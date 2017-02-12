Au nom du peuple

Marine le Pen’s first campaign ad. If you are deaf to what she is saying, you are deaf to the most important issue of our times.
Via Andrew Bolt.
The right of revolution is an inherent one. When people are oppressed by their government, it is a natural right they enjoy to relieve themselves of oppression, if they are strong enough, whether by withdrawal from it, or by overthrowing it and substituting a government more acceptable.
Can she be persuaded to emigrate to Australia, and found a political Party?
Peuple is infinitely preferable to green.
Vive Marine le Pen Madame le Pen , President de la Republique Frencais. Vive la France ! Aux guiiotine les Eurocrats et les Collaborateurs .
Enoch Powell predicted this 50 years ago.
Looks like France is not surrendering this time…..
France has soldiers patrolling its streets.
Viva multiculturalism!
I also think Fillon would be excellent.
http://news.sky.com/story/francois-fillon-frances-thatcher-in-profile-10758293
Wait and see who they elect.
à la lanterne!
Classic policy speech. She said nothing at all.
Yet she implied quite a lot. People know exactly what she is talking about.
Au contraire, mon frere.
She said everything.
In fact, it is the specific promises made by other politicians in the last generation, without the context of national sovereignty (and, in some cases designed to dilute and destroy national sovereignty) that are the emptiest promises of all.
I haven’t yet looked at Le Pen’s campaign ad, but SBS news just not played a little of Geert Wilders campaign ad. So I’ve hunted it up. You can see it here. It’s fairly long but has been subtitled, so run though it on 2x or 4x.
Dutch election date is 15 March 2017 about five weeks before the Froggy Prez comes up for vote.
Oops – SBS played an excerpt just now. One date I will learn to edit.
Imagine if Wilders and Le Pen were elected?
As moribund and cancerous as Europe is, the greatest mistake one can make is the illusion of permanence.
Things can change very quickly.
Just went through Le Pen’s. Wilders is better!
Sacré Bleu, Peupkes – Je méprise le français avec une passion, Je te dis!
I’m with you, every election the same tired old polies trot out the same dribble, I listened to it for so long now, I have essentially stopped listening,
Hope she wins, but the scenes of her winch grinding onboard the yacht and flying somewhere on a chopper had me gagging. Why do marketing people always think such wanky symbolism is so impressive?
A choice word, Dr. Fred Lenin: Collaborators. We need to be more assertive with our use of language.
Social, Cultural and Economic Insurgents.
It wasn’t a “policy speech”. It was a television commercial. There’s a difference. Which truly successful TV ad campaign in history has been based on a detailed exegesis of facts about the product?
Interesting Le Pen had wall to wall whiteys.
You think she’d have a least a few tokens from the colonies — most of them are productive, industrious Frenchmen.
Indeed.
The usual incroyable political boilerplate.
She should have gone with more powerful visuals – vibrants conducting pitched battles among the tent cities of what used to be in middle-class neighbourhoods, Religion of Peace car-be-cues, the fun welcoming atmosphere of the Calais jungle, etc – and just said ‘Je vais remettre La France en ordre’. Although to her great credit she did make direct mention of la menace musselman.
And what the hell is it with les blu-jeans? A symbol of yucky hyperpuissance Americain. Ditch ’em, love, get yerself a nice dress.
Mind you I want her to win. The clock is almost run out for the Frenchies. She’s the last hope before civil war. L’etat has near lost all credibility. The patriots are now organising under the banner of The Return of the Maquisards. They’re not messing around. Can’t help but cheer.
Everyone in France wears jeans.
It’s actually a nation of slobs with a per capita consumption of McDonalds above the US. The French yoof can’t cook, are horrendously ugly and morally repellant. Everything we think we know about France is wrong.
The French do deserve to die, but I suppose we must allow them one reprieve.
Just to save our society we have little choice but to vote for an economic leftist, just like the French. Our hope lies in Plan B.
Sacré Bleu – the term “Denim” hails from “Des Nimes”. The Frogs invented it.
It’s the usual boilerplate, delivered with the usual rousing music, but she puts those lines across in way that makes the hairs on my neck stand up. For the life of me I can’t think of a pol in the Anglosphere with that kind of persuasive fluency. If I didn’t know who it was, I would have assumed just from the voice that she was a professional actress – stage, not screen. French political rhetoric is mostly hot air and vaporous abstractions, but they speak like a race unafraid of their own language. Australian politicians can barely speak English.
And that’s not all.
Only a few are navy or black.
Lemon, cream, mint, tan … Fuck, what is wrong with these people.
It’s good, guys. It’s encouraging.
But just wait and see who they actually elect before getting too excited, or predicting that “France is back!”
If there’s any nation with a knack for disappointing in this area, it’s them.
They’re as French as I am. Which is not French at all. Le Pen understands this. There is a very good reason why there were only French people in that clip.
Rabz: “And what the hell is it with les blu-jeans?”
Denim, the fabric, has a very strong “French Connection” as it were; the word being a corruption of the French, “des Nimes”. The fabric was originally a “serge”, and called, “Serge des Nimes”. It’s roots appear to go back to “working apparel” from Genoa as does the term “jeans”, itself another “corruption”, this time of the French name for Genoa; Gênes.
Hard-wearing, practical work attire, originally from a pretty tough part of the country.
Gentrified almost beyond recognition in the late 20th Century, but, still, basic “work wear”.
Maybe she is an economic troglodyte, but who cares?
Its not the economy stupid, its the Culture War.
I have just finished reading The German War, by Nicholas Stargardt. It ranks with Shirer’s Rise and Fall as the most disturbing book I have ever read on WW2, because it demonstrates so clearly the guilty knowledge that the German people as a whole had of the holocaust and the countless millions of others cruelly tortured and murdered. I don’t know if I will ever be able to complacently look at my German mates again.
And yet more disturbing is this awful, shameful thought that keeps popping into my brain. AH was 80 years too early. Something bad is happening to my head.