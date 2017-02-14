Liberty Quote
Technically, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle Dating Committee, the most recent recession ended in June 2009. In theory, the rationale for deficit spending ended on that date as well.— Arnold Kling
-
-
Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
Yes indeed that’s exactly what it should be called. Well they brought in a flood levy which as far as I know still applies because the tax didn’t ever go back down on those who were paying it. And remembering the Wivenhoe Dam was flooded because the operators believed the numpties including those in government that the dams would never fill again. Utter incompetence and the poor sucker taxpayers pay and pay and pay.
So sorry that this NDIS has turned into that Gillard designed it to turn into — the waste is unfreakingbelievable — what is being done by barely literate ‘planners’ is a travesty while Ms G gets all her benefits and then some. (Adjective) Expletive (Noun) Expletive
Fired for what?
But no bipartisanship in its creation; not bipartisan input into the design, implementation and eligibility criteria, only in about March, 2013 did Gillard even acknowledge that the Opposition even supported it.
Of course we all know who owns it Labor does, remember Skywhale shrieking ownership across the chamber if only for the sound and vision, on second thoughts no, better not.
Just like the Victorian Liberals should have ensured that every water bill had in itemised “Desalination standby levy” with the applicable cost itemised.
Of course they didn’t.
(Maximum points for the Liberals – short of cancelling the contract as soon as they could – would have been to request the minimum order quantity of water, wait for the inevitable failure to deliver on time, and then cancel the contract.)
The Rudd-Gillard-Rudd Debt Repayment Surcharge?
No Snoops, more like The Rudd-Gillard-Rudd-Abbott-Waffler Debt Repayment Surcharge.
I don’t think you can be fired for a consensual sexual affair with an adult Mata Hari.
Seriously, Turnbull should give up worrying about debt and deficit in the short term. Not enough voters give a rats. The goal must be for socialists to lose control of the Senate. Just go to the next election promising massive tax cuts. Forget everything else.
Fact check: true.
Also true: pubic crabs may not be the worst of it.
The Waffler is on a history tour – The Fall of Singapore. Shorten to follow I imagine, with deep regret, that the Japanese advance could have been halted if the allies had poisoned the waterholes and air dropped infected blankets.
Surely the critical role played by the World’s Greatest Treasurer(TM) aka Goose Swansteen must also be acknowledged?
Has the Waffler taken Shorten to task over his ahistorical blanket comments of yesterday?
Answer Gab – No. However, I suspect it may be woven into a mischievous question at some stage.
Seriously, Turnbull should give up worrying about debt and deficit in the short term. Not enough voters give a rats.
Invoice every man, woman and child in the country for $20 000 – their share in the national debt at present – and advise that interest will be calculated daily and see if that apathy doesn’t turn into white hot anger.
Or,
No representation without taxation!
Stop the rot that compulsory voting is inflicting on the nation.
Paying a bonus to an E A whose boss never requested one, but an EA you are nevertheless screwing but never speak to at work…yeah innocent as a lamb. Shareholders rejoice the CEO is so generous. That little series of texts where she expressed a wish to end the relationship and Worner’s reply and subsequent actions spell sexual predation …er… harrassment to me. Her ‘fragile’ state slso allegedly SVM’s reason for 100k plus $200k payout. ehy fragile over consensual affair you wanted to end? Hmm. What SVM cannot answer. If this was all consensual, private, nothing to do with anyone then why did they demand the return and/or destruction of sms and emails exchanged between them? Keep digging that hole. Adultery by definition involves lies and deception. If you are prepared to cheat on your spouse you will cheat about anything. Human nature 101. History 502.
By the way, even SWM HR manager badhered Harrison re letting Worner use her for sex. Love the sistahood. If the patriarchal bastards don’t screw you hard enough, they will.
Why try to politically indoctrinate poor little kids? There’s enough ideologues in the world running around, visiting Bahnisch BBQs etc..
Far better to teach them the value of hard work, integrity and honour.
These things are naturally vaccines to the diseases of the mind such as socialism or libertarianism.
Biggles, actually.
Watch the bloke with white shirt, dark jacket and trousers.
I think it’s Stimpy.
Being Trans-racial I am Asian.
It is not me however.
It’s my Uncle Chang.
I am all for invoicing, Roger. But a great many flabby brained morons would just pay it. Centrelink counts on public dullness for their dodgy debt letters. Who cares if 1/5th are wrong? 95% of people will just blithely pay up because they are stapled to the teat and/or do not have the wherewithal to challenge.
From what little I had read on the pewdiepie bulldust I thought hed reincarnated Hitler.
In actual fact he was mocking Nazis.
The videos did not directly promote Nazi ideology, instead using the imagery and phrasing of fascism for its shock value alone. Kjellberg says that the video with the banner, for instance, was created to show “how crazy the modern world is”: he had paid the two men to make the sign and video using the freelance marketplace Fiverr.
“I understand that these jokes were ultimately offensive,” he said in a blogpost on Sunday. “As laughable as it is to believe that I might actually endorse these people, to anyone unsure on my standpoint regarding hate-based groups: No, I don’t support these people in any way.”
Whatever you do dont let Disney see “The Producers”, Im hoping Mel Brooks still has one more good movie in him.
I acknowledge the deficiencies of my education. I learned how to read, write, do sums and calculate compound interest. I did not learn about social justice, Green principles, or anything to do with the environment.