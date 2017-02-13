Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, February 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
532 Responses to Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

  1. B Shaw
    #2295572, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I’ve just watched the video of Pope Francis ridiculing the altar boy.
    Could the Pope have been showing-off for the cameras . .

    An affront.

  2. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2295573, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Welcome to The Australian’s rolling coverage of parliament.

    Malcolm Turnbull today faces an obstacle to the passage of his omnibus savings bill with crossbench Senator Nick Xenophon saying his bloc of three upper house seats has resolved not to support the package.

    Crossbencher Nick Xenophon this morning told ABC radio the trade-off was too harsh with the government tying more affordable childcare and greater funding for disability services to a reduction in family payments.

    “We’ll keep talking, but we just wanted to make it clear that the omnibus bill in its current form is something we cannot support,” Senator Xenophon said. “The trade-off is simply too harsh for families on family tax benefit B.”

    Senator Xenophon said that, although the government had tried to ease the blow of abolishing the end-of-year supplements for recipients of family tax benefit A and B payments, he argued that many families would still be left worse off.

    “We think that is not the best way to fund the childcare package,” he said.

    From the Oz. Nick Xylophone supports middle class welfare..

  3. Grigory M
    #2295574, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Oh, and I see that foul-mouthed Princess Snowflake, bottom lip trembling but bearing up bravely, was here last night trawling for sympathy because mean people on the internet, and me so sweet and charming and delightful and all. Poor me, bla bla bla.

    Pathetic and passive-aggressive, as usual.

    Ah, Fants – the Barista does have a good way with words – yes, indeedy. And she makes an excellent cup of coffee too – as I recall from days of yore in The Black Stump, before it was demolished.

  4. Zyconoclast
    #2295575, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2295555, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:00 am
    Schools so safe they are secret

    The rest of it :

    So safety conscious is the NSW Education Department that it is keeping secret its list of schools running the Safe Schools program, apparently so that the schools and their students are kept safe from any backlash. Never mind parents and transparency. And never mind the argument that this program is such a harmless, beneficial and uncontentious exercise in combating school bullying that all children should be given access. In the long-running and highly politicised debate about Safe Schools this level of secrecy is counterproductive and tends to boost the argument that the program is an underhand example of progressive social engineering.

    If Safe Schools is as straightforward as its proponents suggest — just giving kids the chance to understand and resist the mindlessness and horrible ramifications of bullying — then schools should be trumpeting their involvement. This would in turn give all parents the sort of information they deserve, allowing them to make informed decisions concerning the welfare of their children. Instead, the department is effectively telling parents that these schools are so safe, they must be kept under the radar.

    As Rebecca Urban reports today, the evidence provided to the privacy watchdog to justify the department’s approach is not compelling. It cites vague concerns that identifying schools will enable transgender, gay or lesbian students to be identified, exposing them to risk of ridicule or harm, including self-harm. It also argues that schools and their staff will be exposed to hate mail and verbal attacks. This is a similar argument to that put in opposition to a gay marriage plebiscite. It is a form of emotional blackmail against dissenting opinion and is discordant with what we know to be the broad tolerance most Australians demonstrate every day.

    Safe Schools should be embraced or scrapped; keeping it as a hidden agenda is the worst option. This has a long history but it is time the relatively new department chief, Mark Scott, and new minister Rob Stokes showed some common sense. They could show NSW education is moving on from a union-cowed period under Adrian Piccoli.

  5. dover_beach
    #2295576, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:33 am

    The baby boomers defined themselves by revolution, and even after that revolution failed, they refused to take on the stern trappings of authority. Rather than forbid and command, they sought to be understanding and therapeutic.

    That’s totally wrong.

    The same generation that went wild on cheap drugs and free sex in the 60’s then grew up to be the most tight-arsed Nanny State wowsers in a century… and they come up with the lamest of excuses…

    Salt? Ebil ebil!

    Fat? Ebil ebil!

    Sugar? Ebil ebil!

    Vaping? Better ban it because no reason.

    Not at all. They were already nanny state wowsers while engaging in drugs and sex. ‘The Revolution’ always required a governmental safety net because what they were revolting against were often prudential norms designed to avoid personal and social disorder. Thus, the campaigns you speak about are all therapeutic measures against the disorder the collapse in self-discipline brought about, or they therapeutic in the sense of constituting an ersatz morality.

    They refused to take on the hard roles of father and mother, and so they made their children into orphans.

    What rubbish… they made themselves AND their children into wards of the state, which is different because at least an orphan has the freedom to achieve something by individual willpower.

    No, to make them orphans, culturally and spiritually here, is precisely to make them wards of the state.

  6. Grigory M
    #2295578, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:33 am

    And Fants – you really do need to get over the “Grig sock-puppets” delusion. No-one wants to witness another 23-24 October last style meltdown from you again – do they?

  7. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2295579, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    From the Oz. Nick Xylophone supports middle class welfare..

    Reading further, it seems that Xylophone wants cuts to the defense budget instead. Treasury could always start with axing a fifty billion submarine contract, in South Australia, yeah?

  8. dover_beach
    #2295580, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Video of Pope Francis ridiculing a pious altar boy …

    Something deeply disturbing about Bergoglio pulling apart the hands of a child held together in prayer.

  9. struth
    #2295581, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Australian firm set to counter Trump by moving work to US!

    triumphs Fauxfacts.

    Ansell is considering moving some manufacturing to the US in order to get around Trump’s proposed import tariffs.

    That’ll shown em! (face-palm)

    Good Moaning.
    Seeing there are no import tariffs to be placed on Australian goods yet mentioned that I know of, (I could be wrong but as yet I know of none) , I think this is one of the saddest statements of our times.
    For so many reasons.
    Of course this is the result of Trump’s protectionism.
    Protecting American jobs by way of tax breaks to business, creating jobs, not tariffs.
    The sad part is that this company thinks it must announce this move to socialist Australia by maintaining an anti Trump line.
    Again I ask, where is all this protectionism?
    I see a President that wants to do bilateral deals with other countries that benefit America.
    This is not just his right.
    It is his responsibility to the American people.
    He is not responsible for a soul outside his country’s border.
    So to the rest of the world, shape up or lose out.
    Get your governments under control.
    If Trump lowers taxation and attracts business from your high taxing shithole to America, you lose.
    Bigly.
    This is just one, but a major reason why he is hated by the elite and big government socialists so much.
    They try to change the narrative by lying (again).
    It is not protectionism.
    It is competition.
    The word that strikes fear into the heart of the parasitic, lazy left.

  10. Slayer of Memes
    #2295582, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Black Lives Matter co-founder appears to label white people ‘defects’

    TORONTO – A co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto argued that white people are “recessive genetic defects” and purportedly mused about how the race could be “wiped out,” according to a post on what appears to be her Facebook page.

    Yusra Khogali has faced increased scrutiny over the past year after BLM Toronto gained political influence following their disruption of the Toronto Pride parade and confrontations with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.

    On Friday, Toronto Police announced they would not participate in this year’s upcoming parade. This has been a longstanding demand of BLM TO and one that the board of Pride Toronto recently backed in a controversial vote.

    Khogali has a track record of inflammatory, divisive rhetoric.

    Only last week during a protest in front of the US consulate Khogali shouted into a microphone that “Justin Trudeau is a white supremacist terrorist” and urged the crowd to “rise up and fight back.”
    “Look at us, we have the numbers,” she said.

    She also faced controversy in the news for a tweet posted a year ago stating: “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today.”

    While these remarks alarmed many Canadians, they pale in comparison to a statement numerous sources forwarded to the Sun that Khogali appears to have posted on Facebook in late 2015.

    “Whiteness is not humxness,” the statement begins. “infact, white skin is sub-humxn.” The post goes on to present a genetics-based argument centred on melanin and enzyme.

    “White ppl are recessive genetic defects. this is factual,” the post reads towards the end. “white ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect their survival as a people because all they can do is produce themselves. black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”

    Khogali did not respond to requests for comment from the Sun. But if she did in fact write the post, her thesis doesn’t pass muster for one of America’s leading scholars of the history of eugenics.

    “The document mirrors the racism of American eugenicists who claimed in the first third of the 20th century that native whites were genetically superior not only to blacks but also to immigrants from Eastern and Southern Europe,” Daniel Kevles, a professor at Yale University, wrote to the Sun. “Their claims were without any scientific foundation and added up to expressions of naked white racism.”

    Kevles’ book “In the Name of Eugenics: Genetics and the Uses of Human Heredity” is considered a leading text in the field.

    “The anger and frustration that animates the Black Lives Matter movement is altogether understandable, but the way to contest pseudo-science and white prejudice is not with an alternative pseudo-science and black prejudice,” notes Kevles. “It is with moral argument and political action.”

    The BLM TO website explains their stated goals are “to dismantle all forms of state-sanctioned oppression, violence and brutality committed against African, Caribbean, and Black cis, queer, trans, and disabled populations in Toronto.”

    There is no indication the group or any of its other members supports the sentiments expressed in the alarming post.

    The Sun did not hear back from BLM TO and the main Black Lives Matter umbrella group in the United States following various requests for comment.

    Follow the link to see the actual FB post.. and then consider this..

    Dress her in a brown uniform with red armband, change any reference to ‘whites’ to ‘J-ews’…. oh my..

    ..but it’s Trump who is “literally Hitler”..

    And Leftists, like our very own rake-master mOnty, love this kind of talk… they must do, since not a single one of them has come out to condemn it…

    .. but if a white man said/posted the same thing about blacks (or Muslims)…

  11. calli
    #2295583, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    You guys do realise that the vast majority of young people in the sixties and early seventies were just getting on with working, buying houses and having babies don’t you.

    That loudmouths of that era are much the same as the loudmouths of this one.

    Nothing really has changed.

  13. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2295585, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The lonely obsessives are out in force today: Johanna and Grigs suit each other so well. Valentine’s Day for them, and not a day too soon. In European tradition Grigs should give Johanna a rose (which will naturally be wilted) and Johanna should give Grigs a map or a book (both sadly a test to his comprehension skills).

    Meanwhile, today I will wear my special indestructible diamond snowflake brooch given to me by Hairy for Christmas. I’ve told him I want a fig tree for Valentine’s Day, for the fruit. Then I can happily say I don’t give a fig ‘coz I’ve got one. 😀

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2295586, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Calli, any advice on growing fruiting figs in Sydney and where to buy them? Serious question.

  15. struth
    #2295587, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

    .. but if a white man said/posted the same thing about blacks (or Muslims)…

    Well for one thing, he’d be immediately banned from Facebook.

  16. calli
    #2295588, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Valentine’s Day hogwash? Rubbish!

    I just moved and re-stacked a big pile of scratch commons so The Beloved doesn’t have to do it. That’s True Love, that is.

    ❤️

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2295590, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Playboy has brought back the nudes!

    Trump for the win!

  18. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2295591, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    loudmouths of that era are much the same as the loudmouths of this one.

    Well spotted, Calli. Good people just get on with working and raising families, throughout history.

  19. calli
    #2295592, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Figs have big root systems, Lizzie. Don’t try to espalier one against the house or garage.

    Black or white Turkey figs are the easiest in Sydney. If you have a north facing fence, you could grow it hard against that. Like apples, the fruit appears on spurs, so pruning is essential. You can buy them at Flower Power. If not in stock, they will get one in. They are also a available late winter as bare root, so easier to get home in the car.

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2295593, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:51 am

    a big pile of scratch commons

    This tests the limits of my erudition, Calli. What are they?

  21. calli
    #2295594, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    The Cat used to have a rather loose understanding that midnight meant a re-boot and fresh start. I miss those days.

  22. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2295595, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Islamic State has called for the deaths of three prominent Australian Islamic scholars in a new propaganda video.

    Youth leader Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman, NSW Police Force chaplain Sheikh Ahmed Abdo and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Ibrahim Abu Mohamed are slammed as “apostates” in the video — a crime punishable by death according to radical Islam.

    The video calls on followers to kill the three men, and mentions other leaders from across the Islamic world, saying they’re “collaborators, informers and apostates” for discouraging violence, according to Fairfax.

    AAP

    This will be interesting – will they accept protection from Kufar? Will they condemn some aspects of Islam as being unacceptable in a modern society?

  23. Tom
    #2295596, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    WSJ:

    CARACAS, Venezuela—Vice President Tareck El Aissami has been put on a sanctions list by the U.S. Treasury Department for allegedly aiding drug traffickers and Middle Eastern terrorists.

    The move, which would freeze any of Mr. El Aissami’s assets in the U.S., was announced by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

    The move is likely to heighten tensions between Venezuela’s increasingly authoritarian government and the administration of President Donald Trump, who had promised to defend Venezuelans against “oppression” during his presidential campaign.

    Mr. El Aissami, 42, has been under investigation by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly aiding drug shipments from Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2015. In less than two decades, he rose from a provincial student organizer to the second most powerful man in the country under President Nicolás Maduro, with sweeping powers to allocate foreign currency, expropriate companies and jail his foes.

    A spokeswoman for Mr. El Aissami and Venezuela’s Ministry of Communications did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He and other Venezuelan officials previously have dismissed U.S. sanctions and accusations as attempts to destabilize the country’s leftist government.

    U.S. law enforcement officials believe that as Venezuela’s interior minister and then as governor of the central Aragua state, Mr. El Aissami provided material aid to drug traffickers shipping Colombian cocaine to Europe and the U.S. through Venezuelan ports, according to four people familiar with the investigation. “What he did was charge for the routes,” said one of the people.

    Mr. El Aissami also allegedly used his control of Venezuela’s immigration agency to sell passports and visas to citizens of the Middle Eastern countries with ties to terrorism, the people say.

  24. calli
    #2295597, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Thay’re the rough extruded bricks (the ones with holes) that are used under render. The render sticks better to the furrowed surface.

    Much lighter to shift than a dry pressed too.

  25. Chris
    #2295598, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Grigs, I apologise for discriminating against you. I read

    Reed, too – by all reports art imitated life in his case.

    and just took it as normal posting without recognising your authorship, which would have meant scrolling past without reading it.
    I would like to compliment you on your forbearing behaviour in the face of IT’s wickedly entertaining new comedy series which you may be surprised to learn, features a character modelled on your (happily inimitable) style.

  26. Mother Lode
    #2295599, posted on February 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    If everyone is naked, how does a ‘woman’ who is biologically male, signal that ‘she’ is actually ‘female’? Lipstick and a perm?

    If a guy turns up and gets…aroused…can he use the excuse that he identifies as a lesbian and that it is merely the biologically male manifestation of his sapphic desires.

    Yeah, it is a moot point really. I would be very surprised if there were anyone there apart from sagging, blotched ex-hippies, bodily hirsute but buzzcut angry dikes, and tragic ungainly men who think the solution to their real problems is imagining they are really women.

  27. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2295602, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Roses and Book traditions as gifts are also a European tradition on St. Geordi’s Day (23rd April).

    Apparently I read yesterday that many florists are delivering roses just about at the end of their serviceability as décor (they have to come from South America on ice) and people are getting upset, so it may not just be Johanna’s blisteringly withering troll-eye that causes poor longing Grig’s secret offering (pace Mrs. Grigs) to collapse and die.

  28. B Shaw
    #2295603, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Chris, may I remark on that “you may be surprised to learn” of yours.

    I doubt Grigory M would be surprised to learn anything upon which you might wish to enlighten him.

    Just saying. (Oh I wish I hadn’t written that . . . Clive James asked everyone to stop doing it)

  29. struth
    #2295604, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    You guys do realise that the vast majority of young people in the sixties and early seventies were just getting on with working, buying houses and having babies don’t you.

    That loudmouths of that era are much the same as the loudmouths of this one.

    Nothing really has changed.

    This is a fantastic comment and says so much .
    This “generational” crap gets to me.
    My parents were born during WW2.
    They are baby boomers, or close to it.
    They taught me about self responsibility, hard work, and decency, as most of the people their age did.
    There has always been radical leftists that my parents taught me were called the “noisy minority” and would observe that politicians seemed to listen to those who screamed the loudest, while shaking their heads.
    People worked dam hard a few years ago, myself included.
    There was less time for news and less ways of getting it.
    I think we forget just how hard many of us worked, and the so called “baby boomers” before me and the generations before them , creating the wealth of the west.
    A few hundred of the noisy radicals of our country, with the idleness of leftism amongst them, slithered into the education system, loath to leave the familiarity of the institution they only knew, too scared of the hard work and competition that was the real world of the majority of baby boomers.
    And that folks, was the beginning of the end.

  30. johanna
    #2295606, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Icon by icon, Europe succumbs to the enemy within. Last week it was the Eiffel Tower, now it’s the Cologne Cathedral:

    Cologne Cathedral is to introduce stringent new security measures amid ongoing security fears, with worshippers’ bags being searched and private security drafted in.

    Cathedral provost Gerd Bachner told a press conference on Saturday that people “must not be afraid” when they visit the building.

    “We have to do more to ensure safety,” the provost said. However, that personnel should still act “proportionately”.

    From 1 March, there will be a ban on bringing large suitcases, travel bags, and hiking bags into the cathedral. Kölnischer Rundschau also reports that a private security firm will join the traditional cathedral vergers in policing worshippers, including performing random bag and pocket checks at the entrances to the building.

    Still doesn’t seem to occur to the rulers of Europe that keeping the threats out of the country in the first place makes a lot more sense than turning the country into a series of internal security zones, harassing tourists as well as law abiding locals.

    After being frisked and searched the airport, tourists can now look forward to more of the same at major attractions. As if Europeans haven’t got enough economic problems, they are now driving tourists away in droves. If the street violence (which they refuse to deal with) is not enough of deterrent, they double down by subjecting tourists to extra queues and searches once they get there.

    I wouldn’t believe it was possible if it wasn’t happening in front of my eyes.

  31. thefrolickingmole
    #2295610, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:07 am

    On the figs, plant AWAY from water, sewer, leach drains and even communication cables, the buggers get in everywhere.

    Oh and I dont know if its only my father but going on a fig binge gives him gout for a week after.

  32. Roger
    #2295611, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Something deeply disturbing about Bergoglio pulling apart the hands of a child held together in prayer.

    I recently read that at a Mass where a number of young priests were wearing traditional lace trimmed surplices the pope remarked “Who says we don’t ordain women in the Catholic Church?”

    As you say, dover, deeply disturbing.

