Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics

Posted on 4:10 am, February 11, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian
With the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decisively rejecting the Trump administration’s application for its executive order on immigration to be reinstated, the question of whether the checks and balances America’s system of government imposes on the new administration will remain effective has moved to the centre of the political debate.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas is a columnist for The Australian newspaper and the inaugural Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the SMART Infrastructure Facility at the University of Wollongong. The SMART Infrastructure Facility is a $61.8 million world-class research and training centre concerned with integrated infrastructure solutions for the future. Henry is also Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia. Prior to these concurrent roles Henry worked as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Henry's previous career was as an economist at the OECD in Paris, where amongst other roles he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment and was Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department.
10 Responses to Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics

  1. johanna
    And last but not least, there is Trump’s personal and political character. He is not the first president in modern times to attack the media, belittle his opponents and ignore due process; but he is the first to do so from the outset of his presidency. And he is certainly the first president to repeatedly insult the judiciary, question the integrity of the intelligence services and assert a moral equivalence between the US and a semi-authoritarian regime run by a thug who jails his critics, when he doesn’t murder them.

    At least in the short term, Trump’s tactics may be politically advantageous, galvanising his base, provoking the Democrats into paroxysms of outrage and forcing congressional Republicans to choose between defending him or being seen to cast their lot with the other side. But the gains come at a steep price.

    After all, as the poet James Russell Lowell warned, the American constitution, for all its ingenuity, is not a “machine that would go of itself”. Nor does its survival really rest on its institutional architecture. Rather, as The Federalist ­Papers emphasised, its proper functioning “depends on the spirit of moderation”, which in turn relies on preserving a degree of civility in public life.

    That means nothing to Trump; and he is hardly alone in that respect. As an age of disappointments melts into an age of extremes, his style is merely part of a global trend.

    More than anyone, however, he is that trend’s uniquely powerful epicentre. With the potential to shake the world to its foundations, Trump v the Republic may prove the most dangerous battle of all.

    For Cats who don’t subscribe, the conclusion of Henry’s latest Never Trumpian foray into politics.

    As I have said before, he should stick to economics.

    Henry made up his mind from the beginning that Trump is a bizarre, crazy demagogue, although Trump’s electoral victory has forced him to tone down the language a bit. He would be right at home with the tut-tutting bowtie wearers in the GOP. If only they had endorsed a nice, polite fellow like Jeb! or someone, and let Hillary win, we would all be better off, apparently.

  2. stackja
    Elected executive versus selected judiciary has been debate since Marshall created ‘judicial review’. Lincoln ignored court. FDR tried stacking to get his way. Democrats still fighting the election results along with MSM.

  3. stackja
    johanna – Thank you for Henry quote. To me DT is an ‘old-fashioned’ USA President. Henry should read more about earlier USA Presidents.

  4. johanna
    Thanks, stackja.

    It is amusing to read these rose-tinted-glasses in the rearview mirror interpretations of American politics. Truth is, it’s always been a rough and tumble business, with plenty of dirty tricks all round.

  5. a happy little debunker
    From my understanding,
    The restraining order against the temporary ban is based on the constitutionality of a candidate’s pre-election speeches rather than of a president violating their constitution.

    Religious discrimination is cited as the compelling constitutional meme for the restraining order (as we realise – a completely bogus claim).

    When the courts are able to self select the parameters they wish to adjudicate over, it is more than fair that they are challenged and rebuked for that self selection.

    It is not Trump creating a constitutional crisis – rather it is the courts.

    (happy to be corrected)

  6. Old School Conservative
    I learn a lot about prevailing attitudes from my grandchildren. From the Year 12 boy, “Trump will be assassinated soon. He is the most hated man in America and he lost the popular vote”. From the Year 9 girl, quoting her history teacher, “Trump does not have the right to ban Muslims from going to America”.
    Yes, long discussions followed but it is hard counteracting the illogical, incorrect anti-Trump hysteria.

  7. johanna
    debunker, it’s a bit more complicated than that, but you’ve captured the essence.

    No serious legal eagle doubts that the President has thr right to do what Trump did. It’s just another delaying tactic by the Democrats.

    Trouble is, while it wends its way through the courts, thousands of people from those countries will enter the US.

    As Trump rightly tweeted, if something bad happens as a result, it’s on them.

    Not that it will be much consolation to victims or their families. Once again, the Left demonstrates that bloodshed is no barrier to achieving their aims.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    johanna
    Thanks for that johanna.

    To me, merely as an observation, it is incredible that in the USA you can have your assets seized whether you are convicted or not.

    Henry, go and read some of this blokes stuff, particularly on asset seizure, and then tell me how bad Trump has been since January 20, 2017.

    http://freedominourtime.blogspot.com.au/

    It is interesting that he has an .com.au website

    And tell me Henry when do you think we should shut down the Department of Treasury?

  9. OneWorldGovernment
    johanna
    debunker, it’s a bit more complicated than that, but you’ve captured the essence.

    No serious legal eagle doubts that the President has thr right to do what Trump did. It’s just another delaying tactic by the Democrats.

    Trouble is, while it wends its way through the courts, thousands of people from those countries will enter the US.

    As Trump rightly tweeted, if something bad happens as a result, it’s on them.

    Not that it will be much consolation to victims or their families. Once again, the Left demonstrates that bloodshed is no barrier to achieving their aims.

    johanna

    I think the Trump Team have played this masterfully.

    They have their Secretary of State, T Rex, in place who can now direct all American visa issuing offices to cease and desist;

    They now have their Attorney General who, unlike ours, has the balls and knowledge to go after the rouge judges.

    They have a winner of a Homeland Security man who can put his own folk into vetting incoming people.

    It will be interesting.

  10. johanna
    OWG – when I was appointed from outside the APS to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, decades ago, my security vetting took almost six months. I am a citizen, went to school and university here, and at that time had never travelled anywhere overseas except to the US.

    Admittedly, the vetters were slow and probably not very good at their job. But, if it took that long to suss out me, a citizen with a transparent record in this country, how on earth can the bona fides of people from countries with few or no records, be established? It’s a joke.

    I suspect that the Trump administration will take at least as long to process the bona fides of Mohammed X from Somalia as the APS did mine. Let’s hope so.

