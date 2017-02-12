Au nom du peuple

Posted on 6:07 pm, February 12, 2017 by Steve Kates

Marine le Pen’s first campaign ad. If you are deaf to what she is saying, you are deaf to the most important issue of our times.

Via Andrew Bolt.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Au nom du peuple

  1. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2294086, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Can she be persuaded to emigrate to Australia, and found a political Party?

  2. Some History
    #2294087, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Peuple is infinitely preferable to green.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2294089, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Vive Marine le Pen Madame le Pen , President de la Republique Frencais. Vive la France ! Aux guiiotine les Eurocrats et les Collaborateurs .

  4. King Koala
    #2294090, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Enoch Powell predicted this 50 years ago.

  5. J.H.
    #2294096, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Looks like France is not surrendering this time…..

  6. jupes
    #2294098, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    France has soldiers patrolling its streets.

    Viva multiculturalism!

  8. jupes
    #2294104, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Looks like France is not surrendering this time…..

    Wait and see who they elect.

  10. Irreversible
    #2294106, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Classic policy speech. She said nothing at all.

  11. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2294120, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Classic policy speech. She said nothing at all.

    Yet she implied quite a lot. People know exactly what she is talking about.

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #2294131, posted on February 12, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Irreversible
    #2294106, posted on February 12, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Classic policy speech. She said nothing at all.

    Au contraire, mon frere.
    She said everything.
    In fact, it is the specific promises made by other politicians in the last generation, without the context of national sovereignty (and, in some cases designed to dilute and destroy national sovereignty) that are the emptiest promises of all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *