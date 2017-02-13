Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment

When you are taking your clues from the Australia Institute, you surely need to take a lot of care. Deeply green and socialistic, none of its ‘research’ is to be relied on. (I particularly love the Cat name for this outfit: The Ponds Institute.)
But The Age and The SMH really thought they were on to something with the FOI requested by the Ponds Institute folk from AEMO.
Recall the code black last September when the entire state of South Australia lost power. And the pictures of the destroyed pylons were very dramatic.
The reality is that both in terms of timing (the power had turned off before the pylons fell over) and that the whole state, including all of Adelaide, lost power (the pylons were in the north of the state) meant that the storm, which by world standards was pretty average fare, didn’t explain the blackout.
That AEMO would chance its arm so soon after the blackout was probably very silly of the organisation but of course it was trying to cover its arse as well. It was not until some time after the blackout that the real factors became apparent, including the failure of some windfarms to switch off because of underinvestment in software by the wind farm operators as well as the overloaded interconnector that then disconnected.
To be sure, damage to transmission facilities did not help, particularly in terms of returning power to the north of the state, which took some weeks.
The reality is that we should have a sufficiently robust electricity system to withstand the occasional storm and to continue to deliver power to businesses and households at affordable prices. We are so far off this it is worth a tear or two.
Here is the “gotcha” quote:
That email, sent to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s own officials and others, conveyed the first-blush assessment of the blackout including advice gleaned from the Australian Energy Market Operator: “There has been unprecedented damage to the network (ie bigger than any other event in Australia), with 20+ steel transmission towers down in the north of the State due to wind damage (between Adelaide and Port Augusta). The electricity network was unable to cope with such a sudden and large loss of generation at once. AEMO’s advice is that the generation mix (ie renewable or fossil fuel) was not to blame for yesterday’s events – it was the loss of 1000 MW of power in such a short space of time as transmission lines fell over.”
It is a win for their filth, as the headline just reads that “PM ignored advice on cause of blackouts”
Under investment in software?
Increase the subsidies!
[Sarc off.]
Funny how a similar weather evnet occured in 2005 but the whole state didn’t go dark then.
Must have something to do with teh base load coal power that was installed at the time.
Can anyone explain this:
If solar and wind keep replacing gas and coal, how can the grid continue to have the same ability to meet peak demand if the wind isn’t blowing or clouds are about?
Furthermore, didn’t AEMO total generation ability peak in 2014? So since then, every loss of a coal/gas plant has only been offset with lower capacity wind/solar?
Would it be wise to believe the rolling blackouts are going to get worse in the years to come? Especially with those other plants set to leave the market?
Requires some mansplaining about wind farm “islands’ and the Grid and how the two are incompatible.
Yay, a bit of sanity breaks out!
South Australian Liberals pledge to scrap renewables target
Ok he couldn’t get up the courage to do it unconditionally, and had to weasel in a parcel pass to Canberra, but it’s a distinct improvement.
Bruce – As Charles Mackay stated in his famous book: “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one”. It looks like Steven Marshall might be ‘recovering his senses’.
Doesn’t the Australia Institute have a direct line into Turnbull’s Office? Good mates from wayback ?
One of the smartest moves made in political activist territoryg was when the Left grabbed on to the “Australia Institute” which misled and misinformed since inception
Deserved the Order of Lenin for that.
Many, converted to the renewable energy myth, keep trying the same dodgy argument that Fairfax and the Australia (left) Institute are pushing. Arguments to the contrary will keep getting tossed into the forgetory.
I lived in SE England in 1987 during a hurricane that flattened millions of trees. I cannot recall any electricity pylon being bent over like that. Piss poor.
I’m still a bit confused. Had the transmission lines not collapsed would there still have been blackouts, and if so, on what scale?
I saw the Fauxfacts headline at the cafe this morning. Had a quick read and declared it fake news. Again.
When FXJ is eventually euthanised and the obituary written, there will be evidence a plenty to explain why it happened.
This is but a another blow in the death of a thousand cuts.
The Ponds Institute needs to have it’s charitable status revoked by those other leftards, the Australian Charities and Not for Pofit Commission.
Under the old system, the people in the North of the state had two sources of power coming over two different routes:
* Transmission link coming up from Adelaide
* Port Augusta coal power (Playford B) supplying the local northern area.
By removing one of these options, these people were left with a non-redundant supply which then failed (totally expected to happen). They could have easily maintained power even with those pylons down if it hadn’t been for bone headed state government decisions.
I haven’t studied detailed reports on the incident, but I believe that transmission lines connecting windfarms to the grid were involved in a series of electical faults before the mechanical failure of the pylons occurred. I don’t know to what extent those faults were caused by loss of synch, lightning strike, conductor catenary collisions, or insulator faults etc.
Windfarm transmission equipment is not likely to be as robust as that connecting major generators to distribution substations. Windfarms are more susceptible to weather extremes, particularly considering they are more likely to be operating close to rated output when winds are increasing to speeds that cause electrical equipment faults.
Another point that the muppets at the Ponds institute didn’t factor in is that most power stations are relatively close to either their fuel source or their market. IE the Latrobe Valley is both relatively close to Melbourne but right on top of its fuel source, Torrens Island and Pelican Point are both in the metro area of Adelaide. Most of the South Australian wind farms are in the Mid North area from Snowtown to Hallett or down at Lake Bonney. The 400 odd megawatts up at Hallett in several different wind farms has one 275kVa line which is 250 odd km long and travels via Mannum to get to the metro grid. This is the windfarm which caused all the issues as when that line went out, the cascading effect caused the whole state to black out. The key issue is that because of windfarms having to be where the wind is and most of that in SA is in the Mid North regional areas, it leaves the windfarms vunerable to this sort of blackout with vunerable powerlines 20 times longer than those in the metro areas. Plus if we were not relying on 60% of our power coming from windfarms and the bulk of the load came from the thermal metro plants, a powerline down in the mid north would not have blacked out Adelaide or the South East as the grid can isolate faults like that. For example, the failure of a substation at Wudinna over Christmas didn’t black out the entire Eyre Peninsula because they could isolate it to one point. Everywhere east of Wudinna still had power.
The root cause seems to be that a large number of wind farms were all incorrectly set to not ride out under volatage correctly. Basically the grid only works if failures are assumed random, so no more than one generation source actually faults at the same time. When there is a transient fault, they are meant to ignore it up to a certain time, bit they didn’t.
By having a lot of wind all on the wrong setting, they all tripped off together, ask of them prematurely believing the grid to be going down. Interconector or not, the load could not be shed fast enough to respond, so they just created a bigger drop when they left, passing the threshold for everyone else to drop off.
So in one way, this isn’t really anything to do with green power, it would have also happened if for example one company did a tone of micro gas generators and they all had the same wind settings.
However the recent load shedding is because of green power. If the wind doesn’t blew and the sun isn’t up, they have less peak generation, and obviously can no longer handle peak demand in summer.
Declining power generation is an indicator of a society declining in wealth. There is no argument possible to refute this. The marginal decrease in requirements from efficiency in demand should be more than offset by increases in demand from a larger population enjoying the benefits of affordable efficient energy. As more people install LED lights, it should be offset by more pensioners enjoying large screen TVs and air conditioning.
There is no moral case for a decline in energy production, because it necessarily means a drop in the standard of living.