Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2295099, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Humans are driving the warming of the Earth 170 times faster than natural forces, according to a new mathematical formula. Scientists in Australia and Sweden have developed the equation, which assesses the impact of human activity on the climate and compares it to events such as volcanic eruptions and changes to the planet’s orbit.

    So the have an equation! Spiffy. But, given the lack of thermometers thousands of years ago, the equation relies on the same proxies as every other reconstruction of the past, so it is no better than all the graphs we have already seen. And enter the usual suspect:

    Professor Will Steffen, a climate scientist from the Australian National University (ANU), said no natural events came close to the impact humans have made.

    Okay, so the ABC is pushing the global warming barrow again but it seems to be pushing it very hard recently. Is there a global warming conference coming up? Or is just a reaction to Trump?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2295100, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    one of the young, brownish butcherbirds has taken food from my hand.
    Thrilled to bits.

    B Shaw – I had two of the young ones sitting outside my front door in the camellia practicing their singing this afternoon. It was gorgeous. Those two will take food from my hand, the third is still pretty shy.

    They seem to have their own local songs. Only a few km away I’ve heard those butcherbirds singing quite different tunes – both the grey butcherbirds and the pied butcherbirds. But all of the ones within a km or so of my house sing the same sets, as were the young ones this afternoon – although they weren’t quite on the notes yet.

  3. Mother Lode
    #2295101, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Sorry, the long train of her dress. Just to clarify for the gentlemen here.

    Trump train?

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2295103, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    We have another P&O cruise ship parked in the bay today, which means our little town is overrun with cruisies.

    Are you in Burnie by any chance?

  5. cohenite
    #2295104, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Joe

    #2295053, posted on February 13, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Excuse my ignorance. If you pump water half as far up, and you drop it that half plus another half down again I assume you get all your pumping energy back in the new eletrickery that is created.

    Less wastage, less evaporation, less pumping losses, less transmission losses, less …

    cohenite is correct. What’s needed is not more efficient storage (except for mobile applications). What’s needed is more efficient generation. That’s high efficiency Coal and Natural Gas and above all Nuclear. One 500MW Nuclear plant is worth Square Kilometers of wind or solar power.

    Where’s the green outrage of planting square kilometers of land with solar or wind farms?

    Correct. Even if renewables worked, which they don’t and never will, their lack of energy density is grotesque. For a wind farm or solar farm (isn’t the term farm so evocative) to produce in terms of capacity factor, the actual electricity these boondoggles actually produce to duplicate a power station like Bayswater (2600MW), would require about 2600 square kilometres. But even that doesn’t tell the whole story. Because capacity factor is an average over a year it could be the case with wind or solar that you get a few good months with near the maximum or installed capacity, produced, with the rest of the year nothing. No storage can cope with that unreliability.

  6. Grigory M
    #2295105, posted on February 13, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    And indeed there will be time
    To wonder, “Do I dare?” and, “Do I dare?”
    Time to turn back and descend the stair,
    With a bald spot in the middle of my hair —
    (They will say: “How his hair is growing thin!”)
    My morning coat, my collar mounting firmly to the chin,
    My necktie rich and modest, but asserted by a simple pin —
    (They will say: “But how his arms and legs are thin!”)
    Do I dare
    Disturb the universe?
    In a minute there is time
    For decisions and revisions which a minute will reverse.

    TS Eliot – The Lovesong of J Alfred Prufrock

  7. Hydra
    #2295106, posted on February 13, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Professor Will Steffen, a climate scientist from the Australian National University (ANU), said no natural events came close to the impact humans have made.

    Then clearly CO2 isn’t the issue, considering one volcano can erupt a shit-tonne of that.

  8. MsDolittle
    #2295107, posted on February 13, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    but I hear Robbie Mac.

    Me too. Matching pair of socks.

  9. B Shaw
    #2295108, posted on February 13, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Delta, my surname is similar to ‘Shaw’. Thousands of people write it incorrectly as “Shaw”.
    I have found it interesting – not a dyslexic thing, but similar, I guess.

  10. cohenite
    #2295110, posted on February 13, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Hydra

    #2295106, posted on February 13, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Professor Will Steffen, a climate scientist from the Australian National University (ANU), said no natural events came close to the impact humans have made.

    We are GODS!

