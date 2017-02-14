Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
-
Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
Make threads great again.
Podium!!
3rd?
Gee, there’s a distinct lack of oxygen this high up in a new fred.
Everything old is new again.
Heh – Number Five is alive!
One per day of these would not be a bad idea.
No representation without taxation!
You know it makes sense.
From the old fred — this is fun: Iron Lady.
Boomers rule! Nyuk nyuk.
rabbits
Donut forsake me..?
(Sorry)
High feast day for the ABC: Closing the Gap report.
Never miss an opportunity to signal one’s virtue on the back of the less fortunate.
From the redundant fred…
Garrulous and verbose performance.
Yacketty-yack-yack.
Wouldn’t shut up.
Noo-castle tomoz. 🙂
There is a hilarious video on You Tube by Vox where they try to analyse why Kelly Anne Conway doesn’t take shit off journalists.
“Ooh she’s a smooth talker”…
Maybe, but you guys are still full of shit.
Um .. yeah.
I was going to say something about that … but it’s gone.
I’ll get back to you …
My guiding star in the choice of Australian films, was always Margaret Pomerantz. Some of the ones given endorsement on the old thread would hardly raise a gush with this mistress of the deep and meaningful. The edgy stuff always caught her eye and therefore mine. I never wasted a single cent on anything she waxed lyrical about.
This is a nice complement. Good bosses wanting the best out of their people do this sort of thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duel_(1971_film)#/media/File:Surviving_Duel_truck.JPG
C.L.
#2296277, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm
Dennis Weaver in Duel was inspired casting.
As was the truck.
Alas, he was type cast after that role.
Nearly crashed my car when I heard Bull Shitten acknowledging the Aboriginal senators during his in reply speech to the Closing the Gap (is that when a train jumps the rails and gets too close to the platform?)…and a certain Tasmanian senator.
At first I laughed, then I remembered:
Frog snaps rock.
Snap egg_ 🙂
a reader. Your train analogy re Closing the Gap is a new one. Mind the Gap is still ringing in my ears from days in London.
Close the gap. Up army compo payments!
Happy Valentine’s Day, you poor things.
Tread Carefully – Report: Michael Flynn Possible As National Security Adviser…
Posted on November 17, 2016 by sundance
Media are reporting that General Michael Flynn is being “offered” the position of National Security Adviser to President-Elect Donald Trump. However, there should be some reasonable caution on this announcement:
Almost everyone who supports Donald Trump has also supported Michael Flynn.
[image: mike-flynn-3]
HOWEVER, recently, unbeknownst –at least originally– to the to the Trump campaign, General Flynn accepted a lobbying role for the government of Turkey, specifically to advocate for Recep Erdogan and Turkish interests, and presumably never told the campaign.
It was stunning to discover this about a week ago.
From all indications the Trump campaign had no idea. Flynn acting as a lobbyist for Turkey has massive potential ramifications, specifically centering around Egypt’s forward perspective toward President Trump.
There should be no doubt that Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi would consider President Donald Trump adversarial to their interests if he was to have a lobbyist for Turkey representing the U.S. government and advising Trump on national security matters.
This is a massive fail with potentially monumental ramifications.
General Flynn did this to himself, and by extension has clouded the Trump Team with it.
Let’s wait and see how this one plays out. However, if Trump would actually make Flynn the Condi Rice of his administration, there will be many people, myself included who would be very disappointed.
[image: trump-el-sisi]
Candidate Donald Trump meeting with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi in September
—
Many more links within the article at –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/17/tread-carefully-report-michael-flynn-possible-as-national-security-adviser/
Damn – missed the opening.
From Old Fred. In reply to Lizzie. Re Richo aka Davros
There is probably more of Richo functioning due to pumps, batteries and servo motors than muscle and blood.
When the lights go out in NSW, Richo probably would too after a day. No wonder he has had a Damascene Conversion to cheap, reliable and abundant coal !
Still – if that is what it takes to make Labor see sense on coal – whatever it takes, as the man said.
Innovative and inspired slogan for youse know who ,”Make Malcolm Great Again ” ,i donate that to the laboral pardee gratis ,doubke edged swird that begs the question “when was he ever great?”
Me either. In fact, a glowing recommendation from her meant that I wouldn’t go near it.
Superbly played.
And from
DotHillary 😉 …
At Gateway Pundit – can’t link due to that word –
Hillary Clinton Posts P i z z a gate Trolling of Mike Flynn Resignation
The ALPBC poaching that weird yartz frightbat and her geriatric offsider would have been an excellent excuse to de-fund and close the Socialist Broadcasting Service.
Hah! New fred, and I see the old one has put up all the iterations I was using in exasperation to find out what was wrong. I did apologize for that, in advance. The hamsters, it seems, were just having an arvo nap.
I note too that Johanna couldn’t resist hoiking her walking frame all the way back thread to read them all too. And then going spare about me; to order.
You’re too old to be a dominatrix, Jo. Give it away. 🙂
Don’t threaten us. 😉
It is only February, but I’m nominating this for the Golden Rake Award 2017.
Very amusing re Richo, Myrddin.
Gotta say that he will go down fighting though. Admirable really.
Blot has bailed out of his brief support of Trump. He and Henry Ergas and Greg Sheridan are now the Antipodean Muppets who are appalled by the attempt to unseat the Washington establishment. I suggest Blot offers a daily column to Trump Derangement HQ at the Washington Post. His judgement is so faulty he would fit right in.
Last year, the Indigenous Procurement policy, where the government committed to buying products and services off Aboriginal suppliers.
This year, a call for social services to be delivered by Aboriginal suppliers.
This isn’t Closing the Gap, it’s closing the circle. Cultural relativism and welfare dependency will rule, and people with Aboriginal heritage will be Aboriginal for a long time yet.
Speaking of Pomerantz and Stratton…
Yay! This looks like fun.
In the words of the aptly initialled DS, I’d rather run my face up a cheese grater.
I think RMS NSW has a 3% indigenous content requirement.
Get an ABN and get a certificate of Aboriginality. Do it for your kids. They need drop top BMWs.
Iron Lady. Must say that Aunty Edna is more my style than Aunty Jack.
Nothing like getting on top with a bit of beef, as she advises.
*runs – ambles slowly away actually – from the walking-frame whip wielder*
He’ll be seen next in a black helmet and cape. Whatever It Takes.
Dammit calli I made that crack earlier. Obi wan was plagiarised heavily. From a certain point of view.
I saw the interviews he gave, JC. He ain’t ready for primetime.
Have they started wearing bow ties yet?
P.S. Recognition of Italianos in da Constitooshunini – I endorsa thisa concepta!
Philippa,
Thanks for the cheery St Valentine wish, and may you be blessed yourself.
I regret to report that my star wanes on Valentine’s day. My lovely heart-throb has fallen for a new character in the Australian series ‘Offspring’. Quote: ‘He’s YUMMY!’ Alas, FIFO means I can only gnash my teeth – until I FI. Vengeance will be mine!
A previous FLAME of some time ago was revealed by Dover Beach in a picture link up the previous thread: “Is he in Heaven, is he in Hell??” She fell – for that damned elusive Pimpernel.
My valentine for the day is a beautiful young koel lady. About 4 months old I guess. She arrived yesterday. Couple minutes ago she accepted food from my hand for the first time. Awesome.
Do you get a discount if you double book with Pirate Pete’s river cruise?
I saw the interviews, JC. He is not ready for primetime.
– Severe brain damage
– The paint is dry
– Fed up with watching grass grow
– They’ve finished extracting their teeth without anaesthetic
– They’ve never met a disabled black lesbian muslim taxi driver who lives in Newtown
Sorry Dot. He went to the Dark Side long ago.
And like C.L. my scrollation only goes forward, depending on time-poverty.
On Dame Edna, did anyone see Plibbers today? Holy cow! She had two Pye TV screens on her dial.
47the Battalion A.I.F
Lizzie
Anecdote O’clock ( that is a ‘scroll by’ trigger warning )
Couple of years ago Mrs Myrddin had a relatively minor medical issue that required a trip to causality.
Guy came in to the next cubicle. He had suffered bowel cancer and a poorly handled operation that left him with huge issues with his bowels or what was left of them.
He and his family were in the middle of a house move and his wife was unable to handle the problems of another rupture or something in his system. No wonder – it took two nurses at a time to deal.
He was hugely embarrassed and hugely apologetic. Every mention of Richo since his operation – I am reminded of that poor bastard in the hospital.
I feel for Richo and his family and do in fact admire his courage in dealing with the day to day challenges of that situation.
Still think he is a Class A Labor grifter – but he has guts.
Spacechook over and out.
The Slovenian Hag on Blot is telling us that 50% renewballs will drive down electrickery prices.
Leftoids really think ordinary people are as dumb as dogshit like they are.
And here she is, showing her undies.
This is the best time of year for getting koels to be friendly as they’re stocking up ready for migration in early March.
And they’d be right.
Dunno. I’d check with Gargooglery’s Cruise World before booking.
This shit really is a religion.
Renewable energy introduction video.
Plibeserk just tried to poison Bolt’s waterhole.
Had no idea there were so many Duel fans out there. Great movie. Hated by the luvvie critics, needless to say. Always a promising sign. Anyway:
There are two presumptions that shit me to tears about this.
The first is that it is all our fault.
The second is that it is all up to us to fix it (in co-operation with local “leaders” with their hands outstretched for cheques from the oppressors.)
The Ruddster’s Apology was nine years ago. Keating’s famous Redfern speech was 30-odd years ago. What next? An Australian PM being staked out on an antbed for reconciliation? (NADT) Maybe that might help those kids and women who are being beaten and abused as we sit here and type tonight.
I really, really hate these people.
So, yes, it’s from the ABC and it’s another group attacking Australia.
What is always missing from these sob pieces is that these illegal immigrants can leave detention as soon as they go back to where they came from. It’s a very odd sort of ‘prison’ which you can leave any time you leave.
I never picked you for an elitist, Gab.
Or a wrongologist.
Sad.
Speaking of Pomerantz and Stratton…
Yay! This looks like fun.
In the words of the aptly initialled DS, I’d rather run my face up a cheese grater.
Almost as good as going on a train ride to Teheran with Barry Jones!
I’m not having any luck linking to the Bolt report – apparently Bill Shorten was saying in Parliament that “we poisoned the waterholes, and carried out the massacres.” I’ll believe the Labor Party guilty of a lot of villainy, but I never realized they went so far…
Join Barry Jones on a private, fully-escorted, 21-day train journey from Tehran to Budapest, travelling through Iran, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.
Me, an elitist? Ahahahahaha! Nah, just observant, Tom.
I side with Gab. People generally don’t blame the RET (or know what it is) at all for recent blackouts and it is likely the next Federal election will see PM Shorten with an ALP/GRN controlled (not just a plurality) Senate.
Now that is what I call sad.
Apart from Barry Jones, would anyone want to listen to Barry Jones crap on for 21 days while stuck on a train?
Another victim of Stockholm Syndrome:
It’s odd but tragedy often sparks creativity. And I note that she is ‘passionate’ but not necessarily successful. Google finds only the ABC story.
Good old PTSD. It seems to strike a lot of people these days.
Going by that, she does appear to have some mental issues. If the ‘young people’ were made like that by their circumstances, then so, inevitably, must have been their parents, and their parents, ad infinitum. Ultimately, no-one is responsible for anything…except oddly enough us!
It’s a mental illness, Dot.
Attempts to represent it as something else are disingenuous.
The Liars and the Filth need our compassion to get them into proper care.
Out of darkness into light!
Beats George Negus’ trips which start in darkness and stay in darkness.
If anyone could talk you out of ten years on a filthy third world slammer – it’s probably Barry. He would talk the secret police to death.
milton, prison ships and prison trains.
The punters who pay good money to endure such horror must experience unplumbable depths of self-hatred.
Good, in context, that sounds sober.
Carry on. No problems so far.
Trump Administration Intel – White Hats Confer With Reform Agents Within Political Islam…
Posted on February 14, 2017 by sundance
To understand the activity within any intelligence action any observer must do two things:
#1 You must stay elevated. If you try to get into the weeds you will be lost because your insight will be lacking specificity briefs.
#2 You must always reflect upon the recent historic context of the engagement you are observing. Including, most importantly, the engagements of the parties therein.
The recent example of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo traveling to Saudi Arabia last weekend, at the request of President Donald Trump, to personally present Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef with an award named after former CIA director George Tenet, is an example of the need for this approach.
[image: pompeo-and-crown-prince]
If you want to understand what’s going on, you must understand the recent relationship of the parties. It begins with understanding modern political Islam.
Within “political Islam” there are various factions. However, again with the intent to remain elevated, let us just approach two larger congregations as: “Authentic supporters” and “Reform Agents”.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/14/trump-administration-intel-white-hats-confer-with-reform-agents-within-political-islam/#more-128584
I really liked Duel.
Great movie. I’ve only seen it once but remember a lot of detail.
This and Empire of the Sun are the only two Speilberg movies that I have liked.
cohenite
#2296247, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm
From IMDB
Wake in Fright : Parents Guide
Sex & Nudity
The main character imagines himself running a beer bottle over the breasts of his girlfriend, who is wearing a swimsuit. He is later seen climbing naked out of bed (alone) with his buttocks and genitals briefly visible. A woman attempts to seduce a man outdoors by lying down with him and unbuttoning her blouse, partially exposing her breasts (they don’t go any further because the man is too drunk). Two men wrestle drunkenly on the floor in a homoerotic manner; while the scene fades out and nothing more is shown, when the two men wake up on the floor next morning the implication seems to be that they had a sexual encounter off-screen. During a short fantasy/montage sequence a man imagines various other characters embracing each other; the characters in these rapid-fire images are shown naked from the waist up, although no explicit nudity is seen.
Violence & Gore
Several kangaroos are killed at night by spotlight as well as during the day. Some are wounded by rifle fire, not dying immediately and are physically stabbed or slashed by the characters. Their bodies are later shown cut to pieces. These hunting scenes are shot in a “raw manner” and not glorified. At the end of the film there is a statement discussing why the scenes were included. There is also a brief depiction of a man shooting a wild rabbit which is then cooked over a campfire and eaten. Some drunken fights. Near the end of the film, a man attempts suicide by shooting himself in the mouth, but he survives.
Profanity
Moderate language (“slag”, “bitch”, “arse”, “bastard”, “bloody”, “hell”).
Alcohol/Drugs/Smoking
Throughout the film the excessive use of alcohol is a major theme. Alcohol is not glorified, but rather presented as part of the decay. The main character is also seen smoking cigarettes on several occasions. In one scene he is offered an unidentified “hangover pill” to “pep him up.”
Frightening/Intense Scenes
The scenes in which real kangaroos are killed could upset many viewers. The whole film has a very intense, unsettling tone.
The few who still do either fall for the pumped up reviews that the “in-the-club” reviewers give, or do it out of a sense of duty, much in the same way parents sit through kinder Christmas Carols or Primary School award nights.
Here is a convenient conversion scale for reviews of Australian movies given by Australian reviewers:-
5 stars = real score 3 stars;
4 stars = real score 1 star;
Anything 3 stars or below = unwatchable, indulgent tripe.
BoN Did you follow my earlier directive to have a look at the Ventusky site (via Google)? An interesting presentation of world weather events. I have a unique gift in being able to stare at moving images for hours on end. Lots of whirling graphics to swivel the right eye one way and the left in the other. Optic karma.
No, Gab. You think ordinary people are stupid. That makes you an elitist.
I would much rather be in the trenches with your mum and your Hungarian ancestors than members of a murderous politburo that think they know better than the proletariat.
All true. I just re-watched my copy. I would give my right arm for a meal like the one the main character eats in the pub scene.
Bruce has Mr. Negus been on vacay in Venezuela lately?
From Breitbart.
Via active neglect and surrender of their streets to the mobs – the French do everything possible to kill the tourist trade:
I am betting these would be elderly Koreans – so forget the ‘Let’s roll – why didn’t they fight back ?’
Way.To.Go.France – not.
We must have a plan to rescue as many cultural treasures from France before it finally falls for good. Regrettably, we can’t relocate the great Gothic cathedrals. Their destruction will be a cultural tragedy.
No, Tom as I said merely observation. And it’s the yoof especially although not limited to them.
Call me whatever you want, I know what I’ve seen and heard and read. And on this, my dear Mother would agree with me. So go ahead, label her an “elitist” too. She’d be laughing from heaven.
Bloody Paris. For all its treasures it is a massive disappointment. Essentially it’s a massive, dirty city full of feral pests. I was chased up the steps at Sacre Coeur by an African man ffs.
As usual, the crimes against humanity in the hellholes these people came from don’t rate a mention.
Alinsky-style, they always pick the softest targets.
No. But have done so now. Linky. Cool stuff, I’ve added it to my bookmarks.
It isn’t anything that I don’t know about since most days I check out BoM’s model projections. It’s fun to see how much they change between each run – humungously. Weather forecasting 7 days out is still a thing of trepidation.
ABC News Queensland is now Windsoring the Palaszczuk government. The ABC is sobbing and wailing over a confidential cabinet submission from Newman government days mysteriously leaked from Department of Environment and Heritage Protection. The cab sub proposed a range of cuts and assessed the ‘pain’ of each. Oh, the inhumanity!
Your observation is that ordinary people are stupid — a devastating difference between you and me.
The scene where Chips Rafferty tells him; “I know where you can get a really good steak.”?
No Aesthetic Barriers on Paris buses then?
I sense a business opportunity.
I’ll try not to get too upset over it, Tom.
Good grief, Reader. When was that?
Yep. And the scene where Chips downs a pint in 1.5 seconds is splendid too.
Fromdalasthred.
Once you have watched a movie you have paid for, you can’t take the money back, so people do, unfortunately pay to be preached to.
Avatar.
How many knew they were being preached to?
How many knew they were going to be preached to?
But we are splitting hairs and basically in agreement.
I will not do your research for you but these government departments aren’t backwards in coming forward about how much funding they are supplying to their pet private sector (crony capitalist) ventures.
Go to any departments website.
I have personal experience with a lot of the goings on in the NT.
Tourism NT actually funded an episode of The Biggest Loser if it got filmed at a place called Ooraminna near Alice Springs.
They were getting money from various government health departments and I also know the flop “Australia” had money thrown at it by what must have been every tourism department in the country, and bribes to film in certain areas.
There are more examples that I personally know of, but it’s not hard to find out.
The government are proud of their part in wasting our money and picking losers.
My basic point is that the reality shows get some taxpayer money and are probably not economically viable at the moment.
By the way, I would not be surprised, (I am not saying they are) but the recent spat again, of truck driving shows, Ice Road Truckers, Outback Truckers, Mega Truckers etc, in fact I would bet on it, that much government money heads their way, as Truck drivers are needed now the young ones won’t do it and the imported ones can’t drive one straight, read English signs, and reversing even a single…..ho f’n ho.
Strange that we need chefs, we get chef shows.
Cop shows are a constant.
Doctors , nurses
But excuse me for being cynical to the point where Johanna sees me as a conspiracy theorist.
Barry’s tour map …
https://goo.gl/images/1YAip0
Be afraid.
Be very afraid.
“at the moment” should read “without it”
I blame Mrs Struth nagging me to do chores.
I don’t accept the average person is dumb, but boy do they like living in ignorance.
Guardian Essential poll showing 14% voter support for Bernadi. Regardless of the validity of the poll this must be sending shivers up the spines (do they have a spine?) of the Liberal party.
I haven’t watched it in 15 years but I thought Chips Rafferty as the outback cop was fantastic. He played it like a Wild West sheriff; he was crooked, helpful, menacing, friendly all at once.
I remember the RSL Club scene where the orgy of booze and gambling stopped abruptly for 15 seconds to remember the fallen at sunset. And restarted just as abruptly.
That’s terrible. But what was he chasing you for?
When he walks to the bar for his free refills the tightly packed crowd just goes heads down and moves out of his way. He was a huge man but those were the days when the cops had such respect.
What’s first prize?
Tomorrow being Saint Valentine’s Day I put up here a comment depicting a part of my life.
When my husband died ten years ago I had to go through his wallet and found, in the front, a picture of our daughter taken when she was about 10yrs. I had never looked in his wallet before so I was surprised when I came across a poem folded and almost falling to bits it was so old (how many wallets it’d seen I don’t know) a poem I’d given him when we were became engaged 43ys earlier. My handwriting looked so ancient but I recognised it. It was an old poem I’d first come across at the age of about 18 and I’d prayed it for several years, a poem by Ruth Graham (wife of Billy Graham).
Here is that poem I’d him written back in the early ’60s with a few of the original words altered by me.
Dear God, I prayed, all unafraid
as girls are wont to be
I do not need a handsome man
but let him be right for me;
I do not need one big and strong
nor yet so very tall,
nor need he be some genius,
or wealthy, Lord, at all;
but let his head be high, dear God,
and let his eye be clear,
his shoulders straight, whate’er his state,
whate’er his earthly sphere;
and let his face have character,
a ruggedness if soul,
and let his whole life show, dear God,
a singleness of goal;
then when he comes
(as he will come)
with quiet eyes aglow,
I’ll understand that he’s the man
I prayed for long ago.
Apologies to Ruth Graham for a few words altered by me.
Happy Valentine’s Day tomorrow to all.
All true. I just re-watched my copy. I would give my right arm for a meal like the one the main character eats in the pub scene.
If it was set in outback South Australia, the meat may have well have been someone’s arm.
Luckily it was filmed in NSW.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170214/pdf/43fzwwl2755nx3.pdf
PPP pan pacific petroleum to pay a crew 5 million dollars to take their share of the producing Tui oilfield off their hands.
This is how real decommissioning costs are in the supposedly subsidised oil industry.
How often does anybody see the decommissioning costs for windmills or rooftop solar mentioned?.
Nyuk Nyuk
He got a bit of exposure on 7.30 tonight, too.
I don’t think Mrs Graham would mind. I saw Mr Graham once, in Sydney. He did good.
That’s about 12% more than the LNP believes is possible. Since Bernardi’s cause is not a leftist cause, the Shy Tory misapportionment of the real support for him is likely understated by 50%, given the horrible track record of pollsters of predicting reality in the past two years.
God only knows. There were four of them deliberately making it hard to get past them so I went around them. Not sure if it was attempted pick pocketing or what. I had already ignored about 10 illegal immigrants/hawkers. That was about 4 years ago. I spent time in the UK, Paris & Italy and even Tower Hamlets felt nicer than Paris.
Tom, being ungenerous, at least 90% of the population are dumber than Gab. That doesn’t make them inferior except in ability to see connections and make reliable predictions about consequences of choices. So when she says most people are dumb, she’s right. Relative to her, they are.
It doesn’t follow that she’s better than them in other respects and she didn’t suggest she thought she was.
I get on well with checkout chicks, but I wouldn’t consult them on tensor calculus, economics or politics. Nice people, but compared to me, not so good at thinking. But they can all run faster than me. These are just facts.
Thanks, Reader.
The Libs don’t get it. It isn’t Bernardi per se, it’s any conservative candidate that isn’t a Liberal that voters will preference. Largely as a large ‘F U’.
I have a feeling that Gab is in a very bad mood.
So good to hear Ross Cameron and Mark Latham dissect ‘corporate social responsibility’ on Jones & Co tonight. They b0th make me laugh too with their ‘foodie’ intros.
Yesterday.
Coachload of Korean Tourists Robbed in ‘Horror’ Attack Linked to Paris Riots
I suspect the threats being shouted might’ve been about Allen’s Snackbar.
This stuff is related to the current bout of riots in Paris:
PARIS ERUPTS IN VIOLENCE: Many streets are NO-GO ZONES as five suburbs in flames
I’m sad that the country of Charles Martel appears to have surrendered.
Why would anyone go there now?
Dr Bogan, an important part of your rehabilitation is to realise that you are also an elitist who thinks ordinary people are stupid. I fundamentally disagree with you and Gab.
That’s beautiful, P. I am grateful to have found that in my husband too. It’s what matters most.
My last comment on Wake in Fright.
There is an excellent audio book that I first heard on ABC Radio National in 2009.
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bookreading/wake-in-fright/3083600
Then to the great book and the not as good movie.
fer crissakes, which movie are we talking about?
Way kin fry it?
Alex Wood $32.5 out of $35.9 !
OMG I think he’s gonna make it!
This non-argument is over terms. They are not stupid but many are disengaged politically and fed as mushrooms. It is sad and could eventually bring Australia down hard. A bit of fightback on Sky but hardly enough; slowly people are waking up and sharing their open-eyed feelings, gee’d up by those who have been voting with their anger for some time now. Numbers will count and we’ll see what the next election brings.
http://www.msn.com/en-au/money/personalfinance/sydney-housing-affordability-crisis-hits-iraqi-and-syrian-refugees/ar-AAmUBOO?li=AAgfOd8&ocid=AARDHP
Housing, infrastructure and medium term, full medical unfunded liability.
How do you calculate the forward looking uncrystalised taxation liability of Big Australia, and is it cheaper to dronestrike ISIS into the stoneage and help people where their roots are?.
The radical lefties that keep forwarding me their new hammering points are exploring the fact that obsolete Australia was racist and celebrated migrants that were high achievers.
The left now has herds of wymynsys that feel that people that struggle to cope have the right to live just as much as doctors and lawyers. Just because you are anxious and weepy shouldn’t be a death sentance, and Australia is just racist to demand only priviliged people can enter.
Just saying that this is their next open borders voteherd thing.
People are stupid and smart in a thousand different ways. “Most” people are just trying to do the best they can with what they’ve got.
Has someone explained to these poor, desperate, refugees that there is life outside Sydney?
What I see as the most important thing for anyone with a soul would be viewed as idiotic. In some places it’s considered worthy of death.
I’m in the Philippines at the moment and cannot get any real info on the NSW fires from any media, including our own. I read that the fires are described as catastrophic and that Will Steffen says that they are definitely caused by global warming but nobody is saying how many houses have been burned down.
The other news I hear is that Dan, dan the socialist man is building a prison in the Labor-safe seat of Werribee (my home), without even discussing it with the locals. But that’s the sort of thing a devout catholic will do when not cutting children from the womb. The a—hole thinks that he has 20+ percent up his sleeve so he can treat his loyal followers like shit. Wrong time, wrong place.
At least 23% support for ON, 14% for Cory. Combined, that is more than the Libs now. Goodbye Turnbull.
Trumballs has destroyed the Liberals. I wonder if that was his intention from the start.
From the ashes a republic will rise!
Anthony – Something like 30 houses were lost north of Newcastle.
Philippines have had their own woes with the fire in Manila and the earthquake in the south. Those events had fatalities. Thanks to God there haven’t been fatalities in the fires here yesterday.
Good news.
I know some have mixed feelings about funding Alex knowing where the money will end up, but look at it this way … part of the satisfaction that the HRC, Cindy Prior and her ambulance chaser lawyer would derive from this would be knowing Alex would have to struggle to get the money together, possibly running into more court appearances and garnishee his meagre graduate wage.
The thought that strangers have stumped up the cash without him losing any skin financially would shit them to tears. They love to make the “evil doer” suffer.
No, Lizzie.
People like Gab who think people are too stupid to vote are part of the problem.
I just watched Bolts interview with the Slovenian Hag.
The infernal delay between the Melbourne studio in Canberra resulted in a lot of talking over each other.
Despite not being able to stop her rambling he touched a lot of raw nerves.
She won’t come back on.
Exactly Bruce. Why would anyone go to Paris now? How many miles have I walked in that city, never disappointed that something new and of interest will emerge around the next corner. For example, on the old thread there was discussion of the Jesuits. By chance, I came across one of those Histoire de Paris signs in some offbeat street, and it was in the basement of the building behind that the Order was hatched. I could go on, but I think you get the drift. Very much the walking target it seems, if you footslog it there these days in search of whatever takes your fancy. And Paris has it all in spades. Sad!
P
#2296477, posted on February 14, 2017 at 8:45 pm
Lovely post, P. I’m so grateful that I still have my soul mate, my first and only love.
Best wishes to you.
Baldrick at 1933,
Concerning MacDougall, after the war he worked in the Tasmanian forestry department, living in Scottsdale.
He had no children, but was visited by nephews and nieces. One recalled playing “war” in the nearby bush. MacDougall would pin his VC on one boy and his MM on another while they played.
He eventually lost the MM during an Anzac Day commemoration in Sydney.
From “Battle Scarred, The 47th Battalion in the First World War”, Craig Deayton, page 304.
Tom, is it elitist to observe that some people think more and faster than others? Is it elitist to think that some people can run faster than others? That some are taller than others?
What is elitist is to (a) think you are generally better than others and (b) to think this should entail your being able to direct their lives. I doubt if Gab subscribes to either belief, and I certainly don’t.
If you haven’t noticed that you are better at thinking than the average Joe or Jo, maybe you’ve never met any. Or maybe you aren’t.
Great news LL. Now let’s see Cindy Prior try and crowd fund the $200,000 she owes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ross_Kemp_on_Gangs
Just watched a replay of Ross Kemp and the gangs of El Salvador.
Brews up a grim and dour sense of dystopia in the viewer.
Then we sit back and watch as their yarragrad Nazgul use the imported criminal gang culture as something they can exploit to justify crony socialist contracted jail expansions in Werribee and Ararat and a brand new Judge Dredd total surveillance totalitarian stasi state–if you have done nothing to offend comrad andrews, citizen, you have nothing to fear.
We all know the stuff Kemp filmed, but what would make their elites choose this path to fund their new social justice aristocracy?.
Custard, have you made any headway in contacting Bernardi’s people?
Wow. This has really riled you up. Continue slagging off at me then if it makes you feel better.
I never said people were “stupid” and said nothing about voting, Tom.
Here’s what I said:
But do continue with your rage. Sorry I have an opinion, based on observation, that is different to yours.
The problem appears to be that Tom thinks I’m comparing myself to others. That’s a loser’s game and something I don’t buy into.
Indeed, great news, L.L. Regarding Cindy Prior, I might contribute a few cents.
Anthony – Something like 30 houses were lost north of Newcastle.
Thanks for the link, Bruce. There have been fires and earthquakes for much of the time I’ve been here in the PI. The earthquake down south has claimed at least six lives and possibly many more we will never learn about. We felt the quake at its edge in Cebu City in the Visayas. And the fires – there are fires almost every day of the week here. Some of the people seem inured to the pain and suffering but it’s more a stoical acceptance of the way the world is.
Dr BeauGan, don’t underestimate the proletariat. They are quite smart.
calli
Turning it in to the Turnbull United Party is a function of his personal issues. A degree of narcissism probably figures in this.
I maintain my hypothesis that the destruction of the Liberal Party that ‘scorned’ her father is Lucy’s Shakespearian objective. Weaponising Martin Trumball is the agent of her revenge.
( Someone needs to copyright this plot – it will make a good TV minseries one day. I am happy to consult ).
Read this and weep (Dot, first hide sharps and sit down).
GM, Ms Prior will never part with one cent and will never need to crowd fund one cent.
The likes of Ms Moriarty will be paid while Tony Morris will have to whistle for his fee.
The are enough cookie jars at various Aboriginal Legal Services put aside for “just such an emergency”.
Overall people in this country want more regulations.
If that’s not dumb, I don’t know what is.
Worst movies ever made:
1. Duel.
2. ET.
3. Close encounters of the third kind.
4. Jaws.
Ordinary people get swayed by ideas that are forcefully presented. We all do.
One Nation are anti-vax. This is a little dangerous, in my opinion. Pauline Hanson is a nice lady and nicely presents herself, genuine and caring, with some sound immigration policies, but this policy is poor.
Autism could be caused by any number of things but blaming it on vaccinations resonates with people whose kids suffer this distressing condition. There’s no scientific basis whatsoever for vaccinations causing autism. Bad policy by ON.
Well summed up, LL. I wrestled with it for a couple of days before chipping in my few bob.
The satisfaction of Alex Wood not being out of pocket outweighs the disgust that ultimately this money will settle a bill that the Moriarty bitch should be liable for.
Who did they poll, Snoopy?
Can we compare stated preference data to revealed preference data?
Can it be modelled with choice modelling?
I can’t believe people think education needs more regulation. It is so regulated it is amazing that anyone gets an education at all.
My god you’re stupid.
Resistance against the Nanny State is one of the biggest sleeper issues in Australian politics.
Anthony, what’s Cebu City like ?
“Worst movies”
1. Yep 2. Yep. 3. No way. 4. No way.
Jaws is a masterpiece at least in how to write a story arc.
I dunno. Are story arcs even important?