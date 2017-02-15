Liberty Quote
The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.— Will Rogers
Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
LOL. I can’t imagine that his recent Barnaby Rubble and canine induced marital difficulties would be helping either.
Because it would unfairly favour the rich – (cleaners, process workers, admin assistants) people who work and earn an income, and who underwrite everything else such as the welfare moochers.
But, of course, we must be required, nay, obliged to understand a relationship between two men or two women as a marital relationship. That is the whole point of this movement. It is why they so quickly jettisoned civil relationships having only just argued that this was all they wanted. Sadly, however, such a relationship can never be marital in any meaningful sense. It is simply impossible and the claim that it can be is both absurd and an affront.
Rudiau at 0823
Seems like we can look forward to more from Wikileaks very soon.
That’s how it should work, but instead the government hands out more of our money.
Des D. Maybe in the interim between being a single mother and finding a consort, Mizz Cody self-identified as recreationally transgender.** It is after all, the diverse Canberra City Council that now employs her.
**Borrowed from Tim the househusband in Private Eye.
This may have become lost on the end of the last OF so I am taking the liberty of putting it up again, by way of explanation for any extremely singular and repetitive responses that I might make on this thread or others in the future, entirely and only with regard to one person’s commenting about me:
Johanna is a troll. Sat in Hairy’s outer office this afternoon and saw him in his most assertive and stern mode. Gravitas personified. Underlings scattered as soon as they were able. He is right. Fire her. My only response to her in future here is to remind her that she is a failed dominatrix and fired troll. That others may think differently is their business not mine. She likely is not trolling them but she is certainly trolling me. My response will not change. Enough is enough. It is Sinc’s blog and of course she is welcome here. He has told me himself that I am.
Thanks for that Tel. I am sad to say I watched it starts to finish, and now even more sadly for me, I will be watching more of young Colin’s stuff.
The more expensive the better. Ideally, it will cause women to stop having pretend ‘careers’ and concentrate on looking after their own children.
Of course, the notion that mothers should stay home to look after their children, and that such an arrangement is also demonstrably better for the children, is anathema to the political-media class, whether Labor, Liberal or Green. The family must be sacrificed to the Economy.
Sod it!
The moderators on Blair’s seem particularly capricious.
Does anyone else who posts there find that their posts more often than not consigned to electronic oblivion?
Here is The Project’s take on the Darwin raids screened last night in the lead-up to this Sundays commemoration.
There is an interesting bit about the salvage of many harbour wrecks after the war, ironically by a Japanese company. Skim over the bits with Top Ender rabbiting on.
Furze is what Dilbert would have come out like… if Dilbert started his career as a plumber.
“It is after all, the diverse Canberra City Council that now employs her.”
GM, as you will see from the link:
http://www.parliament.act.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0008/1029428/Members-Brochure-Ninth-Assembly-2016.pdf
our allegedly ‘diverse’ – and certainly top-heavy and cumbersome – ‘Legislative Assembly’ is almost entirely whiteys.
The only two ‘Persons of Colour’ are Liberals.
South 32, the bhp spinoff going great guns.
Do deeply regret passing up the chance to pick them up for cents in the dollar not long ago.
In was told by a bloke that did a few meetings/drinks with some South 32 crew that they were highly motivated to stick it up bhp by showing what could be done with the south 32 operation once the cold, dead, Stalinist, querty, virtue signalling operating culture of bhp was thrown away.
The big free stimulus to the australian economy would be the destruction of the top level of bhp management and the freeing of its operations into a swarm of smaller, non-Stalinist companies.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170216/pdf/43g1cpwwtp1ybb.pdf
Except you retold a different story to WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED.
Hey! It’s on trove!
BOOM
Excellent work. Correct too. There is no way the US could do another Manhattan Project right now.
Keep it coming, Donny.
Actually this idea damages the economy. Paying people to have jobs they cannot afford doesn’t work singularly or in aggregate.
From the Oz. Nick Xenophon, representing a mendicant State has such a simple remedy doesn’t he?
LDP Manhattan Project was leaked to Stalin.
America just should avoid secrecy, they’re no good at it.
You are putting up some nice music lately, Grigs. ‘Going Home’.
You have to know where you have come from to see where you are going.
Architect of the NDIS says current debate about funding is hurting disabled people.
From Islam to NDIS, people with vested interests wish to shut down debate on account of hurt feelings.
Nearly every single societal problem is caused by exorbitant income tax rates and stupid government policies.
The only reason most married sheilas work is that they are forced to because the government steals so much of their husbands money and the state governments refusal to address housing supply issues.
IT is right.
We have an insane system where housing is pretty much unaffordable to single income families due to tax but then we have to subsidise people into work they couldn’t normally afford to make mortgage payments viable.
This is true unsustainability. This is the road to perdition.
dot,
just watched a doco on youtube called B29 “Stealing the Superfortress”. The fact that russians kept 3 that landed after being damaged , did not seem to be a problem until 1947 when all of a sudden there was an “oh shit” moment when the rivet for rivet copies , the TU4, was flown in the victory parade for the first time. It was a huge technological leap for the USSR
What IT said.
That is a great documentary. I watched it a couple of weeks ago.
Sinistra delenda est