Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017

  1. m0nty
    #2297704, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Hey monty,honest question, where was all this outrage when the last admin did f**ked things?

    Please tell me about that time Obama was implicated in possible treason.

  2. Snoopy
    #2297705, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Please tell me about that time Obama was implicated in possible treason.

    A plane load of cash to mullahs for starters.

  3. vr
    #2297706, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    The Logan Act, at minimum. Possibly treason if Flynn was particularly stupid.

    You know no one has ever been changed under the Logan Act.

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2297707, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    BoN Now that the kookaburra quartet arrives on a sort of regular ad hoc basis (yes I know) I did a bit of research on mince etc . To cut to the chase, it is recommended to include some offal e.g. heart, liver or kidney, to make up for mineral deficiencies in the mince alone. So tonight they had their chopped kidney garnish and hoovered it up with gusto. Table napkins tomorrow, as they find it a bit sticky on the beak.

  5. Zatara
    #2297708, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    What violation of the law,

    The Logan Act, at minimum. Possibly treason if Flynn was particularly stupid.

    Logan Act.

    “Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

    No violation by Flynn there.

    Now here’s a violation: Ex-President Jimmy Carter. Back in 1990 before Gulf War I, while the Bush Sr. administration was working hard to pull together a UN resolution passed that would tell Saddam to get out of Kuwait peacefully, little Jimmy was sitting on his peanut farm privately writing letters to his mate the Secretary of the UN demanding just the opposite. Reaction from the left…. crickets.

    Or try this one. In 1977, while Jimmy carter was President, his brother Billy “Bubba” Carter danced with members of the Libyan Government for a nice publicity release on the international evening news and stated that he was great friends with Muammar Gaddafi. He announced that the Libyan Government had given him a large amount of cash so that he would be able to influence his brother’s foreign policy decisions and lobby on behalf of the Libyan interests. – Crickets

    Democrat Senator John Kerry who traveled to Nicaragua and conducted unauthorized negotiations with the Sandinista Government, after expressly being warned off of doing so by the Reagan Administration.

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi who traveled to Syria in order to conduct unauthorized foreign policy negotiations with Al Assad, again promising a change in foreign policy with a Democrat in the White House, and won’t he please write her an illegal campaign contribution check to help that along.

    Democrat Jesse Jackson who traveled to both Cuba and Nicaragua in order to conduct unauthorized negotiations with the Communist Leaders of those respective nations, promising that he could affect foreign policy. Or his unauthorized trip to Syria to negotiate the release of a US Navy airman shot down by Syria over Lebanon during the UN peacekeeping operations there, which was played up for maximum embarrassment to the US government.

    Democrat Congressman Jim Wright who traveled to Nicaragua to conduct unauthorized negotiations with the Communist regime in power, based upon the hope of a Democrat winning the White House in 1988’s Presidential Election. His promise was that if they would simply talk nice for the remaining couple of years of a Reagan Presidency, then the Democrat successor would not pursue the same policy of aiding the Contras in their efforts to rid themselves of an oppressive Sandinista rule.

    All Crickets.

  6. Snoopy
    #2297710, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    George Soros has slipped GetUp another $1 million.

  7. Grigory M
    #2297711, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    From Australian Conservatives today:

    Dear custard,

    Thank you for your interest in being a future Australian Conservatives candidate.
    I have noted your details in our database, and we will be in touch at a suitable time in the future.

    We appreciate your support.

    Kind regards,

    Australian Conservatives

    You are so like Corinne from The Bachelor. 😉

  8. JC
    #2297712, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    What treason is that, Monst?

    Again, 87 days and not one single shred of evidence of any illegal activity. Zilch. Zip. Zero.

  9. B Shaw
    #2297714, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    hahahhaha
    there’s no one like Grigory . . .

  10. JC
    #2297716, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Hi Tal

    We’re flat out at the call centre. Monster is a frequent caller.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2297717, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    B Shaw – Since fantasy was being invoked I figured SF was allowable too!

    Speaking of which the Colin Kapp story reminded me of a short story by Arthur Porges called The Ruum. It’s a fine and terrifying little tale. And today the Ruum would be called Donald.

    The link is The Ruum appeared in the Out Of This World #1 anthology and Colin Kapp’s awesome “The Railways Up On Canis” was in OOTW #2.

  12. Snoopy
    #2297718, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    B Shaw
    #2297714, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm
    hahahhaha
    there’s no one like Grigory . . .

    Except..

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2297719, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    You first
    No.
    I asked first, and I said please.
    You my little SJW chap, are all offended by talk about fictional cruelties to a fictional lion, and therefore are not to be trusted.

  14. B Shaw
    #2297720, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    hahahahaha. . . sorry, Custard

  15. Zatara
    #2297721, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Please tell me about that time Obama was implicated in possible treason.

    Which one? Let’s go with this for now – Obama’s Iran Deal Is a Fraud on the American People

  17. B Shaw
    #2297723, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Okay, serious now.
    Kidney garnish with the mince for my birds. I’m going to give that a go.

  18. Slayer of Memes
    #2297724, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Zatara, but it’s different when they do it…

    It’s only ebil Republicans who would dare try to cosy up to foreign governments to influence events domestically, or interfere with foreign elections (cf. Obama sending activists to Australia to help in the 2013 and 2016 federal elections)….

  19. Baldrick
    #2297725, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    B Shaw
    #2297714, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm
    hahahhaha
    there’s no one like Grigory . . .

    Fuck off cockhead

  20. B Shaw
    #2297727, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Bruce of N

    I see there’s more to you than meets the eye.
    Fine and terrifying tales. okay

  21. Rabz
    #2297728, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Please tell me about that time Obama was implicated in possible treason.

    A plane load of cash to mullahs for starters.

    Swooosh!

  22. bystander
    #2297729, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    B Shaw

    #2297714, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm
    hahahhaha
    there’s no one like Grigory . . .

    Well, that’s not quite correct.

  23. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2297730, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    1/2 way through the year we got a new headmaster whos very pretty, very sheltered daughters life was ruined on day one by being allocated that desk..

    How long was it before you were able to sit down again?

  24. twostix
    #2297731, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Minuteman m0nty just couldn’t hold it in a moment longer.

    87 days and he’s already calling a decorated democrat general who served in the Obama admin a traitor and soviet spy or something dumb.

  25. B Shaw
    #2297732, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    bystander,
    surely you laugh too? no?

    As for me, I can’t look at that “dear custard’ post anymore
    it’s quite hilarious

    But . . . . tastes vary

  26. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2297733, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    B Shaw
    #2297720, posted on February 15, 2017 at 6:51 pm
    hahahahaha. . . sorry, Custard

    Just embarassing.

  28. Baldrick
    #2297736, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    B Shaw has outed itself as the next robbie mac aka Septimus aka Grigory M sock-puppet

    Sad.

  29. twostix
    #2297737, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    No wait…he’s calling the president of america a Soviet spy.

    Buy shares in tinfoil the next 8 years are going to make the Code Pink BusHitler years look sane by comparison.

  30. B Shaw
    #2297738, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    So what does the ‘J.’ stand for?
    Any clues?

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2297739, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    GM – I’m wary of such studies since they don’t extend to the other axis – how much they eat. First, my lot only supplement their diet with what I provide – the chicks often spot a worm or a grub and dive at it even when I’m there with mince. Today one of them had a chunk of lizard(?) and was cackling with excitement on the fence for about 10 minutes. Fine entertainment. Second if they eat more of it they get more dietary minerals. Then they burn off or excrete the rest.

    My lady kooka has been thriving on Coles mince for 6 years now. Her main problem has been lack of a decent nesting site until this last year. Now I have three fine young kookas to be friends with – two of whom will sit on my hand.

  32. Tintarella di Luna
    #2297741, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Wow Alex Wood has reached the goal on his goFundme page and is going to give each of the other students back their $5,000 and the money just keeps coming in . It is really amazing, $5, $10, Michael Kroger donated $1000 and quite a few donations of $1000 and$500 — people are really peeved about this injustice.

  33. Grigory M
    #2297742, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Give it a rest.

    Et tu Trolly-Fants.

  34. Nick
    #2297743, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    hahahhaha
    there’s no one like Grigory . . .

    Once you press the flush button…..

  35. Grigory M
    #2297744, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Touché aussi.

    [ Douché – if you prefer – the cap seem to fit ]

  36. B Shaw
    #2297745, posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I see the mince as a supplement too, Bruce of N.
    None of my butcherbirds will sit on my hand; I don’t expect that.

    But I don’t want to be feeding them anything that isn’t good for them.

