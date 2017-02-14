Going south?

Posted on 9:27 am, February 14, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Dan Mitchell commented that Canada is taking some turns for the worst lately, prompting the thought that they are “going south” to match some of the absurdities of the Obama regime. Which promoted another thought – what is this about going south anyway?

Research revealed that it means to fall; to go down (the securities market). or maybe to quit (an injured footballer) or to drop out of sight (a criminal on the run).

As residents of the southern hemisphere, I think Cats should demand that something be done about this insulting and offensive form of speech. Maybe expand the scope of 18c?

This entry was posted in Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Going south?

  1. stackja
    #2295608, posted on February 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Word Origin and History for go south
    v.
    “vanish, abscond,” 1920s, American English, probably from mid-19c. notion of disappearing south to Mexico or Texas to escape pursuit or responsibility, reinforced by Native American belief (attested in colonial writing mid-18c.) that the soul journeys south after death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *