Gratuitous Advertising: Friedman17

Posted on 9:15 pm, February 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Now in its fifth year; the biggest, the mostest, and awesomist liberty conference in the southern hemisphere is on again –   28 April – 30 April.

Book now.

Early bird tickets end soon.

In all seriousness the Friedman Conference has grown in a very short period of time to being the premier event in the libertarian / classical liberal / freedom-lover calendar.  I encourage everyone to attend. Even better help sponsor the conference.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising, Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Gratuitous Advertising: Friedman17

  2. Petros
    #2296928, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:27 am

    You do not seem to be speaking there, Sinc.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2296965, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:25 am

    The full speakers list hasn’t been announced – just some of the international speakers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *