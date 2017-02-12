Au nom du peuple

Marine le Pen’s first campaign ad. If you are deaf to what she is saying, you are deaf to the most important issue of our times.
Via Andrew Bolt.
Can she be persuaded to emigrate to Australia, and found a political Party?
Peuple is infinitely preferable to green.
Vive Marine le Pen Madame le Pen , President de la Republique Frencais. Vive la France ! Aux guiiotine les Eurocrats et les Collaborateurs .
Enoch Powell predicted this 50 years ago.
Looks like France is not surrendering this time…..
France has soldiers patrolling its streets.
Viva multiculturalism!
I also think Fillon would be excellent.
http://news.sky.com/story/francois-fillon-frances-thatcher-in-profile-10758293
Wait and see who they elect.
à la lanterne!
Classic policy speech. She said nothing at all.
Yet she implied quite a lot. People know exactly what she is talking about.
Au contraire, mon frere.
She said everything.
In fact, it is the specific promises made by other politicians in the last generation, without the context of national sovereignty (and, in some cases designed to dilute and destroy national sovereignty) that are the emptiest promises of all.