Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

  1. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2295945, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Calli;

    You guys do realise that the vast majority of young people in the sixties and early seventies were just getting on with working, buying houses and having babies don’t you.

    That loudmouths of that era are much the same as the loudmouths of this one.

    Nothing really has changed.

    Thanks, Calli.
    It has to be said, and loudly.
    The Cat is also susceptible to cocooning in its own echo chamber.

  2. candy
    #2295946, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    “I do not know why anybody who serves for less than four years in the job of prime minister should receive access to a gold pass.

    The thing with that is that Rudd, Gillard and TA were all turfed out by their parties prematurely, not in an election, so the single term thing is not logical. Kevin Rudd came back but he still had only 2/3 of a term under his belt before knifing.

  3. Gab
    #2295948, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Caught ten minutes of I’m a Celebrity Get me out of here. I cannot believe how dumb Australians are today. The most boring inane drivel on a show ever. And Steve Price looks totally disengaged – or maybe out of his element – regardless, he just looks disinterested and hardly says a word.

    Fuck but Australians are simple-minded morons.

  4. Gab
    #2295949, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Intelligent life does exist! Well said, Calli.

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2295951, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Mal’s doing well! His best ever poll figures:

    34% (down 3% from 4 weeks ago) of respondents approve of the job Malcolm Turnbull is doing as Prime Minister and 49% (up 1%) disapprove – a change in net approval rating from -11 to -15. This is Malcolm Turnbull’s worst net rating as Prime Minister.

    But in the disapproval column.

  6. B Shaw
    #2295952, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    “. . . . . The greatest single factor in the loss of faith in christianity was the women rejecting the teaching of the church over contraception. That made them question what else might be wrong (from their point of view) with the teachings of the church . . . . ”

    The above sentences are fairly glittering on the page.

    Perhaps that’s been said before, but I haven’t seen it.

  7. Eddystone
    #2295953, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Rabz
    #2295928, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Any reason(s) for this latest round of attempted Oz subscription cancellations?

    Just the leftward swing a few years ago. I first noticed it after the Sandy Hook massacre. (Guns are evil and no correspondence will be entered into, no matter how mild.)

    It’s worse now, of course, and the Trump derangement is irksome.

    Oh, and I’m away from home half the time now, so no point in having it delivered, which was a reasonable bargain.

  8. Grigory M
    #2295954, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Planet Stupid not big on cultural literacy though, is it?

    Oh, I dunno – you seem to survive there quite well absent literacy – cultural or otherwise.

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2295956, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Good grief. Shorten tries to score a point off The Waffler by holding up The Guardian.

  10. Tom
    #2295957, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Fuck but Australians are simple-minded morons.

    No, no. There is a viable demographic that can be pandered to by FTA TV using a cheap-to-produce, production-line “reality” format — the new age substitute for expensive soapies. There is another small demographic who vote for the Filth. They are both niche idiocies.

  11. Tel
    #2295960, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Tel, are the baby boomers responsible for multiculturalism in your view?

    Dunno… good question but need to define it more closely.

    There’s been many waves of immigration to Australia, and many different approaches. Probably the key turning points in recent times were 1945 Arthur Calwell’s “Populate or Perish” policy (based on the theory that Australia needed plenty of future soldiers to supply the military in case of war), and the Migration Act 1966, end of White Australia under the Holt government. The Whitlam government blocked South Vietnamese refugees in the 70’s, but they got in later under Fraser. After that, Keating’s pivot towards Asia and a general trend towards larger immigrant intake both in terms of absolute numbers and also in terms of broader cultural sweep (e.g. greater mix of Africans, Middle East, etc).

    Not clear exactly when “multiculturalism” started as a policy. The “National Agenda for a Multicultural Australia” came much later in 1989.

    At one stage refugees were just people getting off a boat and looking for a home, and trying to fit in however they could… but somehow it became an industry unto itself and whole genre of entitlement with protection from criticism. They didn’t exactly declare a day when that happened… I think it’s been a gradual drift in that direction.

  12. Gab
    #2295961, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    There is a viable demographic that can be pandered to by FTA TV using a cheap-to-produce,

    Yes that demographic being the majority of the population. disgraceful.

  13. Slayer of Memes
    #2295962, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    SOG, how many polls in a row are we up to now?

  14. egg_
    #2295964, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    “I do not know why anybody who serves for less than four years in the job of prime minister should receive access to a gold pass.

    The thing with that is that Rudd

    It may have been precipitated by KRudd still maintaining a Sydney office and staff despite being OS?

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2295965, posted on February 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Many South Australians are wary of taking advantage of butchers’ specials since they may well end up throwing the meat out anyway due to blackouts.

    Many South Australians are wary of taking advantage of butchers’ specials since the state has a long and bizzare history of Sweeney Todd style murders, they just won’t know where the meat came from.

