Guest Post: Michael Potter Big business is bad

A standard refrain of the left is ‘big business is bad’. It pops up in many guises, and the latest is in a claim that corporate tax cuts will disproportionately benefit Australia’s largest companies. We are told the largest 15 Australian businesses will supposedly receive one third of the ‘benefit’ of a tax cut, and these top companies are unlikely to increase investment in response, particularly because these businesses are oligopolies with significant market power.
But yet again these claims don’t stand up to scrutiny. A better analysis provides significant support for the tax cut.
First, the report tells us big businesses aren’t investing. On this the report is right: overall business investment levels are plummeting, and this isn’t just because of the end of the mining boom — non-mining investment is flatlining at historically low levels.
However, this goes against the report’s conclusion, and strongly supports the case for the tax cut. Australia’s investment performance is declining relative to other rich countries, so this is likely due to a worsening in our relative competitiveness. And a prime determinant of our uncompetitiveness is our tax on investment through company tax. We once had a company tax rate around average for OECD countries, now it is well above average.
Second, contrary to the report, various studies show corporate taxes are actually more harmful, not less harmful, when businesses have more market power, and the adverse effect of the tax on wages is larger. So if Australia is dominated by oligopolies — a debatable point, but let’s concede it for the moment — this makes corporate tax cuts more urgent, not less.
Third, the supposed benefit to big business is transient and small. The report argues that the top 15 companies will capture a ‘benefit’ of $6.7 billion in 2026–27, but this is wrong. The report fails to account for the Australian imputation system which fully offsets company taxes on dividends (distributed profits). In simple terms, imputation means dividends are subject to tax at a shareholder’s personal tax rate and the company tax rate is irrelevant. Assuming big businesses continue their current dividend payout ratio of 67%, this slashes the supposed ‘benefit’ to the top 15 businesses to $2.2 billion.
And the report’s author can’t get away with ignoring imputation: the same author previously argued that analysis of company tax should incorporate imputation.
In any case, this supposed benefit is ephemeral: the tax cut is phased in so that many business assets bought at the current higher tax rate will be mostly depreciated by the time the lower tax rate is in place in 2026–27.
Finally, the increasing reliance of tax revenue on a small number of large businesses is actually exposing the government to increasing risks. For example, BHP’s tax payments plummeted by $2.2 billion over one year (2013–14 to 2014–15) with the end of the mining boom. Australia is also more exposed to the possible risk of big businesses moving offshore, something that has been happening in the US.
So if we accept (for the moment) that Australia is dominated by big business, then the case for company tax cuts is strengthened not weakened. It’s yet another failure in the left’s arguments against big business.
Michael Potter is a Research Fellow in the Economics Program at the Centre for Independent Studies and author of the CIS research report Fix it or fail: Why we must cut company tax now and the feature article The looming crisis in business investment in the Summer 2016 edition of Policy magazine.
The top marginal tax rate should be cut before the corporate tax rate. We should reduce not increase the gap between the corporate and personal tax rates. Arguments by Potter et al are sophistry. Don’t they understand dividend imputation and the incidence of tax? A corporate tax cut is only a tax cut for foreign investors.
Well that’s not right. It is a company tax cut is a tax cut on retained earnings as well. I discuss this in detail in my research report Fix it or fail: Why we must cut company tax now (linked above), see Box 1.
Both are worthwhile doing. But the only proposal on the table at the moment is a cut in company tax.
Not this rubbish again.
Both should be zero.
Only if you believe no Australians own companies or shares in companies or that there are no Australian companies.
Which is bizarre, to say the least.
The only good tax is a repealed one!
Don’t know why there is talk of cutting taxes when there is no talk of cutting expenses. When the budget is in surplus and ABC isn’t getting a $1b per year, let me know, they we can bother to talk about tax.
I have some sympathy for AI’s questioning whether the rather modest tax cuts will actually encourage large-scale investment, innovation and employment.
Australia suffers from well-known competitive disadvantages that discourage large-scale investment: third-world regulatory/government policy risk, high labour costs, restrictive work practices, complex and expensive business compliance, a trivial domestic market to develop from, remoteness from international markets and eye-watering energy prices. And then high tax rates.
Exactly as AI suggests, Australia is not a natural place to drop big licks of employment-creating capital (innovative, or not). Not unless you have a monster competitive advantage that offsets the disadvantages such as an essential product and an impenetrable domestic barrier to entry, or good title to a world class mineral/agricultural resource fixed to the land.
Given the mainly self-inflicted shit-list noted above, I doubt that fiddling with the corporate tax rate is going to deliver us a Top- 15-scale, employment-rich, high-tech widget-manufacturing industry, exporting to markets around the world.
There is ZERO political push for deregulation of anything.
The liberal government *barely* stops market crushing regulation (example: The Road Safety Remuneration Tribunal).
If they can only sometimes stop new bodies from crushing the market, how can we expect them to roll back long established rent seekers both inside and outside of government?
I don’t agree Michael Potter. Retained earnings ultimately become dividends and hence taxed at the marginal tax rate. There is no doubt that a cut in the corporate tax rate benefits principally foreign investors – Peter Costello and the Treasury knew this back when I worked there. But Treasury is a pale imitation of its glory years and they now promote a myth that there are major economic gains from cutting the corporate tax rate. No, no a thousand times no. Cutting the top marginal tax rate has much larger benefits to the Australian economy. For a given $X cost to revenue, a cut in the marginal tax rate delivers more bang for the buck. This is not to say that corporate tax rates should not ultimately be cut. But in today’s climate of a large budget deficit, the focus should be on personal income tax rates.
It is exactly the same as tariff reductions. The marginal excess burden increases with the rate – hence the largest gains go to the reduction of the highest marginal tax rates.
The left are keen to state ad-nauseum that corporate tax cuts largely go to “the top end of town”. Given large corporations in Australia are now dominantly owned by local instos and superfunds this is rubbish, as the dominant beneficiaries of those investments are of course working people and their retirement incomes. Sure there is off-shore leakage, but hey, we also invest in off-shore companies and we benefit from their lower company tax rates already.
The CIS should present some analysis of ultimate ownership distribution to put some sense back in the debate.
Waz, some analysis of ultimate ownership distribution . . sense . . in the debate.
Yes.
But it’s: ad nauseam
okay?
Please. It’s needles to my eyes when people do the wrong thing with Latin.
add norzeum looks better. Geologists are not well known for their spelling ability!
🙂 Well, you’ve got broad shoulders.
You could always go with “vomitabo”.
I’m no leftist yet it is easy to show that the benefits of a corporate tax cut go to foreigners. How stupid do you have to be to not understand this?
Foreign investor X, no dividend imputation, receives the dividend from the Australian company and franking credits have no value. Hence reducing the corporate tax rate benefits the foreign investor – other things being equal the lower corporate tax rate means higher dividends.
But the case for the domestic investor is quite different. For the sake of simplicity assume the top marginal tax rate is 50% and the the corporate tax rate (ex ante) 30%. An investor on the top marginal tax rate gets a franking credit of 30% and ends up paying tax on the dividends of 20%.
Now the corporate tax rate is 25%. The same top marginal tax rate payer now pays tax on dividends of 25%.
The domestic resident on a zero marginal tax rate would get a rebate of 30% before the corporate tax rate and 25% after the tax rate.
So if 95% of the ownership of the companies is domestic, the net tax payable by individuals shifts only because the company pays less tax but the individuals more tax. It is only the foreigners who actually benefit. As for Potter’s sophistry about retained earnings – that is the same as higher debt leading to higher taxes – it is like Ricardian equivalence.
So in respect of domestic investors there is no revenue impact from the tax cut, but there is for foreign investors. Hence a corporate tax cut is ENTIRELY a tax cut for foreigners.
I want lower taxes for Australian citizens. The only way to achieve this is through a cut in income tax – especially the top marginal tax rate. That would lead to increased economic activity.
So those who want a corporate tax cut in preference to an income tax cut want to look after foreign investors at the expense of Australian taxpayers. They are traitors and should be deported.
I do wish that people would worry less about taxing and more about markets. The obvious problem in the larger corporate situations is consolidation. It’s the reason today that investment bankers have cult status. Our boards and managements have been “growing” for decades by reducing competition through merger rather than pursuing opportunity. I reckon that’s why they fail overseas. (Banks, BHP’s six most recent major forays, Rio’s Alcan debacle, Woolworths, etc) Even the wood duck as the ACCC has finally noticed that our markets are not robust.
Strong competition has proven time again to be the best way to improve citizen’s overall welfare. Just look at what it has done to cars since we dumped protection. A way better benefit that a marginal tax cut.
A non-marginal, meaningful tax cut could entice more foreign comp. and unlock domestic equity as well…
Malcolm – Treasury’s modelling assumes, as you do, that the entire effect of a company tax cut is on foreigners alone. And yet making this assumption, they find that the tax is still the most inefficient federal tax. More inefficient than personal tax by a considerable margin. It is much more complicated than just comparing tax rates.
Here it is: http://www.treasury.gov.au/PublicationsAndMedia/Publications/2015/working-paper-2015-01
I argue that Treasury’s modelling underestimates the benefit of corporate tax cuts because of retained earnings. It probably underestimates the benefit of cutting the top marginal rate, but you’ll have to do better than argument by assertion to show that company tax is less inefficient than the top marginal tax rate.