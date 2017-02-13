Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

    Still on wimmin’s football. At a recent match, one of the ladies was concussed. Funnily enough, the nanny-state media who have an attack of the vapours every time a boxer or other sportsman gets concussed, shrieking for more regulation and protective gear, had nothing to say about this. Because vagina. Seriously, who wants to watch a ‘sport’ that involves women being knocked unconscious?

    I claim this first spot on behalf of the QWERTY people and anyone who disputes this is a racist, and probably Hitler.

    Big fun here today, outbreak of Mumps in town…
    And we have a handful of anti-vaxers here.

    My goodness. An OT that I’m actually in early? Whod’ve thunk it.

    Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

    This sort of makes sense: Australia should have its own space agency. At least it does from the sovereign security angle in a rapidly changing region. But organising it would be up to politicians who can’t even legislate a framework for efficient and reliable electricity generation.

    Gruinaid desperately trying to maintain 2 conflicting narratives in this story.
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/12/dunkirk-child-refugees-risk-sexual-violence
    1: Horrible abuse at migrant camp at Dunkirk.
    One volunteer coordinator, who started working at the camp last year, said: “Sexual assault, violence and rape are all far too common. Minors are assaulted and women are raped and forced to pay for smuggling with their bodies.” Testifying on condition of anonymity, she added: “Although the showers are meant to be locked at night, particularly dangerous individuals in the camp have keys and are able to take the women to the showers in the night to force themselves on them. This has happened to women I know very well.”

    She said that one of the most in-demand products distributed to women in Camp de la Linière – the Dunkirk Camp – are adult nappies. “Women are too scared to go to the toilets in the night. None of the locks in the women’s toilets in the camp work,” she said.

    2: But its shadowy “traffickers” who are responsible, not the male migrants the left wants to import en-masse.
    Children and women are being raped by traffickers inside a refugee camp in northern France, according to detailed testimony gathered ahead of fresh legal action against the UK government’s approach to the welfare of unaccompanied minors.

    Southern Poverty Law Center finds a Hate Crime in footpath services symbols:

    Sarah Silverman ✔ @SarahKSilverman
    Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?

    Begging without a bowl is poor form Grigsie.
    Stimp is nothing if not madly merciful however.
    You may rise.

    Sarah Silverman ✔ @SarahKSilverman
    Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?

    OMG! That is absolutely hilarious.

    We have a new symbol to hang next the Mercedes protest signs.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2294697, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Meanwhile, down by the bayou.

    Mississippi considers firing squad as method of execution

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal to add firing squad, electrocution and gas chamber as execution methods in case a court blocks the use of lethal injection drugs.

    Republican Rep. Andy Gipson says House Bill 638 is a response to lawsuits by “liberal, left-wing radicals.”

    The bill passed the House amid opposition Wednesday, and moves to the Senate.

    So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!

    h/t Don Surber.

    Oh, so now you want to call her Gab …

    UPDATE: A TEENAGE boy is in hospital as police are hunting a gang of Sudanese youths who stole phones, wallets and bags in a Moomba-style rampage through a family festival.

    WTF is a “Moomba style rampage”?

    Was Bert Newton involved?

    Oh F*ck.

    February 19th is:

    Today I Am A Muslim Too day.

    Get ready for hipsters with beards in burkhas people.

    Just retired from an hour in the garden. It’s like a feminist mad-house out there; hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy. It’s as though a white, male, sexist, supremacist cocky has let slip an insulting, offensive and humiliating joke on Twitter. Enough!

    There ya go, Glib – all fixed. 🙂

    Meanwhile, down by the bayou.

    Mississippi considers firing squad as method of execution

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal to add firing squad, electrocution and gas chamber as execution methods in case a court blocks the use of lethal injection drugs.

    Rolled gold escalation.
    “Oh? The green stuff takes 90 seconds and that’s too long, you say? OK, how about three slugs to the forehead and three to the chest delivered simultaneously. The scum can elect to have a General Anaesthetic if he/she likes. Happy now?”

    So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!

    For good measure, bring a consultant from Cuba who has extensive experience at offing enemies of the state by lead injection.

    Just retired from an hour in the garden. It’s like a feminist mad-house out there; hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy.

    So the ones who have suicided against my windows have not depleted the numbers in the Central Highlands by much?

    So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!

    What no beheading?

    My Message to Millenials:
    How to Change the World — Properly
    Jordan B Peterson

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbOeO_frzvg

    8 Nov 2016
    Young people want, rightly, to change the world. But how might this be properly done? Dr Jonathan Haidt recently contrasted Truth University with Social Justice University. Social Justice U has as its advantage the call to social transformation. In this video, I outline why Truth is the proper route to societal improvement — and why that starts with the individual.

    Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

    Nuh.

    IT is a genius.

    hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy

    Corellas are very good talkers – you should sit down and have a chat with them.

    … hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy.

    But enough about Daily Life.

    Infidel 12:23. On the old thread at 9:53 I posted the response of the boy’s mother, to the Moomba style rampage. Diversity spreads its wings ever wider. Wait until the JB’s do Carols by Candlelight.

    Glib – even “Tom” agrees with you. But then – he’s never been seen sober.

    My favorite lefty (or is he?) strikes again.

    Infidel 12:23. On the old thread at 9:53 I posted the response of the boy’s mother, to the Moomba style rampage. Diversity spreads its wings ever wider. Wait until the JB’s do Carols by Candlelight.

    Refer also IT’s comment at 12:18 on the old thread.
    I think it might then be called “Camels by Candlelight.”

    Camels by Candlelight.

    Everyone go home. LL wins the internet for today.

    I think it might then be called “Camels by Candlelight.”

    You bastard.
    I want that.
    You complete and utter bastard.
    🙂

    I should have said “Wait until the JB’s do over Carols by Candlelight. I could not imagine for one moment a performance by same, unless incentives, as suggested, were among the perks.

    Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

    I certainly endorse that he should be relegated back to the Universal Scroll list. I’m surprised that he’s promoting for his own floccipaucinihilipilification, but then the last 36 hours have certainly showed a more rational side and willingness to acknowledge his failings in a (ahem) tangible way.

    🇦🇲Grigory M
    #2293869, posted on February 12, 2017 at 1:47 am
    Infidel as you know I am a sad and lonely man who takes his anger and frustrations at being wholly inadequate out on strangers on the internet. I am having what alcoholics refer to as a “moment of clarity” and wish to atone. I am deeply sorry for getting things so wrong and the shame I feel for not acknowledging my errors and general xuntiness knows no bounds.

    Please accept this apology and if necessary I will cradle your testicles in my mouth and gently kiss them.

    The camel park should also install goats.

    “Camels by Candlelight.”

    Bwhahahaha, give that man a cigar.

  44. Leigh Lowe
    #2294739, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    You bastard.
    I want that.
    You complete and utter bastard.

    I may be something of a bastard, it is true.
    But, hand on heart, my Dyson upright has only ever been used to clean the carpet.

  46. Leigh Lowe
    #2294742, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Bwhahahaha, give that man a cigar.

    Are you trying to kill me with the Products of Big Tobacco.
    OMG!
    OMG!
    OM F G!
    I are triggered!

    Running a close second to the great “Camels by Candelight” comment, is the embarrassingly funny error by the US Tennis Association who played “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles,” before the US/Germany Fed Cup event.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2294745, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Baldrick

    #2294731, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Sometimes it is better just to go with “I’m sorry, I was wrong“, without adding any suggested reparations or compensation.

    Islamic State Using Feminism to Lure Australian Women into Becoming ‘Jihadi Brides’

    Australian women are being lured by the Islamic State using a “warped version of feminism” promising empowerment and liberation, a report claims. According to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Isis propaganda portrays women as empowered, but in reality they end up in a misogynistic world where they are forced to stay at home to cook, clean, and breed future Jihadi fighters.

    The author of the report, counter-terrorism expert Sofia Patel, told the Advertiser that a surprising number of Western women — about 550 — have travelled to Syria and Iraq to join the Jihadi group. Australian women who use feminist propaganda to attract women to the Islamic State include Zehra Duman, who joined the terrorist group and shows off the weapons she owns, and Zaynab Sharrouff, daughter of well-know Jihadist Khaled Sharrouff.

    Southern Poverty Law Center finds a Hate Crime in footpath services symbols:

    Sarah Silverman ✔ @SarahKSilverman
    Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?

    Hilarious tweets. The one about anti-abortion equipment is very good.

    Running a close second to the great “Camels by Candelight” comment, is the embarrassingly funny error by the US Tennis Association who played “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles,” before the US/Germany Fed Cup event.

    I saw that. Hilarious. I must say the gentleman sang it very well. But how the hell does a f*** up like that happen in the first place?

    Many years ago I worked with a German boilermaker who was renown for (just occasionally) getting drunk at the local RSL club and then rising to his feet for a rousing rendition of Deutschland, Deutschland Uber Alles.

    The Grauniad has excelled itself. Which is really saying something.

    Could a £400bn plan to refreeze the Arctic before the ice melts really work?

    Physicist Steven Desch has come up with a novel solution to the problems that now beset the Arctic. He and a team of colleagues from Arizona State University want to replenish the region’s shrinking sea ice – by building 10 million wind-powered pumps over the Arctic ice cap. In winter, these would be used to pump water to the surface of the ice where it would freeze, thickening the cap.

    Only ten million windmills? Maybe he should add a few more just in case.

    Oddly there is over 14 million km^2 of sea ice in the Arctic right now, which is roughly the same as the last four years. So on those numbers his ten million windmills would not have very much to do.

    The chick who wore the MAGA dress to the Grammy’s has some big brass ones.

    Lefties are fuming.

    How do you know that the Doomlord isn’t Septimus?

    I don’t – he could well be.

    Second thoughts, egg_ – he’s probably not. 😉

    Australian women are being lured by the Islamic State using a “warped version of feminism” promising empowerment and liberation, a report claims. According to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Isis propaganda portrays women as empowered, but in reality they end up in a misogynistic world where they are forced to stay at home to cook, clean, and breed future Jihadi fighters.

    My compliments, Balders, and thank you. I have wondered how any Western woman, with any ideas of equality and liberation could convert to such a backward and reactionary religion.

    I half watched the movie London has Fallen last night.
    Crappy fillum but Morgan Freeman played the part of Vice President TRUMBULL.
    Man of action and no waffling or dithering.

    I saw that. Hilarious. I must say the gentleman sang it very well. But how the hell does a f*** up like that happen in the first place?

    Same tune , different words.

    At least he didn’t sing the old imperial Austrian one (same tune as well) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06643umEJZg . Or worse one the old imperial anthem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap3EvnYgllo (tune might be just a bit familiar as well)

    Glib – “Tom” doesn’t really agree with you – not really. Grigory M was just pretending.

    Australian women are being lured by the Islamic State using a “warped version of feminism”

    Is there any other kind?

    I’m kinda partial to “Die Wacht am Rhein” (The Watch on the Rhine). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zikcHnimsxk

    Same tune, different words.

    Yeah, but everyone knows that the Deutschland, Deutschland Uber Alles version is now considered a N a z i rallying song? I mean, everyone. Don’t they?

    The chick who wore the MAGA dress to the Grammy’s has some big brass ones.

    Lefties are fuming.

    That’s an understatement. They have called for her to be killed.

    Grigory M was just pretending.

    I thought you never lied Grigsie?

    Can folks who want to talk about Grigory all day go start a blog for themselves?
    Ta.

    I am not going to dignify m0nty’s guest post with a comment.

    He posted here incessantly during that interminable campaign that Fatty Trump was no chance and all Shrillary had to do was just turn up and try to avoid carking it in order to win the prezidency.

    Why should anyone pay anyone attention to his half baked, utterly crazed rantings now?

    Can folks who want to talk about Grigory all day go start a blog for themselves?
    Ta.

    Can folks who want to tell me what to talk about go start their own blog rather than being literal Grigsie Nazis?
    Thanks in advance.

    Donald J. Trump ‏@realDonaldTrump 13h13 hours ago

    I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.He’s not smart enough to run for president!

    No retreat, no surrender.

    Also C.L. you never said please.
    Manners maketh the madman.
    🙂

    the embarrassingly funny error by the US Tennis Association who played “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles,” before the US/Germany Fed Cup event.

    Oh get over it, you humourless boxheads – at least it wasn’t the Horst Wessel song.

    Can folks who want to tell me what to talk about go start their own blog rather than being literal Grigsie Nazis?

    No I’m with C.L. on this. The entire Grigs thread is inane waffle of the look at me variety. It’s boring and annoying – which is the goal or both Grigs and his flock of idiotic panderers. They wish to fill the comments section with noise to make them unreadable. Pathetic revenge based childishness because they were scorned.

    Ah – hell hath no fury like an Infantile scorned.

    Can folks who want to talk about Grigory all day go start a blog for themselves?
    Ta.

    Good advice. He apologised and it’s over.

    Repent. The End Is Nigh. Goodsir, quits Fairfax.

    Looks like some fairly major dams could burst in California.

    On the plus side Sacramento might be wiped out.

    ABC News Online investigates the housing crisis.

    Lots of madness including a tax that contributes to economic growth and negative gearing of $10k per year cited as an example.

    Blacks for Trump, causing more outrage.

    P.S. The pasting Silverman is copping on twatter over the sidewalk graffiti is hilarious.

    The ABC is still too shy to mention the very recent cultural diversity episode at Caroline Springs.

    Last August they were not that shy (but still too shy to mention the cultural diversity aspect).

    “Caroline Springs residents rally for more police on streets after spate of violent crime”

    It seems that the ABC, like the State Government, thinks this is now normal and the locals should just put up with it.
    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-08-13/residents-in-melbournes-caroline-springs-rally-for-more-police/7731868

    Can folks who want to talk about Grigory all day go start a blog for themselves?

    If Grigs really wishes to stir the blog – critique Catholicism and abortion, with a splash of SSM – should tie up several pages for the Majority’s scroll wheels.

    his flock of idiotic panderers.

    Then say please.
    Especially after calling me an idiot panda lover.

    Repent. The End Is Nigh. Goodsir, quits Fairfax.

    I hope he has told one of the kids where the light switch is.

    Unbelievable what is happening in California.

    Green policies are so destructive.

    The ABC is still too shy to mention the very recent cultural diversity episode at Caroline Springs.

    Relax. It was #FakeNews. If the ABC doesn’t report it, it didn’t happen. And besides SNL skits are much more newsworthy.

    Re the Criminal Springs Cultural Diversity Parade, a woman phoned Neil Mitchell this morning and said she had attended the Caroline Springs Police Station at 9:00am today to make a report as her son had been assaulted and robbed.

    The station was closed with a sign on the door “If the matter is urgent or an emergency, please attend the Sunshine or Keilor Police Stations.”

    I note that the Caroline Springs residents rally for more police was back in August 2016.

    Good to see that VicPol and Donkey Dan took notice and as usual did SFA.

    You are on your own, Victorians.

    Siltstone’s (1.47pm) link:

    Caroline Springs call for more police.

    The accompanying photo indicates all Caroline Springs residents are white. #WhitePrivilege

    The ALPBC now provides an insight into life in the hermit kingdom. You now read one of their stories and ask “Now what haven’t they told me?” or “Why is this wrong?”

    I hope they get Poh to give us some recipes for bark soup, grass sandwiches and roasted rat for that authentic socialist experience.

    At last ! A solution to “Global Warming”

    Refreeze the Arctic for only $400 billion (using wind power as part of the “solution”

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/12/plan-to-refreeze-arctic-before-ice-goes-for-good-climate-change

    Presume the “elites” of the money market are all rushing for a piece of the action ?

    Caroline Springs call for more police.

    Interesting link. The theme is that “we can’t protect you, but you must never take any steps to protect yourselves.”

    The ALPBC now provides an insight into life in the hermit kingdom.

    Ellen Fanning will have to get back on the Blue Pills, pronto – she’s been publicly analysing e.g. ‘Green’ energy policy and finding that things just don’t add up – otherwise, she’ll be rolled for deviating from the main plot, if she’s not careful.

    I can’t help but like Ann Coulter. Here she is discussing single mothers. Look at the glares from the audience. Father Albert also has an ‘interesting’ history.

    Bruce of Newcastle at 1221

    But the same chemical cocktail when used for euthanasia is completely humane ?

    Butler is off and running in QT. Can’t keep her gob shut, and only one minute in.

    Mr Gai Brodtmann questioned Mainland Tasmania’s renewable energy policy when the failed State went black in November. He was immediately sent to the staff co-op water cooler for re-education and we haven’t heard from him since.

    Meryl Streep Part II..sees “brownshirts” under the bed.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/12/movies/meryl-streep-brownshirts-trump-golden-globes.html?_r=0

    Pathetic. Unhinged. Egotistical and politically screwed up.

    Shut up and act ?

    Lady Skeletor gives the Slovenian a whack. Jimmy Choos at twenty paces.

  101. Leigh Lowe
    Choos your weapon, as it were?

    We Were Soldiers was not too bad for a Mel Gibson movie.

    Most of his historical stuff is utter trash. Braveheart is just one example.

    However, I used to use his Hamlet as an interest-getting device for Year 10 English.

    Worked a treat for both boys and girls. Mel does the mad glint in the eye to perfection, and as Helena Bonham Carter is suitably batty, her portrayal of Ophelia is also quite apt.

    Since I have been “nudged” onto the new thread…

    This must have been a deliberate piss take, right? No one could possibly have done this accidentally.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-12/germans-outraged-after-us-tennis-association-plays-nazi-anthem

    Numbskull Adam Bandt waving a solar panel around.

    Strangely reminiscent of Rolf Harris and his wobble board …………

    Bandt goes totally ape. Rises yelling and screaming, waving a solar panel around like a mad preacher with holy writ to hand.

    Ugly muslim woman tweets this:
    @SamarDJarrah

    #9thcircut Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breath free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions tweets this:

    I have consulted with top minds at Dept. of Justice – all are in agreement the United States is not bounded to act in accordance with a poem.

    😀

    February 19th is:

    Today I Am A Muslim Too day.

    Get ready for hipsters with beards in burkhas people.

    That’s convenient. Since 14 Feb is Valentines Day, we can recycle the flowers of love and place. On the street at the site of the 19 Feb massacre.

    Proof of my companion and greeness.

    Riddle me this Bruce of Newcastle (or anyone with a technical knowledge of the economics of elecktrickery).
    Reading an op-ed by Friedeggberg in the Oz, and reference is made to “storage technology such as pumped hydro“.
    Does this refer to using renewballs at opportunistic times to pump water from the bottom of hydro schemes back up for re-use on demand?
    I have always thought that could convert wind and solar generated at inopportune times into stored energy which can be released as electrickery as required.
    Is that what it means and is it economically viable?
    It seems to me that it would require … shock, horror … smaller dams at the foot of the hydro dams which would, of course, interfere with ‘viromental flows.

    Bandt goes totally ape. Rises yelling and screaming, waving a solar panel around like a mad preacher with holy writ to hand.

    Go on, Bananaby.
    Smash it with your lump of coal.
    You know you want to.

    Terri “I know the law” Butler punted.

    Caroline Springs call for more police.

    Government causes the problems that seems to require more taxpayers money and the growth of government to solve it, and as we know, that never happens.
    Funny about that.
    Let’s go back to the cause of the problem and sack those that caused it, as they are accomplices, enablers, and traitors one and all.
    I would say their behaviour is criminal as it is compromising the safety and security of the citizens and they must now be held accountable for the many victims.

    East Cleveland has its own black-run municipal court. Sitting in that courtroom as the only white person was probably the most unpleasant part of my East Cleveland experience. It was even worse than hearing gun shots; that was over in an instant. But going to court, I always felt like the white outsider—and that everyone assumed I was there to screw over the brothers. You had to sit in a small room—a very small room—with a woman and her family whom you were trying to throw out on the street. I can’t entirely explain why, but I dreaded it beyond belief. The derelict city hall building and courtroom—typical of any black enterprise I have ever known—had a miserable, oppressive atmosphere that added to my misery.

    The blacks in court had a strange informality among themselves that made it clear that they were in charge, and that whites were second-class citizens. Once, I was sitting in the courtroom awaiting my case when my tenant walked in as another case was being heard. He yelled out, “How ya doin’, judge?” The judge replied, “Larry, we’ll be with you shortly.” My lawyer looked at me and said, “Prepare to be screwed.”

    Another time I heard a person in court for a traffic violation have a lively discussion with the judge about the movie Drum Line. They both thought the band at local Shaw High School compared favorably to the band in the movie.

    Our black municipal judge seemed to do anything possible to favor the poor black residents of East Cleveland, and had no apparent respect for the property rights of white landlords. By Ohio law, when a tenant fails to pay rent, the landlord may give the tenant a notice whereby the tenant has three days to pay, after which the landlord may file in court for an eviction. If the tenant has not paid the rent by the appointed court hearing, a move-out date is set, usually ten days after the hearing. The whole process takes about five or six weeks. Once, after going through the trouble and expense of this process to evict a non-paying tenant, I went to the court clerk to arrange a move-out, whereby the landlord and bailiff go to the unit and remove the tenant and his possessions.

    The black clerk told me the judge had put a hold on the move-out date because the tenant had filed a “motion to stay.” I asked how this could be; I had never heard of a motion to stay. I had not received any rent for two months and had gone to the trouble and expense of this legal proceeding only to have it ignored. The clerk responded, “Tenants have rights, too,” and explained that in a “motion to stay,” the black judge granted a poor tenant extra time to get her affairs in order; the landlord was never informed of this proceeding. He didn’t explicitly say that this was something the black judge did just for black tenants who owed money to white landlords, but it sure seemed that way.

    I lost my temper and yelled, “Look at your city! It’s a dump because of actions like this.” East Cleveland is the only court in Ohio that honors the “motion to stay;” it is something the judge made up and is not based on Ohio law. Other landlords have told me they have had tenants skip rent for another six months because of this scam.

    Most of the time, blacks put on a show of solidarity with their brethren, but in private their true feelings sometimes come out: “Please don’t send that black repairman again, he never fixes it right,” or, “If I ever move from here I’m not moving to another black area, I only want to move to a white area.” I also heard, “I’m not going there. It’s too black.”

    Once a thriving city of 40,000, East Cleveland now has a population of 17,000 and is in ruins, with street after street of abandoned and decaying homes and buildings. Former mayors and city officials are in prison for corruption. Schools that were once excellent now pass only two or three of 24 state tests, even though they receive more funding per pupil than most suburban schools. The police and fire departments are reduced to skeleton staffs, and many city services have disappeared. The mayor and city council president have recently been recalled, and the city’s only hope of survival is either declaring bankruptcy or merging with Cleveland. At one time, blacks moved to East Cleveland for a better life; now it is a destination of last

    Leigh Lowe

    Someone with a better knowledge of expected production etc should tally up how many millions of KG of CO2 were released into the atmosphere when Bob “Ive always been mad you know” Browns mob blocked the building of the Franklin river dam.

    Then set up one of those counting clocks like the nation debt one to troll him with.

    One of the interesting things i read was how well designed the snowy scheme was because it used off peak power to pump water back up for use the next day, its almost like the 19th century blokes building it actually knew what they were doing…

    More on that executive order

    :Ever since a federal judge, James L. Robart, issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against President Trump’s executive order (EO) temporarily suspending admissions of aliens from seven Middle Eastern countries, the question whether the President’s EO was lawful or not has reached a heated national debate

    Wrong question says the author:

    Trump’s authority comes from Section (f) of 8 U.S. Code § 1182 – Inadmissible aliens, which states in unambiguous language that “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

    The right question that should have been asked was whether Judge Robart had the authority to issue the TRO and whether the said TRO was legally binding to the President. Neither answer is clear nor are they settled by a sound basis or valid legal reasoning (as opposed to, say, legalistic sophistry, court-approved or not).

    … there’s a bit more there but the conclusion:

    Thus Judge Robart falsely asserted powers that were either not among his enumerated judicial powers at all or were reserved by the Constitution to the Supreme Court. Therefore, his TRO is legally not binding for the president (or anybody else for that matter). And as of today, the ‎9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that falsely asserted power, de facto awarding the federal judge authority not vested in him by the U.S.Constitution, never mind that, according to the Constitution, it is the Supreme Court, and not any Circuit Appellate Court, that may have an appellate jurisdiction in cases at this level of the executive branch. And the circle closes: One court usurps powers it is not supposed to have and another court upholds that usurpation without any constitutional authorization from doing so. Can one think of a more blatant example of legalistic sophistry, a.k.a., “legislating from the bench”?

    I have consulted with top minds at Dept. of Justice – all are in agreement the United States is not bounded to act in accordance with a poem.

    A poem written by a j e wish immigrant in the late 1800s, if any more proof is needed that immigrants are parasites who always want to bring more immigrants after them.

    Struth;
    We have all the effects of a statewide police strike, while still having to pay them.
    #2294894, posted on February 13, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Butler is off and running in QT. Can’t keep her gob shut, and only one minute in.

    Plibbers + more brains & smug.

    Sinclair. We have a problem.

    http://www.mailtimes.com.au/story/4464361/ararat-to-house-more-sex-offenders/

    Ararat to expand storage area for people who have served their time, but are too damaged to be released into the wild.

    The jail now Ararats only growth industry.

    Does open questions about visitors, the distance from the big city making it hard for family visits, also suggested that it is a magnet for associates of crims.

    The United States has examples of towns in flyover country that simply become jail towns.

    Good news. Foxtel advise they can reconnect my Foxtel… mid March.

    All good, Infantile – nice of you to ‘fess up. No hard feelings. 😉

    and more:

    the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granting itself the right to dictate foreign policy despite the clear words of the Constitution and federal law granting the president the absolute right to preclude entry to any alien he thinks poses a threat to national security.

    The Ninth Circuit Errors of Law

    1. It improperly granted the states of Washington and Minnesota standing to challenge the travel ban largely on behalf of scholars in their state universities. This dangerously stretches the concept of “standing” to bring suit to a preposterous level and is without any precedent that I am aware of.

    2. It claimed to itself the right to determine the legality of the executive order. Based on the president’s understanding and in his sole discretion, the law provides he may admit or exclude from entry based on his view of the interests of the United States.”

    The court inexplicably and without precedent expanded due process rights to citizens abroad from even jihadist and failed states known to be havens for jihads. At National Review David French summarizes this idiocy:

    The court is going to stop enforcement of a temporary pause in entry from jihadist and jihadist-torn countries (while in a state of war against jihadist terrorists) because there are “potential claims” regarding “possible due process rights” even of illegal aliens? That’s not deference. Moreover, if you actually follow the cited legal authorities, you’ll see that none of them are on-point with this case, and all of them deal with highly-specific, individual legal claims. Yet the court used this “authority” to grant sufficient due-process rights to potential immigrants to halt enforcement of a wartime executive order motivated by the desire to protect America from the rising threat of jihadist terror. Astonishing

    the Ninth Circuit offered up another surprise.

    In a rare move, one of the judges on the Ninth Circuit of Appeals has made a request that a vote be taken as to whether the order issued by the three judges Thursday night should be reconsidered en banc, which means before 11 federal judges of the Ninth Circuit. It’s not clear if this means that this judge (who was not named in the order) believes that there are enough votes to overturn the lower court’s decision which put a temporary halt on Trump’s controversial travel ban or if the judge simply wasn’t satisfied with the panel’s decision

    Chief Judge Sidney Thomas of the 9th Circuit Court has instructed both Trump’s DOJ team and lawyers for the State of Washington and Minnesota to file briefs due by Thursday February 16th, stating whether they believe the motion should be considered en banc. To get a rehearing, a majority of the 29 active judges on the court would need to vote in favor.

  125. egg_
    #2294901, posted on February 13, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    “storage technology such as pumped hydro“.

    Said to be 80% efficient, but what about the infrastructure outlay?

    Yet to hear “capacity factor” mentioned in parliament. Will remain standing if corrected.

    No excuses for that. If the Libs were smart they would be using Germany as a perfect example of a cluster phuc regarding their renewable capacity!

    Bill Shorten is a fuckhead ( QT on in the West )

    Bandt goes totally ape. Rises yelling and screaming, waving a solar panel around like a mad preacher with holy writ to hand.

    Charlton Heston with the Ten Commandments?

    I’ve really rattled you Grig. You’re seething with impotent rage.

    Suck my nuts, loser.

    We have all the effects of a statewide police strike, while still having to pay them.
    Outstanding work, police union and government.

    Almost. Some police are working hard. At giving out fines for not wearingg seatbelts or speeding, or smoking in a non-designated area, or hunting down people for saying nasty things on the internet. Its just so much easier and congenial to go after the average punter who is going about his normal business that to have to go after someone who may be hard to catch, and who may be a bit violent if they are ever caught (and who will be released by the courts to simply go and reoffend anyway).

    Upon reflection, using Germany as an example of stupidity might upset Merkel. Malcolm Roberts should swing a proverbial steel cap boot to her head!

    I said proverbial.

    For the record, I was unaware that Germany reinstated just the third stanza of the pre-war national anthem. Just as I’m sure there are people in Germany unaware that we dropped the waaaaacist 3rd stanza from ours.

    As glaring an error as the World Shooting Championships playing the now-superseded Kazakh national anthem. Who knew that Kazakhstan – Greatest Country in the World is no longer the anthem??

    Suck my nuts

    Huh? You said you gave yourself lover’s nuts.

    Infidel Tiger #2294786, posted on February 13, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Stop it Grigs. FFS you c unt, stop it. I can see you are really angry, why don’t you ever show it? After all that talk about cupping balls and Dyson vacuum cleaners I’ve got lover’s nuts. They’ve been aching all night and now I’m in fucking agony.

    Fourteen times I asked you to apologize, you insensitive dick, but you never did. Not fucking once. What the fuck is wrong with you? Just apologize and then we can move on.

    You said it twice.

    Infidel Tiger #2294821, posted on February 13, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    All right, I confess. Grigs never did apologize. After I asked him to fourteen times. The insensitive prick didn’t, not fucking once.

    Now with all that talk about cupping balls and Dyson vacuum cleaners I’ve got lover’s nuts. They’ve been aching all night and I’m in agony.

    What the fuck is wrong with you Grigs? Just apologize and then we can move on.

  134. egg_
    #2294915, posted on February 13, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Bandt goes totally ape. Rises yelling and screaming, waving a solar panel around like a mad preacher with holy writ to hand.

    Charlton Heston with the Ten Commandments The Judean People’s Front?

    Barnett’s gonna get pounded harder than a drunk Mardis Gras gay man. Well that’s my prediction.

    4 years of flim flam McGowan to come…. he’s like a soggy tea towel.

    Energy in, energy out. Re-pumping expended hydro water back up the hill must lead to a net loss. Someone might explain if it is worth it. The again, places like Lake Jindabyne pump water uphill that is not recycled, to get it to the right altitude for discharge through the turbines. This makes even less sense.

    “capacity factor”

    Will a politician say this in parliament regarding solar and wind?

    Imagine that!

    [ Journalist flee to a search engine]

    Poor old Grig. Can’t even be original.

    A talentless loser.

    Doesn’t take a psychologist to see how badly wounded he is. I fear for any hitchhikers he picks up in his travel this week.

    The Washington Post endorses Al Franken to run for President.
    Seriously.

    I had a look at the idjits but where was Julie Bishop.

  141. egg_
    Said to be 80% efficient, but what about the infrastructure outlay?

    4 years of flim flam McGowan to come…. he’s like a soggy tea towel.

    That’s the size of it – and frajous vooking joy, we’ll have Alannah “Grogpickle” MacTiernan back as a minister. Isn’t your cup of joy overflowing?

    Pumped Hydro. Makes sense in ceratin situations where there is excess generation capacity and it’s not economical to reduce generation rate. For example, baseload coal-fired power stations are best run a constant rate, 24hrs a day, day in, day out. At night when electricity demand falls, can use the excess power (low price elecricity) to pump water up to an off-stream hydro dam and hold it to when it is needed to meet a daytime spike in (high price) elecricity demand.

    What on earth is going on here today? Is someone posting under another person’s name? Holy cow!

    Newly instated U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has shown an early sign of backing away from an Obama administration initiative that directs schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of the sex with which they identify.

    The signal came in a Friday court filing from Justice Department lawyers withdrawing a request made last year by the Obama administration. That request came in response to a judge’s ruling in a lawsuit challenging federal guidance to states on accommodating transgender students.

    Gay-rights advocates said the filing could be a sign of things to come.

    “What we can infer from it is that the Department of Justice and Trump administration are unlikely to robustly pursue rights for transgender people,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director for Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ-rights organization.

    Good news.

    Channel 7 doing repeats of Marvel’s Agents of Shield on 7 Mate 12pm in whatever time slot you are in.

    Oi! Channel 7. Hurry up and show the new episodes. You have completely fucked up the stewardship hosting this show.

    Sort it out. NOW!

    NOW!

    I saw that MAGA woman on the teev this morning and wondered how long it would be before the threats turned up.

    The charming Kylie Gillies observed that “Trump” was written on the long train and hoped that someone would “tread on Trump”. Derangement, Australian style. What a moo.

    If the Libs in WA do a deal with One Nation, just what is the problem. If it keeps Labor out anything is worth a try.

    Is it illegal for a bloke dressed as a woman to use the Ladies’ facilities? illegal or just socially unacceptable?

    Sorry, the long train of her dress. Just to clarify for the gentlemen here. 😃

    Anne has one, Grigory is one.

    The pitiful Obama still searching for a “legacy” by joining the hard core anti-trump brigade .

    http://nypost.com/2017/02/11/how-obama-is-scheming-to-sabotage-trumps-presidency/

    Such a piece of shit is our Obama. From White House straight to Red House with no stops.

    Obambi and US leftoids were so besotted with Cuba’s communist government, they whipped up a frenzy about reopening direct air routes and airlines were sucked in. Now it’s all turning to shit:

    Thanks to a last-minute cancellation by Silver Airways, JetBlue earned the distinction of being the first US carrier to fly a commercial flight to Cuba in 55 years. When that flight took off in August 2016, there was plenty of excitement from airlines, cruise lines and ferry operators about running routes between the US and Cuba. The problem is that travelers aren’t booking as many trips to the island as anticipated.

    Back in December, American Airlines cut back capacity on its Cuba flights. Now, JetBlue is making a similar move. Effective May 3, it’s scheduling smaller aircraft on all of its Cuban routes.

    JetBlue is keeping the same routes, but cutting back on capacity.

    Through May 2, JetBlue has a 200-seat Airbus A321 scheduled on its New York (JFK), Orlando (MCO) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Havana (HAV) routes. All three routes will see a reduction to JetBlue’s 150-seat Airbus A320. Meanwhile, flights from FLL to Santa Clara, Camagüey and Holguín are being reduced from the 150-seat A320 to a 100-seat seat Embraer E-190 on the same day. Between all six routes, that’s 300 less JetBlue seats per day flying to Cuba.

    The timing is particularly interesting, as the change will go into effect near the beginning of the summer travel season. It seems that demand for JetBlue flights to Cuba is so weak that the carrier doesn’t think the peak travel period will make enough of a difference.

    Why would anyone want to visit a rundown communist shithole where dissidents are gaoled? Might as well run guided tours of Caracas.

    I’ve had the economic and engineering principles of pumped hydro explained to me several times but when I try to get my head around I keep thinking of the MC Escher drawing Waterfall.

  156. H B Bear
    Looks like another escapee from Gargooglery’s sock puppet drawer.

    This is what Sinc wanted. This is how he wants the blog to run, so it is what he will get.

    Regarding the million windmillsin the arctic, I remember reading that its either totally still or blowing a gale there ,not conditions for windmills to perform at all ,ask wether. All . Love the wether bit . Still. would be a windfall for soros,gore ,goldman sachs and certain Cayman accounts .

    Nearly 1,000 Trump protesters spell out “Resist!!” on California beach

    neontaster @neontaster
    Sadly they only made two exclamation marks and the constitution says you need at least three before the president has to resign.

    Impostor, you shouldn’t say slanderous things about Sinclair. It must be very difficult for him trying to keep xunts like you away from the blog.

    Would i be allowed to take a Tesla Powerwall from home to use for camping?

    I stand corrected, but surely i need to be a licensed sparky to even touch the thing?

    To be discussed on ABC24!

    Hahahaha joking!

    Ha!

    That’s the size of it – and frajous vooking joy, we’ll have Alannah “Grogpickle” MacTiernan back as a minister. Isn’t your cup of joy overflowing?

    I have it on good authority that Alannah Grogpickle used to call her Ministerial staff at 4am in the morning to “make sure they were thinking of her.” The space her body takes up is an insult to oxygen.

  163. duncanm
    Already done in the Snowy scheme, IIRC.

    btw – the imminent spillway (not dam) collapse in California(*) is another example of ageing infrastructure (50yo dam) which has not been looked after or upgraded to latest standards.

    There have been plenty of warnings on the simple earth (non-lined) emergency spillway – and no doubt the authorities will now say it was a ‘surprise’ and glowball warmening is to blame when the catastrophic erosion of the hillside completes.

    Check out Anthony Watts for updates.

    * – Oroville dam. 230m high, tallest in US

    “What we can infer from it is that the Department of Justice and Trump administration are unlikely to robustly pursue rights for transgender people,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director for Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ-rights organization.

    Snowflake no longer has the backing of the government to pursue her malicious vendetta against reality and its defenders. Sad.

    The Washington Post endorses Al Franken to run for President.
    Seriously.

    That was a typo. They are actually endorsing Al Frankenstein

    nah, it reads: The Washington Post endorses Al Johnston to run for President

    nah, it reads: The Washington Post endorses Al Johnston to run for President

    You mean Al Jolson?

    pumped hydro – makes sense.

    Already done in the Snowy scheme, IIRC

    Works great if you have a handy mountain and plenty of storage space for the water. Probably going to be a bit tricky to build near Adelaide.

    And you have to have a means of pumping the water up. Not many sites are also suitable for pumping based on renewables.

    Will not work for SA – it hardly has any dams to speak of.

    btw – the imminent spillway (not dam) collapse in California(*)

    What’s the biggy if the spillway goes? That just means the spillage becomes muddier doesn’t it?

    I’m hearing credible fears that if the concrete lined spillway goes, there is catastrophic erosion all the way up what is now a dirt spillway. And that inevitably reaches up to the dam itself.

    Already done in the Snowy scheme, IIRC.

    At Tumut – and also Tarraleagh in Tasmania and Splityard Creek in Queensland.

    Works well as part of an existing water/hydro scheme; it’s reasonably efficient and you get the energy back on demand. The problem for Australia is:

    a) finding somewhere conveniently located where you can build two usefully-sized dams with a reasonable head difference; and
    b) fighting your way through the environmental issues.

    No doubt there would be a Green dispensation for interrupting surface/environmental flows which would otherwise stop agricultural, or mining operations in their tracks.

    Al Qaeda’s narrative is that the real enemy of the ME is Western ideological globalism. They want their conservative underclass to believe that the importation of Western values is to blame for the failure of their society. Meanwhile Trump wants the American conservative underclass to believe immigration took away their social and economic mobility and mobilises them with appeals to racial and religious othering. AQ+IS and Trump are surfing the same wave of anti globalism.

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/23/the-rise-of-trump-and-isis-have-more-in-common-than-you-might-think/

    I’m hearing credible fears that if the concrete lined spillway goes, there is catastrophic erosion all the way up what is now a dirt spillway. And that inevitably reaches up to the dam itself.

    there seems to be a couple of disaster scenarios proposed — however from what I’ve read, the ridge the spillways are built on is rock — so that should provide some level of check on the uphill erosion.

    It won’t be pretty, whatever occurs. … and there’s still the spring melts to come in a few months time. How fast can you fix a piece of infrastructure that size?

    There have been plenty of warnings on the simple earth (non-lined) emergency spillway – and no doubt the authorities will now say it was a ‘surprise’ and glowball warmening is to blame when the catastrophic erosion of the hillside completes.

    The same mindset that gave South Australia renewball energy gave California no new dams.

    Leftistry is lethal.

    How fast can you fix a piece of infrastructure that size?

    About 15-20 years should get you a partial approval to perhaps get approval once they have commissioned a decade long study on the Iroquois Beetle breeding grounds that they have just discovered on the spillway.

    Are the Californian’s being advised by Flim Flammery or is Gaia just taking the piss?

    #2294990, posted on February 13, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    You mean Al Jolson?

    nAH, i MEAN THE GOLFER aL jOHNSTON.

    A sock puppet using the name “Infidel Tiger” has been smote.

    The real Infidel Tiger remains alive, well and at large.

    Damn. Caps lock now off 🙂

  181. Gab
    Good. One less idiot I have to scroll past.

    Thank goodness – I was getting worried about tiger attacks

    Order is restored to the world.

    Thanks for apologizing, Grig. In the confusion a lot of people may have missed it.

    Perhaps the real Infidel Tiger could use a time out, Sinclair. He appears to have fallen in love with “grigory m”.

    ‘violence occurs at points four and five if Otherization reaches point at which the cause of shock is equated with the Other, legitimizing elimination of the Other to resolve crisis’

    Oh yes yes yes. I have started something.

    https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-trump-regime-was-manufactured-by-a-war-inside-the-deep-state-f9e757071c70#.1wgwktug8

    Order has been restored indeed.

    And to mark the occasion, a blue cheeked honeyeater has landed in the birdbath for the very first time. It’s a sign. 😃

  187. Steve tickler
    Nitromethane rules the roost.

    Good spectacle. The jet puts on a worthy show and loses.

    Science.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3819OC-7wA

    A sock puppet using the name “Infidel Tiger” has been smote.

    Infantile was a sock-puppet? Well – that explains so much of these past few days. Well done, Sinc. 🙂

    Tel @ 4.19
    Works great if you have a handy mountain and plenty of storage space for the water. Probably going to be a bit tricky to build near Adelaide.

    Once the native title all have signed except the dead and badly assaulted legislation gets-up I think you will find plenty of mountains and handy spaces for dams. Maybe not the Adelaide Hills yet……. but further to north-west and further north theres plenty of scope for projects.

    Some of the eastern states mountain claims even cross state borders. 🙂

    Hey Sinclair. while you’re around, can you remove the word “J–” from the filter?
    That started to snare Bird; now it’s just ridiculous.
    Also Ace of Spades should be un-filtered.

    “How the Trump regime was manufactured by a war inside the Deep State” is DEEEEEEEP wish fulfilment and utter nonsense.

    This DEEP state rubbish is a distraction in an attempt to divert Trumps implementation of his plans.
    It’s also a salve to the losers, “don’t worry our friends in the deep state will protect us”.

    Any such official acting as has been suggested would be in violation of their employment contract. Furthermore, defence officials can be put in jail for treason on those grounds. It is not happening and probably won’t happen.

    Works great if you have a handy mountain and plenty of storage space for the water. Probably going to be a bit tricky to build near Adelaide.

    We need to think laterally, Tel.
    1) – Dig a channel from Port Augusta through to create our inland sea.
    2) – Barge the dirt down and build a 10 metre high sea wall across the mouth of Spencer Gulf.
    3) – Line the sea wall with 10,000 of these.
    4) – Pump sea water from the Bight into Spencer Gulf.
    5) – Release water back into the Bight via low pressure water turbines generating electricity.

    It’s one of those zombies that just won’t die.

    Maybe another Krakatoa will bring back the balance.

    AQ+IS and Trump are surfing the same wave of anti globalism.

    That is insane.

    Meanwhile Trump wants the American conservative underclass to believe immigration took away their social and economic mobility and mobilises them with appeals to racial and religious othering. AQ+IS and Trump are surfing the same wave of anti globalism.

    Proof please.
    When and where did Trump say that legal immigration took away an “underclass” (FFS, can you believe this dribble) social and economic mobility?
    Who , according to you and this left wing brain fart of yours, is an underclass?
    Conservatives?
    Be gone you space cadet, for you know not what you say.

    Paul Sperry February 11, 2017 | 12:52pm

    “How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s presidency

    When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.”

    Works great if you have a handy mountain and plenty of storage space for the water. Probably going to be a bit tricky to build near Adelaide.

    I dunno – the Mount Thebarton Ski Fields could be threatened by this…

  200. C.L.
    We live in a world where people whose business or social desire it is to be ‘sophisticated’ (or just safe from mockery) glean from the culture around them that they must adhere to a suite of dogma, amongst which ‘climate change’ and hatred for ‘conservatives’ predominate. Snowflake leftists especially are actuated by laziness, timidity, lack of rigorous education and the absence of emotional self-definition.

  201. Joe
    Follow the MONEY! It’s all about rent seeking.

    Can anyone explain why Sky’s news website is fast becoming the Green Weekly?

    We live in a world where…

    Maybe its like news.com.au, where on the weekends the work experience kiddies get to write the headlines and teasers – but no-one has deprogrammed them yet.

    Riddle me this

    Leigh – The wiki seems pretty good on various energy storage options.

    Grid energy storage

    Yes you need two dams. An alternative is to use one dam in the sea – rather than pump up you pump out, then run the seawater back in when you want to get the electricity back. Main problem with that is getting enough useful height, but it overcomes the issue of suitable location.

    2) – Barge the dirt down and build a 10 metre high sea wall across the mouth of Spencer Gulf.

    If you are going to do that, you can probably start using massive tidal power.

    It’s been tried in a few places already (not on that scale). I’m OK with the concept, providing it’s private money and no secret government guarantees or loans (contractual guarantee of a fixed tax rate for next 100 years is fine). Would require some kind of ownership agreement that doesn’t currently exist in Australia.

  205. Tom
  206. Tel
    #2295032, posted on February 13, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rance_Tidal_Power_Station

    There’s an example… sea wall across a river estuary. It works but the scale of production is kind of small.

    Main problem with that is getting enough useful height, but it overcomes the issue of suitable location.

    Yeah, back to the problem we started with… you still need a mountain.

    Works well as part of an existing water/hydro scheme; it’s reasonably efficient and you get the energy back on demand. The problem for the Australia is:

    …you need electricity during droughts too!

    Grid energy storage

    Renewables are insane ( that’s twice in this thread I’ve said that; great thread!). Renewables can only be considered with fossils and/or nuclear on stand-by, that is continuously operating, fossils or nuclear, which begs the question why you need renewables if the fossils which they are meant to replace have to be kept running; or with exotic and quite frankly pixie land ideas about storage for when the renewables don’t work.

    There should be an all out assault on those advocating and profiting from renewables because they are worse than alarmists.

    …you need electricity during droughts too!

    The point of pumped storage is that it isn’t actual hydro power, which uses the waters stored energy for new power and needs new water every day. It’s daily off-peak storage ie you can use the same water over and over if you have a lower dam and upper dam to flow down and pump up.

    Testes, will you stop using that preposterous term “othering”, thanks, FFS.

    You’re even more bloody annoying than various rogue sock puppets.

    Grid energy storage

    The rentseekers are already here – in SA’s case it either needs winding back* or grid storage.

    *Hopefully Trump and the USA are the lead?

    Excuse my ignorance. If you pump water half as far up, and you drop it that half plus another half down again I assume you get all your pumping energy back in the new eletrickery that is created.

    “Tom” – try not to stretch your lack of talent too far, old boy.

    build a 10 metre high sea wall across the mouth of Spencer Gulf.

    Better still, build a 10 metre high sea wall around the South Australian border.

    It’s daily off-peak storage ie you can use the same water over and over if you have a lower dam and upper dam to flow down and pump up.

    So you’re going to make it a closed system? No evaporation or loss?

    I’ve updated Rod Culleton’s wiki page to reflect the truth:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rod_Culleton

    Jesus he was a prick to deal with.

    We live in a world where people whose business or social desire it is to be ‘sophisticated’ (or just safe from mockery) glean from the culture around them that they must adhere to a suite of dogma, amongst which ‘climate change’ and hatred for ‘conservatives’ predominate. Snowflake leftists especially are actuated by laziness, timidity, lack of rigorous education and the absence of emotional self-definition.

    Shorter- two minutes hate for Emmanuel Goldstein

    Doesn’t matter the outlet, they are all converged.

    Matters little – if we ever get a Breitbart Australia or similar it will swamp bit-players like Sky. Sky news and the like will not exist in ten years, just like CNN won’t.

    Off the wall guys like Alex Jones from infowars regularly get more audience than CNN. That is the future of news and opinion media consumption, whether you agree with it or not. The lefties will have their own version. Mainstream media is a dead industry walking. You all know. You’ve all seen the stats. Circulation crashing, audience fleeing, advertisers cancelling, public trust at all time lows. It’s done. Who cares about Sky News. They can hold their two minutes hate each day but nobody is watching.

    Excuse my ignorance. If you pump water half as far up, and you drop it that half plus another half down again I assume you get all your pumping energy back in the new eletrickery that is created.

    Less wastage, less evaporation, less pumping losses, less transmission losses, less …

    cohenite is correct. What’s needed is not more efficient storage (except for mobile applications). What’s needed is more efficient generation. That’s high efficiency Coal and Natural Gas and above all Nuclear. One 500MW Nuclear plant is worth Square Kilometers of wind or solar power.

    Where’s the green outrage of planting square kilometers of land with solar or wind farms?

    A Labor candidate for the Upper House Ag Region in WA has had to step down after lewd photos were shared online. I can’t unsee what I saw but a butt naked post coital spray isn’t a great look. I wonder why is hasn’t made wider news coverage?

    WA Labor: Rooting the regions.

    To Bruce of Newcastle

    Bruce, one of the young, brownish butcherbirds has taken food from my hand.
    Thrilled to bits.
    “My” magpie seems jealous when the family arrives, but there’s food for all.
    I’ve read your past posts on what you feed the birds, so I’m confident that I’m not doing them any harm.

    #2295056, posted on February 13, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    The point of pumped storage is that it isn’t actual hydro power, which uses the waters stored energy for new power and needs new water every day. It’s daily off-peak storage ie you can use the same water over and over if you have a lower dam and upper dam to flow down and pump up.

    The Kidston pumped storage project (link above) uses the existing dam as auxiliary storage.
    If the Green-Left are advocating pumped storage – as discussed on The Drum tonight – why not build proper dams for water storage, their original purpose as well as any spin-off benefits for the infrastructure outlay?

  224. incoherent rambler
    Very few.

    #FalseNoose is the issue. I have become a doubting Thomas with all Noose services.

  225. egg_
  226. thefrolickingmole
    #2295059, posted on February 13, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Oh, so suddenly leftists note the poor state of the institutions which keep America running.
    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/11/americans-arent-attached-democracy-rule-law
    Yet America faces a serious problem which that decision did not address: the erosion of public faith in the rule of law and democratic governance.

    While we have been focused on partisan divides over government policy and personnel, an almost invisible erosion of the foundations of our political system has been taking place. Public support for the rule of law and democracy can no longer be taken for granted.
    In 2017, the rule of law and democracy itself are under attack by President Trump and his administration.

    So little things like mass importation of a new voting herd, BLM killing cops, ‘Illary breaking laws on secret meterial while a sailor gets jail time for a picture in a restricted area, the bipartisan removing of laws criminalizing insider trading for US congresscritters and i could go on, all happenned in the last month or so eh?

    ..

    Why all this talk about grid storage?

    We have all the grid storage you ever need. Mountains and mountains of coal. Enough for hundreds of years. Hundreds! All this talk about pumped storage and tidal power is just admiring the finery on the emperors absent robes.

    Just burn coal and make all the electricity we ever needed or wanted. Burn so much we put pointless laser light shows in every town and city. Make so much power people air condition their dogs kennels. Just leave this obsession with saving energy on the scrap heap of history where it belongs. We are swimming in energy options and will never, ever run out. Once the coal runs out we can start on the uranium, gas and whatever else. When that all runs out a few centuries hence, well, let them worry about it.

    The point of pumped storage is pointless.

    Why not just burn a few more coals at the stake. Cheap. Clean. Available.

    And I am guessing that a new hi-tech coal generator is cheaper than a dam.

    Hydro in Australia is a side benefit of water storage (of which we don’t have enough).

    What NewChum said,

  230. Mater
    #2295064, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Besides, coal IS renewable.

    Hundreds!

    There are mines in the Hunter that will take thousands of years to exhaust, at current rate of extraction.

  232. incoherent rambler
    And heated/airconned cat baskets.

    The beauty of pumped storage is it lets you run your night shift generators at a good % of their optimal capacity.
    You can oversupply a grid, as well as cause fluctuations if they arent managed properly.
    Using electricity to repump water for hydro is an efficiency rather than “pure green” thing.

    IR

    Why not just burn a few more coals at the stake. Cheap. Clean. Available.

    Just try and buy a few 25 kg bags of coal in Queensland. Or even trailer load.

    hahahahaha
    Do I dare?
    Yes, I do.

    My dear Grigory M,

    A brief note of appreciation.
    Your witty ripostes are exceptional. The site is fortunate indeed to have the Blue/Gold/Red brightening up the pages; your links to outstanding music are never disappointing.

    Sincerely,
    B Shaw

    Tel,

    the problems with tidal power are the same as with wind and solar. The power is generated in accordance with the tides, and not necessarily when you need it. Second, the pressure front generated by an incoming tide is variable, starts off low and build to a peak. This creates the same variable frequency issue that dogs wind generators and makes them cause network grids to become unstable.

    Built the way I outlined above, there is no variability in either supply or frequency. To all intent and purpose, it provides continuous, baseload power. As an added benefit, our inland sea ends up ten metres deeper, much larger, and non-tidal.

    Assuming a sea wall 100 klm long, and assuming an efficiency factor similar to the Rance Tidal Power Station you linked to, the structure would generate 7.5 gW of electricity, or around 16% of Australia’s total peakload demand, 24/7.

    #2295073, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    While we are at it, burn some coal to make some power to pump water form the biggest irrigation project in world history. Pump water from wet areas to the massive fertile plains inside the country which just need water to make them burst with harvest. Grow so many cows and wheat and rice and cotton the wharves are bursting with it. Create produce so cheaply the world prices are permanently lowered and more people end the day with a full tum.

    All it takes is imagination and dedication. California is a food basket because of the massive irrigation system they built. The place is a natural desert otherwise. Sound familiar? Why can’t Australians do that?

    No, instead we are obsessed with sinking capital into houses, avoiding risk and productivity and spending more money on less energy, like a farmer ditching their tractor and going back to bullock teams.

    Not to mention the politicians are obssssed with letting two cranky lesbians have a party with white invites and a cake, and letting blokes in dresses get into the ladies toilets for a good perve.

    We have the times…where is the leader for them? Spare us these waffling idiots we are cursed with.

    Using electricity to repump water for hydro is an efficiency rather than “pure green” thing.

    Bar the purchase price.

  239. egg_
    #2295076, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Using electricity to repump water for hydro is an efficiency rather than “pure green” thing.

    Potential energy rather than kinetic.
    #2295078, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    California is a food basket because of the massive irrigation system they built. The place is a natural desert otherwise.

    #2295080, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I have noticed recently. What I noticed was signs all along the i5 about farmers losing their property rights, bought and paid for, to save fish nobody cares about.

    There are still millions of fruit and nut trees producing enough harvest to satisfy their domestics needs and export to Australia and others, as any casual visit to Coles will see.

    This job has the same life span as Australian PM’s.

    Fairfax Media today restructured the ranks of its senior editors after Sydney Morning Herald editor in chief Darren Goodsir resigned.

    James Chessell will return from his post as Australian Financial Review Europe correspondent to take up the new role of National Editor, with responsibility for federal politics, business and world coverage across both the The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

    Lisa Davies was appointed editor of The Sydney Morning Herald after serving as its deputy editor, while Alex Lavelle, the acting editor of The Age, was appointed permanently to the position.

    All three editors report to Sean Aylmer, Fairfax Media’s editorial director. He said in a statement that Mr Chessell, Ms Davies and Mr Lavelle were accomplished journalists who would become the most senior editorial voices at the mastheads.

    The restructure abolishes the post of editor in chief at the SMH and The Age, which has been vacant at The Age since December when Mark Forbes resigned as editor-in-chief of The Age, after allegations of harassment.

    Mr Goodsir told staff this morning he was resigning after three-and-a-half years as editor-in-chief and nearly 20 years at the newspaper publisher.

    Mr Aylmer praised Mr Goodsir, saying he had guided the newsroom through significant change and driven digital growth.

    We have another P&O cruise ship parked in the bay today, which means our little town is overrun with cruisies. But, contrary to Cats’ observations, there’s barely a colourful pensioner in sight. These are all families with hordes of kiddies – predominantly Japanese – wandering aimlessly about, no doubt wondering what they are going to do until the ship departs later this evening.

    PS: judging by the size of many of the passengers, this is part of the Smorgasbord fleet.

    I have always thought that could convert wind and solar generated at inopportune times into stored energy which can be released as electrickery as required.
    Is that what it means and is it economically viable?

    1. Yes.

    2. Here is a graph of wholesale electricity prices. Something you can buy for $60 and sell later that day for $220 has an awful lot of potential for profit. Even if you end up losing half of it in storage.

