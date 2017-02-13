Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!

The ides of November are come… and gone, yet Caesar did not fall. He wanders the White House now, clad in what some call a bathrobe but must surely more resemble a toga. Historians have often wondered what would have happened if Caesar had not been betrayed and instead got to follow through on his vast ambitions of empire. In Donald Trump’s presidency, they may behold a new third act in an old drama.
In the previous post on this topic, I laid out the logical reasons for a very particular type of Democrat to shift Republican in 2016. That small demographic ended up being the decisive swing vote in the election in the key states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. There is much to be said about the failure of the Democrats to keep those votes, but they are not listed among the dramatis personae in this play any more: Republicans have ultimate power in all aspects of government, or will do soon in the case of the judiciary. America’s system does not produce a singular leader of the opposition at the best of times, and right now that role is being filled by the mob, milling about in the marketplace listening to orators cry from the pulpit of the cruelest of issues.
Like Caesar, Trump talks of conquest, as in his recent address to the CIA where he hinted at a second chance at securing oil riches. For Caesar the obsession was with Parthia, for Trump it centres on Iran and Iraq… which is the same place. Caesar had plans to purge the Republican Senate; Trump has been largely ignoring them so far in favour of dictatorial decrees, and doesn’t seem to need the Senators or share their interests, though the real battles on that front are yet to come. Their shared objective is to bypass all societal institutions to speak directly to the mob to gain his legitimacy.
The mob, however, is already against Trump, or at least are losing what passion they had for him. Mark Antony told them that Caesar’s lands were theirs, whereas Trump is showing no such charity with his own assets, or that of his fellow billionaires. Those angry white men from swing states can also let loose their frustration on Trump if he doesn’t institute the herrenvolk-style largesse they crave. If polling isn’t to your taste, the Women’s March was a mob of three million whereas a recent pro-Trump demonstration outside his tower attracted three dozen.
Assuming that a modern Brutus is not merely biding his time to strike at a more opportune moment to restore elite control, it is the mob to whom Trump will answer. Once you start hollowing out societal institutions like he is doing, anything becomes possible. That includes many scenarios of mischief for would-be emperors.
I agree he needs to enact his policies to produce results for his constituents, or “the mob”, but other than this, the rest of your opinion is high farce.
Reminder – you win the election you get legitimacy. How hard is this to accept? Your mob demanded Trump accept the choice of the people, and he did, but you now claim that is not enough, and he must do more to gain legitimacy.
” Once you start hollowing out societal institutions like he is doing, anything becomes possible.”
Like a painter preparing a canvas. It’s a required step in any catharsis.
Trump makes one ‘controversial’ executive order, which we all know is legal, but will be ruled illegal by the 9th, and the left already start ranting about how he is a dictatorship that can ignore congress… Meanwhile in reality congress clearly gave the president power to impose terms and conditions on aliens, and trumps approval rating is still higher than when he was elected.
So… which societal institution that hasn’t already been hollowed out is being consumed now?
Oh… you meant the institutions that are responsible for hollowing out other institutions are now being hollowed out? Seems kind of karmic that.
US Institutons are strong and there is no evidence that they can be bypassed. Trump has criticized judges but did not say he will defy their rulings. This is not Rome.
OT, but Trump may have something else on his plate soon – a major dam (Oroville) near Sacramento has reached full capacity due to extreme rain and snow melt inflow and is shedding huge amounts of water, flooding downstream areas, and has a failing spillway to boot. If the very worst happens, part of the dam wall could fail, potentially flooding Sacramento. Should be interesting for relations between California and Trump’s administration.
The mob, however, is already against Trump, or at least are losing what passion they had for him
Part of how Western society works is that institutions populated by elites bound by commitment to fundamental principles provide checks and balances against the ruling elites, so that unfettered dictatorship does not ensue and leaders are held to those principles on which democracies are founded. Trump has spent a lot of energy so far attacking people in such institutions: the courts, the press, the bureaucracy, other politicians on the Hill. If he succeeds in quietening dissent among the elites, the mob (who see through his lies) will take matters into their own hands. He can’t control them if they turn on him. That is the point of the article.
US customs officials have been routinely bypassing the judges since Trump’s anti-Muslim EO. Check out this story from a NASA engineer who had his phone with access to classified information confiscated and accessed after he was blackmailed into giving up the PIN.
… and due to the State environmental dipshits playing political games with not releasing water earlier in the season in order to prove their authority over the farmers.
Trump lost the popular vote bigly: 62,979,879 (46.1%) to 65,844,954 (48.2%). That is a major component of legitimacy in a Western democracy, quite apart from the byzantine intricacies of electoral law. Voters don’t tend to like gerrymanders, be it through design or luck, as they like to think their vote means as much as that of anyone else.
The fact that Trump can’t control the mob is a feature enshrined in the US constitution as the last protection of the people’s freedom.
Trump nominated a constitutionalist to the Supreme Court. That is not a hollowing out. That is a reinforcement.
