Liberty Quote
Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except all those others that have been tried from time to time.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- cohenite on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- B Shaw on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Hydra on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Grigory M on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Delta A on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- egg_ on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Hydra on Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Hydra on Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment
- B Shaw on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- struth on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Bruce of Newcastle on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Crossie on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- B Shaw on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- 2dogs on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Tel on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Delta A on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- m0nty on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- JC on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- NewChum on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- JC on Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
-
Recent Posts
- Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment
- Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Electricity Prices
- United we fall: bipartisan energy policy
- Cross Post: John Adams The real story of the Q Society dinner
- Au nom du peuple
- Baloney about electricity prices
- The circling of the elites
- Did you know the EU has a tariff wall?
- Australia’s third world electricity network
- Crazy Trump
- Good news and bad news in child protection
- No answers blowin’ in the wind
- Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics
- Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Roundup Feb 10
- Dan Hannan on free trade
- Cross Post: Allan Hird WADA inquiry needed in light of Essendon drug scandal
- Ivan Kennedy on the dual role for C02, warming and cooling
- The true meaning of populism
- “A healthy and necessary re-assertion of the primacy of the nation-state”
- Libertarians in an age of populism
- If you don’t like the terms of your employment, quit.
- What Kind Of People Are Representing Us In Parliament?
- Cross Post: Marcus Putting Trump’s Executive Actions in Perspective
- Trump: the first two weeks
- Donald Trump and conservative values
- Free speech – lie down and forget it!
- Will the federal government recover the funding?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
260 Responses to Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
So the have an equation! Spiffy. But, given the lack of thermometers thousands of years ago, the equation relies on the same proxies as every other reconstruction of the past, so it is no better than all the graphs we have already seen. And enter the usual suspect:
Okay, so the ABC is pushing the global warming barrow again but it seems to be pushing it very hard recently. Is there a global warming conference coming up? Or is just a reaction to Trump?
B Shaw – I had two of the young ones sitting outside my front door in the camellia practicing their singing this afternoon. It was gorgeous. Those two will take food from my hand, the third is still pretty shy.
They seem to have their own local songs. Only a few km away I’ve heard those butcherbirds singing quite different tunes – both the grey butcherbirds and the pied butcherbirds. But all of the ones within a km or so of my house sing the same sets, as were the young ones this afternoon – although they weren’t quite on the notes yet.
Trump train?
Are you in Burnie by any chance?
Correct. Even if renewables worked, which they don’t and never will, their lack of energy density is grotesque. For a wind farm or solar farm (isn’t the term farm so evocative) to produce in terms of capacity factor, the actual electricity these boondoggles actually produce to duplicate a power station like Bayswater (2600MW), would require about 2600 square kilometres. But even that doesn’t tell the whole story. Because capacity factor is an average over a year it could be the case with wind or solar that you get a few good months with near the maximum or installed capacity, produced, with the rest of the year nothing. No storage can cope with that unreliability.
TS Eliot – The Lovesong of J Alfred Prufrock
Then clearly CO2 isn’t the issue, considering one volcano can erupt a shit-tonne of that.
but I hear Robbie Mac.
Me too. Matching pair of socks.
Delta, my surname is similar to ‘Shaw’. Thousands of people write it incorrectly as “Shaw”.
I have found it interesting – not a dyslexic thing, but similar, I guess.
We are GODS!