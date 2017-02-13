Liberty Quote
All through the 1980s, feminists called men pigs, leftists called conservatives racists, and columnists openly compared right-wing politicians to Hitler. Then Rush Limbaugh came along and started fighting back, and all of a sudden we started to hear about the lack of civility in public discourse! Civility only became an issue when the left started taking it on the chin.— Andrew Klavan
-
-
Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
First
51 please Carpe.
Hi custard!
Oh FFS, is it back on?
Let’s hope Carpe makes it tonight, really missed his pithy contributions last week.
I’ll take 29 in the Lotto, thanks.
Put me down for 47 in interruption lotto, please, Carpe.
Forty five, please.
Should be watching PML instead you guys ( I know, costs money and it’s Sky, but tbh, much more stimulating, and yes, they do provide several points of view, not just one.
Hi Megan!
I have a work dinner, up and running net week
Sorry troops
Duty calls
Nah – I’ll pass.
See you in a week then, Carpe. Time to give those chaps an outing.
James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.
Senator James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.
It’s good to see that important 20% of Australia’s population is properly represented.
Yassmin “Smugstorm” Abdel-Magied
All good, Carpe, although with Jacqui and Yassmin going head to head it could be full on interruption.
In the meantime, Medis Witch leads with bagging Melania Trump for suing to keep her name clean.
MEDIA Witch. And I haven’t even had one glass of wine yet.
Oh dear.
Test.
New test.
Okay, tried changing my handle back to nilk and landed in moderationland. Looks like I’m a Lady for a bit longer on this unit.
Scruffy hipster kid bleating about gerbil warming. Straight to Smug Yassmin.
Afternoon, all.
May I claim 50 for iLotto please?
Oh my GOD… what is that thing? No no no I just can’t do this.
Why bother? Which retinue of drooling leftist shit-flingers are going to hugely impress the small but equally demented audience tonight?
When will Yassmin stop filling the room with CO2?
Yassmin babbles for five minutes, then declares she doesn’t know the answer, with a smug smile. Well shut up then, Yazzi.
First question: Over the past week unprecedented heat waves have swept over Australia. Why do we have a government that spends bucketloads on subsidies for fossil fuels when we need to DO SOMETHING!
Yassy goes first: I’m not speaking on behalf of any energy company, waffle, and I don’t know how anyone can’t believe in climate change. We have the technology, we have the capability. Look at costa Rica, Norway and other places like that.
I may be someone who drilled holes in the ground, but it’s time to do something.
Snowcone: so you’re happy to put drillers out of jobs?
Yassy: Ooh. It’s about disruption, and we need to find something to get businesses away from worrying about money and bringing morality into it.
All she needs is a frock and she can wave her hands and go full holy roller.
Morality subsidy on renewables is the problem.
My screen has finally had enough of being yelled at. I have the black screen of death…it could just be it has its own view on screening Q&A.
Go Cat’s team.
Is Yassmin into recycling – looks like she’s wearing some 1970s drapes?
Snowcone won’t let James Patterson speak.
James: I disagree that there are fossil fuel subsidies. Begins with facts and Snowcone jumps in.
this is, after all, QandA on the Australian Bolshevik Collecktiv and it’s a factfree zone.
Yassy tries to jump in, fails, and James continues on.
I dream of Jeanie hat.
Yaz – to James: renewballs not to blame for SA’s problems.
Funny, they’re the only ones having a problem!
This is terrible television.
James points to SA and the problems as being the fault of lack of infrastructure and no way to cover for lack of renewables.
There are lots of reasons for what happened in SA was NOT renewables fault. So sez the mechanical engineer and offendotron Yas. Because she’s obvs a climate scientist.
Kate Ellis, also a climate scientist bags Trumble for being weak and having no mandate to stand up and do what he really wants to do.
James obviously not be able to get a point across today… this is so pathetic.
I tuned in briefly – it is now a scripted reality show… nothing to do with news, current affairs and certainly not science!
We got to take Real Action. Someone needs to to do sumtink. Suntink!
Turn it off you degenerates.
Dammit. Work calls.
Have fun mocking the drongos, troops.
Renewballs didn’t do it. It’s just a co-incidence that the state with the most of ’em keeps blacking out.
Gillard introduced da Carbon tax with the aid of the three tards.
Wtf jacks is on board?
This is shit
Lambie ain’t too bright, but she sure can troll.
Kate Ellis has a resemblance to Pepe.
Go Lambie!
WTF !! the fallen towers cause the problem ?
Kate believes we need to come together on real issues, like we can do. today we came together to mark the anniversary of the apology to the stolen generation.
Then we’ll be able to fight climate change.
Jacqui points out that the climate has always changed. Brings up charging our pensioners more for power (Snowcone talks over) is a Bad Thing.
She doesn’t agree with the Paris thing. When everyone wants to join in, then we can think of signing up. We should prepare for change.
Bring back Involuntary Nasho, build up the SES. we have some of the world’s biggest uranium reserves, let’s go nucular.
Yassy agrees that making life harder for out more vulnerable ones is a Bad Thing, BUT… we have to DO something.
I appreciate you watching this shit so that I don’t have to.
I reckon Lambie can argue both sides at once ….. hard to follow though
Yeah … leave the power switched off to make greater profits …….. shoot me
No worries, John.
Vastly outnumbered, made a good plea for the non-virtue-signalling poor.
Yes, marcus, there was a big storm and electricity towers fell. That’s according to Kate.
Poor James’ eye glaze over.
He poits out that there have been four major blackouts in SA recently. Each time there is a different excuse and never seems to be the reliance on renewbles.
Wind power provides 40% of the base load on average. Sometimes it can be up to 80% sometimes down to 2%. You need back ups to cover those huge swings.
I knew this without even watching a minute of it.
Yaz is the self-appointed technological brains trust tonight, obviously.
Lambie is the best attack dog to shut her up.
Yass does not agree that renewables can provide a reliable base load. It works overseas, so it should do so here. We need to use the newer technology that’s available. Our grid is old and we are using our coal-fired stations past their use-by dates. We need to update.
James agrees, and says, but we need time to transition.
Yass says, oh, but we need the government to back it up.
James: the government is providing billions in subsidies to renewables. but we still need time and strategies.
SnowCone Shuts down Lambie.
Yassmin didn’t listen to a word James said. Still got massive applause.
So basically this is the Yasmin show. A 25 year old who is barely out of Uni.
James doing an excellent job, has all the statistics and facts – but this audience is motivated by pure emotion.
Quite remarkable.
Next question: need more Centrelink for vulnerable people. Stop cutting payments in the omnibus bill.
I’m out of here, sorry it’s the worst type of debate you’ll ever see.
Has Jaquie honed her debating skills in the carpark at the footy ?
Lambie’s moment of clarity was short.
The little corporal is shooting her mouth off tonite.
Jacqui: get your Liberal Party member to get onto their rich donors to pay their tax bills and stop taking from you poor people. And the welfare card is on the way, get ready they are targeting you.
Fricken socialist claptrap.
Jacqui was on welfare, single mother of two children and had to pay the childcare bills I feel your pain….
Interruptions coming thick and fast.
The woman in the green jacket is weird.
Almost the climate inquisition.
Snow Cone always has his go to panel expert.
Invites viewers to point out inaccuracies after Lambie speaks on ‘climate change’.
Kate blathering earnestly. We should know that in the childcare package as it stands, the gov is proposing to spend over $1b and 1 in 4 families will still lose money. The most vulnerable children will miss out.
Think of da childrun!
Where’s the money coming you from you moron,for all the ALP mad schemes. This is the worst QandA panel and audience the ABC has put together.
The children are our future. Aren’t they song lyrics?
To quote comic book guy from the Simpsons … “worst episode ever ” … too many chicks
This show is a great argument against affirmative action.
Children can’t choose who their parents are or if the parents can’t or won’t work. This is according to the woman from the child care lobby. No vested interest there.
Some children only get 24 hours of early childcare. She says this like it’s a bad thing. I disagree. The less formal early childhood training children are exposed to the better.
LOL Jacqui jumps in, gasping in horror because some children are stuck in housing commission homes, third and fourth generation there and we need to get them out of there.
Why does that bogan keep barking?
Seems the solution to all issues tonight – more money.
This guy’s a tripper.
Jackie forgot to take her meds tonite.
James points out that there needs to be some participation – parents either working in jobs or volunteering in the community.
Yass is horrified and exclaims that thta is sooo privileged of him and a prime example of the lack of diversity in government. I shite you not.
Because as we know, young (25yo) Yassmin is a victim of oppression.
Someone needs to up Luca’s meds. He needs more amphetamines.
James Peterson impresses. Copping it from the signallers in full retard mode though.
Was it IT that brought up piano wire? Many good candidates on display.
Unanimous in solving all problems by spending more money (at the Ponds Institute?)
Don’t dis WA Yass
You can stick your smug scarequotes, Snowcone.
LOl Q about Liberal preferencing One Nation in WA. Is this an admission that they can’t win?
James: No, WA is just different and the dynamics re different to the rest of the country.
since the dynamics are different in every state, this should be self-evident, but obvs not.
Yassmin loves the smell of her own farts.
Does Kate have any formal qualifications?
She’s still wining about how Trumble hasn’t lived up to his promise.
Fake news from lefty female Pepe.
Ellis dissing One Nation – aren’t the ALP doing deals with them?
Brought up by Snow Cone.
My neighbour’s dog is on Q&A?
And the ALP will swap preferences with Greens who want to destroy capitalism and open borders.
(Kate Ellis).
Running some interference tonight – got some coaching on talking points?
Ohhh, and here comes the muslim card! Yassmin sooks about One Nation and how it has a racist platform that wants to keep people like her out just for being muslim.
#whattooksolong
I want to ban this stupid xunt Yasmin
Jacquie doesn’t believe that one Nation can sustain a party …… How is Clive’s party treating you Jacquie ?
Yaz catching Lambie-itis, getting frustrated and tongue tied – debating is tough when you’re not in an echo chamber?
Sorry. I’ve bailed. Couldn’t stand it.
Awful television. Shds clearly a bright young woman, but how can a 25 year old be taken so seriously?
As for Lambie. Words fail.
‘Night.
Please don’t ever confuse Lambie with a real corporal – running a rifle section in the bush. Jacquie’s job was to wear the reflective gauntlets, and make sure all the trucks in the convoy went the same way.
Teatowel head says islam is the most feminist religion.
#fakenews
Stop telling lies Yazzy.
Just turned it on
Slanging match – it appears the ABC have upped their game
The chick with the hat …… Is it her show ? ….
Question about mass migration and culture and oppressions.
questions about freedom of speech, freedom on expression, women’s rights and other things. Isn’t it time for democratic countries to set some rules about migration that will protect our rights? (my paraphrase)
Snowcone throws to Jacqui who starts on full face coverings.
Yassmin jumps in getting all shouty about sharia law. Does Jacqui know what sharia law is? She plays the feminist card. Some laughter ensues.
We don’t take our husbands’ last names because we aren’t their property.
Women in islam were the first to own land, they are equal to men.
It says in islam that you follow the law of the land that you’re on. (note she forgets the bit that once you’re in a position of strength, muslims are supposed to start work on imposing sharia law).
Yaz dresses like a typical Aussie?
An ambassador?
Uni drop out.
/Wkipedia
Jacqui tells Yass to stop playing the victim.
National security people around the world says that restrictions on certain populations make us less safe.
Didn’t Baldrick post on the other thread that that was an outright lie?
Luca has a boring topic he can’t drop.
Egg, Yassy grew up here, the Australian culture is the only one she knows.
The majority Liberal audience applauded so it must be true.
Lefty asks about the “hard right” liberal party. Ha ha.
Woman over a certain age wearing red lipstick (BAD) worried that our ruling conservative party is dragging us to the extreme Right.
James disagrees.
So do Cats. Srsly. How Right is the Liberal Party today?
What’s happened to Gay Marriage? No one has raised the topic yet. The ABC will be mortified.
Bunch of green voters think Libs are drifting right
Yes, when they dumped Abbott for Turnbull, and the right wingers started leaving, and One Nation re emerged
All clear symptoms of being too right wing
Kate sucks up to Yassy. We need more people like Yass. Jacqui sez, fine, but not with sharia law. llols
Kate now talks to James and feels that Malcolm has sold out and made concessions to the Right that even Howard and Abbott wouldn’t make.
I’m thinking Kate has a bit of a thing for Trumble. Sighing over Potential Greatness unrealised, I guess.
If she wore jeans and a t-shirt she’d look a different person.
PeterF they won’t bring up gay marriage while Yassy’s on the panel.
Oh so compassionate Kate signals she is grateful that feminist teatowel head is in this country. Very caring puppy dog eyes.
I wonder for purely scientific purposes what piano wire would look like through them?
Yassmin’s pretty cheeky for a victim.
She’d look more like your usual Australian.
Lambi makes the point that senators should represent state interests.
One and a half people clap.
Those majority Liberal voters in the audience dont like Federalism much.
10.33pm comment was for Egg.
Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
#2295382, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:20 pm
Wasn’t she a Steerer (driver) and then a Bush Pig (Military Police)?
So what does Yazzy do? Is life just a big taxpayer funded speaking tour of universities and left wing bookshops?
What is the reported (snort) voter split for tonight’s audience?
>0.1 and <10,000.9876543
Lay off the acid, Luca.
Youth without Borders Turtle.
Dot is her biggest fan.
She was a bush pig,and I think corporal is the lowest rank,if memory serves me correctly.
She looks more casual on Australia Wide.
The result was not what the “intellectual elite” thought it would be. Yassmin means herself.
Piers playing token next week.
PeterF
#2295421, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm
Corporal is the lowest rank in the Bush Pigs/Meatheads (just remembered they were called Meatheads as well)
Snowcone wants Yassy to wind up because we haven’t heard from here for a while on the Yassy AM Variety Hour.
We need structural change, the system we have now is not protecting the weakest and most vulnerable, it’s not protecting the oppressed. It’s a system designed to keep those in power in power. The seats at the table are filled by people who want to keep the status quo.
Of course Jacqui jumps in with her warcry of, “Get rid of political donations!” I’m hearing donation envy.
That was repulsive.
This is a record for QAnd A. Never in the history of the show has gay marriage never had an outing.
Good nite all, if I was a Catholic I’d say 50 Hail Mary’s after watching that shite.
OMG I just watched 20 minutes of…what the frigging hell was THAT? Just how stupid are those women (one moment i
of clarity ftom the bogan…climate change happens…but talk about dull.. But geez Kate Ellis. Please. But Patterson touting the child care package -not even hammwrin Ellis for tje over priced mess she created? – that was me turning off. FFS pay for your own kids, you thieves.
Undergoing FGM would have been more pleasurable.
Will consider visiting Auburn next week instead, that most feminist religion may be able to hook me up.
I saw her on Australia Wide the other day, Egg, and couldn’t change the channel fast enough. I’m surprised she can stand up, given the load of patriarchal oppression she carries on her young shoulders.
IIRC Yassmin is one of the ‘rich old white men’ crowd.
Also known as “Elephant Trackers” and “Cripple Kickers.” Promotion to Corporal is automatic, to give you the authority to order the common soldiery about, but very slow indeed after that.
Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
#2295432, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:43 pm
Looking at the pic that Egg linked to, looks like she was wearing it on her head, Nilk.
Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
#2295437, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:46 pm
Yes, promotion to Corporal is automatic when you transfer the Meatheads as a digger from the other Corps, but they still have to do Subject One for Corporal and pass it. And it is indeed slow for promotion after that. 😉
Im not watching but are there any hot chicks on the panel, even like goofy looking ones with glasses , so when they took them off they still like looked goofy but if you did a double take they looked hot , under the right light.
Sorry, Caveman. Just don’t go there.
Caveman
#2295442, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:52 pm
Panel
Ellis saved us from a Labor horror show.
Jackie Lambie became pregnant, and gave birth twice, in her ten years of service. How long she would have spent on maternity leave and light duties is something I have wondered about.
Couldn’t be arsed watching, however skimming the thread, the thought occured to me that after a half century or more of feminism, it seems the main aim of females is to get some bloke to stump up for their bills. WTF has changed, except for the targeting?
& the male no longer gets a couple of months of fairly lack-luster shags now.
Fair chunk of the officers in the screws are chocks, almost all state coppers. They do the actual investigations, brief preperation etc. full time goons are usualy pricks too dumb for infantry and too lazy for the Q store. The Lambster’s a perfect example, especially working a ticket to dodge deployment, then having the hide to hit up DVA after a dishonourable. What a slag. Most actual discipline’s carried out by RSM/WOD/Buffers, those arseholes in the red hats are traffic controllers who give pissed a diggers a touch-up as long as they’ve got the numbers.
Reason for lack of Gay Marriage question- this weekend was the proposed date of the Lib’s SSM plebiscite, and so today marked a day when, in all likelihood, the parliament would have ratified the wishes of the public after a civil and consensual debate a la Ireland. The topic will be buried for a few weeks at least, it’s too uncomfortable for the born-to-rule Left.
Lambie is a malingerer. Never done an honest day’s work in her life. No surprise there. 60% of public service is women
Most of them there for the benefits like mat leave.
And from what I hear they milk it babe.
Why don’t we try this:
For the next panel leave out all experts, politicians, educated people, artist and just select idiots. We may get some value for money.
Bit of facechooking or it may be of interest.
If not, scroll!
Arrived back home this evening from a long stint in Europe, it was a rather pleasant journey.
Tried to post from Doha airport, they give you a generous 15 min. wifi time but the smartphone’s small screen and the fact I’m not used to it beat me.
That’s not the point of the possible interest.
I have done this trip at least a half a dozen times if not more, by various airlines, mostly by both Qatar and Emirates.
What prompted me to post is an observation I made.
Every time we depart from Melbourne the plane is full to both Doha and Dubai, every time, chockers!
Yet every single time we depart from either airport to Melbourne the plane is filled to only to a max. 75%- 80% capacity. Today I had the full 3 seats to myself as did many others.
Whyisitso?
What happened to the min. 20% of passengers who are missing on the return flight?
Would be interesting to know if others, flying with different airlines had the same experience.
And thanks God, the security procedures have been streamlined in the last six months since my last overseas flight.
According to their ABC’s own bio, the Yass motormouth has never worked as an engineer. Just as diversity officer http://www.abc.net.au/tv/qanda/txt/s4612398.htm. Insufferable pretentious twat sucking off the public teat.
actually this one wasn’t too bad. Lamb-ie is a good entertainer (more like a wolf-ie).
A reminder
http://thereligionofpeace.com/pages/articles/sharia.aspx
And how’s this for equal rights for women?
http://thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/women-worth-less.aspx
You can always cross-check these claims against the real deal (for example 2:228).