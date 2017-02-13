Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017

  5. Megan
    #2295234, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Let’s hope Carpe makes it tonight, really missed his pithy contributions last week.

    I’ll take 29 in the Lotto, thanks.

  6. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295235, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Put me down for 47 in interruption lotto, please, Carpe.

  7. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2295236, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Forty five, please.

  8. hzhousewife
    #2295237, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Should be watching PML instead you guys ( I know, costs money and it’s Sky, but tbh, much more stimulating, and yes, they do provide several points of view, not just one.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2295244, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I have a work dinner, up and running net week

    Sorry troops

    Duty calls

  12. Megan
    #2295246, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    See you in a week then, Carpe. Time to give those chaps an outing.

  13. P
    #2295247, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.

  14. Turtle of WA
    #2295250, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Senator James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.

  15. Snoopy
    #2295251, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.

    It’s good to see that important 20% of Australia’s population is properly represented.

  16. Turtle of WA
    #2295253, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Yassmin “Smugstorm” Abdel-Magied

  17. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295255, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    All good, Carpe, although with Jacqui and Yassmin going head to head it could be full on interruption.

    In the meantime, Medis Witch leads with bagging Melania Trump for suing to keep her name clean.

  18. nilk.
    #2295258, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    MEDIA Witch. And I haven’t even had one glass of wine yet.

    Oh dear.

  20. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295264, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    New test.

  21. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295268, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Okay, tried changing my handle back to nilk and landed in moderationland. Looks like I’m a Lady for a bit longer on this unit.

  22. Turtle of WA
    #2295277, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Scruffy hipster kid bleating about gerbil warming. Straight to Smug Yassmin.

  23. Dave in Marybrook
    #2295279, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Afternoon, all.
    May I claim 50 for iLotto please?

  24. Arnost
    #2295281, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Oh my GOD… what is that thing? No no no I just can’t do this.

  25. Habib
    #2295282, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Why bother? Which retinue of drooling leftist shit-flingers are going to hugely impress the small but equally demented audience tonight?

  26. egg_
    #2295285, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    When will Yassmin stop filling the room with CO2?

  27. Turtle of WA
    #2295286, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Yassmin babbles for five minutes, then declares she doesn’t know the answer, with a smug smile. Well shut up then, Yazzi.

  28. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295287, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    First question: Over the past week unprecedented heat waves have swept over Australia. Why do we have a government that spends bucketloads on subsidies for fossil fuels when we need to DO SOMETHING!

    Yassy goes first: I’m not speaking on behalf of any energy company, waffle, and I don’t know how anyone can’t believe in climate change. We have the technology, we have the capability. Look at costa Rica, Norway and other places like that.

    I may be someone who drilled holes in the ground, but it’s time to do something.

    Snowcone: so you’re happy to put drillers out of jobs?

    Yassy: Ooh. It’s about disruption, and we need to find something to get businesses away from worrying about money and bringing morality into it.

    All she needs is a frock and she can wave her hands and go full holy roller.

  29. Cpt Seahawks
    #2295288, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Morality subsidy on renewables is the problem.

  30. Megan
    #2295289, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    My screen has finally had enough of being yelled at. I have the black screen of death…it could just be it has its own view on screening Q&A.

    Go Cat’s team.

  31. egg_
    #2295291, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Is Yassmin into recycling – looks like she’s wearing some 1970s drapes?

  32. Turtle of WA
    #2295293, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Snowcone won’t let James Patterson speak.

  33. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295294, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    James: I disagree that there are fossil fuel subsidies. Begins with facts and Snowcone jumps in.

    this is, after all, QandA on the Australian Bolshevik Collecktiv and it’s a factfree zone.

    Yassy tries to jump in, fails, and James continues on.

  34. Turtle of WA
    #2295297, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I dream of Jeanie hat.

  35. egg_
    #2295298, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Yaz – to James: renewballs not to blame for SA’s problems.
    Funny, they’re the only ones having a problem!

  36. custard
    #2295299, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    This is terrible television.

  37. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295301, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    James points to SA and the problems as being the fault of lack of infrastructure and no way to cover for lack of renewables.

    There are lots of reasons for what happened in SA was NOT renewables fault. So sez the mechanical engineer and offendotron Yas. Because she’s obvs a climate scientist.

    Kate Ellis, also a climate scientist bags Trumble for being weak and having no mandate to stand up and do what he really wants to do.

  38. Arnost
    #2295302, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    James obviously not be able to get a point across today… this is so pathetic.

    I tuned in briefly – it is now a scripted reality show… nothing to do with news, current affairs and certainly not science!

  39. Arnost
    #2295304, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    We got to take Real Action. Someone needs to to do sumtink. Suntink!

  41. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2295306, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Dammit. Work calls.

    Have fun mocking the drongos, troops.

  42. Turtle of WA
    #2295307, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Renewballs didn’t do it. It’s just a co-incidence that the state with the most of ’em keeps blacking out.

  43. egg_
    #2295308, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Kate Ellis, also a climate scientist bags Trumble for being weak and having no mandate to stand up and do what he really wants to do.

    Gillard introduced da Carbon tax with the aid of the three tards.

  44. Cpt Seahawks
    #2295309, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Wtf jacks is on board?

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2295312, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Lambie ain’t too bright, but she sure can troll.

  47. Cpt Seahawks
    #2295313, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Kate Ellis has a resemblance to Pepe.

  49. marcus w
    #2295315, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    WTF !! the fallen towers cause the problem ?

  50. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295316, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Kate believes we need to come together on real issues, like we can do. today we came together to mark the anniversary of the apology to the stolen generation.

    Then we’ll be able to fight climate change.

    Jacqui points out that the climate has always changed. Brings up charging our pensioners more for power (Snowcone talks over) is a Bad Thing.

    She doesn’t agree with the Paris thing. When everyone wants to join in, then we can think of signing up. We should prepare for change.

    Bring back Involuntary Nasho, build up the SES. we have some of the world’s biggest uranium reserves, let’s go nucular.

    Yassy agrees that making life harder for out more vulnerable ones is a Bad Thing, BUT… we have to DO something.

  51. john
    #2295317, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I appreciate you watching this shit so that I don’t have to.

  52. marcus w
    #2295318, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I reckon Lambie can argue both sides at once ….. hard to follow though

  53. marcus w
    #2295319, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Yeah … leave the power switched off to make greater profits …….. shoot me

  55. egg_
    #2295321, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    she sure can troll.

    Vastly outnumbered, made a good plea for the non-virtue-signalling poor.

  56. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295323, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Yes, marcus, there was a big storm and electricity towers fell. That’s according to Kate.

    Poor James’ eye glaze over.

    He poits out that there have been four major blackouts in SA recently. Each time there is a different excuse and never seems to be the reliance on renewbles.

    Wind power provides 40% of the base load on average. Sometimes it can be up to 80% sometimes down to 2%. You need back ups to cover those huge swings.

  57. Megan
    #2295325, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    This is shit

    I knew this without even watching a minute of it.

  58. egg_
    #2295327, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Yaz is the self-appointed technological brains trust tonight, obviously.
    Lambie is the best attack dog to shut her up.

  59. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295329, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Yass does not agree that renewables can provide a reliable base load. It works overseas, so it should do so here. We need to use the newer technology that’s available. Our grid is old and we are using our coal-fired stations past their use-by dates. We need to update.

    James agrees, and says, but we need time to transition.

    Yass says, oh, but we need the government to back it up.

    James: the government is providing billions in subsidies to renewables. but we still need time and strategies.

  60. egg_
    #2295330, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    SnowCone Shuts down Lambie.

  61. Turtle of WA
    #2295331, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Yassmin didn’t listen to a word James said. Still got massive applause.

  62. George Wallace
    #2295332, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    So basically this is the Yasmin show. A 25 year old who is barely out of Uni.

    James doing an excellent job, has all the statistics and facts – but this audience is motivated by pure emotion.

    Quite remarkable.

  63. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295334, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Next question: need more Centrelink for vulnerable people. Stop cutting payments in the omnibus bill.

  64. custard
    #2295335, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I’m out of here, sorry it’s the worst type of debate you’ll ever see.

  65. marcus w
    #2295336, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Has Jaquie honed her debating skills in the carpark at the footy ?

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2295337, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Lambie’s moment of clarity was short.

  67. PeterF
    #2295338, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    The little corporal is shooting her mouth off tonite.

  68. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295339, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Jacqui: get your Liberal Party member to get onto their rich donors to pay their tax bills and stop taking from you poor people. And the welfare card is on the way, get ready they are targeting you.

    Fricken socialist claptrap.

    Jacqui was on welfare, single mother of two children and had to pay the childcare bills I feel your pain….

  69. Vic in Prossy
    #2295340, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Interruptions coming thick and fast.
    The woman in the green jacket is weird.

  70. egg_
    #2295341, posted on February 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Almost the climate inquisition.

  71. egg_
    #2295342, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    So basically this is the Yasmin show

    Snow Cone always has his go to panel expert.
    Invites viewers to point out inaccuracies after Lambie speaks on ‘climate change’.

  72. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295346, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Kate blathering earnestly. We should know that in the childcare package as it stands, the gov is proposing to spend over $1b and 1 in 4 families will still lose money. The most vulnerable children will miss out.

    Think of da childrun!

  73. PeterF
    #2295347, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Where’s the money coming you from you moron,for all the ALP mad schemes. This is the worst QandA panel and audience the ABC has put together.

  74. PeterF
    #2295348, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    The children are our future. Aren’t they song lyrics?

  75. marcus w
    #2295349, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    To quote comic book guy from the Simpsons … “worst episode ever ” … too many chicks

  76. Turtle of WA
    #2295352, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    This show is a great argument against affirmative action.

  77. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2295354, posted on February 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Children can’t choose who their parents are or if the parents can’t or won’t work. This is according to the woman from the child care lobby. No vested interest there.

    Some children only get 24 hours of early childcare. She says this like it’s a bad thing. I disagree. The less formal early childhood training children are exposed to the better.

    LOL Jacqui jumps in, gasping in horror because some children are stuck in housing commission homes, third and fourth generation there and we need to get them out of there.

