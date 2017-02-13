Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!

The ides of November are come… and gone, yet Caesar did not fall. He wanders the White House now, clad in what some call a bathrobe but must surely more resemble a toga. Historians have often wondered what would have happened if Caesar had not been betrayed and instead got to follow through on his vast ambitions of empire. In Donald Trump’s presidency, they may behold a new third act in an old drama.
In the previous post on this topic, I laid out the logical reasons for a very particular type of Democrat to shift Republican in 2016. That small demographic ended up being the decisive swing vote in the election in the key states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. There is much to be said about the failure of the Democrats to keep those votes, but they are not listed among the dramatis personae in this play any more: Republicans have ultimate power in all aspects of government, or will do soon in the case of the judiciary. America’s system does not produce a singular leader of the opposition at the best of times, and right now that role is being filled by the mob, milling about in the marketplace listening to orators cry from the pulpit of the cruelest of issues.
Like Caesar, Trump talks of conquest, as in his recent address to the CIA where he hinted at a second chance at securing oil riches. For Caesar the obsession was with Parthia, for Trump it centres on Iran and Iraq… which is the same place. Caesar had plans to purge the Republican Senate; Trump has been largely ignoring them so far in favour of dictatorial decrees, and doesn’t seem to need the Senators or share their interests, though the real battles on that front are yet to come. Their shared objective is to bypass all societal institutions to speak directly to the mob to gain his legitimacy.
The mob, however, is already against Trump, or at least are losing what passion they had for him. Mark Antony told them that Caesar’s lands were theirs, whereas Trump is showing no such charity with his own assets, or that of his fellow billionaires. Those angry white men from swing states can also let loose their frustration on Trump if he doesn’t institute the herrenvolk-style largesse they crave. If polling isn’t to your taste, the Women’s March was a mob of three million whereas a recent pro-Trump demonstration outside his tower attracted three dozen.
Assuming that a modern Brutus is not merely biding his time to strike at a more opportune moment to restore elite control, it is the mob to whom Trump will answer. Once you start hollowing out societal institutions like he is doing, anything becomes possible. That includes many scenarios of mischief for would-be emperors.
I agree he needs to enact his policies to produce results for his constituents, or “the mob”, but other than this, the rest of your opinion is high farce.
This is the most glaring:
Reminder – you win the election you get legitimacy. How hard is this to accept? Your mob demanded Trump accept the choice of the people, and he did, but you now claim that is not enough, and he must do more to gain legitimacy.
The stupid burns strongly with you.
Clutching at straws after a Presidency of less than 4 weeks?????
Can you pad this bit out a bit please Monster?
This is just dumb. Or is it a joke?
Apologies if it’s a joke, I’m new to the blog.
Bwahahahaha. The left has a 50-year headstart, Monty — it has already ransacked the judiciary and the bureaucracy, for example, not to mention academia and the media — and you’re worried the non-left is catching up?
I suggest you sit back, enjoy the entertainment and wonder some more about why the US left is trapped in a crybubble with a mental age of four.
(Hint: if the left, particularly the zombie-infested media, didn’t have a mental age of four — seen the Washington Post lately? — the left and the DNC would have taken Trump seriously last year. They still don’t understand why he was elected.)
” Once you start hollowing out societal institutions like he is doing, anything becomes possible.”
Like a painter preparing a canvas. It’s a required step in any catharsis.
Exceptional post. Entertainment value = HIGH.
Watching a mentally ill leftard flail about like a 1000lb Black Marlin on the deck after a few hours on the line is comedy gold.
Keep thrashing, Montagnard.
Trump makes one ‘controversial’ executive order, which we all know is legal, but will be ruled illegal by the 9th, and the left already start ranting about how he is a dictatorship that can ignore congress… Meanwhile in reality congress clearly gave the president power to impose terms and conditions on aliens, and trumps approval rating is still higher than when he was elected.
So… which societal institution that hasn’t already been hollowed out is being consumed now?
Oh… you meant the institutions that are responsible for hollowing out other institutions are now being hollowed out? Seems kind of karmic that.
With any luck Trump will gut the judiciary like he’s gutted the media.
I wasted my time reading half of this dribble ……
The US president that behaved most like an emporer has vacated the premises. That anyone would produce such arrant nonsense about the new incumbent after barely three weeks, beggars belief. But then again, it’s Monty, so it is entirely predictable and incredibly silly. Although he seems to have hit a new low with this offering. You’re clutching at rakes, mate.
Please explain
It reads like the manifesto of the 4 yo in a journalist seat at the Wapo.
Your first guess is correct.
Yes, to the extent of the mandate stipulated in the constitution.
Oh, it’s Munty. Sorry!
Make Catallaxy Great Again!
US Institutons are strong and there is no evidence that they can be bypassed. Trump has criticized judges but did not say he will defy their rulings. This is not Rome.
The Left is vewy vewy afwaid of da ‘deplorable’ mob?
OT, but Trump may have something else on his plate soon – a major dam (Oroville) near Sacramento has reached full capacity due to extreme rain and snow melt inflow and is shedding huge amounts of water, flooding downstream areas, and has a failing spillway to boot. If the very worst happens, part of the dam wall could fail, potentially flooding Sacramento. Should be interesting for relations between California and Trump’s administration.
Quod hoc sit quia absurdum est, Monte?
From Fuga Phantasiam
I don’t know who this Monty character is, but it amazes me that a mentally ill imbecile is allowed to write on this blog. This guy, I presume that he is a guy (possibly gender fluid?), should really be returned to the mental institution.
The mob, however, is already against Trump, or at least are losing what passion they had for him
Believing the media again monty, you are a special one.
Part of how Western society works is that institutions populated by elites bound by commitment to fundamental principles provide checks and balances against the ruling elites, so that unfettered dictatorship does not ensue and leaders are held to those principles on which democracies are founded. Trump has spent a lot of energy so far attacking people in such institutions: the courts, the press, the bureaucracy, other politicians on the Hill. If he succeeds in quietening dissent among the elites, the mob (who see through his lies) will take matters into their own hands. He can’t control them if they turn on him. That is the point of the article.
Monte: I came, I saw, I drivelled.
US customs officials have been routinely bypassing the judges since Trump’s anti-Muslim EO. Check out this story from a NASA engineer who had his phone with access to classified information confiscated and accessed after he was blackmailed into giving up the PIN.
I hope you’ve ironed you nice new Brown Shirt, Monty.
… and due to the State environmental dipshits playing political games with not releasing water earlier in the season in order to prove their authority over the farmers.
Antifa are allowed guest post privileges at the Cat now?
What a time to be alive.
Monty, I know that you’re reading, get back in here and give us a Polls Update at least.
Many readers really miss those!
And OT, but should I shuffle Kapernick out of my ultimate Phantasy Footie team? Is he even playing next season? Thanks in advance! 🙂
So he’s hollowing out societal institutions?
Just think of it as this
6:00 min mark for the money quote.
Even looks a bit like you, Monty.
Trump lost the popular vote bigly: 62,979,879 (46.1%) to 65,844,954 (48.2%). That is a major component of legitimacy in a Western democracy, quite apart from the byzantine intricacies of electoral law. Voters don’t tend to like gerrymanders, be it through design or luck, as they like to think their vote means as much as that of anyone else.
Clickbait.
I’m waiting for tomorrow’s offering from Monty: “Outed! Ten ALP P3dophiles That Will Shock You”.
mOnty,
The fact that Trump can’t control the mob is a feature enshrined in the US constitution as the last protection of the people’s freedom.
Monte: I came, I saw, I drivelled.
I stayed, I drivelled more.
Unreadable tosh. Thanks to those who did précis of it.
I suppose the doom lord will have his little jokes.
Bullshit. He doesn’t even mention classified data. You made that up.
You clearly favour the Mark Antony benevolence model.
What ever happened to Caesar’s bequest to the plebs? Wasn’t it found to be unfunded to the extent that Caesar’s heir borrowed funds to honour it (and buy popularity for himself)?
The model looks to me more Obama than Trump.
Amazing how Trumps EO went back in time to 2008
http://www.makeuseof.com/tag/smartphone-laptop-searches-know-rights/
Trump nominated a constitutionalist to the Supreme Court. That is not a hollowing out. That is a reinforcement.
Yeh and the so called popular vote basically means that votes in 4 cities are the only ones that should be counted.
Sorry, but the above looks very much like the old liberal elite whining about the success of it’s new rival. And only a week has passed since that same elite stood by while it’s rival’s supporters had their meeting disrupted, supporters menaced and bashed, and so on, by masked Leftists clad in black. No, sorry, not going to work. We don’t believe a word you say.
Whoever wrote this dribble has no grasp of Roman history at all, and is libelling Caeser. Obsessed with Parthia, Plans to purge the Senate….where did you get this from? Brutus?
The swamp is deeper than the Rubicon.
Trump and his supporters have all the guns you blithering idiot.
The mob can’t hurt him.
LOL
M0nty’s best example of Trump “dictatorial decree”.
Oh noes! Someone claims their phone got ‘hacked’.
The rules of the game where to get 270 electoral votes. Misssion accomplished. The rules of the game weren’t winning the popular vote in all 50 states. Winning the popular vote was not an issue in the lead up to the election. It only comes up because Clinton lost. So legitimacy means one thing before the election but another thing after the election.
Same with accepting the result. You had to accept the result before the election but after the election “He is not my President!”
This is the problem with the modern left, if the result doen’t fit the “facts” then change the results to fit the “facts”.
And it’s the same EO Obama made for the exact same countries but the leftists haters simply ignored it and made no protest. For the Left, it’s tribal not principle.
Comrade sanders now says Trump is mentally ill,this from a devoted communist who withdrewfrom a winning position in the nomination because the aparat knew secrets he had ? Must have been really bad to drop his supporters that quick He woukd be one of the monsters heroes .
Stop using words you don’t understand.
Trump in a toga: weirdest classical re-hash since Bob Guccione’s Caligula.
Wouldn’t it be easier just to say ELECTED? You just start with an E, then make an L…
Comrade sanders now says Trump is mentally ill,this from a devoted communist who withdrewfrom a winning position in the nomination because the aparat knew secrets he had ? Must have been really bad to drop his supporters that quick He woukd be one of the monsters heroes .
A certain Italian dish comes to mind,DoctorL…
Apologies if Triggering.
OK M0nty I’ll bite.
Well why didn’t you say so? The post reads as though the mob is out to get him now. e.g. The mob, however, is already against Trump News reports seem to show that to be the case.
Your belittling language (“clad in … a bathrobe”; “obsession”) immediately turns the thinking reader away from your partisan polemic.
Make up your mind: Like Caesar, Trump talks of conquest, as in his recent address to the CIA where he hinted at a second chance at securing oil riches
First SELECTED – by Clintons media team and given untold oxygen as the candidate THEY wanted so they could beat him like a redheaded stepchild.
Then ELECTED. According to all the rules, his election was legit.
Crybullies getting sandy vag because their welfare voteherds are too concentrated, should go F themselves.
Montel doesn’t understand yet that his mob ARE “The Mob” that frightens him so. Unreal.
Or he’s deluding himself phantasizing about Trumpsters turning on The President. Lol.
This is Ride or Die time. The Deplorables aren’t for turning. Sorry,Monster.
Three dozen ,boy they were game did they have armed gaurds to protect them?
Liar.
The road to victory in a US Prez election is well understood, yet one of the candidates failed to campaign accordingly.
Just tell the truth. Your preferred candidate lost because she is a sclerotic failed corrupocrat. As a fanboy of mob violence in support of Marxism, you are now doing your best to incite the mob.
Tailgunner,
Indeed. What difference is there between the hysterical, fantastical and constant attacks on the newly-inaugurated President of the U.S.A., the burning rampages of the mobs on the street, and the hysterical, fantastical ravings that we are reading here?
Trump Derangement Syndrome. If monty is so concerned about the future of the institutions of democracy, why is he encouraging the insanity by example?
I didn’t know the rake was invented by the Romans.
Yeah, cause Trump spent so much of his campaign talking about how he was going to spend more treasure and blood in wars, rather than fighting the neocons who love bombing the Middle East.
Calling previous decisions by the former two administrations dumb does not make him an invader.
The core of The Losers constituency rebranding a victory march into a protest march of a 1 day old presidency? Where an assortment of cat ladies, washed up celebrities and the perpetually single also rans had a nice foot stamping tantrum? That is a completely meaningless display of knitting skills. Why would trump supporters march? They got what they wanted – and just finished celebrating the inauguration of their chosen president not 24 hours prior. Marching means naught compared to voting.
In the words of Scott Adams, it’s amazing to witness the movie playing in some people’s heads.
The fact is, this mythical ‘mob’ is a figment of fevered imaginations. There is a reason they are reduced to writing footprints on deserted beaches – that’s the sort of behaviour isolated invidiuals make to try and draw attention to their plight.
The evidence shows that, were the election be held again tomorrow, Trump would get a bigger share of the vote than his victory. Lamentations about the popular vote are just the bleatings of the pink knitting crowd upset they only have enclaves of support.
Sir, you win the intraweb thingummy for today.
The women’s march was probably paid for by George Soros in any case, so it probably wasn’t grassroots. (Politifact disagrees, but they are well-known peddlers of fake news.)
monty everyone else has hammered you but I’m going to take this apart piece by piece.
The mob disapproving of Trump and the mob coming to get Trump are two different things. They have not been sufficiently inflamed by a Marc Antony type talking of treason, or whatever the modern equivalent might be.
To quote another famous tragician: if you live by the sword, you die by the sword. Trump has chosen to consolidate power by attacking institutions and drawing power from the mob, and the more he does so, the more likely it is that this strategy will blow back on him.
A Presidency of 20 days and Monty is already channeling Caesar, building empires and jabbing steely little knives….. Settle down dude, take a bex or something.
To quote another famous tragician: if you live by the sword, you die by the sword. Trump has chosen to consolidate power by attacking institutions and drawing power from the mob, and the more he does so, the more likely it is that this strategy will blow back on him.
A mirror, Stat!
Brave man Monty. Say something against the group think on this blog & the keyboard fascists lynch you.
Hello, what’s going on with this blog?
Monty’s had a dummy spit in lefty la la land again, and gets to post it.
That dribble is not worth commenting on.
What are you doing Sinclair?
George Zorro is funding the sedition, so you can rest in peace Monty–more like a snake than a python.
What’s a “tragician” monty, and how does Jesus Christ qualify as one?
It might be tempting, when looking at volume of output, to think this blog consists almost entirely of the comments interrupted only occasionally by OPs. Not everyone reads it that way.
It is a measure of how things have changed that my essentially conservative view on this topic is seen as anathema by the assembled anarchists.
Some Greek bloke got in several centuries beforehand with that bon mot, Tim.
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! Thanks, I needed a laugh.
US population: 325, 582, 123 (and rising)
March Monty claims will overthrow the Don.
3,000,000
0.0092142651210613 % of the population will manage this.
Half are Trigglypuffs, unless they are all planning a simultaneous queef at the white house i dont like their chances of driving him out.
You are not good at numbers, are you mole? Try that percentage again.
Congratulations to Sinclair for convincing a Sunday drunk Monty to post some assinine drivel and the inevitable ensuing comments for our entertainment on a quiet day.
3,ooo,ooo
Divided by
325, 582, 123
times 100 (for %)
oh so much better
.92142651210613%
Roll on the queefing furies of no fixed gender, or abode.
So Monty do you still have matching Pompey and Cicero (now with extra ears) busts on your mantle piece?
Anarchy, the opposite of Nazi socialists now.
Please make up your mind, and pull the skin back from your eyes, you uncircumcised scrotum sack.
Lamentations about the popular vote are just the bleatings of the pink knitting crowd upset they only have enclaves of support.
Perfect.
Conan’s Words become real.
Sucked in losers!!
Brave man Monty. Say something against the group think on this blog & the keyboard fascists lynch you.
Concern trolling the OP.
Verily,Montel!
It’s not lynchings. Just gentle Red Pills to the throat.
Monty is hard of learning.
Back to the cells.
LOL. Bizarre parallel universe time.
What a load of bullshit little monsty writes
He did warn you this was a counterfactual.
Someone above (in one of the more reasonable offerings) suggested criticising the President after a few short weeks was premature. But the bloke has done nothing more in reaction to Iran & North Korea’s missile tests than Obama. The Mexico wall is all talk. The Jerusalem embassy move is benched. In short he has been hit by reality, just like Reagan, & has to learn the art of the possible, just like Reagan.
Monster
You deserve a re-banning for this type of swill. This is exactly the sort of lowbrow insolent nonsense that got you banned in the first place.
The readership deserves an apology and we’re waiting.
Should have had a trigger warning before your guest post.
One for the wrongology files! Why hasn’t your president built a wall in three weeks?! See, he was a phoney Clinton plant the whole time!
There is an unofficial leader of the opposition. It’s name is Nancy Pelosi, you Kumquat brain.
They do, do they?
You big fat idiot.
Oh JC, even you should realise quoting Rasmussen is fraught.
Suggest coding the blog to display the word “m0nty” in red text?!?