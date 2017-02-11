Liberty Quote
What the doctrine of balancing budgets over a period of many years really means is this: As long as our own party is in office, we will enhance our popularity by reckless spending.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- john constantine on Australia’s third world electricity network
- Leigh Lowe on Au nom du peuple
- Combine Dave on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- jupes on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- classical_hero on Baloney about electricity prices
- john constantine on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- john constantine on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Irreversible on Australia’s third world electricity network
- Salvatore at the Pub on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Au nom du peuple
- john constantine on The circling of the elites
- Snoopy on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Irreversible on Baloney about electricity prices
- Salvatore at the Pub on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Delta A on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- calli on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Combine Dave on Crazy Trump
- Top Ender on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Waz on Baloney about electricity prices
- Irreversible on Au nom du peuple
- Chris on Au nom du peuple
- jupes on Au nom du peuple
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: February 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Au nom du peuple
- Baloney about electricity prices
- The circling of the elites
- Did you know the EU has a tariff wall?
- Australia’s third world electricity network
- Crazy Trump
- Good news and bad news in child protection
- No answers blowin’ in the wind
- Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics
- Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Roundup Feb 10
- Dan Hannan on free trade
- Cross Post: Allan Hird WADA inquiry needed in light of Essendon drug scandal
- Ivan Kennedy on the dual role for C02, warming and cooling
- The true meaning of populism
- “A healthy and necessary re-assertion of the primacy of the nation-state”
- Libertarians in an age of populism
- If you don’t like the terms of your employment, quit.
- What Kind Of People Are Representing Us In Parliament?
- Cross Post: Marcus Putting Trump’s Executive Actions in Perspective
- Trump: the first two weeks
- Donald Trump and conservative values
- Free speech – lie down and forget it!
- Will the federal government recover the funding?
- Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
- This man is a parasite.
- Escaping accountability
- Guest Post: John Adams Leadership speculation
- The Greens – What Next
- Regulator as activist: the Clean Energy Regulator jumps the shark
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: February 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,044 Responses to Open Forum: February 11, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Is ‘enlightenment’ the naughty word that saw me disappeared?
Over the Aesthetic Perimeter and onto the next page.
😃
Nope. Must have been something else.
But top of the page. Yay!
Almost makes up for having to print out my post four times.
That seems to be on the money IR.
It seems that, as you move towards the tropics, the frequency and intensity of bushfires decreases.
The fuel doesn’t get a chance to get really dry in the weeks leading up to mid summer and there a very few mid-late summer days with low humidity.
Of course, you have missed an obvious contributory factor in bushfires.
That is, that most of them are lit by someone and you have to ask yourself … “who has the motive?”
My money is on casual employees who only get work when the Catastrophometer is cranked up to 11 …
YES … THOSE DEAF SIGNALLING WYMMINSES ARE FIREBUGS.
You know it makes sense.
The idea is gaining traction in the media:
Too right you are Delta. No besmirching of The Prophet (PBUH) tolerated as he was the Perfect Man.
Not in the Top End. Large fuel loads, mostly grass, builds up during the wet and the humidity drops during the Dry Season and everything gets very dry. The fuel load is decreased by…[shock, horror]…controlled burns near settled areas. Outside settled areas, fires in the early Dry Season usually just burn off the grass and do not get into the trees. In more remote areas, fires — big fires — are lit by helicopters:
I’m fairly relaxed about leftist women being bashed, having their clits cut off and being kept in chains. I do have some progressive tendencies.
These people are just unbelievable. So high up the heirachy of needs they can do nothing else but shit on the unwashed below.
I was wondering what motivated my fellow Delcons to desert the Libs en masse and here it is. Delayed homo hoedowns. Who’d have guessed?
The message to [the prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull is that he will win back support from potential Liberal voters at the next election by dropping the plebiscite policy and passing marriage equality on a free vote.”
Yep! That’s what I’ve been hanging out for.
What else can he do to hang on?
Yeah, a handful of queers and their relo’s are going to save Turnbull. They will stop voting greenleft and flock to the LNP. Meanwhile, no conservatives will have a gutsful and vote PHON in disgust.
Israel isn’t in the EU, but it isn’t European?
Neither Israel or Turkey is a European nation and neither deserves any protection from NATO nor any special consideration for trade deals.
It’s all you ever hear Australians talking about.
“This country is perfect and everything is going mintox. If only poofters could get hitched in parks I’d vote for Murray Turntable in a second”.
Trump Derangement Syndrome – Media Edition.
In spite of everything else going on in the world – Channel Nein’s newsroom think an SNL skit badly mocking Sean Spicer constitutes ‘news’.
Not sure how many of the media are going to survive four years of TrumpTrumpTrump before being institutionalised ?
King Koala why do you hate J ew s so much?
But, of course! This was the issue that helped Trump to his win in the US! Oh, no, wait! It was jobs, taxes and the economy. Oh well! I’m sure that Potential Greatness will still win out.
NFL forums have broken along Trumpian vs SJW lines
And
Had to duck out. Pom blonde Melissa Reid won the chicks Vic Open golf. Watch out for her on the chicks US tour this year — big setback after her mum was killed in a car crash in Germany five years ago while following her on tour. Huge talent. Will be a star.
Dr BG:
Twitter.
From the Oz.
Neither Israel or Turkey is a European nation
So glad someone mentioned Turkey. It allows me to post, in the pre-evening fights, that our back road has become hazardous for driving because of … turkeys!
Big, beautiful, colourful turkeys, fanning out their tail feathers to impress the (largely unimpressed) drab females who strut their stuff on this scenic and mostly deserted back-road. And they have no idea of traffic danger. One could leap from the car – or lean out with the door open – and grab one of these monstrous birds, which is obviously what happens in the weeks leading up to Christmas and Easter.
But there they are again a few weeks later; feasts on fuzzy legs, oblivious of their culinary delights.
haha
Not a great plan.
Just recovering from a skim-through of the Australian Archives files on the disappearance of pilot Valentich over Bass Strait in 1978.
Hundreds and hundreds of pages about how his Cessna was “taken by a UFO”. Seems some people will believe anything.
King Koala why do you hate J ew s so much?
I don’t hate j ews. Since when is treating j ews the same as everyone else a sign of hatred?
I hate censorship though. Why is one special group above criticism on the Cat?
I guess it is a good idea if you have made a career out of low grade undergraduate humour into your 40s courtesy of the taxpayer and your ALPBC maaates. More importantly, I wonder what Lord Waffleworth’s Greens advisor and Lucy think?
The Jungle Bunnies go on another rampage in Caroline Springs. The Hunch Back of Spring Street will be completely non-plussed, because diversity is supposed to be the key to Victoristan’s greatness.
Not long ago Barnett was trying to ban Geert Wilders from speaking at any state owned buildings.
I thought we were just supposed to make more effort to understand their problems?
So glad someone mentioned Turkey. It allows me to post, in the pre-evening fights, that our back road has become hazardous for driving because of … turkeys!
In the north, we have orange-footed scrub fowl. They also ‘sing’ in the dawn.
Yep – fires in the north of this great nation are just Billy-Boilers, compared to those in the south.
Any northerner who has never seen a southern fire only thinks there are fires in the north.
Gang of youths storm Vic music festival
A large gang of youths ran through a Melbourne music festival and stole mobile phones and assaulted people as they filmed the fireworks.
A large group of youths, reportedly over a hundred, stampeded though the Summersault Festival in Caroline Springs around 10pm on Saturday.
Six people had their mobile phones stolen and two people were assaulted during the incident, police say.
A witness, Carrie, told the Herald Sun she had her phone and wallet stolen and was shoved in the stomach.
“There would have been at least 100 Sudanese who just ran at us like a giant wave; it was a planned attack,” she said.
Entire article from the Oz.
Dom Knight. Is he the Chaser “Boy” who’s free with his fists?
And my other favourite bird experience concerns the swan and Cape Barren goose who, every evening, walk side by side up from the cove, past our sitting room, to where ever they bed down for the night. I rarely catch them wandering by in the morning – they’re very early risers. But I love their daily ritual.
So spake Caliph Andrews on his ABC’s QandA, just last week.
If you ain’t got diversity – you ain’t got a strong community. (choke, splutter, retch…)
That must be #FakeNews. There’s nothing on the ABC News website.
Naturally. Anything put out by Murdoch666 is automatically #fakenews
Tesla was already a complete scam, now it is rooted.
SELL.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-uaw-idUSKBN15P1U1
http://freebeacon.com/culture/gun-control-thriller-miss-sloane-one-worst-opening-weekends-ever/
Should there be a dedicated thread to mock the thinking that led their elites to fund and promote a movie about a social justice wymynsys single handedly destroying the Gun Lobby?.
Their ‘miss slaone, the movie’ opens soon in australia, probably do better here than in America.
The ritual around here including murdering babies, or that’s what it sounds like.
Kia Stinger GT on the cards for Australian police
RWD* twin-turbo V6.
*Like a proper performance sedan should be.
Their Apex Predators will be made ‘special constables’ of the yarragrad police soon enough. Dispense with all the trivial training and performance stuff and go straight to the diversity.
The cheapest way to not get robbed in Africa, is to hire the gangs that normally do the robbing to lounge around and ‘protect’ you from being robbed.
Apparently diversity is also the strength of the ADF.
Dunno how the AIF ever won WW1 without all the wymminses and people from Ethnia.
One of lifes mysteries I suppose.
Army.
Air force.
Navy.
Nothing for the public?
Sad.