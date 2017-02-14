Liberty Quote
The elementary truth is that the Great Depression was produced by government mismanagement. It was not produced by the failure of private enterprise.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
Make threads great again.
Podium!!
3rd?
Gee, there’s a distinct lack of oxygen this high up in a new fred.
Everything old is new again.
Heh – Number Five is alive!
One per day of these would not be a bad idea.
No representation without taxation!
You know it makes sense.
From the old fred — this is fun: Iron Lady.
Boomers rule! Nyuk nyuk.
rabbits
Donut forsake me..?
(Sorry)
High feast day for the ABC: Closing the Gap report.
Never miss an opportunity to signal one’s virtue on the back of the less fortunate.
From the redundant fred…
Garrulous and verbose performance.
Yacketty-yack-yack.
Wouldn’t shut up.
Noo-castle tomoz. 🙂
There is a hilarious video on You Tube by Vox where they try to analyse why Kelly Anne Conway doesn’t take shit off journalists.
“Ooh she’s a smooth talker”…
Maybe, but you guys are still full of shit.
Um .. yeah.
I was going to say something about that … but it’s gone.
I’ll get back to you …
My guiding star in the choice of Australian films, was always Margaret Pomerantz. Some of the ones given endorsement on the old thread would hardly raise a gush with this mistress of the deep and meaningful. The edgy stuff always caught her eye and therefore mine. I never wasted a single cent on anything she waxed lyrical about.
This is a nice complement. Good bosses wanting the best out of their people do this sort of thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duel_(1971_film)#/media/File:Surviving_Duel_truck.JPG
C.L.
#2296277, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm
Dennis Weaver in Duel was inspired casting.
As was the truck.
Alas, he was type cast after that role.
Nearly crashed my car when I heard Bull Shitten acknowledging the Aboriginal senators during his in reply speech to the Closing the Gap (is that when a train jumps the rails and gets too close to the platform?)…and a certain Tasmanian senator.
At first I laughed, then I remembered:
Frog snaps rock.
Snap egg_ 🙂
a reader. Your train analogy re Closing the Gap is a new one. Mind the Gap is still ringing in my ears from days in London.
Close the gap. Up army compo payments!
Happy Valentine’s Day, you poor things.
Tread Carefully – Report: Michael Flynn Possible As National Security Adviser…
Posted on November 17, 2016 by sundance
Media are reporting that General Michael Flynn is being “offered” the position of National Security Adviser to President-Elect Donald Trump. However, there should be some reasonable caution on this announcement:
Almost everyone who supports Donald Trump has also supported Michael Flynn.
[image: mike-flynn-3]
HOWEVER, recently, unbeknownst –at least originally– to the to the Trump campaign, General Flynn accepted a lobbying role for the government of Turkey, specifically to advocate for Recep Erdogan and Turkish interests, and presumably never told the campaign.
It was stunning to discover this about a week ago.
From all indications the Trump campaign had no idea. Flynn acting as a lobbyist for Turkey has massive potential ramifications, specifically centering around Egypt’s forward perspective toward President Trump.
There should be no doubt that Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi would consider President Donald Trump adversarial to their interests if he was to have a lobbyist for Turkey representing the U.S. government and advising Trump on national security matters.
This is a massive fail with potentially monumental ramifications.
General Flynn did this to himself, and by extension has clouded the Trump Team with it.
Let’s wait and see how this one plays out. However, if Trump would actually make Flynn the Condi Rice of his administration, there will be many people, myself included who would be very disappointed.
[image: trump-el-sisi]
Candidate Donald Trump meeting with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi in September
—
Many more links within the article at –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/17/tread-carefully-report-michael-flynn-possible-as-national-security-adviser/
Damn – missed the opening.
From Old Fred. In reply to Lizzie. Re Richo aka Davros
There is probably more of Richo functioning due to pumps, batteries and servo motors than muscle and blood.
When the lights go out in NSW, Richo probably would too after a day. No wonder he has had a Damascene Conversion to cheap, reliable and abundant coal !
Still – if that is what it takes to make Labor see sense on coal – whatever it takes, as the man said.
Innovative and inspired slogan for youse know who ,”Make Malcolm Great Again ” ,i donate that to the laboral pardee gratis ,doubke edged swird that begs the question “when was he ever great?”
Me either. In fact, a glowing recommendation from her meant that I wouldn’t go near it.
Superbly played.