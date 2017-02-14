Sharia dissembling

Last night on Q&A Yassmin Abdel-Magied asserted that sharia law was as simple as ‘me praying five times [a] day’ and then ‘Excuse me, Islam to me is the most feminist religion, right. We got equal rights well before the Europeans. We don’t take our husbands’ last names … we were given the right to own land, their property’.
Talk about dissembling. She should know that Sharia is a body of laws, not just praying five times daily. It is derived from the Quran and Hadith. Praying is but one law but of course the application of Sharia varies according to interpretations. But in no country which applies Sharia as the principal law does simply praying five times daily fulfil all obligations. The beheadings and cutting off hands occur in Saudi Arabia are conducted under Sharia law. The genital mutilation of girls occur under Sharia law.
Islam does not have a ‘render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s’ clause and in countries which apply Sharia law it is the superior law and hence those countries are theocracies. Many (but by no means all) proponents of Sharia law in Australia think it ranks above Australian law – that where Sharia and Australian law conflict the former should apply.
this is of course anathema to a secular liberal democracy where all religions (and no religion) are subject to Australian law. I think anyone who wants to push for the superiority of Sharia law over Australian law is advocating treason. But if it is simply praying five times and respecting Australian law then they are good Australian citizens.
As for her claim that Islam is the most feminised religion that is a joke. More women around the world are oppressed in the name of Islam than any where else. Genital mutilation, forced obedience to men, covering up etc are not examples of feminism. Where female Muslims enjoy freedoms it is secular western states which have been touched by the enlightenment. Yassmin is from Sudan where women have no rights. Not many people wish to migrate from secular states to Sudan, but many do wish to migrate from Sudan to secular states. That’s revealed preference and shows the superiority of secular states where people can practice their religions freely under secular law.
As for her claim that Islam had rights for women before European states she should realise in Ancient Rome women had many rights including property and easy divorce. It is true though that there was a period in Islamic history during the European dark ages when Islam was a beacon of thinking and enlightenment. Sadly that is gone but one can hope that a form of enlightened Islam will ultimately return and displace the extreme Islam ideologies practiced in parts of the world and which are the catalyst for Islamic terrorism.
I get it.
You are a comedian………………………………………..
Ignorance all around.
But bad Muslims.
It’s Alinsky Socialism 101 – “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.
LOL
My word you are a gullible fool.
And as long as kufar goes on listening to the like of Yasmin Abdel – Magieb, that Islam is all soft and fluffy, then kufar will go on being taken for mugs.
As others have noted, this is not true.
… was beclowned by Jacqui Jacqui.
Not quite the battle of intellectual heavyweights was it?
Arguing with someone about their religion, pointless
Lambie has a point when she says we’re a secular country and want to stay that way.
All I see is an endless succession of appeasement, anyone who is outraged or offended, must be appeased.
Our society is met with shrieks of racism and whatever-phobia, to silence not just critics, but anyone asking a question.
People wonder why Pauline Hansen is becoming so popular, should just look at all the angry intolerant bullies around us who want us silenced.
There is another word for “extreme Islam ideologies”:
Islam.
That only works while people still care enough to want to not be a racist.
At some stage sufficient numbers will just get over the BS and do what they want to do, be that bigoted or no. By that point, the word “racist” will have largely been destroyed and rendered meaningless, just like the word “liberal”.
She was shown to show another face of Islam and it did make an impression on many people, even though many things she said were quite outrageous. and not only on Islam.
The Third Wave Fiminists seem to think so, but that’s another word rendered meaningless. Once upon a time “feminist” implied doing something beneficial to women; but these days women are not interested in feminism, and the people calling themselves feminists are making life worse for both women and men.
True in the same way that National Socialist Germany once curated the greatest collection of art in European history.
It is not true.
One day our schools will return to teaching real history.
Sadly today is not that day.
More taqiyya dished up to the kafir. Lapped up by the useful idiots on the Left aka the Q&A audience.
There is no radical Islam. There is just Islam.
I watched the offend clip. It seems to me that’s she’s just an empty headed fatmouth, just like Lambie and has nothing much to say. In other words – an air head. In that case we can be reasonably certain she’s not going to put on a suicide vest and knock out a dozen or so people.
I suppose Ms Yassmin Abdel-Magied (is she from Adelaide?) does not know of the Sharia Laws in respect to Wills & Inheritance. Daughters receive HALF of what any sons may be allowed to inherit. Fair indeed.
The two biggest issues coming out of this exchange are:
1. the ABC refuses to pit an articulate, intelligent anti-Muslim person against pro-Muslim guests
2. the incorrect message about Islam being the most feminist religion will now start becoming accepted truth.
What’s her view of the 100-odd Sudanese thugs reported to have disrupted the family festival in Melbourne?
Good integration into Western society?
What’s with Sudanese gang violence – surely, it must be organised to be on such a scale as above, to be disruptive of Westerners?
It is true though that there was a period in Islamic history during the European dark ages when Islam was a beacon of thinking and enlightenment.
The so-called Islamic Golden Age is an exaggerated invention of Western Orientalists in the 19th C.. Today the notion is used by Muslim apologists to counter claims that Islam is inherently anti-intellectual. What happened was that a reasonably enlightened (i.e. not very devout) 8th C. caliph ordered that the best texts of the civilisations Islam had brutally conquered and their predecessor civilisations – so, Greece, Egypt, Persia, India, China – be translated into Arabic. Non-Muslim scholars (e.g. Arabic speaking Christians who also knew Greek) with access to these texts were invited to Baghdad to make this task possible. Naturally progress in the various sciences ensued as a result of this stimulation and the relative intellectual freedom the Abbasid caliphs granted. This was, however, eventually snuffed like by a resurgent Islamic spirit.
One would hope not, as she hosts TheirABCTV’s Australia Wide.
snuffed out
Be interesting to see some of the Western women who set off to Syria to serve ISIS in the belief that Islam was a religion that respected women, and empowered them, against pro – Muslim guests.
Taqiyah.