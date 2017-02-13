United we fall: bipartisan energy policy

Posted on 11:07 am, February 13, 2017 by Judith Sloan

Oh dear, look at the following hangers-on who are sucking up to the carpet baggers in the renewable energy industry.

Don’t you just love “hindering transformational change of our energy system”?  Actually, we never needed transformational change of our energy system until various rent-seekers got into the ears of our politicians.

Our energy system used to deliver cheap and reliable energy.  Now it delivers extremely expensive and unreliable energy.  Is this part of the transformation?

And why oh why would business groups think they have got anything in common with ACOSS, Vinnies and the like?

But the biggest howler is the call for bipartisanship? OH PLEASE, politics is the contest of ideas.

What these parasites really mean is that take a mix of Labor and Greens policy and everyone should just get on board.  I’m just loving the fact that these industry groups are so witless that they would think it a good idea to sign up to this group letter/rent-a-crowd tactic.  It tells us everything we need to know about their leadership.

Here is the groupie media release;

NO ROOM FOR PARTISAN POLITICS IN ENERGY

Representatives of Australian communities, including civil society, households, workers, investors, business energy users and energy suppliers today challenged all political leaders to stop partisan antics and work together to reform Australia’s energy systems and markets to deliver the reliable, affordable and clean energy that is critical to wellbeing, employment and prosperity.

There is simply no room for partisan politics when the reliability, affordability and sustainability of Australia’s energy system is at stake. (Violin music here.)

The status quo of policy uncertainty, lack of coordination and unreformed markets is increasing costs, undermining investment and worsening reliability risks. This impacts all Australians, including vulnerable low-income households, workers, regional communities and trade-exposed industries.

The finger pointing will not solve our energy challenges. More than a decade of this has made most energy investments impossibly risky. This has pushed prices higher while hindering transformational change of our energy system. The result is enduring dysfunction in the electricity sector.

We need mature, considered debate. Market reform can’t happen unless the Commonwealth and States agree, and policies can’t last and motivate investment without broad cross-party support. Politicians from all sides of politics and all levels of government need to come together to work through the necessary solutions to our energy market challenges. COAG has already established a strong policy process for this – the Finkel Review. Politicians need to back it and work with it.

As energy stakeholders we must also play a key role in resolving these issues. All Australians have a stake in success and we must and will provide our politicians with leadership, guidance and support to advance the long-term interests of a prosperous economy, environment and society.

As the Preliminary Report of the Finkel Review correctly notes, many of the technological, economic and consumer trends transforming our energy systems are irreversible. Policy and market designs need to evolve if investors are to deliver the energy services Australians require at a price they can afford. A raft of reforms are needed to encourage and support flexibility throughout the system. The next stage of the Finkel Review should be an opportunity to explore these possibilities and develop a comprehensive and integrated suite of reforms. Policy should be implemented promptly with broad based political support.

There is broad agreement across Australia’s energy users and suppliers on the urgency of fixing the situation. All sides of politics and all levels of government share responsibility for the current state of our energy systems – and for taking action with the energy industry and its customers to improve it. A collective failure to act would come at a cost to all Australians.

 

Statement made by:

Australian Aluminium Council

Australian Conservation Foundation

Australian Council of Social Services

Australian Council of Trade Unions

Australian Energy Council

The Australian Industry Group

Australian Steel Institute (must be a joke: Australian Ex-Steel Institute)

Business Council of Australia

Cement Industry Federation

Chemistry Australia

Clean Energy Council

Energy Efficiency Council

Energy Networks Australia

Energy Users Association of Australia

Investor Group on Climate Change (100 per cent rent seekers)

St Vincent de Paul Society National Council

The Climate Institute

WWF Australia

  1. closeapproximation
    #2294614, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Industry groups were 100% missing in action in mid-late 2000s when there was still time to avoid the clusterf***. Now they cry for “business certainty”. Idiots.

  2. Sparkx
    #2294617, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:16 am

    The result is enduring dysfunction in the electricity sector.

    Well they got that right at least.

  3. duncanm
    #2294628, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:23 am

    And why oh why would business groups think they have got anything in common with ACOSS, Vinnies and the like?

    Exactly.

    It is clear that these industry groups no longer represent their members.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2294630, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:26 am

    So ACOSS and Vinnies want to further impoverish poor people and cause pensioners to die of cold in winter?

  5. closeapproximation
    #2294631, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:26 am

    But the biggest howler is the call for bipartisanship?

    The call for bipartisanship is the last refuge of the scoundrel.

  6. Baldrick
    #2294636, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Here is the groupie media release …

    All inhabitants of the Swamp that need a good dose of Draino.

  7. Roger
    #2294639, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Australian Aluminium Council

    That’s all folks.

    Shut down whatever factories remain.

    The basket weavers have won.

  8. sabena
    #2294644, posted on February 13, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I wondered how long it would be before this caught Judith’s attention.
    She is quite right-members of those bodies should drop their membership immediately-why be a member of a body that does nothing to represent you and worse still encourages policies that are against your interest as a business.

