As civilized human beings, we are the inheritors, neither of an inquiry about ourselves and the world, nor of an accumulating body of information, but of a conversation, begun in the primeval forests and extended and made more articulate in the course of centuries. It is a conversation which goes on both in public and within each of ourselves.— Michael Oakeshott
Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
532 Responses to Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
I’ve just watched the video of Pope Francis ridiculing the altar boy.
Could the Pope have been showing-off for the cameras . .
An affront.
From the Oz. Nick Xylophone supports middle class welfare..
Ah, Fants – the Barista does have a good way with words – yes, indeedy. And she makes an excellent cup of coffee too – as I recall from days of yore in The Black Stump, before it was demolished.
Geriatric Mayfly
#2295555, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:00 am
Schools so safe they are secret
The rest of it :
So safety conscious is the NSW Education Department that it is keeping secret its list of schools running the Safe Schools program, apparently so that the schools and their students are kept safe from any backlash. Never mind parents and transparency. And never mind the argument that this program is such a harmless, beneficial and uncontentious exercise in combating school bullying that all children should be given access. In the long-running and highly politicised debate about Safe Schools this level of secrecy is counterproductive and tends to boost the argument that the program is an underhand example of progressive social engineering.
If Safe Schools is as straightforward as its proponents suggest — just giving kids the chance to understand and resist the mindlessness and horrible ramifications of bullying — then schools should be trumpeting their involvement. This would in turn give all parents the sort of information they deserve, allowing them to make informed decisions concerning the welfare of their children. Instead, the department is effectively telling parents that these schools are so safe, they must be kept under the radar.
As Rebecca Urban reports today, the evidence provided to the privacy watchdog to justify the department’s approach is not compelling. It cites vague concerns that identifying schools will enable transgender, gay or lesbian students to be identified, exposing them to risk of ridicule or harm, including self-harm. It also argues that schools and their staff will be exposed to hate mail and verbal attacks. This is a similar argument to that put in opposition to a gay marriage plebiscite. It is a form of emotional blackmail against dissenting opinion and is discordant with what we know to be the broad tolerance most Australians demonstrate every day.
Safe Schools should be embraced or scrapped; keeping it as a hidden agenda is the worst option. This has a long history but it is time the relatively new department chief, Mark Scott, and new minister Rob Stokes showed some common sense. They could show NSW education is moving on from a union-cowed period under Adrian Piccoli.
Not at all. They were already nanny state wowsers while engaging in drugs and sex. ‘The Revolution’ always required a governmental safety net because what they were revolting against were often prudential norms designed to avoid personal and social disorder. Thus, the campaigns you speak about are all therapeutic measures against the disorder the collapse in self-discipline brought about, or they therapeutic in the sense of constituting an ersatz morality.
No, to make them orphans, culturally and spiritually here, is precisely to make them wards of the state.
And Fants – you really do need to get over the “Grig sock-puppets” delusion. No-one wants to witness another 23-24 October last style meltdown from you again – do they?
Reading further, it seems that Xylophone wants cuts to the defense budget instead. Treasury could always start with axing a fifty billion submarine contract, in South Australia, yeah?
Something deeply disturbing about Bergoglio pulling apart the hands of a child held together in prayer.
Good Moaning.
Seeing there are no import tariffs to be placed on Australian goods yet mentioned that I know of, (I could be wrong but as yet I know of none) , I think this is one of the saddest statements of our times.
For so many reasons.
Of course this is the result of Trump’s protectionism.
Protecting American jobs by way of tax breaks to business, creating jobs, not tariffs.
The sad part is that this company thinks it must announce this move to socialist Australia by maintaining an anti Trump line.
Again I ask, where is all this protectionism?
I see a President that wants to do bilateral deals with other countries that benefit America.
This is not just his right.
It is his responsibility to the American people.
He is not responsible for a soul outside his country’s border.
So to the rest of the world, shape up or lose out.
Get your governments under control.
If Trump lowers taxation and attracts business from your high taxing shithole to America, you lose.
Bigly.
This is just one, but a major reason why he is hated by the elite and big government socialists so much.
They try to change the narrative by lying (again).
It is not protectionism.
It is competition.
The word that strikes fear into the heart of the parasitic, lazy left.
Follow the link to see the actual FB post.. and then consider this..
Dress her in a brown uniform with red armband, change any reference to ‘whites’ to ‘J-ews’…. oh my..
..but it’s Trump who is “literally Hitler”..
And Leftists, like our very own rake-master mOnty, love this kind of talk… they must do, since not a single one of them has come out to condemn it…
.. but if a white man said/posted the same thing about blacks (or Muslims)…
You guys do realise that the vast majority of young people in the sixties and early seventies were just getting on with working, buying houses and having babies don’t you.
That loudmouths of that era are much the same as the loudmouths of this one.
Nothing really has changed.
Not “that”. The.
The lonely obsessives are out in force today: Johanna and Grigs suit each other so well. Valentine’s Day for them, and not a day too soon. In European tradition Grigs should give Johanna a rose (which will naturally be wilted) and Johanna should give Grigs a map or a book (both sadly a test to his comprehension skills).
Meanwhile, today I will wear my special indestructible diamond snowflake brooch given to me by Hairy for Christmas. I’ve told him I want a fig tree for Valentine’s Day, for the fruit. Then I can happily say I don’t give a fig ‘coz I’ve got one. 😀
Calli, any advice on growing fruiting figs in Sydney and where to buy them? Serious question.
Well for one thing, he’d be immediately banned from Facebook.
Valentine’s Day hogwash? Rubbish!
I just moved and re-stacked a big pile of scratch commons so The Beloved doesn’t have to do it. That’s True Love, that is.
❤️
Playboy has brought back the nudes!
Trump for the win!
Well spotted, Calli. Good people just get on with working and raising families, throughout history.
Figs have big root systems, Lizzie. Don’t try to espalier one against the house or garage.
Black or white Turkey figs are the easiest in Sydney. If you have a north facing fence, you could grow it hard against that. Like apples, the fruit appears on spurs, so pruning is essential. You can buy them at Flower Power. If not in stock, they will get one in. They are also a available late winter as bare root, so easier to get home in the car.
This tests the limits of my erudition, Calli. What are they?
The Cat used to have a rather loose understanding that midnight meant a re-boot and fresh start. I miss those days.
This will be interesting – will they accept protection from Kufar? Will they condemn some aspects of Islam as being unacceptable in a modern society?
WSJ:
CARACAS, Venezuela—Vice President Tareck El Aissami has been put on a sanctions list by the U.S. Treasury Department for allegedly aiding drug traffickers and Middle Eastern terrorists.
The move, which would freeze any of Mr. El Aissami’s assets in the U.S., was announced by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.
The move is likely to heighten tensions between Venezuela’s increasingly authoritarian government and the administration of President Donald Trump, who had promised to defend Venezuelans against “oppression” during his presidential campaign.
Mr. El Aissami, 42, has been under investigation by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly aiding drug shipments from Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2015. In less than two decades, he rose from a provincial student organizer to the second most powerful man in the country under President Nicolás Maduro, with sweeping powers to allocate foreign currency, expropriate companies and jail his foes.
A spokeswoman for Mr. El Aissami and Venezuela’s Ministry of Communications did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He and other Venezuelan officials previously have dismissed U.S. sanctions and accusations as attempts to destabilize the country’s leftist government.
U.S. law enforcement officials believe that as Venezuela’s interior minister and then as governor of the central Aragua state, Mr. El Aissami provided material aid to drug traffickers shipping Colombian cocaine to Europe and the U.S. through Venezuelan ports, according to four people familiar with the investigation. “What he did was charge for the routes,” said one of the people.
Mr. El Aissami also allegedly used his control of Venezuela’s immigration agency to sell passports and visas to citizens of the Middle Eastern countries with ties to terrorism, the people say.
Thay’re the rough extruded bricks (the ones with holes) that are used under render. The render sticks better to the furrowed surface.
Much lighter to shift than a dry pressed too.
Grigs, I apologise for discriminating against you. I read
and just took it as normal posting without recognising your authorship, which would have meant scrolling past without reading it.
I would like to compliment you on your forbearing behaviour in the face of IT’s wickedly entertaining new comedy series which you may be surprised to learn, features a character modelled on your (happily inimitable) style.
If a guy turns up and gets…aroused…can he use the excuse that he identifies as a lesbian and that it is merely the biologically male manifestation of his sapphic desires.
Yeah, it is a moot point really. I would be very surprised if there were anyone there apart from sagging, blotched ex-hippies, bodily hirsute but buzzcut angry dikes, and tragic ungainly men who think the solution to their real problems is imagining they are really women.
Roses and Book traditions as gifts are also a European tradition on St. Geordi’s Day (23rd April).
Apparently I read yesterday that many florists are delivering roses just about at the end of their serviceability as décor (they have to come from South America on ice) and people are getting upset, so it may not just be Johanna’s blisteringly withering troll-eye that causes poor longing Grig’s secret offering (pace Mrs. Grigs) to collapse and die.
Chris, may I remark on that “you may be surprised to learn” of yours.
I doubt Grigory M would be surprised to learn anything upon which you might wish to enlighten him.
Just saying. (Oh I wish I hadn’t written that . . . Clive James asked everyone to stop doing it)
This is a fantastic comment and says so much .
This “generational” crap gets to me.
My parents were born during WW2.
They are baby boomers, or close to it.
They taught me about self responsibility, hard work, and decency, as most of the people their age did.
There has always been radical leftists that my parents taught me were called the “noisy minority” and would observe that politicians seemed to listen to those who screamed the loudest, while shaking their heads.
People worked dam hard a few years ago, myself included.
There was less time for news and less ways of getting it.
I think we forget just how hard many of us worked, and the so called “baby boomers” before me and the generations before them , creating the wealth of the west.
A few hundred of the noisy radicals of our country, with the idleness of leftism amongst them, slithered into the education system, loath to leave the familiarity of the institution they only knew, too scared of the hard work and competition that was the real world of the majority of baby boomers.
And that folks, was the beginning of the end.
Icon by icon, Europe succumbs to the enemy within. Last week it was the Eiffel Tower, now it’s the Cologne Cathedral:
Still doesn’t seem to occur to the rulers of Europe that keeping the threats out of the country in the first place makes a lot more sense than turning the country into a series of internal security zones, harassing tourists as well as law abiding locals.
After being frisked and searched the airport, tourists can now look forward to more of the same at major attractions. As if Europeans haven’t got enough economic problems, they are now driving tourists away in droves. If the street violence (which they refuse to deal with) is not enough of deterrent, they double down by subjecting tourists to extra queues and searches once they get there.
I wouldn’t believe it was possible if it wasn’t happening in front of my eyes.
On the figs, plant AWAY from water, sewer, leach drains and even communication cables, the buggers get in everywhere.
Oh and I dont know if its only my father but going on a fig binge gives him gout for a week after.
Something deeply disturbing about Bergoglio pulling apart the hands of a child held together in prayer.
I recently read that at a Mass where a number of young priests were wearing traditional lace trimmed surplices the pope remarked “Who says we don’t ordain women in the Catholic Church?”
As you say, dover, deeply disturbing.