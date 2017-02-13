Two articles on electricity prices caught my eye this morning.
Power price spike puts heat on ALP:
Electricity prices have soared 106 per cent over the past 10 years with the rise in annual household bills outstripping the growth of every other household expense, while also making it the fastest-growing cost for most businesses.
So I thought I’d have a look at the ABS Electricity CPI figures.
In December 2007, immediately after the election of the Rudd government, the electricity CPI was measured at 61.5. In December 2013, after the defeat of the second Rudd government, the electricity CPI was measured at 123.7. Electricity prices more than doubled during the Rudd-Gillard years.
Mind you – weages did not double. I did a quick comparison with average weekly income (converting that series into an index and leading it by a month to line up with the electricity CPI data).
No wonder people are angry.
The second article to attract my interest was by Alan Kohler:
… we all know, really — that the only reason coal is “cheap” is that the cost of dealing with the carbon dioxide that comes from burning it is not included in the price.
Coal is by far the most expensive fuel for generating electricity, full stop — if the cost of dealing with climate change is taken into account.
In fact the price of solar energy is now falling so rapidly it won’t be long before even the unadjusted price of coal is higher than solar.
Here Alan Kohler is not comparing like with like. If he wants to argue that we should fully account for global warming costs when burning coal, then we should also fully account for unreliability costs when using solar energy and other “renewables”.
Bottom line: electricity is a lot more expensive these days and we’re being invited to believe that it is entirely coincidental that South Australia keeps having power failures and blackouts. As Rowan Dean opined over the weekend, “The dog ate my interconnector”.
I’m happy to give Abbott a flogging for not being very good.
But he does deserve credit for removing the obvious carbon tax.
(And stopping the boats)
If you look at price of almost anything involving government, it explodes after Rudd was elected.
YoY increases in power, water, rates, rego, health insurance, they are almost never at or below CPI. On the rare occasions they are (such as rates) you quickly find out they have called the rate, but let the council debt pile up.
With the rise of rent seekers everywhere it’s not surprising.
Fed up with being blamed for your state’s lack of electricity? Tired of being ridiculed for your reliance on advanced windmill technology? Sick of having your name blackened every every time there’s a blackout? Help is at hand, with the AFR Weekend’s South Australian Blackout Excuses Guide.
“The dog ate my interconnector” excuse. South Australia’s senator Simon Birmingham has always been quick with the knife, particularly when it came to planting it in the back of his leader, but nowadays he’s even quicker with his one-liners. “It was a dog act”, snarled Mr Birmingham on live TV this week, in comments mistakenly attributed to the defection of his colleague Cory. Mr Birmingham was actually referring to the unfortunate incident in which a pack of starving dingoes chewed through the SA Interconnector; thus depriving the state of all electricity.
The Bernardi excuse: It is no coincidence that the entire South Australian energy grid collapsed only hours after the announcement of the defection of South Australian Senator Cory Bernardi. This is due to the unprecedented high volume of South Australian conservatives simultaneously firing up their computers and signing on to his new party all at once. The grid, much like the Liberal party, simply couldn’t cope.
The excuses
The sinking submarine contract excuse: The latest blackout was clearly caused by unknown foreign entities operating from a mysterious coral reef in the middle of the South China Sea who hacked into South Australia’s highly advanced defence procurement network and then clogged up the entire system for hours on end while they were harmlessly downloading $50 billion worth of submarine military blueprints and strategic weapons data.
The Maggie Beers excuse: As South Australia’s most successful and important manufacturing exporter by a country mile, every time Maggie wanders into her kitchen to rustle up a quick cup of soup the entire state’s energy supply collapses.
The Nick Xenophon excuse: As South Australia’s second most successful exporter and manufacturer – specialising in the manufacturing of silly publicity stunts and smug self-promotional material – every time Nick comes back home the entire state’s energy level sinks to unimaginable new lows.
The transgender excuse: The only reason our entire state’s electricity supply was abruptly cut off yesterday is nothing to do with our state’s proud reliance on renewables, but rather, due to an entirely random and unforeseeable confluence of events. As it happens, one of our new diverse, gender-neutral employees who we hired recently in line with our Compassionate Workplace Inclusion Policy and whose job it is to man, sorry, wrong word, we mean whose job it is to operate the main power supply unit was confronted in his workplace by a highly offensive transphobic label on the main power switchboard that read “AC/DC”. So deeply traumatised was he, er she, er we mean ze, that ze immediately took a hammer to the unit with unfortunate but entirely understandable consequences.
Don’t be offensive
There is no such thing as a blackout: The word “blackout” is highly offensive, insulting and degrading to the indigenous peoples of South Australia. With reference to section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, the South Australian government has henceforth banned the term “blackout” from being used or referred to in any way whatsoever in all official government documents, school teaching aids, media releases, workplace manuals, historical reports and so on as a sign of respect for the traditional custodians of the Banggarla and Wirangu lands, who, incidentally, refer to this natural state of affairs by the far more appropriate and non-discriminatory word “night”.
The fake news excuse: Blackouts? What blackouts?
The Sarah Hanson Young excuse: I don’t know what all the fuss is about. These blackouts are exactly the same as Earth Hour, only they go on for way longer, which makes them even heaps more fun and exciting coz we all go and sit around in our favourite restaurant by candlelight eating raw tofu and warm sushi discussing ways we can raise awareness of the insidious dangers of catastrophic climate change which threatens to wipe out the entire planet by 2030 unless we immediately open the detention centres and bring in all the refugees from Syria who I would eagerly welcome to come and stay at my place except for some strange reason I don’t seem to have any hot water or air-conditioning at the moment and I’d hate to see them suffer any more than they already have.
Jay and Tom’s bad weatherill excuse: Well of course what we’re seeing here are these extreme once-in-a-millennium weather events such as no wind whatsoever during the entire day followed by no sun whatsoever during the entire night which of course no government could ever be prepared for and (line cut).
Sinc, looking at Kohler’s statement, he is clearly in the CAGW camp – i.e. willing to say anything to support the destruction of the basis of our key industries. The question is ‘why’?
I’d say, rather, the storage costs that would enable their use 24/365. Although these are currently being avoided by using fossil fuels when the renewables are not there, we are not able to grow the usage of renewables without incurring these costs.
If he wants to argue that we should fully account for global warming costs when burning coal, then we should also fully account for unreliability costs when using solar energy and other “renewables”.
And the severe environmental costs of producing them. They are made in China, using all sorts of corrosive chemicals, and at the end of the day a tanker truck rolls up to the factory, takes on a load of poisonous chemical sludge, and quietly dumps it into the nearest river.
…looking at Kohler’s statement, he is clearly in the CAGW camp – i.e. willing to say anything to support the destruction of the basis of our key industries. The question is ‘why’?
Heavily invested in subsidised renewables?
It’s interesting how often the ABC has John Hewson on as an expert commentator on climate change and energy without disclosing his business investment in solar power.
And the severe environmental costs of producing them.
By coincidence I am teaching a unit in sustainability and my ONE SJW (out of a class of 11) was almost physically ill when I showed the class the following about Ba0tau Lake https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQtZrho1Jo0 making sure that I mentioned the use of RE in the manufacture of magnets for wind turbines , and the following story on Solyandra leaving behind a toxic waste dump when it went broke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuualuiQtE8 .
Also, how about we account for the carbon used to create the panels and batteries that are used – when discussing renewables?
Sinc,
If you ever get the chance ask that ‘dimwatt’ Kohler how much fossil fuels users should be charging for the greening of the planet!