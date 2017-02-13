Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment

When you are taking your clues from the Australia Institute, you surely need to take a lot of care. Deeply green and socialistic, none of its ‘research’ is to be relied on. (I particularly love the Cat name for this outfit: The Ponds Institute.)
But The Age and The SMH really thought they were on to something with the FOI requested by the Ponds Institute folk from AEMO.
Recall the code black last September when the entire state of South Australia lost power. And the pictures of the destroyed pylons were very dramatic.
The reality is that both in terms of timing (the power had turned off before the pylons fell over) and that the whole state, including all of Adelaide, lost power (the pylons were in the north of the state) meant that the storm, which by world standards was pretty average fare, didn’t explain the blackout.
That AEMO would chance its arm so soon after the blackout was probably very silly of the organisation but of course it was trying to cover its arse as well. It was not until some time after the blackout that the real factors became apparent, including the failure of some windfarms to switch off because of underinvestment in software by the wind farm operators as well as the overloaded interconnector that then disconnected.
To be sure, damage to transmission facilities did not help, particularly in terms of returning power to the north of the state, which took some weeks.
The reality is that we should have a sufficiently robust electricity system to withstand the occasional storm and to continue to deliver power to businesses and households at affordable prices. We are so far off this it is worth a tear or two.
Here is the “gotcha” quote:
That email, sent to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s own officials and others, conveyed the first-blush assessment of the blackout including advice gleaned from the Australian Energy Market Operator: “There has been unprecedented damage to the network (ie bigger than any other event in Australia), with 20+ steel transmission towers down in the north of the State due to wind damage (between Adelaide and Port Augusta). The electricity network was unable to cope with such a sudden and large loss of generation at once. AEMO’s advice is that the generation mix (ie renewable or fossil fuel) was not to blame for yesterday’s events – it was the loss of 1000 MW of power in such a short space of time as transmission lines fell over.”
It is a win for their filth, as the headline just reads that “PM ignored advice on cause of blackouts”
This speaks to their wymynsys, who feel angry that a man ignores wymynsys advice, pure lefty alinsky victory and it all compounds.
Their shortfilth will happily listen to wymynsys advice to dynamite all coal power plants and give the new contracts to crony socialists.
Under investment in software?
Increase the subsidies!
[Sarc off.]
Funny how a similar weather evnet occured in 2005 but the whole state didn’t go dark then.
Must have something to do with teh base load coal power that was installed at the time.
Can anyone explain this:
If solar and wind keep replacing gas and coal, how can the grid continue to have the same ability to meet peak demand if the wind isn’t blowing or clouds are about?
Furthermore, didn’t AEMO total generation ability peak in 2014? So since then, every loss of a coal/gas plant has only been offset with lower capacity wind/solar?
Would it be wise to believe the rolling blackouts are going to get worse in the years to come? Especially with those other plants set to leave the market?
Requires some mansplaining about wind farm “islands’ and the Grid and how the two are incompatible.
Yay, a bit of sanity breaks out!
South Australian Liberals pledge to scrap renewables target
Ok he couldn’t get up the courage to do it unconditionally, and had to weasel in a parcel pass to Canberra, but it’s a distinct improvement.
Bruce – As Charles Mackay stated in his famous book: “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one”. It looks like Steven Marshall might be ‘recovering his senses’.
Doesn’t the Australia Institute have a direct line into Turnbull’s Office? Good mates from wayback ?
One of the smartest moves made in political activist territoryg was when the Left grabbed on to the “Australia Institute” which misled and misinformed since inception
Deserved the Order of Lenin for that.