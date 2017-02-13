United we fall: bipartisan energy policy

Oh dear, look at the following hangers-on who are sucking up to the carpet baggers in the renewable energy industry.

Don’t you just love “hindering transformational change of our energy system”? Actually, we never needed transformational change of our energy system until various rent-seekers got into the ears of our politicians.

Our energy system used to deliver cheap and reliable energy. Now it delivers extremely expensive and unreliable energy. Is this part of the transformation?

And why oh why would business groups think they have got anything in common with ACOSS, Vinnies and the like?

But the biggest howler is the call for bipartisanship? OH PLEASE, politics is the contest of ideas.

What these parasites really mean is that take a mix of Labor and Greens policy and everyone should just get on board. I’m just loving the fact that these industry groups are so witless that they would think it a good idea to sign up to this group letter/rent-a-crowd tactic. It tells us everything we need to know about their leadership.

Here is the groupie media release;