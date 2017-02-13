Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, February 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  7. cuckoo
    #2294679, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Still on wimmin’s football. At a recent match, one of the ladies was concussed. Funnily enough, the nanny-state media who have an attack of the vapours every time a boxer or other sportsman gets concussed, shrieking for more regulation and protective gear, had nothing to say about this. Because vagina. Seriously, who wants to watch a ‘sport’ that involves women being knocked unconscious?

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2294682, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I claim this first spot on behalf of the QWERTY people and anyone who disputes this is a racist, and probably Hitler.

    Big fun here today, outbreak of Mumps in town…
    And we have a handful of anti-vaxers here.

  9. brennan
    #2294684, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    My goodness. An OT that I’m actually in early? Whod’ve thunk it.

  10. Grigory M
    #2294687, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

  12. Roger
    #2294689, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    This sort of makes sense: Australia should have its own space agency. At least it does from the sovereign security angle in a rapidly changing region. But organising it would be up to politicians who can’t even legislate a framework for efficient and reliable electricity generation.

  13. thefrolickingmole
    #2294690, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Gruinaid desperately trying to maintain 2 conflicting narratives in this story.
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/12/dunkirk-child-refugees-risk-sexual-violence
    1: Horrible abuse at migrant camp at Dunkirk.
    One volunteer coordinator, who started working at the camp last year, said: “Sexual assault, violence and rape are all far too common. Minors are assaulted and women are raped and forced to pay for smuggling with their bodies.” Testifying on condition of anonymity, she added: “Although the showers are meant to be locked at night, particularly dangerous individuals in the camp have keys and are able to take the women to the showers in the night to force themselves on them. This has happened to women I know very well.”

    She said that one of the most in-demand products distributed to women in Camp de la Linière – the Dunkirk Camp – are adult nappies. “Women are too scared to go to the toilets in the night. None of the locks in the women’s toilets in the camp work,” she said.

    2: But its shadowy “traffickers” who are responsible, not the male migrants the left wants to import en-masse.
    Children and women are being raped by traffickers inside a refugee camp in northern France, according to detailed testimony gathered ahead of fresh legal action against the UK government’s approach to the welfare of unaccompanied minors.

  14. Baldrick
    #2294691, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Southern Poverty Law Center finds a Hate Crime in footpath services symbols:

    Sarah Silverman ✔ @SarahKSilverman
    Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2294693, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Grigory M
    #2294687, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm
    Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

    Begging without a bowl is poor form Grigsie.
    Stimp is nothing if not madly merciful however.
    You may rise.

  17. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2294695, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Sarah Silverman ✔ @SarahKSilverman
    Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?

    OMG! That is absolutely hilarious.

    We have a new symbol to hang next the Mercedes protest signs.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2294697, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Meanwhile, down by the bayou.

    Mississippi considers firing squad as method of execution

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal to add firing squad, electrocution and gas chamber as execution methods in case a court blocks the use of lethal injection drugs.

    Republican Rep. Andy Gipson says House Bill 638 is a response to lawsuits by “liberal, left-wing radicals.”

    The bill passed the House amid opposition Wednesday, and moves to the Senate.

    So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!

    h/t Don Surber.

  19. Baldrick
    #2294698, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Oh, so now you want to call her Gab …

    Grigory M
    #2294687, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

  20. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2294699, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    UPDATE: A TEENAGE boy is in hospital as police are hunting a gang of Sudanese youths who stole phones, wallets and bags in a Moomba-style rampage through a family festival.

    WTF is a “Moomba style rampage”?

    Was Bert Newton involved?

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2294700, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Oh F*ck.

    February 19th is:

    Today I Am A Muslim Too day.

    Get ready for hipsters with beards in burkhas people.

  22. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2294701, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Just retired from an hour in the garden. It’s like a feminist mad-house out there; hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy. It’s as though a white, male, sexist, supremacist cocky has let slip an insulting, offensive and humiliating joke on Twitter. Enough!

  23. Grigory M
    #2294705, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    There ya go, Glib – all fixed. 🙂

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #2294706, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Meanwhile, down by the bayou.

    Mississippi considers firing squad as method of execution

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal to add firing squad, electrocution and gas chamber as execution methods in case a court blocks the use of lethal injection drugs.

    Rolled gold escalation.
    “Oh? The green stuff takes 90 seconds and that’s too long, you say? OK, how about three slugs to the forehead and three to the chest delivered simultaneously. The scum can elect to have a General Anaesthetic if he/she likes. Happy now?”

    So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!

    For good measure, bring a consultant from Cuba who has extensive experience at offing enemies of the state by lead injection.

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2294707, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Just retired from an hour in the garden. It’s like a feminist mad-house out there; hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy.

    So the ones who have suicided against my windows have not depleted the numbers in the Central Highlands by much?

  27. Joe
    #2294709, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!

    What no beheading?

  28. srr
    #2294710, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    My Message to Millenials:
    How to Change the World — Properly
    Jordan B Peterson

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbOeO_frzvg

    8 Nov 2016
    Young people want, rightly, to change the world. But how might this be properly done? Dr Jonathan Haidt recently contrasted Truth University with Social Justice University. Social Justice U has as its advantage the call to social transformation. In this video, I outline why Truth is the proper route to societal improvement — and why that starts with the individual.

  29. Tom
    #2294711, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

    Nuh.

    IT is a genius.

  30. Grigory M
    #2294712, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy

    Corellas are very good talkers – you should sit down and have a chat with them.

  31. C.L.
    #2294713, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    … hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy.

    But enough about Daily Life.

  32. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2294714, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Infidel 12:23. On the old thread at 9:53 I posted the response of the boy’s mother, to the Moomba style rampage. Diversity spreads its wings ever wider. Wait until the JB’s do Carols by Candlelight.

  33. Grigory M
    #2294715, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Glib – even “Tom” agrees with you. But then – he’s never been seen sober.

  34. Zatara
    #2294716, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    My favorite lefty (or is he?) strikes again.

  35. Leigh Lowe
    #2294718, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Infidel 12:23. On the old thread at 9:53 I posted the response of the boy’s mother, to the Moomba style rampage. Diversity spreads its wings ever wider. Wait until the JB’s do Carols by Candlelight.

    Refer also IT’s comment at 12:18 on the old thread.
    I think it might then be called “Camels by Candlelight.”

  36. C.L.
    #2294722, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Camels by Candlelight.

    Everyone go home. LL wins the internet for today.

  38. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2294727, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I think it might then be called “Camels by Candlelight.”

    You bastard.
    I want that.
    You complete and utter bastard.
    🙂

  39. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2294728, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I should have said “Wait until the JB’s do over Carols by Candlelight. I could not imagine for one moment a performance by same, unless incentives, as suggested, were among the perks.

  40. Andrew
    #2294730, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?

    I certainly endorse that he should be relegated back to the Universal Scroll list. I’m surprised that he’s promoting for his own floccipaucinihilipilification, but then the last 36 hours have certainly showed a more rational side and willingness to acknowledge his failings in a (ahem) tangible way.

  41. Baldrick
    #2294731, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    🇦🇲Grigory M
    #2293869, posted on February 12, 2017 at 1:47 am
    Infidel as you know I am a sad and lonely man who takes his anger and frustrations at being wholly inadequate out on strangers on the internet. I am having what alcoholics refer to as a “moment of clarity” and wish to atone. I am deeply sorry for getting things so wrong and the shame I feel for not acknowledging my errors and general xuntiness knows no bounds.

    Please accept this apology and if necessary I will cradle your testicles in my mouth and gently kiss them.

  42. Eyrie
    #2294733, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    The camel park should also install goats.

  43. Baldrick
    #2294736, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    “Camels by Candlelight.”

    Bwhahahaha, give that man a cigar.

  44. Leigh Lowe
    #2294739, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    You bastard.
    I want that.
    You complete and utter bastard.

    I may be something of a bastard, it is true.
    But, hand on heart, my Dyson upright has only ever been used to clean the carpet.

  46. Leigh Lowe
    #2294742, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Bwhahahaha, give that man a cigar.

    Are you trying to kill me with the Products of Big Tobacco.
    OMG!
    OMG!
    OM F G!
    I are triggered!

  47. Old School Conservative
    #2294744, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Running a close second to the great “Camels by Candelight” comment, is the embarrassingly funny error by the US Tennis Association who played “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles,” before the US/Germany Fed Cup event.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2294745, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Baldrick

    #2294731, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Sometimes it is better just to go with “I’m sorry, I was wrong“, without adding any suggested reparations or compensation.

  49. Baldrick
    #2294746, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Islamic State Using Feminism to Lure Australian Women into Becoming ‘Jihadi Brides’

    Australian women are being lured by the Islamic State using a “warped version of feminism” promising empowerment and liberation, a report claims. According to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Isis propaganda portrays women as empowered, but in reality they end up in a misogynistic world where they are forced to stay at home to cook, clean, and breed future Jihadi fighters.

    The author of the report, counter-terrorism expert Sofia Patel, told the Advertiser that a surprising number of Western women — about 550 — have travelled to Syria and Iraq to join the Jihadi group. Australian women who use feminist propaganda to attract women to the Islamic State include Zehra Duman, who joined the terrorist group and shows off the weapons she owns, and Zaynab Sharrouff, daughter of well-know Jihadist Khaled Sharrouff.

  50. Gab
    #2294747, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Southern Poverty Law Center finds a Hate Crime in footpath services symbols:

    Sarah Silverman ✔ @SarahKSilverman
    Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?

    Hilarious tweets. The one about anti-abortion equipment is very good.

  51. John64
    #2294749, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Running a close second to the great “Camels by Candelight” comment, is the embarrassingly funny error by the US Tennis Association who played “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles,” before the US/Germany Fed Cup event.

    I saw that. Hilarious. I must say the gentleman sang it very well. But how the hell does a f*** up like that happen in the first place?

    Many years ago I worked with a German boilermaker who was renown for (just occasionally) getting drunk at the local RSL club and then rising to his feet for a rousing rendition of Deutschland, Deutschland Uber Alles.

  52. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2294750, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The Grauniad has excelled itself. Which is really saying something.

    Could a £400bn plan to refreeze the Arctic before the ice melts really work?

    Physicist Steven Desch has come up with a novel solution to the problems that now beset the Arctic. He and a team of colleagues from Arizona State University want to replenish the region’s shrinking sea ice – by building 10 million wind-powered pumps over the Arctic ice cap. In winter, these would be used to pump water to the surface of the ice where it would freeze, thickening the cap.

    Only ten million windmills? Maybe he should add a few more just in case.

    Oddly there is over 14 million km^2 of sea ice in the Arctic right now, which is roughly the same as the last four years. So on those numbers his ten million windmills would not have very much to do.

  53. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2294752, posted on February 13, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    The chick who wore the MAGA dress to the Grammy’s has some big brass ones.

    Lefties are fuming.

  54. Grigory M
    #2294755, posted on February 13, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    How do you know that the Doomlord isn’t Septimus?

    I don’t – he could well be.

    Second thoughts, egg_ – he’s probably not. 😉

  55. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2294757, posted on February 13, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Australian women are being lured by the Islamic State using a “warped version of feminism” promising empowerment and liberation, a report claims. According to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Isis propaganda portrays women as empowered, but in reality they end up in a misogynistic world where they are forced to stay at home to cook, clean, and breed future Jihadi fighters.

    My compliments, Balders, and thank you. I have wondered how any Western woman, with any ideas of equality and liberation could convert to such a backward and reactionary religion.

