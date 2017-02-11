Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics

Today in The Australian
With the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decisively rejecting the Trump administration’s application for its executive order on immigration to be reinstated, the question of whether the checks and balances America’s system of government imposes on the new administration will remain effective has moved to the centre of the political debate.
The entrepreneur profits to the extent he has succeeded in serving the consumers better than other people have done.— Ludwig von Mises
For Cats who don’t subscribe, the conclusion of Henry’s latest Never Trumpian foray into politics.
As I have said before, he should stick to economics.
Henry made up his mind from the beginning that Trump is a bizarre, crazy demagogue, although Trump’s electoral victory has forced him to tone down the language a bit. He would be right at home with the tut-tutting bowtie wearers in the GOP. If only they had endorsed a nice, polite fellow like Jeb! or someone, and let Hillary win, we would all be better off, apparently.
Elected executive versus selected judiciary has been debate since Marshall created ‘judicial review’. Lincoln ignored court. FDR tried stacking to get his way. Democrats still fighting the election results along with MSM.
johanna – Thank you for Henry quote. To me DT is an ‘old-fashioned’ USA President. Henry should read more about earlier USA Presidents.
Thanks, stackja.
It is amusing to read these rose-tinted-glasses in the rearview mirror interpretations of American politics. Truth is, it’s always been a rough and tumble business, with plenty of dirty tricks all round.
From my understanding,
The restraining order against the temporary ban is based on the constitutionality of a candidate’s pre-election speeches rather than of a president violating their constitution.
Religious discrimination is cited as the compelling constitutional meme for the restraining order (as we realise – a completely bogus claim).
When the courts are able to self select the parameters they wish to adjudicate over, it is more than fair that they are challenged and rebuked for that self selection.
It is not Trump creating a constitutional crisis – rather it is the courts.
(happy to be corrected)
I learn a lot about prevailing attitudes from my grandchildren. From the Year 12 boy, “Trump will be assassinated soon. He is the most hated man in America and he lost the popular vote”. From the Year 9 girl, quoting her history teacher, “Trump does not have the right to ban Muslims from going to America”.
Yes, long discussions followed but it is hard counteracting the illogical, incorrect anti-Trump hysteria.
debunker, it’s a bit more complicated than that, but you’ve captured the essence.
No serious legal eagle doubts that the President has thr right to do what Trump did. It’s just another delaying tactic by the Democrats.
Trouble is, while it wends its way through the courts, thousands of people from those countries will enter the US.
As Trump rightly tweeted, if something bad happens as a result, it’s on them.
Not that it will be much consolation to victims or their families. Once again, the Left demonstrates that bloodshed is no barrier to achieving their aims.
johanna
#2292552, posted on February 11, 2017 at 4:32 am
Thanks for that johanna.
To me, merely as an observation, it is incredible that in the USA you can have your assets seized whether you are convicted or not.
Henry, go and read some of this blokes stuff, particularly on asset seizure, and then tell me how bad Trump has been since January 20, 2017.
http://freedominourtime.blogspot.com.au/
It is interesting that he has an .com.au website
And tell me Henry when do you think we should shut down the Department of Treasury?
johanna
I think the Trump Team have played this masterfully.
They have their Secretary of State, T Rex, in place who can now direct all American visa issuing offices to cease and desist;
They now have their Attorney General who, unlike ours, has the balls and knowledge to go after the rouge judges.
They have a winner of a Homeland Security man who can put his own folk into vetting incoming people.
It will be interesting.
OWG – when I was appointed from outside the APS to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, decades ago, my security vetting took almost six months. I am a citizen, went to school and university here, and at that time had never travelled anywhere overseas except to the US.
Admittedly, the vetters were slow and probably not very good at their job. But, if it took that long to suss out me, a citizen with a transparent record in this country, how on earth can the bona fides of people from countries with few or no records, be established? It’s a joke.
I suspect that the Trump administration will take at least as long to process the bona fides of Mohammed X from Somalia as the APS did mine. Let’s hope so.