Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics

With the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decisively rejecting the Trump administration’s application for its executive order on immigration to be reinstated, the question of whether the checks and balances America’s system of government imposes on the new administration will remain effective has moved to the centre of the political debate.
The proper functions of a government fall into three broad categories, all of them involving the issues of physical force and the protection of men’s rights: the police, to protect men from criminals—the armed services, to protect men from foreign invaders—the law courts, to settle disputes among men according to objective laws.— Ayn Rand
For Cats who don’t subscribe, the conclusion of Henry’s latest Never Trumpian foray into politics.
As I have said before, he should stick to economics.
Henry made up his mind from the beginning that Trump is a bizarre, crazy demagogue, although Trump’s electoral victory has forced him to tone down the language a bit. He would be right at home with the tut-tutting bowtie wearers in the GOP. If only they had endorsed a nice, polite fellow like Jeb! or someone, and let Hillary win, we would all be better off, apparently.
Elected executive versus selected judiciary has been debate since Marshall created ‘judicial review’. Lincoln ignored court. FDR tried stacking to get his way. Democrats still fighting the election results along with MSM.
johanna – Thank you for Henry quote. To me DT is an ‘old-fashioned’ USA President. Henry should read more about earlier USA Presidents.
Thanks, stackja.
It is amusing to read these rose-tinted-glasses in the rearview mirror interpretations of American politics. Truth is, it’s always been a rough and tumble business, with plenty of dirty tricks all round.