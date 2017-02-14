Dan Mitchell commented that Canada is taking some turns for the worst lately, prompting the thought that they are “going south” to match some of the absurdities of the Obama regime. Which promoted another thought – what is this about going south anyway?

Research revealed that it means to fall; to go down (the securities market). or maybe to quit (an injured footballer) or to drop out of sight (a criminal on the run).

As residents of the southern hemisphere, I think Cats should demand that something be done about this insulting and offensive form of speech. Maybe expand the scope of 18c?