The essence of capitalism's foreign policy is free trade—i.e., the abolition of trade barriers, of protective tariffs, of special privileges—the opening of the world's trade routes to free international exchange and competition among the private citizens of all countries dealing directly with one another.— Ayn Rand
Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
Ta-daaaah!
!haaaad-aT
I’m a bit backwards.
Honky-tonk.
4th 😎
Rinky-dink.
I Eat Cannibals?
Still on wimmin’s football. At a recent match, one of the ladies was concussed. Funnily enough, the nanny-state media who have an attack of the vapours every time a boxer or other sportsman gets concussed, shrieking for more regulation and protective gear, had nothing to say about this. Because vagina. Seriously, who wants to watch a ‘sport’ that involves women being knocked unconscious?
I claim this first spot on behalf of the QWERTY people and anyone who disputes this is a racist, and probably Hitler.
Big fun here today, outbreak of Mumps in town…
And we have a handful of anti-vaxers here.
My goodness. An OT that I’m actually in early? Whod’ve thunk it.
10 a side?
This sort of makes sense: Australia should have its own space agency. At least it does from the sovereign security angle in a rapidly changing region. But organising it would be up to politicians who can’t even legislate a framework for efficient and reliable electricity generation.
Gruinaid desperately trying to maintain 2 conflicting narratives in this story.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/12/dunkirk-child-refugees-risk-sexual-violence
1: Horrible abuse at migrant camp at Dunkirk.
One volunteer coordinator, who started working at the camp last year, said: “Sexual assault, violence and rape are all far too common. Minors are assaulted and women are raped and forced to pay for smuggling with their bodies.” Testifying on condition of anonymity, she added: “Although the showers are meant to be locked at night, particularly dangerous individuals in the camp have keys and are able to take the women to the showers in the night to force themselves on them. This has happened to women I know very well.”
She said that one of the most in-demand products distributed to women in Camp de la Linière – the Dunkirk Camp – are adult nappies. “Women are too scared to go to the toilets in the night. None of the locks in the women’s toilets in the camp work,” she said.
2: But its shadowy “traffickers” who are responsible, not the male migrants the left wants to import en-masse.
Children and women are being raped by traffickers inside a refugee camp in northern France, according to detailed testimony gathered ahead of fresh legal action against the UK government’s approach to the welfare of unaccompanied minors.
Southern Poverty Law Center finds a Hate Crime in footpath services symbols:
Grigory M
#2294687, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm
Gab #2294673, posted on February 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm
New thread, peoples. Any chance we could dispense with the “what grigory writes” obsession currently plaguing this site? Please?
Begging without a bowl is poor form Grigsie.
Stimp is nothing if not madly merciful however.
You may rise.
Remove testicles from beer; drain and dredge thoroughly in the flour mixture.
OMG! That is absolutely hilarious.
We have a new symbol to hang next the Mercedes protest signs.
Meanwhile, down by the bayou.
Mississippi considers firing squad as method of execution
So because lefties think filling them full of green liquid is inhumane, the GOP is bringing in the three favourite lefty methods of execution instead. Nice trolling!
h/t Don Surber.
Oh, so now you want to call her Gab …
WTF is a “Moomba style rampage”?
Was Bert Newton involved?
Oh F*ck.
February 19th is:
Today I Am A Muslim Too day.
Get ready for hipsters with beards in burkhas people.
Just retired from an hour in the garden. It’s like a feminist mad-house out there; hundreds of corellas in furious agreement, with their squawking and atonal struggles for ascendancy. It’s as though a white, male, sexist, supremacist cocky has let slip an insulting, offensive and humiliating joke on Twitter. Enough!
There ya go, Glib – all fixed. 🙂
Rolled gold escalation.
“Oh? The green stuff takes 90 seconds and that’s too long, you say? OK, how about three slugs to the forehead and three to the chest delivered simultaneously. The scum can elect to have a General Anaesthetic if he/she likes. Happy now?”
For good measure, bring a consultant from Cuba who has extensive experience at offing enemies of the state by lead injection.
So the ones who have suicided against my windows have not depleted the numbers in the Central Highlands by much?
Breaking shock, surprise news …
Mundine wants Danny Green rematch in Perth after second fight ended in controversy.
What no beheading?
My Message to Millenials:
How to Change the World — Properly
Jordan B Peterson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbOeO_frzvg
8 Nov 2016
Young people want, rightly, to change the world. But how might this be properly done? Dr Jonathan Haidt recently contrasted Truth University with Social Justice University. Social Justice U has as its advantage the call to social transformation. In this video, I outline why Truth is the proper route to societal improvement — and why that starts with the individual.
Nuh.
IT is a genius.
Corellas are very good talkers – you should sit down and have a chat with them.
But enough about Daily Life.
Infidel 12:23. On the old thread at 9:53 I posted the response of the boy’s mother, to the Moomba style rampage. Diversity spreads its wings ever wider. Wait until the JB’s do Carols by Candlelight.
Glib – even “Tom” agrees with you. But then – he’s never been seen sober.
My favorite lefty (or is he?) strikes again.
Refer also IT’s comment at 12:18 on the old thread.
I think it might then be called “Camels by Candlelight.”
Everyone go home. LL wins the internet for today.
Joy Villa is a Grammy Goddess. What an absolute legend.
I think it might then be called “Camels by Candlelight.”
You bastard.
I want that.
You complete and utter bastard.
🙂
I should have said “Wait until the JB’s do over Carols by Candlelight. I could not imagine for one moment a performance by same, unless incentives, as suggested, were among the perks.
I certainly endorse that he should be relegated back to the Universal Scroll list. I’m surprised that he’s promoting for his own floccipaucinihilipilification, but then the last 36 hours have certainly showed a more rational side and willingness to acknowledge his failings in a (ahem) tangible way.
🇦🇲Grigory M
#2293869, posted on February 12, 2017 at 1:47 am
Infidel as you know I am a sad and lonely man who takes his anger and frustrations at being wholly inadequate out on strangers on the internet. I am having what alcoholics refer to as a “moment of clarity” and wish to atone. I am deeply sorry for getting things so wrong and the shame I feel for not acknowledging my errors and general xuntiness knows no bounds.
Please accept this apology and if necessary I will cradle your testicles in my mouth and gently kiss them.
The camel park should also install goats.
Bwhahahaha, give that man a cigar.
I may be something of a bastard, it is true.
But, hand on heart, my Dyson upright has only ever been used to clean the carpet.
Just look at these idjits….
Are you trying to kill me with the Products of Big Tobacco.
OMG!
OMG!
OM F G!
I are triggered!
Running a close second to the great “Camels by Candelight” comment, is the embarrassingly funny error by the US Tennis Association who played “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles,” before the US/Germany Fed Cup event.
Sometimes it is better just to go with “I’m sorry, I was wrong“, without adding any suggested reparations or compensation.
Islamic State Using Feminism to Lure Australian Women into Becoming ‘Jihadi Brides’
Hilarious tweets. The one about anti-abortion equipment is very good.
I saw that. Hilarious. I must say the gentleman sang it very well. But how the hell does a f*** up like that happen in the first place?
Many years ago I worked with a German boilermaker who was renown for (just occasionally) getting drunk at the local RSL club and then rising to his feet for a rousing rendition of Deutschland, Deutschland Uber Alles.
The Grauniad has excelled itself. Which is really saying something.
Could a £400bn plan to refreeze the Arctic before the ice melts really work?
Only ten million windmills? Maybe he should add a few more just in case.
Oddly there is over 14 million km^2 of sea ice in the Arctic right now, which is roughly the same as the last four years. So on those numbers his ten million windmills would not have very much to do.
The chick who wore the MAGA dress to the Grammy’s has some big brass ones.
Lefties are fuming.
Second thoughts, egg_ – he’s probably not. 😉
My compliments, Balders, and thank you. I have wondered how any Western woman, with any ideas of equality and liberation could convert to such a backward and reactionary religion.