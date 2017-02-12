Baloney about electricity prices

You really did have to laugh at how the entirely left panel on Insiders (how is possible that Andrew Probyn is now on the ABC aka taxpayer payroll – is this some kind of joke?) stumbled their way through the explanation of the load shedding that occurred in South Australia last week. (According to shadow minister, Mark Butler, just a “hiccup”.)
If you read the Guardian, Fairfax or listened to the ABC in the past few days, all their commentators were praying for load shedding to occur in Sydney so they could all go – “See, nothing to do with renewables”. Sadly, for them, load shedding was avoided so that argument is dead for the moment.
You did have to laugh when LaTingle immediately lept to the point that it had nothing to do with renewables but then had to backtrack – well, it is complicated (a point made by fellow green traveller, Lenore Taylor, who laughably thinks she is quite the expert on this stuff.)
And what about the suggestion that it was all AEMO’s fault because it didn’t switch on the gas power plant at Pelican Point? Excuse me, AEMO doesn’t run electricity generation and PP didn’t bid in because it couldn’t supply (an entirely sensible rule). And it is not just a matter of switching it on – it takes several hours and there needs to be feeder stock as well.
But the answer of the panel was clear: the supply was not forthcoming because they could make heaps of money by not supplying but pushing up the price. You know it makes sense – PP didn’t bid because it couldn’t supply, but the price was bid up and the plant made money by not supplying. That must be the entire explanation.
And here’s a point that the greenies fed Barrie: there have been more peaks in wholesale electricity prices in Queensland than SA this year – therefore nothing to do with renewables. Of course, this is just spin.
The peaks generally last a very short time and the key is average electricity prices. Here are the figures for 2017:
South Australia $105.05/MWh
Queensland $93.56/MWh
NSW $73.48/MWh
Victoria $47.14/MWh
Now if you think last week was bad, just wait until next summer when Hazelwood is shut down taking 20 per cent of baseload from Victoria. In this case, the interconnector won’t be much good for South Australia because there will be no power to export from Victoria.
And to think that the SA government still thinks another interconnector to NSW (many hundreds of millions of dollars and several years away) is part of the solution. Hilarious.
The SA government is about to add another major distortion to the market by awarding a monopoly contract to an energy supplier, most probably gas, for which a generous long term take-or-pay arrangement will apply for all the electricity used by the public sector. I’m presuming this includes hospitals, schools, universities, goals, etc. as well as the public sector.
But here’s the bit I really like: by awarding a monopoly contract to this entity, there will be more competition in the market. You know this makes sense too.
That it is likely to flout the rules of the AEMO as well as COAG agreements seems neither here nor there to a desperate SA government.
Mind you, demand management is unlikely to be an issue in that state as the last big industrial factories close down – and soon.
Tom Quirk has a very good commentary in Quadrant online.
When will there be an uprising?
By persisting with the Insiders program the ABC is being insensitive and not keeping up with the times or reflecting community attitudes, but then again it never has. The idea of insiders and outsiders was what drove the last election and is likely to do so even more at the next election. Peggy Noonan’s Wall Street Journal article went one further with “protected” and “unprotected” labels.
Pushing renewal energy just widens the gulf between the insiders and outsiders, the insiders being those who have the money to invest in subsidised renewables and outsiders being the consumers who pay the price.
I have said this before, whoever campaigns on reliable and cheap coal-generated electricity will win next election. Voters are not as stupid as the “protected” think.
I’m surprised that none of them suggested that the SA Government should put wind turbines on their electric trains and trams so that they can generate their own power! That should at least give some security to the transport sector as we go to 110%renewables! In fact they could be the Neo-gasometer of the war years.
Eeek!
NSW is up to 7c per kWh… it was down around 5c only a few years back. Requires constant attention just to keep up with the way these prices are skyrocketing. Good thing official inflation figures are so low.
Incorrect, Judith – load shedding and widespread blackouts were avoided in NSW on Friday only because AGL Energy forced Tomago Aluminium to cut production – which they did, but they were not happy about it.
Do we believe AGL? Green rent seeker extraordinaire.
Yeah, they did the load shedding in advance, using this thing called “planning”.
You are going to find it rather difficult to convince Green voters that it’s impossible to get paid for not working.
Don’t see why not, Judith – Tomago Aluminium confirmed the cut back and that it was directed by AGL Energy for the reason stated.
And:
They had no problem “switching it on” for the peak demand period on the ensuing two evenings.
The possibility of load shedding here in NSW was because demand is rising as the population does (all those apartments with nice new airconditioners…ever been in an apartment in summer without an aircon?) Meanwhile the state government is letting baseload power stations shut: Wallerawang 1,000 MW in 2014 and Munmorah 1,400 MW in 2012.
It was only because AEMO persecuted the Tomago aluminium refinery on Friday that the lights stayed on.
Tomago aluminium smelter ‘on the verge of disaster’ as electricity cut off
It’ll be interesting to see if AGL closes the 2,000 MW Liddell power station this year as has been mooted. We’ll all be mushrooms then.
I quite like Probyn’s segments on 7.30 so far. He at least has real journalistic experience and hasn’t yet dropped into blandly reciting ‘the bleedin obvious’ that is often the M.O. of most ABC talking heads. A little bit of sarcasm nicely spices up a report. Chris Uhlman had that edge for a while but seems to be losing it.
The animosity between the growing of band of struggling, privately/self employed journo’s and those riding the ABC gravy train will be entertaining to watch over the next few years.
Beat me to it Grigory! 😀 Although I was chasing the supporting data as well.
Mugabe strength economic destruction.
When is the next election inSA ? Is there an opposition party there ? I have never heard of any unless like Victoria its the invisible party ,you know the one you never hear of ,who co operste with the left media so well theynever get a mention . Its time the media party became legal by standing for election like the polliemuppets do ,this backroom rule sucks .
Seriously,this electricity fiasco is a winner for any party that exposes the huge scam ,a real winner and promises to destroy it a real winner,a real Trumper.
Simply executing their contractual rights under the circumstances.
I’ll bet you I pay top dollar compared to Tomago… if they want to bid higher, by all means let them renegotiate a contract at residential rates.
Yep, let’s bankrupt Tomago, send all the refinery capacity and jobs to China where they can produce the aluminium less efficiently with more CO2 emissions and then produce even more CO2 shipping the aluminium back to Australia. Sounds like typical green hypocrisy.
Judith here are the AEMO January Av RRP from here – you have to choose Jan 2017 to the right down the page.
http://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#average-price-table
DATE REGION AVGRRP $MWhr
2017/01 NSW 82.69
2017/01 QLD 197.65
2017/01 SA 84.26
2017/01 TAS 86.11
2017/01 VIC 62.04
and here the av for first 10 days Feb. Rounded to even
NSW 314
QLD 354
SA 333
TAS 102
VIC 102
The situation can only worsen over time.
Wind turbines gradually lose effectiveness over time- typically load factors drop by half in less than 15 years. Coal-fired generating plant, by comparison, can typically maintain effectiveness for up to 45 years.
Wind turbines gradually lose effectiveness over time- typically load factors drop by half in less than 15 years.
What is that a function of?
Downtime for increased maintenance?
I understand solar cells degrade over time.