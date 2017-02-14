Liberty Quote
Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.— William Pitt
-
-
Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
Please tell me about that time Obama was implicated in possible treason.
A plane load of cash to mullahs for starters.
You know no one has ever been changed under the Logan Act.
BoN Now that the kookaburra quartet arrives on a sort of regular ad hoc basis (yes I know) I did a bit of research on mince etc . To cut to the chase, it is recommended to include some offal e.g. heart, liver or kidney, to make up for mineral deficiencies in the mince alone. So tonight they had their chopped kidney garnish and hoovered it up with gusto. Table napkins tomorrow, as they find it a bit sticky on the beak.
Logan Act.
No violation by Flynn there.
Now here’s a violation: Ex-President Jimmy Carter. Back in 1990 before Gulf War I, while the Bush Sr. administration was working hard to pull together a UN resolution passed that would tell Saddam to get out of Kuwait peacefully, little Jimmy was sitting on his peanut farm privately writing letters to his mate the Secretary of the UN demanding just the opposite. Reaction from the left…. crickets.
Or try this one. In 1977, while Jimmy carter was President, his brother Billy “Bubba” Carter danced with members of the Libyan Government for a nice publicity release on the international evening news and stated that he was great friends with Muammar Gaddafi. He announced that the Libyan Government had given him a large amount of cash so that he would be able to influence his brother’s foreign policy decisions and lobby on behalf of the Libyan interests. – Crickets
Democrat Senator John Kerry who traveled to Nicaragua and conducted unauthorized negotiations with the Sandinista Government, after expressly being warned off of doing so by the Reagan Administration.
Democrat Nancy Pelosi who traveled to Syria in order to conduct unauthorized foreign policy negotiations with Al Assad, again promising a change in foreign policy with a Democrat in the White House, and won’t he please write her an illegal campaign contribution check to help that along.
Democrat Jesse Jackson who traveled to both Cuba and Nicaragua in order to conduct unauthorized negotiations with the Communist Leaders of those respective nations, promising that he could affect foreign policy. Or his unauthorized trip to Syria to negotiate the release of a US Navy airman shot down by Syria over Lebanon during the UN peacekeeping operations there, which was played up for maximum embarrassment to the US government.
Democrat Congressman Jim Wright who traveled to Nicaragua to conduct unauthorized negotiations with the Communist regime in power, based upon the hope of a Democrat winning the White House in 1988’s Presidential Election. His promise was that if they would simply talk nice for the remaining couple of years of a Reagan Presidency, then the Democrat successor would not pursue the same policy of aiding the Contras in their efforts to rid themselves of an oppressive Sandinista rule.
All Crickets.
George Soros has slipped GetUp another $1 million.
You are so like Corinne from The Bachelor. 😉
What treason is that, Monst?
Again, 87 days and not one single shred of evidence of any illegal activity. Zilch. Zip. Zero.
hahahhaha
there’s no one like Grigory . . .
Hi Tal
We’re flat out at the call centre. Monster is a frequent caller.
B Shaw – Since fantasy was being invoked I figured SF was allowable too!
Speaking of which the Colin Kapp story reminded me of a short story by Arthur Porges called The Ruum. It’s a fine and terrifying little tale. And today the Ruum would be called Donald.
The link is The Ruum appeared in the Out Of This World #1 anthology and Colin Kapp’s awesome “The Railways Up On Canis” was in OOTW #2.
Except..
You first
No.
I asked first, and I said please.
You my little SJW chap, are all offended by talk about fictional cruelties to a fictional lion, and therefore are not to be trusted.
hahahahaha. . . sorry, Custard
Which one? Let’s go with this for now – Obama’s Iran Deal Is a Fraud on the American People
Anyone pushing the Tunney story is a KGB useful idiot.
Okay, serious now.
Kidney garnish with the mince for my birds. I’m going to give that a go.
Zatara, but it’s different when they do it…
It’s only ebil Republicans who would dare try to cosy up to foreign governments to influence events domestically, or interfere with foreign elections (cf. Obama sending activists to Australia to help in the 2013 and 2016 federal elections)….
Fuck off cockhead
Bruce of N
I see there’s more to you than meets the eye.
Fine and terrifying tales. okay
Swooosh!
B Shaw
Well, that’s not quite correct.
How long was it before you were able to sit down again?
Minuteman m0nty just couldn’t hold it in a moment longer.
87 days and he’s already calling a decorated democrat general who served in the Obama admin a traitor and soviet spy or something dumb.
bystander,
surely you laugh too? no?
As for me, I can’t look at that “dear custard’ post anymore
it’s quite hilarious
But . . . . tastes vary
B Shaw
#2297720, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:51 pm
hahahahaha. . . sorry, Custard
Just embarassing.
Out like Flynn.
B Shaw has outed itself as the next robbie mac aka Septimus aka Grigory M sock-puppet
Sad.
No wait…he’s calling the president of america a Soviet spy.
Buy shares in tinfoil the next 8 years are going to make the Code Pink BusHitler years look sane by comparison.
So what does the ‘J.’ stand for?
Any clues?
GM – I’m wary of such studies since they don’t extend to the other axis – how much they eat. First, my lot only supplement their diet with what I provide – the chicks often spot a worm or a grub and dive at it even when I’m there with mince. Today one of them had a chunk of lizard(?) and was cackling with excitement on the fence for about 10 minutes. Fine entertainment. Second if they eat more of it they get more dietary minerals. Then they burn off or excrete the rest.
My lady kooka has been thriving on Coles mince for 6 years now. Her main problem has been lack of a decent nesting site until this last year. Now I have three fine young kookas to be friends with – two of whom will sit on my hand.
Wow Alex Wood has reached the goal on his goFundme page and is going to give each of the other students back their $5,000 and the money just keeps coming in . It is really amazing, $5, $10, Michael Kroger donated $1000 and quite a few donations of $1000 and$500 — people are really peeved about this injustice.
Et tu Trolly-Fants.
Once you press the flush button…..
Touché aussi.
[ Douché – if you prefer – the cap seem to fit ]
I see the mince as a supplement too, Bruce of N.
None of my butcherbirds will sit on my hand; I don’t expect that.
But I don’t want to be feeding them anything that isn’t good for them.