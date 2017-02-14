This is from Canada’s Financial Post: In the Trump era, the plan for a Canadian-U.K.-Australia-New Zealand trade alliance is quickly catching on. Here is the point but it’s an interesting article from end to end. These are the first and last paras:
Erin O’Toole, one of the candidates for the Conservative Party leadership, has made one of the key planks of his campaign his determination to “pursue a Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand trade and security pact.” The idea of creating a “CANZUK” zone of free trade and free movement of labour is catching on elsewhere, too. . . .
The post-Cold-War alliances and assumptions are obsolete. NAFTA is dead. The EU will soon lose one of its largest members. Trump might downgrade NATO, abandon the WTO and even diminish the UN. It’s tempting, in a world of change, to try to cling to as much of the old certainties as possible. But if we look up and out, something new beckons. Free trade, free movement and a new security partnership between countries of shared culture and natural affinity. CANZUK is the global deal of tomorrow.
The Empire strikes back.
Where is the USA? Why has it been excluded?
Um yeah….why not just go along with the five eyes deal and extend to free trade?
The Empire? I think that time has long past. A western Anglo alliance; maybe, of sorts. Some jumping at shadows for those elusive free trade deals.
If it doesn’t include the US or China then it will be a very minor thing.
About 130 million people.
Not so insignificant.
Add the US and you are really cooking with almost half a billion people.
I think honk it would be good if it really was free trade, and then add the yanks later. And no EU style death by regulation, and don’t even think about starting another bunch of supra national bureaucrats either political elite.
A number of us Cats having been suggesting this was the sort of thing a moderately competent Australian government should have been promoting to a post Obama world.Alas we wasted our political capital with the US trying to get rid of a couple hundred country shoppers.
Sounds good.
