuzzy legs, oblivious of their culinary delights.

  23. Combine Dave
    #2294094, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    “The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.

    haha

    Not a great plan.

  24. Top Ender
    #2294095, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Just recovering from a skim-through of the Australian Archives files on the disappearance of pilot Valentich over Bass Strait in 1978.

    Hundreds and hundreds of pages about how his Cessna was “taken by a UFO”. Seems some people will believe anything.

  25. King Koala
    #2294099, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    King Koala why do you hate J ew s so much?

    I don’t hate j ews. Since when is treating j ews the same as everyone else a sign of hatred?

    I hate censorship though. Why is one special group above criticism on the Cat?

  26. H B Bear
    #2294102, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Dom Knight ✔ @domknight

    I guess it is a good idea if you have made a career out of low grade undergraduate humour into your 40s courtesy of the taxpayer and your ALPBC maaates. More importantly, I wonder what Lord Waffleworth’s Greens advisor and Lucy think?

  27. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2294103, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The Jungle Bunnies go on another rampage in Caroline Springs. The Hunch Back of Spring Street will be completely non-plussed, because diversity is supposed to be the key to Victoristan’s greatness.

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2294108, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    COLIN Barnett has described the Liberal Party’s preference deal with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation as a “sensible and pragmatic result”, saying his overriding aim was to beat Labor.

    Not long ago Barnett was trying to ban Geert Wilders from speaking at any state owned buildings.

  29. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2294109, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The Jungle Bunnies go on another rampage in Caroline Springs

    I thought we were just supposed to make more effort to understand their problems?

  30. Senile Old Guy
    #2294110, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    So glad someone mentioned Turkey. It allows me to post, in the pre-evening fights, that our back road has become hazardous for driving because of … turkeys!

    In the north, we have orange-footed scrub fowl. They also ‘sing’ in the dawn.

  31. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2294111, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    It seems that, as you move towards the tropics, the frequency and intensity of bushfires decreases. The fuel doesn’t get a chance to get really dry in the weeks leading up to mid summer and there a very few mid-late summer days with low humidity.

    Yep – fires in the north of this great nation are just Billy-Boilers, compared to those in the south.

    Any northerner who has never seen a southern fire only thinks there are fires in the north.

  32. Top Ender
    #2294112, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Gang of youths storm Vic music festival

    A large gang of youths ran through a Melbourne music festival and stole mobile phones and assaulted people as they filmed the fireworks.

    A large group of youths, reportedly over a hundred, stampeded though the Summersault Festival in Caroline Springs around 10pm on Saturday.

    Six people had their mobile phones stolen and two people were assaulted during the incident, police say.

    A witness, Carrie, told the Herald Sun she had her phone and wallet stolen and was shoved in the stomach.

    “There would have been at least 100 Sudanese who just ran at us like a giant wave; it was a planned attack,” she said.

    Entire article from the Oz.

  33. calli
    #2294114, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Dom Knight. Is he the Chaser “Boy” who’s free with his fists?

  34. Delta A
    #2294115, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    And my other favourite bird experience concerns the swan and Cape Barren goose who, every evening, walk side by side up from the cove, past our sitting room, to where ever they bed down for the night. I rarely catch them wandering by in the morning – they’re very early risers. But I love their daily ritual.

  35. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2294116, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    The Jungle Bunnies go on another rampage in Caroline Springs. The Hunch Back of Spring Street will be completely non-plussed, because diversity is supposed to be the key to Victoristan’s greatness.

    So spake Caliph Andrews on his ABC’s QandA, just last week.
    If you ain’t got diversity – you ain’t got a strong community. (choke, splutter, retch…)

  36. Snoopy
    #2294118, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Entire article from the Oz.

    That must be #FakeNews. There’s nothing on the ABC News website.

  37. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2294121, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    That must be #FakeNews. There’s nothing on the ABC News website.

    Naturally. Anything put out by Murdoch666 is automatically #fakenews

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2294123, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.

    Tesla was already a complete scam, now it is rooted.

    SELL.

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-uaw-idUSKBN15P1U1

  39. john constantine
    #2294124, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    http://freebeacon.com/culture/gun-control-thriller-miss-sloane-one-worst-opening-weekends-ever/

    Should there be a dedicated thread to mock the thinking that led their elites to fund and promote a movie about a social justice wymynsys single handedly destroying the Gun Lobby?.

    Their ‘miss slaone, the movie’ opens soon in australia, probably do better here than in America.

  40. Senile Old Guy
    #2294125, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I rarely catch them wandering by in the morning – they’re very early risers. But I love their daily ritual.

    The ritual around here including murdering babies, or that’s what it sounds like.

  41. egg_
    #2294126, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Kia Stinger GT on the cards for Australian police

    RWD* twin-turbo V6.

    *Like a proper performance sedan should be.

  42. john constantine
    #2294127, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Their Apex Predators will be made ‘special constables’ of the yarragrad police soon enough. Dispense with all the trivial training and performance stuff and go straight to the diversity.

    The cheapest way to not get robbed in Africa, is to hire the gangs that normally do the robbing to lounge around and ‘protect’ you from being robbed.

  43. jupes
    #2294129, posted on February 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    because diversity is supposed to be the key to Victoristan’s greatness.

    Apparently diversity is also the strength of the ADF.

    Dunno how the AIF ever won WW1 without all the wymminses and people from Ethnia.

    One of lifes mysteries I suppose.

    Army.

    Air force.

    Navy.

  44. Combine Dave
    #2294130, posted on February 12, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Kia Stinger GT on the cards for Australian police

    RWD* twin-turbo V6.

    *Like a proper performance sedan should be.

    Nothing for the public?

    Sad.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *