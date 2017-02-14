Liberty Quote
A government which robs Peter to pay Paul, can always count on the support of Paul.— George Bernard Shaw
-
-
Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
From the ALPBC – “Climate scientists, sad, frustrated as extreme weather becomes the new norm”.
See, they told us so!
Any “conservative” politicians standing up for the founders of our country today? Have we heard a spirited defence of the early settlers from any elected LNP member? Has there been one, just one, attack on Shorten’s hysterical allegations? Where are the demands for BS to publish his sources?
Their silence implies agreement. Turnbull’s class war attack on Shorten was just a feint with no actual contact. When the opposition leaves their jaw open to an uppercut and you don’t take it, you deserve to be bashed yourself.
be assuaged by living poor and paying the priests of alarmism their dues and being absolved.
We are getting closer by the day to making living sacrifices to avert climate catastrophe. The Aztecs presented sacrificial virgins to the sun. In this current madness the offerings will be to Gaia. And the wimminses in their fury, will ensure that they are all young men.
I’ll spring for a few complimentary bottles of Mineral water. 😉
Shitten’s mob must’ve been a bad bunch.
Now there is one big incentive to drop the virginity/celibacy as quickly as possible.
test pattern,
Were the wells covered up by the gummint, like the Tol Plantation massacre?
Pedro and others might enjoy the ER item just posted at Quadrant: an Adelaide solar-power outfit, SunTrak, is now selling diesel generators to help those “Getting sick of blackout/power outages – no doubt more to come.”
The future of solar is …. diesel!
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, radio check, over.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, One One…loud and clear…over.
Obama’s shadow government causing lots of problems:
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/former-obama-officials-loyalists-waged-campaign-oust-flynn/
Run a sword through the whole place Donny. Total War.
What the fark is Bec Cody doing sniffing round the blokes piss house in the RSL club in Sussex Inlet?
Skanky!
OldSchoolConservative
The thing is they appeared to be moderate members of the local community.
In other writings, James Craig was gunned down because the 2 were going to kill as many infidels as they possibly could.
The reason we never here about this, and I had an Uncle up there, is because the police AND citizens pulled out their GUNS and chased the fuckers down and shot them dead.
Imagine that happened nowadays.
If I was a man of means I would have my gaff connected a back up diesel generator.
Judith Sloan is exactly right — Childcare equation is simple: let X mark the spot where sense applies Her article in the Oz today is exactly right — since the government interference in childcare the prices have blown out, while the credentialism is beyond insanity. How could they forget Eddy Groves and collapse of governance and oversight? Learning nothing from ABC Learning?
I noted the “when”, not “if”
When the “wind don’t blow”.
When the “wind blows too hard”.
I really like the idea of adding a piece of rope to the end of the turbine blades and using them as politician trebuchets.
Quite right and well said, Mayfly.
Hillary Clinton recently made the bizarre and cryptic comment that “The Future is Female“.
What the hell does that mean?
Literally, men are absent?
No more procreation?
Emotion over reason?
Lesbians Rule?
I can’t find any follow up or media analysis of it.
Elizabeth Anscombe IIRC beat the stuffing out of CS Lewis in debate. I like CS Lewis’s clarity of expression, unflinching honesty and laborious courtesy to his many admirers but as his theology was eclectic, a mixture of Christianity and pagan Greek and Norse myths, it was ultimately indefensible. He never really recovered from that hiding.
OWG, it beggars belief that the whole of Australia should be held to ransom for generations just so Pyne can keep his backside on the green leather of the HOR. Who else would benefit because we sure ain’t getting value for money. His grinning face has all the authenticity of a sideshow spruiker. He knows they’ve put one over us. Grrrrr…
He worked for, and was fired by Obama. Demonstrable facts.
Here, Boris, have a rake.
They were nomads. Perhaps whitey had some secret GPS device where they could plot both water holes and travelling routes.
Diseased blankets? Some secret stash of Air India Economy class blankets, ones that haven’t had a wash since the Sikh Wars. Hang on, maybe they attempted to wash dirty blankets in billabongs….
There is a certain irony about a political leader weeping about ‘genocide’ and how we ‘wiped out’ Aborigines, who then pays tribute to the many Aborigines within Australia today.
Worry about the natty, chatty ones, who go on about birds, gardens, cars, wines, food, travels, entertainments, etc. and get narky at others for being “anti-social”, by not joining in … with all those little personal preferences and details … that google (and other private information gathering and selling companies* – ‘*Libertarian‘, my seductive little round arse!), apply their whiz-bang algorithms to, to identify, pinpoint and target in the real world … 😡
I am more interested in why the Australian Postal Service is funding a smarmy Moozley and his brother’s Moosley museum.
ABC panel said $5M was excessive but still ok on the basis that if he was still in banking he would get paid about $5M or more.
So you pay an ex banker the same as you would if was working for a bank, while not actually working in a bank.
Is that like giving Usain Bolt gold medals for cycling on the basis he could or used to get gold medals for sprinting?
No, no, nothing so elaborate. According to TheirABC, “… the First Fleet carried bottles of smallpox.”
It was the forerunner to Zyclon B.
IT, what’s a gaff?
Denise
I think it was an American bloke, William F Buckley, that said something along the lines of, “I’d rather be governed by the first 2000 in the Boston phone book than by these pricks”, or something like that.
And I agree.
Dot has the procedure but basically you select a pool of people, like a jury panel, and then you select your representative.
This bizo whereby a person is beholden to a party is just bulldust.
Closer, Mayfly?
Women have already aborted babies to “save the planet”. Old people will be on the menu soon enough.
Oops! That’s already happened too.
Thanks for posting those links re Nigel Farage, srr. It’s good to have such an easy accessible catch-up.
Flynn lost the confidence of the USA President. End of story!
I am personally pissed off with the whole Australian Aboriginal ‘downfall’ situation.
If Australian Aboriginals cannot survive without ‘whitey’ intervention then why keep them alive?
What is the point?
Rabz
Read that one and just rolled my eyes.
Drop reduction burns to appease Gaia and wonder why you have bigger fires every few years.
FFS what a bunch of glue eaters.
Jeez, Srr.
I’m paranoid enough.
Now I have to worry about what I say on the Internet!
From Wikipedia:
The only fully initiated man I know is piers akermans bro. Top bloke. Makes up for his dickhead brother.
Cool story bro.
ISAIAH 3:
11 Woe to the wicked! It will go badly with him, For what he deserves will be done to him.
12 O My people! Their oppressors are children, And women rule over them. O My people! Those who guide you lead you astray And confuse the direction of your paths.
13 The LORD arises to contend, And stands to judge the people.…
Judith Sloan is exactly right — Childcare equation is simple: let X mark the spot where sense applies Her article in the Oz today is exactly right — since the government interference in childcare the prices have blown out, while the credentialism is beyond insanity. How could they forget Eddy Groves and collapse of governance and oversight? Learning nothing from ABC Learning?
How did we older folk manage, raising kids to school age without professional child care .. none of my four had any out-of-home pre-school care yet all left school with the ability to read & write, none have ever been unemployed since they turned 14 and went off to Macca’s’/KFC for pocket money plus my 3 eldest own their homes,one owns & runs her own business .. not too bad for HC upbringing by a single dad ( the poorest member of the family .. duuuuh!)
what’s a gaff?
A device used by transsexuals to tuck in their junk. Hooking up a generator to such a garment takes alternate, gender-fluid sexuality to a whole new level.
testpattern
#2296773, posted on February 15, 2017 at 1:18 am
‘Aboriginals never dug wells either’
You moron. And they lined them with timbers too.
‘Gnungah is a native well on the left side of the peninsula in the freycinet estuary, this was the first fresh water hooley found after leaving tahmalee…the water was good here only six feet below the surface’
‘Coola-Cullaraga … This well has two holes dug about twenty feet apart…these wells are dug in the shell grit beach … The wells could not supply enough water for a large mob of sheep’
DougWells.
Is this DougWells related to Dug Wells?
. . . . . . . . . A psychiatrist, a voyeur or Grigory . . . . . . . . . .
None of the above.
Simply observed the lengthy, explanatory post
is all
Geez, USSR must be conflicted. On one side, he’s got the Conservative Treehouse people telling him Flynn was compromised from the start as a Turkish agent, so good riddance. On the other side he’s got Cernovich chatting to propaganda outlet Russia Today about how Flynn was an innocent victim of the Establishment and now it’s a coup.
Either way, USSR knows that the sanctions against Russia must be lifted. He just knows this, deep in his bones.
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account
[email protected]
People wearing patches/badges to signify their race & how shameful & inferior it is.
Where have I seen that before? 🤔
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/831503783054159874
I like CS Lewis’s clarity of expression, unflinching honesty and laborious courtesy to his many admirers but as his theology was eclectic, a mixture of Christianity and pagan Greek and Norse myths, it was ultimately indefensible.
Lewis had some idiosyncratic theological positions – most laymen do – but where is the evidence for this syncretism you allege, Denise?
IT, what’s a gaff?
A gaff is yer home, business, shed .. wherever you put your feet up, light a fag, read the paper whatever .. yer castle!
Seriously, Areff?
Are you joking?
Oh thanks, Dweezy.
I’ve never heard that term.
Smallpox vaccine was developed in 1796.
FAKE NEWS!!!
Why the hell would they carry a lethal disease without a vaccine? On a ship!
Bull.fucking.shit.
Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 9h9 hours ago
The right disavowed its crazies and embraced reality.
The left legitimized its crazies and embraced neurotic hysteria.
..
Dear #TheResistance – you are literally on the same side as the military industrial complex that is trying to sink Trump
Resistance my ass.
..
Dear #TheResistance – you are on the same side as the deep state that arms jihadists who put children in meat grinders.
Resistance my ass.
..
Dear #TheResistance – you are on the same side as the Hillary/Neo-Con alliance whose policies created ISIS.
Resistance my ass.
..
Elements of the CIA & NSA are trying to sabotage Trump & the left is cheering them on while claiming they’re #TheResistance. 😄 Incredible.
A device used by transsexuals to tuck in their junk. Hooking up a generator to such a garment takes alternate, gender-fluid sexuality to a whole new level.
I don’t believe you.
Please post a gaff gif to prove your assertions.
Yet ‘gaffer’ is my old man or boss.
light a fag
Careful with that ISIS talk buddy.
Altona has changed a lot in recent years Stimp.
Until the introduction of widespread vaccination. Now it is virtually eradicated from the planet.
Spread the good news to the anti-vaxers who are keen to let their babies die of preventable disease and to put the children of others at risk at the same time.
Inviting Pauline Hanson to view a child gasping out its last from whooping cough might be useful.
Are you joking?
Yes. I don’t really believe our fellow Cat is into that sort of thing.
I’ve heard of Gaffer tape.
I imagine that’d be painful given IT’s description.
Sorry, Areff’s description.
Good stuff…
https://jade.io/article/520913
BADRAN -v- PUBLIC TRANSPORT AUTHORITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA [2017] WASCA 28
Variolation
https://www.google.com/search?q=transvestite+gaff&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b
I dips mi lid, but you are rich in skills, experience and memories and thank you on behalf of my fellow Australians.
Not a gif of a gaff, just a pic:
Super Strong Satin Hiding Gaff Panty for Crossdressing Transgender
It’s Carpe’s latest offering on the Q&A fred.
Looks like the SLF got that small pox blanket shit FROM HisABC so don’t hold your breath waiting for them to call BS on BS.
Wouldn’t they put the child on a ventilator before it gasped out its last, Lizzie?
Such bigotry ! Surely the correct term is ‘fashion/gender fluid’.
It’s Carpe’s latest offering on the Q&A fred.
That is literally crossing the visible panty line.
How long before Bonds do a line in gaff hiding scungies?
Seems a lot of chatter about energy supply was fishing/is redundant –
President Trump Signs Resolution Eliminating SEC Disclosure Rule For U.S. Energy Development…
Posted on February 14, 2017 by sundance
H.J. Resolution 41, “disapproving the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rule on disclosure of payments by “resource extraction issuers”, ie. energy companies.
Foreign energy companies, developers and extractors do not have to publicly show their financial transactions with foreign governments. An existing U.S. SEC rule designed to provide disclosure on corporate ‘donations’ to foreign governments put our energy corporations at a disadvantage.
The existing rule meant that U.S. corporations were revealing where and when they were planning to invest in energy development. Competing nations energy companies were using that public disclosure information to out maneuver the U.S. on contracts.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/14/president-trump-signs-resolution-eliminating-sec-disclosure-rule-for-u-s-energy-development/
Not if they want to prove Hanson wrong. One of those sacrifices- for the cause. 😉
You have enlightened me Baldrick and provided me with an interesting question to pose to Carlton supporters at my drinking hole.