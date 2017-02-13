Liberty Quote
Liberals want the government to be your Mommy. Conservatives want government to be your Daddy. Libertarians want it to treat you like an adult.— Andre Marrou
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- John64 on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- srr on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- . on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- . on Give it up, Innes
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- a reader on Give it up, Innes
- Baldrick on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- a reader on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- JC on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- “The global deal of tomorrow”
- Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Philip Kitcher, philosopher of science and pitcher for climate alarmism
- Sharia dissembling
- Cross Post: Colin Mendelsohn Australia’s looming e-cigarette ban robs smokers of a chance to quit
- Going south?
- Give it up, Innes
- British childcare is expensive! Who would have thought?
- More light
- Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment
- Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Electricity Prices
- United we fall: bipartisan energy policy
- Cross Post: John Adams The real story of the Q Society dinner
- Au nom du peuple
- Baloney about electricity prices
- The circling of the elites
- Did you know the EU has a tariff wall?
- Australia’s third world electricity network
- Crazy Trump
- Good news and bad news in child protection
- No answers blowin’ in the wind
- Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics
- Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Roundup Feb 10
- Dan Hannan on free trade
- Cross Post: Allan Hird WADA inquiry needed in light of Essendon drug scandal
- Ivan Kennedy on the dual role for C02, warming and cooling
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,066 Responses to Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
This week I’ve been watching the old Charles Bronson “Death Wish” movies. In the first one, made in 1974, there is a scene where two detectives are driving furiously around New York, looking for a payphone that hadn’t been vandalised, so they could report in some very important info that would allow Bronson to be captured.
I’m guessing when it was made it was meant to be very dramatic. Today it’s hilarious.
That’s not racist, that’s kulcha.
Struth;
Struth, Monty is a wheel on a parked car, hoping a dog with a urinary tract infection comes by.
Why else would he still be here?
Nice post, Delta. I think things get distorted with time, especially times of great change. And peril.
These were the years of the Cold War. Fear was not manufactured like the AGW hoax, it was real.
As for Public Morality…why did the boomers all marry young? Chuckle.
Chapter and verse required. Did “The Block” get funding when it stormed the ratings a few years ago? Or those early cooking contests that did the same? Please tell us which ones did, and how much.
Your points about the failure of Australian, government funded, movies just support my argument.
Punters don’t voluntarily pay to be preached to.
Old School Conservative
Ive long held the opinion the Aboriginals (as a group) are the anti- j$%s.
Every thing the Semetic mob do seems to be mirror reverse in some way or another.
The worst segment of the Aboriginal population is encouraged to make those bettering themselves lives a misery via extended family ties. Whereas the Semetic mob who cant be named encourage excellence through the extended family.
If a few of the perverse practices could be turned around the extended family could be a massive source of strength instead of weakness.
OWG – Bullshit of course. We have an infinite supply on tap from Canberra.
More seriously the amounts you’d need would be fairly large. Wood is expensive. One avenue might be mulch, if it could be dried. My local council does the green bin thing to keep the garden waste out of the tip, which is filling up. So you might ask you local council about what price they’d charge.
Then the other one is recycled paper and cardboard. My impression is the amounts collected are way in excess to the demand, so it might be available cheaply.
The real fun one might be to explore the idea of buying coal. People used to. Nowadays it is haram, but why should it be? Especially if it explodes greenie heads. Do a search. These guys immediately come up!
“Have you got the phone on?” was quite a common question, in rural Western Australia, in the early 1970’s.
This apple didn’t fall to far from the tree. Like Wow.
P.S. Which of my “loved” reality shows are you referring to, and when did I say that?
I never said any such thing.
Mmmm, don’t remember that in Wake in Fright. The modern lefties thought WiF was an indictment of the macho Australian culture; in fact it was a panegyric to it. Many memorable scenes and you could feel the sweat.
Is Richo seriously suggesting that there aren’t genuine bushies in the Nats who can talk to bushies more fluently and authentically that a fishmonger from the south-west suburbs of Brisbane??
Its a puzzle.
But I have a hard drive with 500 movies on it and maybe 5% were worth watching. Just saw Nicholas Cage in ‘Knowing’ and blow me down, there was the ‘advancing front of planetary destruction’ that looked like a fresh thing in the latest Star Wars.
I think if you want to watch good movies, you need a top class crap filter – whether Australian or not. And the numbers are not on Australia’s side.
If she wasn’t when she started she must have soon have become schizophrenic.
Johanna
Get off the liquor and go to bed, as we’ve had enough of this incessant babbling that’s been going on since the morning. Enough FFS.
” Shaun is a lefty and lefties say he is funny, therefore Shaun is funny.”
Micellef has, or at least had, a certain dottiness – mental and physical – that made his work a wee bit fresher and more original than the standard claque – Anderson, Pickering, Flanagan and that slob Helliar – of ‘progressive’ humorists.
BTW, imagine if Hellier yer and Plibersek ever got together: the kiddie would look like a basset hound!
Wake in fright trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbS4Yt4aBHU
Look at the who’s who:
Martin Scorsese: Left me speechless
Nick Cave: Best and most terrifying film about Australia
Roger Ebert: Rather amazing
Now why can’t they all be at least as half as good as that?!
Though this was the same era that gave us The Man from Hong Kong.
Mmmm. Maybe at Ravensthorpe or past Esperance. In the late 1960s no phone was rare among my classmates in a none-too-flash farming town.
Even the stations out from Kal had single wire ground return simulated telephone service.
I went to see Lion in January. Admittedly is should classified more as an International movie rather than an Australian one. I was very reluctant to go see it, as I thought you’d end up with the same depressing Aussie slurp, but it was okay. I’d rate it 5.5 out of 10, which is much higher than the 0 I give all aussie movies.
They got the belt buckles wrong.
Completely ruined the movie for me.
OK. Kidding.
But look at the Australian movies that are good and compare to the dross.
Beneath Hill 60 did not lecture the evils of imperialism, didn’t depict the poor Germans (occupying lumps of France) as hapless victims. It exalted an idea of laconic while indomitable’ digger spirit’. Yeah, war is hell, but the movie wasn’t about blame and victims. It didn’t try to reduce the characters to wretched pawns in a great over-arching historical arc.
You could be proud of the characters, not pity them.
If it was left to typical Australian film-makers, there would have been bastard British officers raping doe-eyed antipodians. Generals sending regiments over the top because of some poem they had read. You know the stuff.
Multiculturalism is out of control. There’s an Italian talking to Laura Jayes on Sky who wants his mob recognised in the Constitution.
Not just WestOz.
Most people had the phone on, but some did not.
The blank incomprehension from people who requested your phone number was always cute to observe.
“Huh? 24-D ? I’ve never seen a phone where you dial letters……”
Why not? If Aboriginals want special mention then everyone has a right to demand the same.
Well spotted. If nothing else, Smokey etc was a very prescient film about personal communication in the future. I remember the CB era, and people just loved being in instant communication and sharing it with their friends. It perfectly predicted the market.
Not such a dumb film, at all. No funding from the South Australian Fillum Corporation, but you get that.
1973, we had the phone connected, in the sandplain country, between Moora and the coast.
I went down that road years ago Bruce, making logs for the fire. It works, but it’s very labour intensive. You have to break up the cardboard, soak it until it turns to mush, compress it into logs, then wait months for them to dry out.
I’ve got a mate who gets free hardwood sawdust from a timber mill, mixes it with water to make a slurry, and pours into self draining compressible molds made from 100mm PVC pipe. He puts a piece of 15mm pipe down the centre. Apparently the hole aids burning.
He makes them up over two weekends at the beginning of summer (two trailer loads of sawdust), and makes enough “firewood” to heat his home all winter.
I wonder if Baz has a Twitter account? After its surrender to the SJWs on Straya Day, Meat and Livestock Straya has enlisted Dame Edna to flog red meat Watch out, Baz: incoming vegans.
An excellent Australian made movie. I too read into it none of the alleged PC memes referred to by one commenter above. A consummate acting performance by Donald Pleasence, well supported by others including Chips Rafferty.
It should be stressed, that while most people had the phone on, nobody had a telephone connection unless they built it themselves, all the way to the exchange.
Not even in the 1980’s – not until DCRS was introduced.
Until then, if you wanted a phone, you had to pay for and build the line yourself. However you weren’t allowed to stand the poles, nor affix the glass bell to each pole.
That part had to be done by the PMG/Telecom.
And you had to use approved copper wire until you were on your own land – then you could use what you liked.
Rural telephonifcation story.
IN my tiny town around 1920 there were three telephones: The Big Man’s house, the former Station House (now a hostel) and the Big Man’s mill.
One day a lad Up Mill lifted the phone after hearing the rings that signified the call was between the other two joints. What did he hear? A very compromising conversation between the Big Man’s wife and another Big Nob at the Hostel.
I wonder how this is going to unravel?
The Bank of Japan owns 40% of the government bond market and they’re the top shareholder in every major Jap company. Fuuuuccckk me.
They’re fucking useless and damage themselves. A short while ago the BOJ said it was going to keep going until the inflation rate was above 2%. A short time later the have the market questioning their resolve.
It’s good that Delta A doesn’t give a damn.
It was worth reading.
No social media – this was discussed at our place a few days ago, when one of the Senior Women said
“We never discussed politics outside the home; now little children come home from school and say things like ‘Trump hates women'”.
Wow. Tough block, I bet.
Nino Culotta must be made head of state. He’s a real Italian isn’t he?
Dennis Weaver in Duel was inspired casting.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0236019/?ref_=nm_flmg_act_49
Absolute Leftoid SJW sh1te at its height – do not be fooled by the cover; saw it at the Cinema with the then GF and IIRC we both felt ripped off.
He did the same on Paul Murray Live last night too.
He’s a miracle of modern medicine as well.
Overseas privatisation?
Re the advent of mobile phones, never forget what these would probably still cost if Telecom was still around (by itself). Tim Blair posted this some years back: one of the prizes on Sale of The Century in 1987 – wait for the price:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnSujTOfo7w
LOL.
Top Ender
#2296216, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm
This is bloody hard work.
Late to the thread, but congratulations, Top Ender.
I shall certainly be buying your book, my interest in the topic fired five years ago when we visited Adelaide River cemetery, then Darwin: the oil tunnels, the sub net across the harbour and the defence sites. I bought the excellent outline available at the time and gifted it to my brothers.
I think they will be very happy with your book as birthday presents.
Bonus at that YouTube clip: you could still exploit dwarfs in 1987!
Geez that price! No wonder it was “the world’s richest quiz”!
Carphones never really went small, mobiles just made them obsolete.
Nevertheless, we’re still paying 1987 prices for Telstra services.
They’ve got to keep the lights on while they try and find someone to flog it to. Pretty much what they have been doing for the last 20 years.
Saw that too C.L. Reckon he was thrown into that line of work? Lost a bet at the pub?
Always said that the sandplain country should have been given back to the indigenous, with apologies.
Ten grand for a mobile phone!
Last time I bought one it was $15 at the corner store in Nashville, TN.
Yep. Telecom was selling car phone for 10 large in 1987.
Dot
I understand the difference between a bond and currency at the zero bound in that a bond has an end date while currency has a perpetual one
But when the central bank owns 40% of the debt issued by the government, it does mean that the debt could simply be retired then.
One arm of government has issued the debt and another arm of government owns 40% of the outstanding.
Pass the mind bleach?
Some nice Aussie television courtesy of SBS just now. Ten years old now but the evening repeat of Food Safari before the news is still excellent value. Tonight I switched away from Mark Riley to SBS to see what they were doing, and here is Maeve with Les Murray. He can cook! Layered potatoes, chabi, eggs and stuff. Looked most edible. If you want to know which country’s cuisine this is from you’ll have to listen to this song. Ayn Rand gets a mention. 😀
New forum!
It’s the Technology Myth in crimefighting.
If you read contemporary accounts, the perfecting of fingerprint technology was finally going to sort out questions about proof in crime. It didn’t. 100 years later, we heard similar claims about DNA, cameras and so on. They don’t. Indeed, they can be used to send Plod down the wrong track entirely.
As a fan of crime fiction, I can assure readers that no amount of technology can ever defeat or eradicate the determined criminal. The dumb ones will get caught, as they always have been. The smart ones, the modern Moriartys, are not fazed.
I remember going to one of those school end-of-year prize-giving nights (the type where the school tried to convince fee-paying parents that their children were extra special and the fees were worth it).
A “media figure” ostentatiously arrived with what I thought was a brick with a handle. On second glance – it was a mobile phone attached to its battery.
It’s never sad that Hairy is home. Fix up your hairy chin and your own crumbling toenails, you Gruesome Griselda, before snarking and sniping about others’ fingernails as you sit back to Valentine yourself into oblivion again tonight.
Now that you have unnecessarily raised the topic, I chose quite a pretty pink for my fingernails and toenails when they were done last Wednesday. Some women fashionably go for different colours on the toenails to the fingernails, with the toenails always very much brighter, but I rather like uniformity. Also, I really dislike gel nails, don’t go for sparkles, and hate the French cut straight across. Happy to converse further with any Kitteh interested in these various trends. 🙂
I saw the clip but couldn’t understand why they have a midget promoting the phone pretending he’s talking into it. I can see a good reason to promote these phones to dwarfs because they could have had difficulty reaching a regular public phone, but there just wouldn’t have been enough midgets around with a spare 10K to be able to afford one of those things.
(Mickie Goldcoast could possibly shed some light).
I’ll repost TE’s link as it has much interesting stuff online.
And I just ordered the book. An excellent addition to my NT WW2 collection.
Thank goodness for that. Maybe the pretend Dominatrix will give it away on the next thread.
She is very bad at it.
I don’t like gels either, Lizzie however I do like sparkles – but only the very tiny sized particles. Looks fabulous over black nail polish. No really, it does. My nail therapist (heh!) has had gels for years and she explains how they ruin and weaken the nails. So glad I never went for that. I do prefer pinks and crimsons, with the occasional aforementioned black. I went wild once and had a deeper violet on toenails but a deep pink on fingernails. I felt weird. One colour for all in future.
Frog snaps rock.
There is probably more of Richo functioning due to pumps, batteries and servo motors than muscle and blood.
When the lights go out in NSW, Richo probably would too after a day. No wonder he has had a Damascene Conversion to cheap, reliable and abundant coal !
Oops that was meant to be on the new thread. Shows why you should never have too many windows open. Anyway back to TISM.
He’s more machine than man now, twisted and evil.
Myrddin, you’re going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view.
Hes as funny and engaging as a cup of cold sick.
Funnier than a cup of body temperature sick?
I’m sure all the characters seemed normal to you, Grigs.
Some excellent performances but the story was preposterous shit. The bush as imagined by turds who had never been further west than Katoomba’s Paragon Cafe.
More TISM. Awesome.
TISM – (He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River on traditional Greek instruments
Wake In Fright
Trivia: chips Rafferty’s last movie (died a few weeks after filming finished) and Jack Thompson’s first movie.
A rugged film to sit through but some of the filming in and around Broken Hill was fantastic.
The two up school and scenes in the RSL Club and pubs were as authentically Australian as anything you’d ever se from the late 60s/ early 70s.
The scenes of roo shooting were real.
When it was re-released a few years back I saw an interview on the ABC with Thompson. It was funny in a sad kind of way, it was obvious that the poor bastard’s brain was so addled he didn’t remember an effing thing about it.