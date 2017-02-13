Two articles on electricity prices caught my eye this morning.

Power price spike puts heat on ALP:

Electricity prices have soared 106 per cent over the past 10 years with the rise in annual household bills outstripping the growth of every other household expense, while also making it the fastest-growing cost for most businesses.

So I thought I’d have a look at the ABS Electricity CPI figures.

In December 2007, immediately after the election of the Rudd government, the electricity CPI was measured at 61.5. In December 2013, after the defeat of the second Rudd government, the electricity CPI was measured at 123.7. Electricity prices more than doubled during the Rudd-Gillard years.

Mind you – weages did not double. I did a quick comparison with average weekly income (converting that series into an index and leading it by a month to line up with the electricity CPI data).

No wonder people are angry.

The second article to attract my interest was by Alan Kohler:

… we all know, really — that the only reason coal is “cheap” is that the cost of dealing with the carbon dioxide that comes from burning it is not included in the price.

…

Coal is by far the most expensive fuel for generating electricity, full stop — if the cost of dealing with climate change is taken into account.

…

In fact the price of solar energy is now falling so rapidly it won’t be long before even the unadjusted price of coal is higher than solar.

Here Alan Kohler is not comparing like with like. If he wants to argue that we should fully account for global warming costs when burning coal, then we should also fully account for unreliability costs when using solar energy and other “renewables”.

Bottom line: electricity is a lot more expensive these days and we’re being invited to believe that it is entirely coincidental that South Australia keeps having power failures and blackouts. As Rowan Dean opined over the weekend, “The dog ate my interconnector”.