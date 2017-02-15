Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
37 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

  2. Roger
    #2297761, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    The old one still had life in it.

  3. John64
    #2297762, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    The patient has a pulse ………….

  6. Roger
    #2297765, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    No representation without taxation!

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2297767, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Second? Podium?

  10. Roger
    #2297769, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Well, it was nice to have the place to myself for a minute or two.

  13. Motelier
    #2297772, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Hmmmmm, I made the top ten.

    ((((HUGS))))

  14. Roger
    #2297773, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    The old guard is really gunning for Trump.

  15. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2297774, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    First eleven ! Never been so close to the leadership ! Like WOW !

  16. H B Bear
    #2297776, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    “Yuri did you get that?”

  17. calli
    #2297779, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    How’s the little newbie going, Mote?

  18. Beertruk
    #2297784, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Now calling number 18.

  19. Rabz
    #2297785, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    So has the ALPBC issued a grovelling apology to moozleys yet?

  20. Gab
    #2297787, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    The Poisoned Water Holes Story of Blacks Being Poisoned Untrue
    (By George Gow)

    We publish the following article received from Mr. George Gow, of Griffith, relating to a story that the Poisoned Waterholes received the name as a result of a tragedy caused by early landholders poisoning the water because the blacks were molesting their cattle.

    The late Messrs. Henry and W. Rogers, who formerly owned Brewarrena Station, and who would be children at the time of the alleged tragedy, many years ago informed us that the story was untrue, and that the Poisoned Waterholes derived their name through a drover’s dogs being poisoned at the site by poison laid for dingoes, which were exceedingly troublesome at the time.

    Mr. Gow’s article reads:

    ‘In two recent publications I have seen reference to the alleged tragedy of native blacks being poisoned by the early settlers at what is known as the Poisoned Waterholes, on the Wagga road, a few miles from Narrandera. I have been in the Narrandera district for some 57 years and know some of the early settlers [of Narrandera] of about 100 years ago, none of whom gave credence to such statements.

    However, of late years the story has grown in intensity and if not contradicted will go down in history as a hideous fact.

    ‘The Poisoned Waterholes were located on the original Buckingbong Station. Mr. John Bean, late rabbit inspector, born in Narrandera 84 years ago, commenced work on the station at the age of 16, and at the age of 21 had become sheep overseer, a position he occupied for many years. He says the poisoning of native blacks there is not only a tale, but is untrue.

    ‘In the early days dingoes used to come in from further out for water towards the river and they naturally drank there. Advantage was taken of this fact to distribute poisoned baits for them there, which first suggested the name.

    ‘A very ancient cattle drover, whose name I unfortunately cannot recall now, suggested another explanation. He told me of a poisonous weed which grew around the water holes after a drought. This drover camped by the holes after the first rain, and had the misfortune to lose a number of his herd through this weed being indigestible or poisonous to very poor stock eating it at a certain period. ‘

    ‘The late Mr. G. F. Sugden, whose reminiscences ‘Early Days in the Riverina, were published by his son Joah, knew nothing of the massacre of blacks. Mr. Joah Sugden, who, like myself, is now over eighty and had many times discussed the early days with his father, whose experiences go back to 100 years in the Riverina, would certainly have known of such happenings if they had occurred, and been true.

    ‘Some 57 years ago I frequently saw an ancient black from Narrandera known as Mickey. He used to interest me with tales of his youth and of the blacks when he was a boy. He never mentioned any poisoning of his tribe to me, nor did I ask him, as I had not heard of such tales myself at that particular time. He told me many interesting things of his youth, if alive now I’d think Mickey would be in age nothing under 120 years.

    ‘In the early days people heard little outside news. Mails and papers were few and far between. They were more receptive to local happenings, and if such events had occurred they would have been discussed then. So called ‘mulga’ historians, who have no connection with the very early days, spin the most blood-curdling tales and add to them as they go along to make them more interesting. They usually commence by saying ‘They say,’ or ‘Have you heard?’, etc., etc. It is well to take no notice of such tales.

    ‘Perhaps the person most responsible for the wild tales of alleged atrocities against the blacks is a lady, Dame Mary Gilmore. About 1870 my father-in-law, the late David Hannah, senr., purchased Cowabec Station, some 30 miles from Narrandera towards Coolamon. At that period Dame Mary’s father was employed at Cowabee Station. She, born in 1864, would then be a child of six years of age, hardly old enough to remember the happenings which she infers took place in her time. Some years ago she wrote an article to the ‘Sydney Morning Herald,’ giving particulars of the poisoning of the blacks at the Poisoned Waterholes, inferring that the waterholes themselves were poisoned.

    She spoke of a magisterial inquiry at which it was revealed that the waterholes had been poisoned for the purpose of destroying blacks, and alleged that the magistrate ordered that the holes be filled in up to a height of 12 feet above the surface. According to the article Dame Mary’s uncle took the contract to do this.

    However, the holes are still in existence, and have never been interfered with. How does Dame Mary explain this fact; it seems to be utter rubbish.

    ‘In a recent article in a Sydney journal Dame Mary Gilmore recalls the wholesale massacre of Riverina blacks by driving them into the river and drowning them! Just fancy trying to drown a river black by driving him into the water. My sister-in-law (Mrs. J. Heath, of Sydney), who is about the same age as Dame Mary, was at Cowabee in those days and does not recollect any such happenings. I would be glad to know of any one else who does.

    ‘An extract from Dame Mary’s recent article reads:

    ‘Blacks were massacred wholesale in the Riverina district. Tribes were often told to congregate on the bank of a river’ (I presume the Murrumbidges. — J.G.) ‘to receive presents and blankets. Instead they were hounded into the river and drowned.’ In one of her reminiscences she writes, ‘Shooting children was considered a waste of ammunition. They were just as effectively killed by a quick blow on the head with a stirrup iron.’

    If such stories spread, our early ancestors might not be very popular. It would be bad enough, even if they were true.

    It is up to the council of the Yanko Shire to change the names of those historical water holes. I appeal to the people of Narrandera and the Yanko Shire generally to help refute those tales. I am becoming too old to do much myself, having had one eye removed recently, with only half the sight left in the remaining eye. Although I live at Griffith I still feel that Narrandera is my home town, and I love the old place.

    “In my station days I had many good men from there in my employment, some of them the best station hands I ever saw. I hate to see the old Narrandera district slandered and would welcome any help to keep its name clean. My only son is buried there, and I, too, would like to rest in the same place, if possible, at the end of my life, which cannot be many years distant.”

    (Some years ago the Municipal Council suggested to the Yanko Shire Council that the name of the Poisioned Waterholes be altered, but the suggestion was rejected. – Ed. “N.A.” )

    Narrandera Argus and Riverina Advertiser, Mon 5 Feb 1951 (Page 2).

    http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/101627500

  22. Beertruk
    #2297790, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    calli
    #2297779, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Put up a link to a t-shirt in that last thread? Calli. Did you see it?

  23. Jessie
    #2297791, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    In Brisbane visiting friends.

    Had a luncheon date, and this restaurant, run by a couple of Venetian fellas, is the best, the very best restaurant I have dined at.
    Food: Superb
    Wine BYO (Tasmanian Riesling)
    Service: Impeccable

    Viale Canova

    Entrée (shared): Frittura di calamari, gamberoni, filetti di merlano, zucchine e salsa rosa

    Mains: (Entrée size) : Risotto del Giorno (Scampi and Rose Petals)
    Pasta del giorno (SandCrab and ?)
    Rucola, Parmesan, pinoli e pera

  24. srr
    #2297794, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Lo-Ping [email protected] 1h1 hour ago

    They’re becoming unhinged.

    Well…MORE unhinged, at least.

    https://twitter.com/GamingAndPandas/status/831780065021194240

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2297795, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    I claim this forum on behalf of the first peoples.
    Here … have a blanket and a cup of billabong water.

  26. calli
    #2297796, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Sorry Beertruk, I did see it. Love it. 😀 My favourite episode.

    These threads run like quicksilver! And fine hosiery.

  27. Tom
    #2297797, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    No representation without taxation!

    An inviolable condition of being a leftoid is that you are a net tax parasite — a thief — who sponges off his fellow man.

  28. Snoopy
    #2297798, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    The WA PHON / Libs preference deal is giving ABC 7.30 a touch of the vapours.

  29. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2297802, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    If we’re going to have daily open freds, perhaps they can be programmed to open at 4:00 AM. After all, the Cat day really starts when Tom posts Leak.

    Anyone who wants to see the late-night stoush merely has to find the old fred in the history. Calli won’t have nearly so much work to do!

  30. Rabz
    #2297803, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Had a luncheon date, and this restaurant, run by a couple of Venetian fellas, is the best, the very best restaurant I have dined at.
    Food: Superb
    Service: Impeccable

    Good ol’ Italianos – constitutional recognition beckons, I tellsa ya.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2297804, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I claim this forum on behalf of the first peoples.
    Here … have a blanket and a cup of billabong water.

    I claim this thread in the name of the early settlers.

    Cop a spear in the back, have your name spelt wrong on the memorial tablet, and have Bill Shorten tell lies about you a hundred and fifty years alter.

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2297805, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Fun video from Egyptian television.

    The Religion Of Peace (Blazing Cat Fur)

    Egyptian talk show debate between Sunni and Shia spokesmen goes typically batshit crazy.

    We have nothing like that here, although with a little more energy Ms Abdel-Magied and Ms Lambie could probably do a quite entertaining version of it. No chairs though ladies, please.

  33. Rabz
    #2297806, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    FFS, google translate is a joke. No wonder certain dingbats here use it so frequently.

  34. testpattern
    #2297807, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Ahok just ahead with 42% in the jakarta gubernatorial election according to quickcount, but won’t get a majority and will be forced into a runoff with the second placer, Prabowo’s candidate.

  35. Nick
    #2297809, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    have a blanket and a cup of billabong water.

    Qantas should have a special blanket and drink service for Australia Day.

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #2297812, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Rabz
    #2297806, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:44 pm
    FFS, google translate is a joke. No wonder certain dingbats here use it so frequently.

    Fiffle, goggle template is a jerk. New winter cretin king bat hear you sit so free queen lee.
    ..
    Seems fine to me.

  37. Ubique
    #2297814, posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Turnbull has done nothing to introduce a floor on GST refunds to the States, as last year he promised Colin Barnett he would. Time for WA to secede.

