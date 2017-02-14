British childcare is expensive! Who would have thought?

Posted on 9:10 am, February 14, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Yesterday I got a mail from Malcolm boosting his childcare package. Wanting to he helpful but also in a hurry I quickly replied “Save the money and deregulate the system. The regulations are far over the top”.
I go a reply that they will be too busy to read it.
Dan our man in Washington DC finds that the Brits have the same problem. How surprising.

This entry was posted in Finance, Rafe, Take Nanny down. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *