Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017

  4. Tom
    #2296298, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Gee, there’s a distinct lack of oxygen this high up in a new fred.

  5. Grigory M
    #2296300, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Everything old is new again.

  6. Grigory M
    #2296301, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Heh – Number Five is alive!

  7. m0nty
    #2296302, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    One per day of these would not be a bad idea.

  8. Roger
    #2296303, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    No representation without taxation!

    You know it makes sense.

  9. Tom
    #2296306, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    From the old fred — this is fun: Iron Lady.

  12. egg_
    #2296309, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    One per day of these would not be a bad idea.

    Donut forsake me..?
    (Sorry)

  13. Roger
    #2296310, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    High feast day for the ABC: Closing the Gap report.

    Never miss an opportunity to signal one’s virtue on the back of the less fortunate.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2296313, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    From the redundant fred…

    C.L.
    #2296277, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm
    Dennis Weaver in Duel was inspired casting.

    Garrulous and verbose performance.
    Yacketty-yack-yack.
    Wouldn’t shut up.

  16. .
    #2296315, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    There is a hilarious video on You Tube by Vox where they try to analyse why Kelly Anne Conway doesn’t take shit off journalists.

    “Ooh she’s a smooth talker”…

    Maybe, but you guys are still full of shit.

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2296316, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Boomers rule! Nyuk nyuk.

    Um .. yeah.
    I was going to say something about that … but it’s gone.
    I’ll get back to you …

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2296318, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    My guiding star in the choice of Australian films, was always Margaret Pomerantz. Some of the ones given endorsement on the old thread would hardly raise a gush with this mistress of the deep and meaningful. The edgy stuff always caught her eye and therefore mine. I never wasted a single cent on anything she waxed lyrical about.

  19. JC
    #2296320, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    This is a nice complement. Good bosses wanting the best out of their people do this sort of thing.

    Donald J. Trump [email protected] Feb 12

    Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job!

  21. Roger
    #2296322, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    C.L.
    #2296277, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm
    Dennis Weaver in Duel was inspired casting.

    As was the truck.

    Alas, he was type cast after that role.

  22. a reader
    #2296323, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Nearly crashed my car when I heard Bull Shitten acknowledging the Aboriginal senators during his in reply speech to the Closing the Gap (is that when a train jumps the rails and gets too close to the platform?)…and a certain Tasmanian senator.

  23. Baldrick
    #2296326, posted on February 14, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Grigory M
    #2296152, posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    Happy Valentines Day.

    At first I laughed, then I remembered:

    Grigory M
    #2293700, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:07 am
    A few nights ago in the ED, a couple of nurses were talking loudly enough for everyone else to hear. One said she had a pet duck and felt guilty eating roast chicken in front of it – she wondered whether the pet duck could recognise the smell. The other nurse said she didn’t know, but maybe not. Then another nurse chimed in and asked them if they’d smelled a cooked human – they both said no, but that killed the conversation.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2296333, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    a reader. Your train analogy re Closing the Gap is a new one. Mind the Gap is still ringing in my ears from days in London.

  27. .
    #2296335, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Close the gap. Up army compo payments!

  28. Philippa Martyr
    #2296339, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Happy Valentine’s Day, you poor things.

  29. srr
    #2296340, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Tread Carefully – Report: Michael Flynn Possible As National Security Adviser…

    Posted on November 17, 2016 by sundance

    Media are reporting that General Michael Flynn is being “offered” the position of National Security Adviser to President-Elect Donald Trump. However, there should be some reasonable caution on this announcement:

    Almost everyone who supports Donald Trump has also supported Michael Flynn.

    [image: mike-flynn-3]

    HOWEVER, recently, unbeknownst –at least originally– to the to the Trump campaign, General Flynn accepted a lobbying role for the government of Turkey, specifically to advocate for Recep Erdogan and Turkish interests, and presumably never told the campaign.

    It was stunning to discover this about a week ago.

    The revelation of that new lobbying contract, which has not been previously reported, raises several questions given that Trump is said to be considering Flynn, the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), to take over as either Secretary of Defense or National Security Advisor.

    It also raises questions about disclosure.

    Flynn wrote an op-ed for The Hill on Tuesday, just before Trump’s stunning upset of Hillary Clinton, in which he heaped praise on Erdogan and called on the next president, whoever that would be, to accede his request to extradite the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen back to Turkey. (read more)

    From all indications the Trump campaign had no idea. Flynn acting as a lobbyist for Turkey has massive potential ramifications, specifically centering around Egypt’s forward perspective toward President Trump.

    There should be no doubt that Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi would consider President Donald Trump adversarial to their interests if he was to have a lobbyist for Turkey representing the U.S. government and advising Trump on national security matters.

    This is a massive fail with potentially monumental ramifications.

    General Flynn did this to himself, and by extension has clouded the Trump Team with it.

    Let’s wait and see how this one plays out. However, if Trump would actually make Flynn the Condi Rice of his administration, there will be many people, myself included who would be very disappointed.

    [image: trump-el-sisi]
    Candidate Donald Trump meeting with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi in September

    Many more links within the article at –
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/17/tread-carefully-report-michael-flynn-possible-as-national-security-adviser/

  30. Myrddin Seren
    #2296341, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Damn – missed the opening.

    From Old Fred. In reply to Lizzie. Re Richo aka Davros

    He did the same on Paul Murray Live last night too.
    He’s a miracle of modern medicine as well.

    There is probably more of Richo functioning due to pumps, batteries and servo motors than muscle and blood.

    When the lights go out in NSW, Richo probably would too after a day. No wonder he has had a Damascene Conversion to cheap, reliable and abundant coal !

    Still – if that is what it takes to make Labor see sense on coal – whatever it takes, as the man said.

  31. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2296342, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Innovative and inspired slogan for youse know who ,”Make Malcolm Great Again ” ,i donate that to the laboral pardee gratis ,doubke edged swird that begs the question “when was he ever great?”

  32. Philippa Martyr
    #2296344, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    My guiding star in the choice of Australian films, was always Margaret Pomerantz. Some of the ones given endorsement on the old thread would hardly raise a gush with this mistress of the deep and meaningful. The edgy stuff always caught her eye and therefore mine. I never wasted a single cent on anything she waxed lyrical about.

    Me either. In fact, a glowing recommendation from her meant that I wouldn’t go near it.

  33. Snoopy
    #2296346, posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Gab
    #2296039, posted on February 14, 2017 at 3:34 pm
    Flynn is Democrat, yes?

    Superbly played.

