Monday Forum: February 13, 2017

  1. memoryvault
    #2296237, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Once you left the house, you were truly incommunicado, unless you passed a public phone booth. No mobile. No instant contact.

    This week I’ve been watching the old Charles Bronson “Death Wish” movies. In the first one, made in 1974, there is a scene where two detectives are driving furiously around New York, looking for a payphone that hadn’t been vandalised, so they could report in some very important info that would allow Bronson to be captured.

    I’m guessing when it was made it was meant to be very dramatic. Today it’s hilarious.

  2. .
    #2296238, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    There’s a facbook page that started up not long after Jacinta made similar comments a few weeks ago. The pic on that disgusting facebook page shows the word “coconut” scrawled across Jacinta’s face.

    That’s not racist, that’s kulcha.

  3. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2296239, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Struth;

    There are millions of democrats that hated Hillary.
    It’s why Trump won.
    They are still democrats, you space cadet.

    Struth, Monty is a wheel on a parked car, hoping a dog with a urinary tract infection comes by.
    Why else would he still be here?

  4. calli
    #2296240, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Nice post, Delta. I think things get distorted with time, especially times of great change. And peril.

    These were the years of the Cold War. Fear was not manufactured like the AGW hoax, it was real.

    As for Public Morality…why did the boomers all marry young? Chuckle.

  5. johanna
    #2296241, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    A lot of your loved reality shows receive tax payer funding in part.

    Chapter and verse required. Did “The Block” get funding when it stormed the ratings a few years ago? Or those early cooking contests that did the same? Please tell us which ones did, and how much.

    Your points about the failure of Australian, government funded, movies just support my argument.

    Punters don’t voluntarily pay to be preached to.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2296242, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Old School Conservative

    Ive long held the opinion the Aboriginals (as a group) are the anti- j$%s.
    Every thing the Semetic mob do seems to be mirror reverse in some way or another.
    The worst segment of the Aboriginal population is encouraged to make those bettering themselves lives a misery via extended family ties. Whereas the Semetic mob who cant be named encourage excellence through the extended family.

    If a few of the perverse practices could be turned around the extended family could be a massive source of strength instead of weakness.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2296243, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Seeing as Australia is on track for 3rd world power supply status do you know where I can find energy to power output for various types of fuels?

    OWG – Bullshit of course. We have an infinite supply on tap from Canberra.

    More seriously the amounts you’d need would be fairly large. Wood is expensive. One avenue might be mulch, if it could be dried. My local council does the green bin thing to keep the garden waste out of the tip, which is filling up. So you might ask you local council about what price they’d charge.

    Then the other one is recycled paper and cardboard. My impression is the amounts collected are way in excess to the demand, so it might be available cheaply.

    The real fun one might be to explore the idea of buying coal. People used to. Nowadays it is haram, but why should it be? Especially if it explodes greenie heads. Do a search. These guys immediately come up!

  8. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2296244, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Once you left the house, you were truly incommunicado, unless you passed a public phone booth. No mobile. No instant contact.

    “Have you got the phone on?” was quite a common question, in rural Western Australia, in the early 1970’s.

  9. JC
    #2296245, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    This apple didn’t fall to far from the tree. Like Wow.

    Pennsylvania state police arrested the 41-year-old son of former Pennsylvania State University coach Jerry Sandusky on Monday and charged him with child sex abuse related to two minors, including the child of a woman he had been dating.

    Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned in Bellefonte, Pa., the same city in Centre County where his father was convicted in 2012 of abusing 10 boys over more than a decade. The elder Mr. Sandusky, who is 73, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in state prison. He has maintained his innocence.

    The charges against Jeffrey Sandusky include statutory sexual assault, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of photographing or depicting sexual acts, according to court filings. He is being held on $200,000 bond. He was suspended without pay on Monday from his job as a corrections officer at a state prison near State College, Pa., according to a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

    An attorney for Jeffrey Sandusky didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

    According to an affidavit by a state police officer, in March 2016 Mr. Sandusky allegedly requested sexually explicit photographs via text from the child of a woman he had been living with for the past five years. The affidavit describes a second minor who told police Jeffrey Sandusky had allegedly sent inappropriate texts several years earlier.

  10. johanna
    #2296246, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    P.S. Which of my “loved” reality shows are you referring to, and when did I say that?

    I never said any such thing.

  11. cohenite
    #2296247, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    The movie was some enviro loon, anti roo shooting, a drunken homosexual drunk rape scene. Just horrible.

    Mmmm, don’t remember that in Wake in Fright. The modern lefties thought WiF was an indictment of the macho Australian culture; in fact it was a panegyric to it. Many memorable scenes and you could feel the sweat.

  12. Andrew
    #2296248, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Richo also explained to Bananaby and the Nats that they are doomed because of Hanson:

    Hanson can talk the language of the bush better than anyone. With the WA preference deal done and dusted, the only direction the Nationals can foresee is south, possibly all the way to oblivion.

    Is Richo seriously suggesting that there aren’t genuine bushies in the Nats who can talk to bushies more fluently and authentically that a fishmonger from the south-west suburbs of Brisbane??

  13. Chris
    #2296249, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Why do people watch Australian movies?

    Its a puzzle.
    But I have a hard drive with 500 movies on it and maybe 5% were worth watching. Just saw Nicholas Cage in ‘Knowing’ and blow me down, there was the ‘advancing front of planetary destruction’ that looked like a fresh thing in the latest Star Wars.
    I think if you want to watch good movies, you need a top class crap filter – whether Australian or not. And the numbers are not on Australia’s side.

  14. cohenite
    #2296250, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    This Australian woman was a leading academic expert on Islamic Law.
    Converting to Islam at a young age, Jamila Hussain was a strong advocate for gender equality and interfaith relations.

    If she wasn’t when she started she must have soon have become schizophrenic.

  15. JC
    #2296251, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Johanna

    Get off the liquor and go to bed, as we’ve had enough of this incessant babbling that’s been going on since the morning. Enough FFS.

  16. Des Deskperson
    #2296252, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    ” Shaun is a lefty and lefties say he is funny, therefore Shaun is funny.”

    Micellef has, or at least had, a certain dottiness – mental and physical – that made his work a wee bit fresher and more original than the standard claque – Anderson, Pickering, Flanagan and that slob Helliar – of ‘progressive’ humorists.

    BTW, imagine if Hellier yer and Plibersek ever got together: the kiddie would look like a basset hound!

  17. .
    #2296254, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Wake in fright trailer

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbS4Yt4aBHU

    Look at the who’s who:

    Martin Scorsese: Left me speechless

    Nick Cave: Best and most terrifying film about Australia

    Roger Ebert: Rather amazing

    Now why can’t they all be at least as half as good as that?!

    Though this was the same era that gave us The Man from Hong Kong.

  18. Chris
    #2296256, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    ZK2A Opa: “Have you got the phone on?” was quite a common question, in rural Western Australia, in the early 1970’s.

    Mmmm. Maybe at Ravensthorpe or past Esperance. In the late 1960s no phone was rare among my classmates in a none-too-flash farming town.
    Even the stations out from Kal had single wire ground return simulated telephone service.

  19. JC
    #2296257, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I went to see Lion in January. Admittedly is should classified more as an International movie rather than an Australian one. I was very reluctant to go see it, as I thought you’d end up with the same depressing Aussie slurp, but it was okay. I’d rate it 5.5 out of 10, which is much higher than the 0 I give all aussie movies.

  20. Mother Lode
    #2296259, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Beneath Hill 60 was good in my view.

    Have no idea how accurate it was.

    They got the belt buckles wrong.

    Completely ruined the movie for me.

    OK. Kidding.

    But look at the Australian movies that are good and compare to the dross.

    Beneath Hill 60 did not lecture the evils of imperialism, didn’t depict the poor Germans (occupying lumps of France) as hapless victims. It exalted an idea of laconic while indomitable’ digger spirit’. Yeah, war is hell, but the movie wasn’t about blame and victims. It didn’t try to reduce the characters to wretched pawns in a great over-arching historical arc.

    You could be proud of the characters, not pity them.

    If it was left to typical Australian film-makers, there would have been bastard British officers raping doe-eyed antipodians. Generals sending regiments over the top because of some poem they had read. You know the stuff.

  21. Snoopy
    #2296260, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Multiculturalism is out of control. There’s an Italian talking to Laura Jayes on Sky who wants his mob recognised in the Constitution.

  22. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2296261, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    ZK2A Opa: “Have you got the phone on?” was quite a common question, in rural Western Australia, in the early 1970’s.

    Not just WestOz.
    Most people had the phone on, but some did not.

    The blank incomprehension from people who requested your phone number was always cute to observe.
    “Huh? 24-D ? I’ve never seen a phone where you dial letters……”

  23. JC
    #2296263, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Snoopy
    #2296260, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Multiculturalism is out of control. There’s an Italian talking to Laura Jayes on Sky who wants his mob recognised in the Constitution.

    Why not? If Aboriginals want special mention then everyone has a right to demand the same.

  24. johanna
    #2296264, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    It wasn’t just about trucks and CB radios were the newly available mobile phone of the day.

    Well spotted. If nothing else, Smokey etc was a very prescient film about personal communication in the future. I remember the CB era, and people just loved being in instant communication and sharing it with their friends. It perfectly predicted the market.

    Not such a dumb film, at all. No funding from the South Australian Fillum Corporation, but you get that.

  25. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2296265, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Mmmm. Maybe at Ravensthorpe or past Esperance. In the late 1960s no phone was rare among my classmates in a none-too-flash farming town.

    1973, we had the phone connected, in the sandplain country, between Moora and the coast.

  26. memoryvault
    #2296266, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Then the other one is recycled paper and cardboard. My impression is the amounts collected are way in excess to the demand, so it might be available cheaply.

    I went down that road years ago Bruce, making logs for the fire. It works, but it’s very labour intensive. You have to break up the cardboard, soak it until it turns to mush, compress it into logs, then wait months for them to dry out.

    I’ve got a mate who gets free hardwood sawdust from a timber mill, mixes it with water to make a slurry, and pours into self draining compressible molds made from 100mm PVC pipe. He puts a piece of 15mm pipe down the centre. Apparently the hole aids burning.

    He makes them up over two weekends at the beginning of summer (two trailer loads of sawdust), and makes enough “firewood” to heat his home all winter.

  27. Tom
    #2296269, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I wonder if Baz has a Twitter account? After its surrender to the SJWs on Straya Day, Meat and Livestock Straya has enlisted Dame Edna to flog red meat Watch out, Baz: incoming vegans.

  28. Grigory M
    #2296270, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Wake in Fright

    An excellent Australian made movie. I too read into it none of the alleged PC memes referred to by one commenter above. A consummate acting performance by Donald Pleasence, well supported by others including Chips Rafferty.

  29. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2296271, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    ZK2A Opa: “Have you got the phone on?” was quite a common question, in rural Western Australia, in the early 1970’s.

    It should be stressed, that while most people had the phone on, nobody had a telephone connection unless they built it themselves, all the way to the exchange.
    Not even in the 1980’s – not until DCRS was introduced.

    Until then, if you wanted a phone, you had to pay for and build the line yourself. However you weren’t allowed to stand the poles, nor affix the glass bell to each pole.
    That part had to be done by the PMG/Telecom.

    And you had to use approved copper wire until you were on your own land – then you could use what you liked.

  30. Chris
    #2296272, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Rural telephonifcation story.
    IN my tiny town around 1920 there were three telephones: The Big Man’s house, the former Station House (now a hostel) and the Big Man’s mill.
    One day a lad Up Mill lifted the phone after hearing the rings that signified the call was between the other two joints. What did he hear? A very compromising conversation between the Big Man’s wife and another Big Nob at the Hostel.

  31. JC
    #2296273, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I wonder how this is going to unravel?

    The Bank of Japan owns 40% of the government bond market and they’re the top shareholder in every major Jap company. Fuuuuccckk me.

    The BOJ snapped up a record 2.1 trillion yen ($18 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs between Feb. 3 and Feb. 8 — buying on three out of four trading days. The haul, which included an emergency “fixed-rate” operation, was a record for that maturity band since Kuroda started his mega-stimulus in April 2013. The central bank stepped in after 10-year yields spiked to a one-year high of 0.15 percent, threatening to becoming unhinged from the BOJ’s target.

    The new regime was also aimed at steepening the yield curve — and it has certainly done that. The premium that 30-year notes offer over 10-year debt has widened since November at the fastest pace in more than six years, reaching 82 basis points last week. That contrasts with the 50 basis point level seen when yield-curve control was introduced.

    And with Japanese investors selling off Treasuries at the fastest pace since 2013, it also raises the likelihood of pension funds and life insurers, which need long-term assets to meet similar liabilities, being drawn back to so-called superlong bonds — worsening the BOJ’s potential supply constraint. Also raising stimulus-sustainability issues: banks are seen getting closer to their target limits when it comes to selling down JGB holdings.

    Japan’s banks sold 141 trillion yen of government debt in the first 3 1/2 years of Kuroda’s easing, playing a key role in supplying the 298 trillion yen that the BOJ bought in the same period. Banks have just 219 trillion yen of the securities left, and they need to keep some of that to meet regulatory requirements. That all adds up to the real possibility that the BOJ will face constraints on its capacity to buy bonds.

    At least a climb in yields may end the vicious cycle the BOJ was creating for itself when its actions drove rates on all Japan’s bonds to almost zero. That had raised the specter of eroding the BOJ’s balance sheet thanks to diminishing bond returns. Even so, almost a third of the bonds it owns have no income — or just pay it 0.1 percent a year in interest.

    The surge in bond prices over the past four years could still create losses for the BOJ, because most of the debt it buys costs well above face value, even though face value is what the central bank will get back, because it plans on holding the securities to maturity. The looming balance sheet shortfall that creates is another of the concerns surrounding the long-term sustainability of the policy.

    “The BOJ doesn’t seem to care about exceeding 40 percent, so they will maintain the pace of buying for now — though they face the prospect of running out of bonds to acquire some time next year,” UBS’s Aoki said. “Any exit from the program is a very, very long way away.”

    Looking forward, it seems the BOJ can’t stop buying, otherwise it would lose control of yields while its inflation target remains far from 2 percent. Yet it can’t go on buying forever either, thanks to a lack of ready sellers. With his term due next year, Kuroda may not be around to rue his 2014 crack.

    They’re fucking useless and damage themselves. A short while ago the BOJ said it was going to keep going until the inflation rate was above 2%. A short time later the have the market questioning their resolve.

  32. B Shaw
    #2296274, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    It’s good that Delta A doesn’t give a damn.
    It was worth reading.
    No social media – this was discussed at our place a few days ago, when one of the Senior Women said
    “We never discussed politics outside the home; now little children come home from school and say things like ‘Trump hates women'”.

  33. Chris
    #2296275, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    1973, we had the phone connected, in the sandplain country, between Moora and the coast.

    Wow. Tough block, I bet.

  34. .
    #2296276, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Snoopy
    #2296260, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm
    Multiculturalism is out of control. There’s an Italian talking to Laura Jayes on Sky who wants his mob recognised in the Constitution.

    Nino Culotta must be made head of state. He’s a real Italian isn’t he?

  35. C.L.
    #2296277, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Dennis Weaver in Duel was inspired casting.

  36. egg_
    #2296278, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0236019/?ref_=nm_flmg_act_49

    Absolute Leftoid SJW sh1te at its height – do not be fooled by the cover; saw it at the Cinema with the then GF and IIRC we both felt ripped off.

  37. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2296279, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Good heavens. Richo has given Peanut Head and the Liars both barrels after today’s Question Time:

    He did the same on Paul Murray Live last night too.
    He’s a miracle of modern medicine as well.

  38. .
    #2296280, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    They’re fucking useless and damage themselves. A short while ago the BOJ said it was going to keep going until the inflation rate was above 2%. A short time later the have the market questioning their resolve.

    Overseas privatisation?

  39. C.L.
    #2296281, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Re the advent of mobile phones, never forget what these would probably still cost if Telecom was still around (by itself). Tim Blair posted this some years back: one of the prizes on Sale of The Century in 1987 – wait for the price:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnSujTOfo7w

    LOL.

  40. Delta A
    #2296282, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Top Ender

    #2296216, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    This is bloody hard work.

    Late to the thread, but congratulations, Top Ender.

    I shall certainly be buying your book, my interest in the topic fired five years ago when we visited Adelaide River cemetery, then Darwin: the oil tunnels, the sub net across the harbour and the defence sites. I bought the excellent outline available at the time and gifted it to my brothers.

    I think they will be very happy with your book as birthday presents.

  41. C.L.
    #2296283, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Bonus at that YouTube clip: you could still exploit dwarfs in 1987!

  42. .
    #2296284, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Geez that price! No wonder it was “the world’s richest quiz”!

    Carphones never really went small, mobiles just made them obsolete.

    Nevertheless, we’re still paying 1987 prices for Telstra services.

  43. H B Bear
    #2296285, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    You learn something new everyday – so channel ten has a “business model” – who knew?

    They’ve got to keep the lights on while they try and find someone to flog it to. Pretty much what they have been doing for the last 20 years.

  44. .
    #2296288, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Saw that too C.L. Reckon he was thrown into that line of work? Lost a bet at the pub?

  45. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2296289, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    1973, we had the phone connected, in the sandplain country, between Moora and the coast.

    Wow. Tough block, I bet.

    Always said that the sandplain country should have been given back to the indigenous, with apologies.

  46. Tom
    #2296290, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    one of the prizes on Sale of The Century in 1987 – wait for the price:

    Ten grand for a mobile phone!

    Last time I bought one it was $15 at the corner store in Nashville, TN.

  47. C.L.
    #2296291, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Yep. Telecom was selling car phone for 10 large in 1987.

  48. JC
    #2296293, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Dot

    I understand the difference between a bond and currency at the zero bound in that a bond has an end date while currency has a perpetual one

    But when the central bank owns 40% of the debt issued by the government, it does mean that the debt could simply be retired then.

    One arm of government has issued the debt and another arm of government owns 40% of the outstanding.

  49. egg_
    #2296294, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    imagine if Hellier yer and Plibersek ever got together

    Pass the mind bleach?

  50. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2296295, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Some nice Aussie television courtesy of SBS just now. Ten years old now but the evening repeat of Food Safari before the news is still excellent value. Tonight I switched away from Mark Riley to SBS to see what they were doing, and here is Maeve with Les Murray. He can cook! Layered potatoes, chabi, eggs and stuff. Looked most edible. If you want to know which country’s cuisine this is from you’ll have to listen to this song. Ayn Rand gets a mention. 😀

  52. johanna
    #2296304, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    This week I’ve been watching the old Charles Bronson “Death Wish” movies. In the first one, made in 1974, there is a scene where two detectives are driving furiously around New York, looking for a payphone that hadn’t been vandalised, so they could report in some very important info that would allow Bronson to be captured.

    I’m guessing when it was made it was meant to be very dramatic. Today it’s hilarious.

    It’s the Technology Myth in crimefighting.

    If you read contemporary accounts, the perfecting of fingerprint technology was finally going to sort out questions about proof in crime. It didn’t. 100 years later, we heard similar claims about DNA, cameras and so on. They don’t. Indeed, they can be used to send Plod down the wrong track entirely.

    As a fan of crime fiction, I can assure readers that no amount of technology can ever defeat or eradicate the determined criminal. The dumb ones will get caught, as they always have been. The smart ones, the modern Moriartys, are not fazed.

  53. calli
    #2296305, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I remember going to one of those school end-of-year prize-giving nights (the type where the school tried to convince fee-paying parents that their children were extra special and the fees were worth it).

    A “media figure” ostentatiously arrived with what I thought was a brick with a handle. On second glance – it was a mobile phone attached to its battery.

  54. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2296311, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Hairy home early and I have to pretend I have been assiduously getting into some writing today.
    As I promised him. I’m outta here.

    That really sad, Lizzie. I’ve been meaning to ask you what colour your toenails are painted today. Cats everywhere want to know.

    It’s never sad that Hairy is home. Fix up your hairy chin and your own crumbling toenails, you Gruesome Griselda, before snarking and sniping about others’ fingernails as you sit back to Valentine yourself into oblivion again tonight.

    Now that you have unnecessarily raised the topic, I chose quite a pretty pink for my fingernails and toenails when they were done last Wednesday. Some women fashionably go for different colours on the toenails to the fingernails, with the toenails always very much brighter, but I rather like uniformity. Also, I really dislike gel nails, don’t go for sparkles, and hate the French cut straight across. Happy to converse further with any Kitteh interested in these various trends. 🙂

  55. JC
    #2296312, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    C.L.
    #2296283, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Bonus at that YouTube clip: you could still exploit dwarfs in 1987!

    I saw the clip but couldn’t understand why they have a midget promoting the phone pretending he’s talking into it. I can see a good reason to promote these phones to dwarfs because they could have had difficulty reaching a regular public phone, but there just wouldn’t have been enough midgets around with a spare 10K to be able to afford one of those things.

    (Mickie Goldcoast could possibly shed some light).

  56. Senile Old Guy
    #2296317, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    This is bloody hard work.

    Late to the thread, but congratulations, Top Ender.

    I shall certainly be buying your book, my interest in the topic fired five years ago when we visited Adelaide River cemetery, then Darwin: the oil tunnels, the sub net across the harbour and the defence sites.

    I’ll repost TE’s link as it has much interesting stuff online.

    And I just ordered the book. An excellent addition to my NT WW2 collection.

  57. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2296319, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    New forum!

    Thank goodness for that. Maybe the pretend Dominatrix will give it away on the next thread.
    She is very bad at it.

  58. Gab
    #2296324, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I don’t like gels either, Lizzie however I do like sparkles – but only the very tiny sized particles. Looks fabulous over black nail polish. No really, it does. My nail therapist (heh!) has had gels for years and she explains how they ruin and weaken the nails. So glad I never went for that. I do prefer pinks and crimsons, with the occasional aforementioned black. I went wild once and had a deeper violet on toenails but a deep pink on fingernails. I felt weird. One colour for all in future.

  60. Myrddin Seren
    #2296328, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    He did the same on Paul Murray Live last night too.
    He’s a miracle of modern medicine as well.

    There is probably more of Richo functioning due to pumps, batteries and servo motors than muscle and blood.

    When the lights go out in NSW, Richo probably would too after a day. No wonder he has had a Damascene Conversion to cheap, reliable and abundant coal !

  61. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2296331, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Oops that was meant to be on the new thread. Shows why you should never have too many windows open. Anyway back to TISM.

  62. .
    #2296332, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    He’s more machine than man now, twisted and evil.

    Myrddin, you’re going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view.

  63. Zyconoclast
    #2296336, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Hes as funny and engaging as a cup of cold sick.

    Funnier than a cup of body temperature sick?

  64. Snoopy
    #2296337, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Grigory M
    #2296270, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    Wake in Fright

    An excellent Australian made movie. I too read into it none of the alleged PC memes referred to by one commenter above.

    I’m sure all the characters seemed normal to you, Grigs.

    Some excellent performances but the story was preposterous shit. The bush as imagined by turds who had never been further west than Katoomba’s Paragon Cafe.

  66. John64
    #2296345, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Wake In Fright

    Trivia: chips Rafferty’s last movie (died a few weeks after filming finished) and Jack Thompson’s first movie.

    A rugged film to sit through but some of the filming in and around Broken Hill was fantastic.

    The two up school and scenes in the RSL Club and pubs were as authentically Australian as anything you’d ever se from the late 60s/ early 70s.

    The scenes of roo shooting were real.

    When it was re-released a few years back I saw an interview on the ABC with Thompson. It was funny in a sad kind of way, it was obvious that the poor bastard’s brain was so addled he didn’t remember an effing thing about it.

