Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017

Posted on 6:30 pm, February 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
266 Responses to Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017

  1. H B Bear
    #2296661, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    I think Peanut Head’s only experience in sharing the pox would be the various ALP National Conferences when the Slapper was passed around after the days official proceedings were concluded.

  2. DrBeauGan
    #2296662, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    It’s extremely rare to find a genius running a large organisation.

    For which the others in the organisation should be properly grateful.

  3. Mr Rusty
    #2296663, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    “We poisoned the water holes , we distributed blankets infested with diseases we knew would kill ”

    FFS, how many times has that myth been debunked? It was a throwaway line from a British General (in America) at a time when disease transmission wasn’t even understood by Doctors. Shortfuck knows this perfectly well but is all too happy dividing and spreading lies that will be picked up and repeated ad infinitum.
    The parasitical dwarf should be given 48 hours to provide verified documentary evidence of his claims and when he can’t he should charged with incitement to violence and hate speech. As punishment Jenny Macklin has to sit on his head for 24 hours whilst Lee Rhiannon gives him a lap dance wearing only her granny knickers.

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2296665, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    we poisoned their waterholes

    In an age where a majority of adults were illiterate, how did you designate a “poisoned waterhole?” Put up a sign?

    A settler “poisons a waterhole”, a bullock driver or drover who can’t read, waters his team, or mob at said waterhole?

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2296666, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    “We poisoned the water holes , we distributed blankets infested with diseases we knew would kill ”

    And some of your descendants raped girls at ALP yoof conferences in the 1980’s.

  6. H B Bear
    #2296667, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Maybe mUnty is consulting to the federal ALP on American history?

  7. JamesS
    #2296669, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Previously donated to the Liberal Party, ended that generosity once MT put his bum in the Lodge. Became clear that Abbott had been undermined for a prolonged period by half his party. Not that the knighthood stuff was in anyway satisfactory.

    Phone call today from Cornucopia (Lib outfit I guess), asking what inspired me to support the Liberal Party. Mentioned that either of the major parties do not support the regular man on the street and I will work out the PHON or Bernadi vote closer to the election whenever that is. Quick end to that call soon after.

    Got to say that Credlin impressed tonight on PM Live talking about indigenous issues. $30B per year government expenditure and the cycle of child abuse and domestic violence just goes on and on ….

  8. Zyconoclast
    #2296670, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Benedictus by 2 Cellos.
    Real mood music with lovely orchestral bass playing.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_RjlIPuqyc

    Mike,
    I’ll see your Benedictus and I raise you Gabriel’s oboe

  9. DrBeauGan
    #2296672, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Grigs, I observe that Candy, BoN and I are happy people, while Johanna and you are not. Maybe we’ve figured out something you two haven’t.

  10. twostix
    #2296673, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    When he said “We poisoned the water holes , we distributed blankets infested with diseases we knew would kill ”

    Well, well, well.

    Turnbrum attacks Shorten from the left…so Shorten runs as fast as he can to the Socialist Alliance.

    Turnbrull is apparently smarter than Shorten.

    Meaning Shorten is dumber than Turnbun.

    Wow.

  11. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2296674, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    In an age where a majority of adults were illiterate, how did you designate a “poisoned waterhole?” Put up a sign?

    “Poison here, signed Dogger Fry”
    Or something like that?

  12. Grigory M
    #2296675, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    BoGan – I observe that you are an empty vessel.

  14. Fisky
    #2296677, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    “We poisoned the water holes , we distributed blankets infested with diseases we knew would kill ”

    This is embarrassing.

  15. memoryvault
    #2296678, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    First heard it, in connection with North America, back in the 1970’s

    Cited as an example of biological warfare, on the course I did in the mid 1970’s – carried out against the Indians by the British colonialists in the mid 1700’s.

    Comes from an incident where some settlers allegedly gave some Indians blankets that had been exposed to Measles. Measles was considered a fairly mundane childhood disease at the time, and no harm was meant by it. Unfortunately, the Indians, having never been exposed to Measles, dropped like flies.

    This rather unfortunate but innocent event then became a feature issue in a 1950’s cowboy movie (I think starring Richard Widmark), where the corrupt commander of the fort, in cahoots with the corrupt Mayor of the local town, deliberately issue blankets exposed to Smallpox, to the local Indians, with predictable results.

    That led to the plot line being used in many B grade Westerns, which gave rise to the urban legend that exists today.

  16. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2296679, posted on February 14, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    FFS, how many times has that myth been debunked? It was a throwaway line from a British General (in America) at a time when disease transmission wasn’t even understood by Doctors. Shortfuck knows this perfectly well but is all too happy dividing and spreading lies that will be picked up and repeated ad infinitum.

    O’K, happy to be corrected.

    I’m not saying dark and bloody deeds weren’t done on the frontier – but Bill Shorten may care to note that some of those “dark and bloody deeds” were fully investigated, and found to be nothing more then Aboriginal folk lore. Western Australia offers a few such episodes. “Maybe two, maybe three hundred of our people shot and burned” was investigated by the Police, and a Royal Commission, who found no evidence of any such atrocity. “They came riding down, led by that big Mick Rhatigan, and shot our people down like dogs” – Mick Rhatigan’s tombstone shows he had been dead for three years at the time. “They gave my people treacle, and they fell down and shook and died, and the white police came and burned all the bodies. I saw it all.” Except he/she was over eighty miles away at the time, and heard the story second hand.

    Either the whole story is told, or it’s not told at all.

