Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment

When you are taking your clues from the Australia Institute, you surely need to take a lot of care. Deeply green and socialistic, none of its ‘research’ is to be relied on. (I particularly love the Cat name for this outfit: The Ponds Institute.)

But The Age and The SMH really thought they were on to something with the FOI requested by the Ponds Institute folk from AEMO.

Recall the code black last September when the entire state of South Australia lost power. And the pictures of the destroyed pylons were very dramatic.

The reality is that both in terms of timing (the power had turned off before the pylons fell over) and that the whole state, including all of Adelaide, lost power (the pylons were in the north of the state) meant that the storm, which by world standards was pretty average fare, didn’t explain the blackout.

That AEMO would chance its arm so soon after the blackout was probably very silly of the organisation but of course it was trying to cover its arse as well. It was not until some time after the blackout that the real factors became apparent, including the failure of some windfarms to switch off because of underinvestment in software by the wind farm operators as well as the overloaded interconnector that then disconnected.

To be sure, damage to transmission facilities did not help, particularly in terms of returning power to the north of the state, which took some weeks.

The reality is that we should have a sufficiently robust electricity system to withstand the occasional storm and to continue to deliver power to businesses and households at affordable prices. We are so far off this it is worth a tear or two.

Here is the “gotcha” quote: