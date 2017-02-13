United we fall: bipartisan energy policy

Oh dear, look at the following hangers-on who are sucking up to the carpet baggers in the renewable energy industry.
Don’t you just love “hindering transformational change of our energy system”? Actually, we never needed transformational change of our energy system until various rent-seekers got into the ears of our politicians.
Our energy system used to deliver cheap and reliable energy. Now it delivers extremely expensive and unreliable energy. Is this part of the transformation?
And why oh why would business groups think they have got anything in common with ACOSS, Vinnies and the like?
But the biggest howler is the call for bipartisanship? OH PLEASE, politics is the contest of ideas.
What these parasites really mean is that take a mix of Labor and Greens policy and everyone should just get on board. I’m just loving the fact that these industry groups are so witless that they would think it a good idea to sign up to this group letter/rent-a-crowd tactic. It tells us everything we need to know about their leadership.
Here is the groupie media release;
NO ROOM FOR PARTISAN POLITICS IN ENERGY
Representatives of Australian communities, including civil society, households, workers, investors, business energy users and energy suppliers today challenged all political leaders to stop partisan antics and work together to reform Australia’s energy systems and markets to deliver the reliable, affordable and clean energy that is critical to wellbeing, employment and prosperity.
There is simply no room for partisan politics when the reliability, affordability and sustainability of Australia’s energy system is at stake. (Violin music here.)
The status quo of policy uncertainty, lack of coordination and unreformed markets is increasing costs, undermining investment and worsening reliability risks. This impacts all Australians, including vulnerable low-income households, workers, regional communities and trade-exposed industries.
The finger pointing will not solve our energy challenges. More than a decade of this has made most energy investments impossibly risky. This has pushed prices higher while hindering transformational change of our energy system. The result is enduring dysfunction in the electricity sector.
We need mature, considered debate. Market reform can’t happen unless the Commonwealth and States agree, and policies can’t last and motivate investment without broad cross-party support. Politicians from all sides of politics and all levels of government need to come together to work through the necessary solutions to our energy market challenges. COAG has already established a strong policy process for this – the Finkel Review. Politicians need to back it and work with it.
As energy stakeholders we must also play a key role in resolving these issues. All Australians have a stake in success and we must and will provide our politicians with leadership, guidance and support to advance the long-term interests of a prosperous economy, environment and society.
As the Preliminary Report of the Finkel Review correctly notes, many of the technological, economic and consumer trends transforming our energy systems are irreversible. Policy and market designs need to evolve if investors are to deliver the energy services Australians require at a price they can afford. A raft of reforms are needed to encourage and support flexibility throughout the system. The next stage of the Finkel Review should be an opportunity to explore these possibilities and develop a comprehensive and integrated suite of reforms. Policy should be implemented promptly with broad based political support.
There is broad agreement across Australia’s energy users and suppliers on the urgency of fixing the situation. All sides of politics and all levels of government share responsibility for the current state of our energy systems – and for taking action with the energy industry and its customers to improve it. A collective failure to act would come at a cost to all Australians.
Statement made by:
Australian Aluminium Council
Australian Conservation Foundation
Australian Council of Social Services
Australian Council of Trade Unions
Australian Energy Council
The Australian Industry Group
Australian Steel Institute (must be a joke: Australian Ex-Steel Institute)
Business Council of Australia
Cement Industry Federation
Chemistry Australia
Clean Energy Council
Energy Efficiency Council
Energy Networks Australia
Energy Users Association of Australia
Investor Group on Climate Change (100 per cent rent seekers)
St Vincent de Paul Society National Council
The Climate Institute
WWF Australia
Industry groups were 100% missing in action in mid-late 2000s when there was still time to avoid the clusterf***. Now they cry for “business certainty”. Idiots.
Well they got that right at least.
Exactly.
It is clear that these industry groups no longer represent their members.
So ACOSS and Vinnies want to further impoverish poor people and cause pensioners to die of cold in winter?
The call for bipartisanship is the last refuge of the scoundrel.
All inhabitants of the Swamp that need a good dose of Draino.
Australian Aluminium Council
That’s all folks.
Shut down whatever factories remain.
The basket weavers have won.
I wondered how long it would be before this caught Judith’s attention.
She is quite right-members of those bodies should drop their membership immediately-why be a member of a body that does nothing to represent you and worse still encourages policies that are against your interest as a business.