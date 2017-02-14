This is from Canada’s Financial Post: In the Trump era, the plan for a Canadian-U.K.-Australia-New Zealand trade alliance is quickly catching on. Here is the point but it’s an interesting article from end to end. These are the first and last paras:
Erin O’Toole, one of the candidates for the Conservative Party leadership, has made one of the key planks of his campaign his determination to “pursue a Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand trade and security pact.” The idea of creating a “CANZUK” zone of free trade and free movement of labour is catching on elsewhere, too. . . .
The post-Cold-War alliances and assumptions are obsolete. NAFTA is dead. The EU will soon lose one of its largest members. Trump might downgrade NATO, abandon the WTO and even diminish the UN. It’s tempting, in a world of change, to try to cling to as much of the old certainties as possible. But if we look up and out, something new beckons. Free trade, free movement and a new security partnership between countries of shared culture and natural affinity. CANZUK is the global deal of tomorrow.
The Empire strikes back.
Where is the USA? Why has it been excluded?
Um yeah….why not just go along with the five eyes deal and extend to free trade?
The Empire? I think that time has long past. A western Anglo alliance; maybe, of sorts. Some jumping at shadows for those elusive free trade deals.
If it doesn’t include the US or China then it will be a very minor thing.
About 130 million people.
Not so insignificant.
Add the US and you are really cooking with almost half a billion people.
About the same population as the current EU, but without Krauts and cheese monkeys,
I think honk it would be good if it really was free trade, and then add the yanks later. And no EU style death by regulation, and don’t even think about starting another bunch of supra national bureaucrats either political elite.
If we added the Krauts and cheese monkeys we could have some pretty good Saturday nights…
Reading the encyclopedia out loud at the dinner table, then re-corking 10-euro wine after a single glass while outside the Car-B-Qs light the streets.
A number of us Cats having been suggesting this was the sort of thing a moderately competent Australian government should have been promoting to a post Obama world.Alas we wasted our political capital with the US trying to get rid of a couple hundred country shoppers.
Sounds good.
CANZUK vs EUcucks.
ANZCAN of yore.
ANZCANUKUS?
Rev.,
I think you meant the cheese eating surrender monkeys.
Does this mean that members of the new bloc will aim to trade freely with everybody…or just with one another?
And will a Green Left Australian PM get together with a Green Left Canadian PM to decide what’s nice and what’s naughty before anyone’s allowed to sell a jelly bean?
What say we keep our tariffs and subsidies as low as we can, our borders as firm as we can…and stay out of others’ business? I don’t want to buy Canadian, I want to buy freely from anybody. And we already have a large tract of Trudopia called South Australia. Doesn’t work.
If we had a free trade bloc with Canada, we could replace Cottees’ simulated Maple Syrup Like Product with real maple syrup, for only four times the price. Oh wait, we already can.
Could not agree more and the last thing we require is free movement between countries especially the islam loving Canada of Trudeau
Mmyes, just like the Imperial Preference system dating back to the 17th century. Very futuristic.
Quite.
Britain had built its empire with a view to have a broad based economy across its entire domain. That diversity has remained surprisingly intact, even as those economies have modernised – Britain itself remains the financial hub; Australia still focuses on primary industries, etc.
The EU tended be an alliance between countries engaged in the same kinds of economic activities – not all that sensible. More gains to be had with a diverse trading block.
It’s an idea that has merit. Brexit will turn out to be the greatest thing that happened to this country.
It would be great if Canada and the UK did not have an immigration policy that makes ours look sane.