Graham Richardson pointed to an exchange in the Parliament:
My SkyNews colleague Paul Murray was in Canberra on Monday and was appalled that an MPI (Matter of Public Importance) was moved in the Senate which enabled Labor speakers 13 minutes each to bucket Pauline Hanson, who was then given only two and a half minutes to reply and defend herself. The manifest unfairness of the system was obvious to all, but the result was not what the major parties might have expected. In her short time, Senator Hanson delivered a response far more effective and memorable than all the attacks on her ever could be.
So I went and had a look at the Hansard (as one does):
Senator Hanson: … The fact is, I will not apologise for being a patriotic Australian—for standing up for Australian values and for the Australian people. So you can do your deals with the Greens, and all the rest of it, who want to see Australian coal destroyed, jobs destroyed and opening up for extremists in this country. Do your deals with them—that is absolutely wonderful! That is not what the people want. It was right when Senator Brandis said that 600,000 Australians voted for One Nation at the last election. Are you saying they all got it wrong? I don’t think so.
You should get out your tissues for the tears running down your cheeks, because you have not been able to do preference deals with us. The fact is, you have lost your way in this nation. Whether you have held government in the states or federally you have run this country into the ground. You have gone so socialist with your policies. You have the CFMEU, the unions, running you, so you have no control over your own destiny. People cannot rely on you at all, so don’t talk to me about grubby deals.
I have worked hard and I have put my policies out there to the Australian people who voted for One Nation—not only myself, but two senators in Queensland, one in New South Wales and one in Western Australia. It was based on our policies—what the Australian people want.
The Labor Party has well and truly lost its way. I am not going to stand here and support the Liberal or National parties either, because I think they all have a lot to learn about what grassroots Australians really want. From the very beginning I said that when it came down to doing preferences in Western Australia I was going to do what I thought best for getting One Nation candidates elected to the floor of parliament, and that is exactly what I am doing.
I am not here to prop up the Colin Barnett government, and I am certainly not here to ensure that Mr McGowan is elected into the parliament either. That is a decision for the people. When they go to vote their preferences belong to them. The how-to-vote cards are only a recommendation. They belong to the voter. That is my message to the people. I will put myself out there with my candidates. We will put our policies up and the people will decide.
You waste time in this chamber talking about this when we have over 200,000 homeless. I am fighting for the cane farmers up in Queensland who are about to go under—the cattle producers and everyone. And here you are in this chamber talking about One Nation and the preference deal in Western Australia. That is a state issue. It has nothing to do with matters federally. I really think it is pathetic. You should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves for the people watching this to think that you raised this as an issue. The people of Australia will be watching this and they know that I am out there fighting for them and their issues. If I say anything extreme they will judge me. But it is a shame that you have actually judged me because you are in fear of losing your seats to One Nation. I will put myself up against you any time—the Labor Party, the Liberals, the National Party or the Greens—based on my policies and how I fight for the Australian people.
Pretty impressive. If One Nation can get its organisational capacity up to speed, they could become quite formidable.
Building organisational capacity, however, is not a trivial task or easily done. In the short run I expect to see many “problem” senators and state MPs being elected. At the same time, however, they could do serious damage to the major parties and also sound economic policy.
The Senate today had a couple of great moments from Bernardi and Leyonjhelm and then it descended into madness of Welcome to Country mumbo jumbo and for the last few hours the Greens going ape shit about climate change.
Quite hilarious to hear the drug addled, mentally weak ludlam label Malcolm Roberts a fringe extremist.
Great stuff. We just need to get rid of Pauline’s socialist policies and things will be sweet.
One Nation are anti-vax. It’s dangerous policy, no scientific basis.
For that reason, it’s hard to vote for them, for me personally.
I admire Pauline Hanson and One Nation’s independence, but I think a coalition with the Libs is troublesome, with the Libs scraping off the Nationals.
As Tony Abbott said, it is better to stick to your mates, you will need them in the future.
Latest Essential poll for Federal primary votes- One Nation is now polling at 10%, Greens at 9%.
Expect that One Nation vote to enlarge.
Their tax policy is absolutely destructive of the Australian way of life. On s very shallow glance you go “interesting”. Then you work out how it would operate and his business would adjust, and everything becomes vertically integrated and imported.
Their tax policy is absolutely destructive of the Australian way of life.
2% tax on everyone. It tries to appeal to the simplest ideas. Why the Libs thinks this will be a good coalition, with ON instead of the Nats, is worrisome.
Seems quite articulate in print. Is that verbatim? If so, more concise than any of the other parties’ waffle.
Maybe it’s her accent they don’t like. I.e snobbery.
ON has stupid policies – protectionism and anti-vax already cited – but so do LibLabGreen.
Anti-vax is neither here nor there. Just something Greens, fracktivists, coal-haters etc can point to to divert from their equally hysterical anti-science nonsense. Except that most people, left to themselves are happy to get their kids vaccinated anyway.
The policies need work but the rejoinder from Hanson was comprehensive and pretty complete, especially highlighting the wasteful ad hominem and irrelevance. Work still required but streets ahead of the Greens.
Why are ON economic policies regarded as bad?
Is this compared to anything offered by the Libs, Nats, Labor or Greens, or some utopian ideal discussed in the post-grad coffee lounge (works for perfect spheres in a vacuum)?
Free trade deals do not approximate free markets at all. White guilt drives deals where Australia drops tariffs on manufactured goods while maintaining the high regulatory burden on local suppliers, while the foreign counterpart agrees to buy our globally traded, auction priced commodities at a discount. The only thing we export more of turns out to be jobs.
How do ON policies compare to the others on:
>Climate change
>Family law
>Immigration
It is also true that ON has 100% of the engineers elected to parliament. Prefer lawyers?
A ton, economic policy changes should compare with what we got now. Crappy now sure, saggy, flaccid, like bob hawke’s dick, but would the proposed change be better or worse?
A 2% transaction is tax to replace a heap of others sounds great until you think about it. In a productvspuuly chain, that two oerecent gets added into the sale price. Each time. A complex supply chain with many small businesses along it would be severely disadvantaged compared with a vertically integrated business with few transactions. The result favours big business against the little guy.
Similarly, rather than make a product locally and incur multiple instances of the tax every time you buy an input, just import the finished product and incur the tax once.
You would have to agree that is pretty bad,
As opposed to what’s happening now? No difference. We still import stuff that used to be manufactured locally. So that’s no argument against it. It does have the advantage of breadth and will pickup all manner of currently tax free transactions.
Well done, Ms Hanson
Agree on the first point. Not so sure about the second. It pre-supposes we have sound economic policy now or is in prospect. Can’t think of any off the top of my head.
You would have to agree that is pretty bad
Agreed, a value added version would be better. But compare to what we have now:
30% of profits plus 10% of any value created.
Quite a lot of 2% increments to equal that.
Actually, business taxes are just hidden taxes on natural people because they all get transferred. Ignoring relative bargaining power, taxes on profits transfer to shareholders, payroll taxes go to employees and sales taxes go to customers. A business is just a distribution centre for cash flows.
An honest approach would be to not tax businesses at all and tax the target demographic directly.
Many of her policies seem a bit loopy, and her economic thinking is a bit flat earth. But that doesn’t matter.
The crisis in the West and Australia is only partly economic, so far anyway. The crisis is about the collapse of western culture and civilisation in the face of external islamic invasion and internal leftist sabotage. If we can’t save our culture the economy doesn’t matter anyway.
Geezus christ she is brilliant.
The transaction tax is terrible but I see Hanson as someone whose policies can change if argued with evidence rather than rhetoric, especially when those policies are economic. There are many other alternatives which I think Hanson would like that she could be convinced of.
Being pro-choice of vaccinations is not anti-vax and besides i highly doubt she would vow to change any such laws because it would be political suicide.
Bipartisan policy between lab lib is for some type of glorious RET. Textbook fruit loop policy – destructive, difficult to unwind, worse over time and utterly, utterly pointless.
One nation policies mixing up the tax system? Second order issue compared to keeping the freaking lights on.
Most people don’t care anymore. They see in One Nation a battering ram to smash things up, so they’ll get behind and give it a push. Stop Muslim immigration? Stop renewables idiocy? Why wouldn’t people sign up? Who wants to live in the dark waiting for a criminal gang to smash down the door and steal your stuff?
perhaps but it is an indicator that she can advocate crackpot views.
are you suggested that Australians have nothing to lose? be careful what you wish for.