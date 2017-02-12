Did you know the EU has a tariff wall?

I suppose I am being baited by LIQ’s reference to J.-B. Say but the world is as it is. The point really about free trade is that the country that does not enter into it is depriving itself of the possibilities of a higher standard of living. So it is nice to see such concern for the future economic prosperity of the US but since Keynes at least, the issue has not been wealth creation as such but jobs. As Say so rightly pointed out:
A country, in one way or other, direct or indirect, always consumes the values it produces, and can consume nothing more. If it cannot exchange its products with its neighbors, it is compelled to produce values of such kinds only as it can consume at home. This is the utmost effect of prohibitions; both parties are worse provided, and neither is at all the richer.
But it’s not a jobs thing in and of itself. And the US is a very large country so that the division of labour is widely extended. If they want to make their own fridges and cars, well that’s their own business. The EU, for example, I might note has tariffs, just not between its member states. This refers to the EU: What is the Common Customs Tariff?:
Since the completion of the internal market, goods can circulate freely between Member States. The ‘Common Customs Tariff’ (CCT) therefore applies to the import of goods across the external borders of the EU.
The tariff is common to all EU members, but the rates of duty differ from one kind of import to another depending on what they are and where they come from. The rates depend on the economic sensitivity of products.
The tariff is therefore the name given to the combination of the nomenclature (or classification of goods) and the duty rates which apply to each class of goods. In addition the tariff contains all other Community legislation that has an effect on the level of customs duty payable on a particular import, for example country of origin.
The tariff is a concept, a collection of laws as opposed to a single codified law in itself. There is however a kind of working tariff, called TARIC, which is not actually a piece of legislation.
Through the tariff, the Community applies the principle that domestic producers should be able to compete fairly and equally on the internal market with manufacturers exporting from other countries.
If you want to worry about economic policies under Trump, I have a number of my own but these are hardly the central reason he ended up president. The 1930s were defaced by the Smoot-Hawley Tariff and the retaliations to the largest American increase in history. Whatever else Trump may be about to do, this is not it:
The Tariff Act of 1930 (codified at 19 U.S.C. ch. 4), otherwise known as the Smoot–Hawley Tariff or Hawley–Smoot Tariff, was an act sponsored by Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley and signed into law on June 17, 1930. The act raised U.S. tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods.
Meanwhile, the question is whether the US should let its trade partners do anything they like to manipulate their trade to the disadvantage of America or should there be some rules in place? Even Hillary ended up campaigning against the TPP.
It seems all the cool kids now support bilateralism.
When the EU ceases to be one of the largest restricted customs unions in the world – hell, when Australia too stops charging overseas companies a special tariff known as the GST just to do business here – then just maybe we can start to accuse Trump of “protectionism”.
Don’t worry, she wasn’t sincere.
The EU has tariffs, all manner of standards and licensing requirements, and a guy named Mario Draghi. Every ECB news conference is about Draghi saying just enough to keep EU bond rates perpetually low and the Euro from rallying while avoiding the need for the ECB to buy even more rather seriously overvalued European government debt. It’s all about keeping the exchange rate low to drag the various weak economies along despite the massive European (read German) trade SURPLUS.
Over in Asia, the country running a seriously huge trade surplus with the US is running a variant on the ECB’s policies dressed up as a salve for chronically low inflation. Their CB is backed up by the various quasi government agencies that manage seriously huge pools of national savings. These funds spend most of their days looking at ways to buy foreign assets in a quiet but government approved way of helping to keep their own currency as weak as possible.
In these terms current concepts of “free trade” is questionable since trade is only free if exchange rates are left truly free to oscillate naturally, rallying surplus and high yielded currencies and weakening deficit countries. With nobody wanting any kind of natural business cycle we end up with everyone wanting a weak currency. I won’t hold my breath waiting for someone to explain this eloquently on the 6pm news…
A tariff is not a tax on imports but a tax on domestic consumers who buy imported goods. As such it can make certain goods more expensive relative to other goods and so distort demand, thereby encouraging production in less efficient sectors. It does not result in a decline in employment but a reduction in output per unit of labour. The community is poorer because production falls but jobs do not decrease. This being said, temporary job losses may occur given that labour takes time to relocate or reskill to meet shifting demand. However, such temporary job losses are over a very short time frame and do not explain the structural changes in the US or Australian job markets.
In other words, trade does not alter the capacity of an economy in terms of available labour but how much that labour supply can produce. An economy operating at full capacity will have the same number of jobs with free trade as that economy would have without free trade.
The question we should be asking is not whether free trade is good or bad, it is undeniably good, but what constraints are preventing the economy from achieving full capacity? Why does the structural change in the job market which is triggered by free trade not complete the cycle? Why do the efficient industries which are supposed to expand with free trade not see the investment we would expect?
The reason for that is currency manipulation. Yet before I am accused of siding with President Trump in this, I do not refer to Chinese currency manipulation but to our currency manipulation. Sure China has used an artificially low currency to expand its export industries but we have done the same in reverse.
We have a trade deficit because our currency is over valued and this is the result of our own government’s excessive spending leading to chronic high budget deficits and the need to import capital to fund the pork barrelling of our politicians. Add to this an environment built on over regulation, green tape, an intractable industrial relations system and a broken tax system and we have ended up with an economy which is not only anti-investment, but one that encourages production anywhere but here.
Our trading partners do not control our economy, the Australian government does that. So our failure to reach capacity is not the result of free trade, but because successive governments have engineered this. Uninformed and self serving politicians and their bureaucrats have failed this country in the biggest way possible.
So let the Europeans have their tariffs, that hurts Europeans. Let the Chinese manipulate their currency for that hurts the Chinese. We should be encouraging our government to pursue free trade and, at the same time, remove the structural constraints which prevent the necessary investment which will maintain full capacity in our economy. That means balance the budget, cut taxes, deregulate, remove green tape and free up our unwieldy industrial relations framework.
In the interests of being polite, I should point out that despite my record of challenging Kates on Say’s Law in the past, this is not such an occasion. A rare event in that I agree with Steve Kates.
The GST is a tariff?
US states have sales taxes – are these counted as “tariffs” as well?
What an antiquated notion. When Say penned that there was no such thing as international aid or Israel.
Now that the GST been deliberately extended to goods bought from online retailers for no other reason than to make them less competitive when compared with goods sold by domestic retailers –
– then yes, it is a tariff, and is being applied in a deliberately protectionist manner like any other.
You mean Gerry’s GST, not as it was originally or a VAT generally? Ok.
Official aid to developing countries can allow them to consume more than they produce over the short term, but will fail to raise consumption over the longer term. There is a substitution effect in play here.
For example, if we ship maize into Cote D’Ivoire then local producers of maize will be unable to sell output from their farms and so will close down, creating more unemployment and poverty. Alternatively, if we assume that there is a shortage of food overall such that demand is sufficient to consume both local produce and the aid, then we distort the normal market incentive to produce more local maize to meet the shortfall, production fails to grow in response and so growth stagnates, being substituted by the imported aid. in either case aid, does not boost consumption, it merely shifts it from one set of goods to another.
Of course, the exception to this would be natural disasters which destroys production or infrastructure over the short term. In this circumstance, aid can certainly boost short term consumption but I am not certain Say was referring to this eventuality.
No a GST is not a tariff because it is a broad based tax on both local and imported goods. This is because a tariff operates by using a price incentive to distort demand for the imported goods. If the imported goods and the local produce face the same tax, then such distortions do not operate.
Of course, for a value added tax to work effectively it must be truly broad based, in other words minimal exemptions. By removing the exemption for imported goods valued at less than $1,000, effectively eliminates a distortion and so should not be regarded as protection.
The only way in which you would classify a value added tax as protectionist is if you provide an exemption for a locally made good or service but did not extend the same exemption to a similar good or service produced offshore.
Sigh. My point is – the GST was not applied to online overseas retailers. It was applied only after local retailers began to complain that this made their over-priced goods and poor service uncompetitive.
The GST was then expanded to cover overseas sales for the express purpose of making those overseas retailers less competitive than local retailers.
Before we jump on Trump for ‘protectionism’, we should make sure our glass houses are reinforced against stones.
Taking away a loophole which gives an advantage to overseas retailers is not the same as protection. It is about applying tax at the same rate.
The loophole existed simply because the cost of administering the tax for small offshore online retail trades was considered excessive at the time the tax was imposed. If that cost can now be better managed then that is good.
Of course, local retailers lobbied the government to remove the loophole because they saw this to be advantageous for themselves. No surprises there. However this still does not make the change protectionist. It simply comes down to the fact that the same tax applies to both local and imported goods, thus no price distortion and no protection.
Raising a tariff to protect Detroit? We all know how that ends ends unions treating the business as captured capital. Protectionism is and always will be a bad idea. Period.
Think of two countries, like the USA with zero VAT/GST and high corporate profit taxes, vs some nearby country with much higher VAT/GST and lower corporate profit taxes. Each country collects the same overall tax but using a different mix.
So someone is making a decision whether to base their company in the USA or base it in this other country.
Case A, keep your company in the USA:
[A1] domestic sales within USA: high corporate tax, no VAT.
[A2] export sales from USA to other country: high corporate tax, plus VAT on top of that (double tax).
Case B, move your company out of the USA:
[B1] export sales from other country into USA: low corporate tax, no VAT (minimal tax).
[B2] domestic sales within other country: low corporate tax, plus VAT on top of that.
Clearly in the [B1] case the total tax imposed is very low, but in the [A2] case total tax is doubly high.
Thus, company decides to leave the USA… and Trumpsters get their crank yanked over that.
This assumption is false.
Try again.
https://taxfoundation.org/corporate-income-tax-rates-around-world-2016/
Right off the top of their key findings.
The USA has no VAT/GST but some states do impose sales taxes, which is a state matter. Because of competition between states this is kept low. Some states don’t have it at all, and even the highest sales tax rates are lower than the Australian GST.
https://taxfoundation.org/state-and-local-sales-tax-rates-midyear-2016/
The five states with the lowest average combined rates are Alaska (1.78 percent), Hawaii (4.35 percent), Wisconsin (5.41 percent), Wyoming (5.42 percent), and Maine (5.5 percent).
Oh yeah…
Try again.
The elitists “laws”are like the soviets ,Trump is guilty untill he gets a “fair” trial and is found guilty .even for crimes he has not committed , Gotta keep that trough full of taxpayers money comrades . Socialist elitism dies without other peoples money.
http://www.uscib.org/valueadded-taxes-vat-ud-1676/
There’s a list of VAT/GST around the world. You might firstly notice that the USA is not on there (because it does not have one) and you might also notice that European countries tend to be the high ones (typically around 20%). But egats! Europe is also listed (taxfoundation link above #2293865) as home to low rates of corporate income tax. How astounding!
FWIW, Mexico’s VAT ranges between 10% and 16%.
I think there should be some rules in place. WTO was designed to develop and impose such rules. We should work towards a uniform regime and towards eventual elimination of tariffs by all sides, rather than resorting to misgudeied copying of their misguided policies.
So in other words Tel, you were wrong.
How gracious of you confronting reality and not being a totally programmed trumpbot.
Australia’s worst tariff is arguably tobacco excise. $38 the other day for five cigarillos made in the USA.
This is about 8 times the price you pay in the US. You can get a carton of 10 five packs for 42 USD.
Official aid to developing countries can allow them to consume more than they produce over the short term, but will fail to raise consumption over the longer term.
Depends what you consider short term. Decades of aid to Africa has created a population explosion that survives only to due to that aid.
There should be no aid whatsoever. Bauer showed this conclusively a long time ago.
Isn’t Trump talking about a series of bilateral trade agreements?
I’m not to blame for your inability to read. I even put the references right in front of you.
It doesn’t really matter because the discussion will continue around you anyhow, sufficient other people do grasp what is going on here.
The EU is a trading bloc with a tariff wall. Trading within that tariff wall is hardly free, just because there are no tariffs between member nations. The reason that the UK voted to exit the EU is because they were sick of not being able to do anything without the approval of Brussels.
Kates: >> “I suppose I am being baited by [LQC]”
Don’t worry about him. If he hadn’t already, LQC definitely jumped the shark yesterday when he said
LQC: >> “The Government should declare include coal and nuclear as renewable energy (since they are in fact renewable and plentiful).”
What part of “nuclear fuels are particular atoms created at the beginning of the universe and are irreversibly consumed by nuclear reactors” does LQC not understand?
Nuclear power is difficult to tame, plentiful, in a thousand of years of supply, reliable, powerful, beneficial, but in fact not renewable.
Steve, you may enjoy this:
