British childcare is expensive! Who would have thought?

Yesterday I got a mail from Malcolm boosting his childcare package. Wanting to he helpful but also in a hurry I quickly replied “Save the money and deregulate the system. The regulations are far over the top”.
I go a reply that they will be too busy to read it.
Dan our man in Washington DC finds that the Brits have the same problem. How surprising.
In regard to economic policy, socialism and communism are identical.— Ludwig von Mises
