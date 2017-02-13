Liberty Quote
What is wrong with the discipline that is nowadays taught in most universities under the misleading label of economics is not that the teachers and the authors of the textbooks are either not businessmen or failed in their business enterprises. The fault is with their ignorance of economics and with their inability to think logically.— Ludwig von Mises


Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
Calli;
Thanks, Calli.
It has to be said, and loudly.
The Cat is also susceptible to cocooning in its own echo chamber.
“I do not know why anybody who serves for less than four years in the job of prime minister should receive access to a gold pass.
The thing with that is that Rudd, Gillard and TA were all turfed out by their parties prematurely, not in an election, so the single term thing is not logical. Kevin Rudd came back but he still had only 2/3 of a term under his belt before knifing.
Caught ten minutes of I’m a Celebrity Get me out of here. I cannot believe how dumb Australians are today. The most boring inane drivel on a show ever. And Steve Price looks totally disengaged – or maybe out of his element – regardless, he just looks disinterested and hardly says a word.
Fuck but Australians are simple-minded morons.
Intelligent life does exist! Well said, Calli.
Mal’s doing well! His best ever poll figures:
But in the disapproval column.
“. . . . . The greatest single factor in the loss of faith in christianity was the women rejecting the teaching of the church over contraception. That made them question what else might be wrong (from their point of view) with the teachings of the church . . . . ”
The above sentences are fairly glittering on the page.
Perhaps that’s been said before, but I haven’t seen it.
Just the leftward swing a few years ago. I first noticed it after the Sandy Hook massacre. (Guns are evil and no correspondence will be entered into, no matter how mild.)
It’s worse now, of course, and the Trump derangement is irksome.
Oh, and I’m away from home half the time now, so no point in having it delivered, which was a reasonable bargain.
Oh, I dunno – you seem to survive there quite well absent literacy – cultural or otherwise.
Good grief. Shorten tries to score a point off The Waffler by holding up The Guardian.
No, no. There is a viable demographic that can be pandered to by FTA TV using a cheap-to-produce, production-line “reality” format — the new age substitute for expensive soapies. There is another small demographic who vote for the Filth. They are both niche idiocies.
Dunno… good question but need to define it more closely.
There’s been many waves of immigration to Australia, and many different approaches. Probably the key turning points in recent times were 1945 Arthur Calwell’s “Populate or Perish” policy (based on the theory that Australia needed plenty of future soldiers to supply the military in case of war), and the Migration Act 1966, end of White Australia under the Holt government. The Whitlam government blocked South Vietnamese refugees in the 70’s, but they got in later under Fraser. After that, Keating’s pivot towards Asia and a general trend towards larger immigrant intake both in terms of absolute numbers and also in terms of broader cultural sweep (e.g. greater mix of Africans, Middle East, etc).
Not clear exactly when “multiculturalism” started as a policy. The “National Agenda for a Multicultural Australia” came much later in 1989.
At one stage refugees were just people getting off a boat and looking for a home, and trying to fit in however they could… but somehow it became an industry unto itself and whole genre of entitlement with protection from criticism. They didn’t exactly declare a day when that happened… I think it’s been a gradual drift in that direction.
Yes that demographic being the majority of the population. disgraceful.
SOG, how many polls in a row are we up to now?
It may have been precipitated by KRudd still maintaining a Sydney office and staff despite being OS?
Many South Australians are wary of taking advantage of butchers’ specials since they may well end up throwing the meat out anyway due to blackouts.
Many South Australians are wary of taking advantage of butchers’ specials since the state has a long and bizzare history of Sweeney Todd style murders, they just won’t know where the meat came from.