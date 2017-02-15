A wilderness of mirrors

I find all of this truly ominous. Start with the headlines at Drudge:

Defiant Flynn Insists He Crossed No Lines, Leakers Must Be Prosecuted…

Obama Loyalists Waged Secret Campaign to Oust…

MAG: Anonymous Spooks Engineer ‘Soft Coup’…

INTEL CHAIR: FBI Needs To Explain Recorded Calls, Leaks…

SIGINT content revealed…

KREMLIN DOWNPLAYS…

Fears Trump Assassination…

Then there’s this from Ace of Spades: “The Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo: Obama Stay-Behinds Executed the Political Hit on Michael Flynn to Preemptively Defend Their Corrupt Iran Deal”. He quotes:

Multiple sources closely involved in the situation pointed to a larger, more secretive campaign aimed at discrediting Flynn and undermining the Trump White House.

“It’s undeniable that the campaign to discredit Flynn was well underway before Inauguration Day, with a very troublesome and politicized series of leaks designed to undermine him,” said one veteran national security adviser with close ties to the White House team. “This pattern reminds me of the lead up to the Iran deal, and probably features the same cast of characters.” The Free Beacon first reported in January that, until its final days in office, the Obama administration hosted several pro-Iran voices who were critical in helping to mislead the American public about the terms of the nuclear agreement. This included a former Iranian government official and the head of the National Iranian American Council, or NIAC, which has been accused of serving as Iran’s mouthpiece in Washington, D.C. Since then, top members of the Obama administration’s national security team have launched a communications infrastructure after they left the White House, and have told reporters they are using that infrastructure to undermine Trump’s foreign policy. “It’s actually Ben Rhodes, NIAC, and the Iranian mullahs who are celebrating today,” said one veteran foreign policy insider who is close to Flynn and the White House. “They know that the number one target is Iran … [and] they all knew their little sacred agreement with Iran was going to go off the books. So they got rid of Flynn before any of the [secret] agreements even surfaced.” Flynn had been preparing to publicize many of the details about the nuclear deal that had been intentionally hidden by the Obama administration as part of its effort to garner support for the deal, these sources said.

And this by Mike Walsh via Instapundit: