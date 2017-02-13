Liberty Quote
[G]overnment exists only to protect citizens’ lives and property from assault.— Brian Doherty
-
Recent Comments
- Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Grigory M on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- marcus w on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- PeterF on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- PeterF on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Vic in Prossy on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- PeterF on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- marcus w on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- custard on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- George Wallace on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Phill on More light
- Megan on Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- More light
- Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment
- Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Electricity Prices
- United we fall: bipartisan energy policy
- Cross Post: John Adams The real story of the Q Society dinner
- Au nom du peuple
- Baloney about electricity prices
- The circling of the elites
- Did you know the EU has a tariff wall?
- Australia’s third world electricity network
- Crazy Trump
- Good news and bad news in child protection
- No answers blowin’ in the wind
- Washington faces Donald Trump’s shock and awe tactics
- Open Forum: February 11, 2017
- Roundup Feb 10
- Dan Hannan on free trade
- Cross Post: Allan Hird WADA inquiry needed in light of Essendon drug scandal
- Ivan Kennedy on the dual role for C02, warming and cooling
- The true meaning of populism
- “A healthy and necessary re-assertion of the primacy of the nation-state”
- Libertarians in an age of populism
- If you don’t like the terms of your employment, quit.
- What Kind Of People Are Representing Us In Parliament?
- Cross Post: Marcus Putting Trump’s Executive Actions in Perspective
- Trump: the first two weeks
- Donald Trump and conservative values
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First
51 please Carpe.
Hi custard!
Oh FFS, is it back on?
Let’s hope Carpe makes it tonight, really missed his pithy contributions last week.
I’ll take 29 in the Lotto, thanks.
Put me down for 47 in interruption lotto, please, Carpe.
Forty five, please.
Should be watching PML instead you guys ( I know, costs money and it’s Sky, but tbh, much more stimulating, and yes, they do provide several points of view, not just one.
Hi Megan!
I have a work dinner, up and running net week
Sorry troops
Duty calls
Nah – I’ll pass.
See you in a week then, Carpe. Time to give those chaps an outing.
James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.
Senator James Paterson, Kate Ellis, Senator Jacqui Lambie, Yassmin Abdel-Magied & Luca Belgiorno-Nettis.
It’s good to see that important 20% of Australia’s population is properly represented.
Yassmin “Smugstorm” Abdel-Magied
All good, Carpe, although with Jacqui and Yassmin going head to head it could be full on interruption.
In the meantime, Medis Witch leads with bagging Melania Trump for suing to keep her name clean.
MEDIA Witch. And I haven’t even had one glass of wine yet.
Oh dear.
Test.
New test.
Okay, tried changing my handle back to nilk and landed in moderationland. Looks like I’m a Lady for a bit longer on this unit.
Scruffy hipster kid bleating about gerbil warming. Straight to Smug Yassmin.
Afternoon, all.
May I claim 50 for iLotto please?
Oh my GOD… what is that thing? No no no I just can’t do this.
Why bother? Which retinue of drooling leftist shit-flingers are going to hugely impress the small but equally demented audience tonight?
When will Yassmin stop filling the room with CO2?
Yassmin babbles for five minutes, then declares she doesn’t know the answer, with a smug smile. Well shut up then, Yazzi.
First question: Over the past week unprecedented heat waves have swept over Australia. Why do we have a government that spends bucketloads on subsidies for fossil fuels when we need to DO SOMETHING!
Yassy goes first: I’m not speaking on behalf of any energy company, waffle, and I don’t know how anyone can’t believe in climate change. We have the technology, we have the capability. Look at costa Rica, Norway and other places like that.
I may be someone who drilled holes in the ground, but it’s time to do something.
Snowcone: so you’re happy to put drillers out of jobs?
Yassy: Ooh. It’s about disruption, and we need to find something to get businesses away from worrying about money and bringing morality into it.
All she needs is a frock and she can wave her hands and go full holy roller.
Morality subsidy on renewables is the problem.
My screen has finally had enough of being yelled at. I have the black screen of death…it could just be it has its own view on screening Q&A.
Go Cat’s team.
Is Yassmin into recycling – looks like she’s wearing some 1970s drapes?
Snowcone won’t let James Patterson speak.
James: I disagree that there are fossil fuel subsidies. Begins with facts and Snowcone jumps in.
this is, after all, QandA on the Australian Bolshevik Collecktiv and it’s a factfree zone.
Yassy tries to jump in, fails, and James continues on.
I dream of Jeanie hat.
Yaz – to James: renewballs not to blame for SA’s problems.
Funny, they’re the only ones having a problem!
This is terrible television.
James points to SA and the problems as being the fault of lack of infrastructure and no way to cover for lack of renewables.
There are lots of reasons for what happened in SA was NOT renewables fault. So sez the mechanical engineer and offendotron Yas. Because she’s obvs a climate scientist.
Kate Ellis, also a climate scientist bags Trumble for being weak and having no mandate to stand up and do what he really wants to do.
James obviously not be able to get a point across today… this is so pathetic.
I tuned in briefly – it is now a scripted reality show… nothing to do with news, current affairs and certainly not science!
We got to take Real Action. Someone needs to to do sumtink. Suntink!
Turn it off you degenerates.
Dammit. Work calls.
Have fun mocking the drongos, troops.
Renewballs didn’t do it. It’s just a co-incidence that the state with the most of ’em keeps blacking out.
Gillard introduced da Carbon tax with the aid of the three tards.
Wtf jacks is on board?
This is shit
Lambie ain’t too bright, but she sure can troll.
Kate Ellis has a resemblance to Pepe.
Go Lambie!
WTF !! the fallen towers cause the problem ?
Kate believes we need to come together on real issues, like we can do. today we came together to mark the anniversary of the apology to the stolen generation.
Then we’ll be able to fight climate change.
Jacqui points out that the climate has always changed. Brings up charging our pensioners more for power (Snowcone talks over) is a Bad Thing.
She doesn’t agree with the Paris thing. When everyone wants to join in, then we can think of signing up. We should prepare for change.
Bring back Involuntary Nasho, build up the SES. we have some of the world’s biggest uranium reserves, let’s go nucular.
Yassy agrees that making life harder for out more vulnerable ones is a Bad Thing, BUT… we have to DO something.
I appreciate you watching this shit so that I don’t have to.
I reckon Lambie can argue both sides at once ….. hard to follow though
Yeah … leave the power switched off to make greater profits …….. shoot me
No worries, John.
Vastly outnumbered, made a good plea for the non-virtue-signalling poor.
Yes, marcus, there was a big storm and electricity towers fell. That’s according to Kate.
Poor James’ eye glaze over.
He poits out that there have been four major blackouts in SA recently. Each time there is a different excuse and never seems to be the reliance on renewbles.
Wind power provides 40% of the base load on average. Sometimes it can be up to 80% sometimes down to 2%. You need back ups to cover those huge swings.
I knew this without even watching a minute of it.
Yaz is the self-appointed technological brains trust tonight, obviously.
Lambie is the best attack dog to shut her up.
Yass does not agree that renewables can provide a reliable base load. It works overseas, so it should do so here. We need to use the newer technology that’s available. Our grid is old and we are using our coal-fired stations past their use-by dates. We need to update.
James agrees, and says, but we need time to transition.
Yass says, oh, but we need the government to back it up.
James: the government is providing billions in subsidies to renewables. but we still need time and strategies.
SnowCone Shuts down Lambie.
Yassmin didn’t listen to a word James said. Still got massive applause.
So basically this is the Yasmin show. A 25 year old who is barely out of Uni.
James doing an excellent job, has all the statistics and facts – but this audience is motivated by pure emotion.
Quite remarkable.
Next question: need more Centrelink for vulnerable people. Stop cutting payments in the omnibus bill.
I’m out of here, sorry it’s the worst type of debate you’ll ever see.
Has Jaquie honed her debating skills in the carpark at the footy ?
Lambie’s moment of clarity was short.
The little corporal is shooting her mouth off tonite.
Jacqui: get your Liberal Party member to get onto their rich donors to pay their tax bills and stop taking from you poor people. And the welfare card is on the way, get ready they are targeting you.
Fricken socialist claptrap.
Jacqui was on welfare, single mother of two children and had to pay the childcare bills I feel your pain….
Interruptions coming thick and fast.
The woman in the green jacket is weird.
Almost the climate inquisition.
Snow Cone always has his go to panel expert.
Invites viewers to point out inaccuracies after Lambie speaks on ‘climate change’.
Kate blathering earnestly. We should know that in the childcare package as it stands, the gov is proposing to spend over $1b and 1 in 4 families will still lose money. The most vulnerable children will miss out.
Think of da childrun!
Where’s the money coming you from you moron,for all the ALP mad schemes. This is the worst QandA panel and audience the ABC has put together.
The children are our future. Aren’t they song lyrics?
To quote comic book guy from the Simpsons … “worst episode ever ” … too many chicks
This show is a great argument against affirmative action.
Children can’t choose who their parents are or if the parents can’t or won’t work. This is according to the woman from the child care lobby. No vested interest there.
Some children only get 24 hours of early childcare. She says this like it’s a bad thing. I disagree. The less formal early childhood training children are exposed to the better.
LOL Jacqui jumps in, gasping in horror because some children are stuck in housing commission homes, third and fourth generation there and we need to get them out of there.