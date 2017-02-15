Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

279 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

1 2
  1. Rabz
    #2298103, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Depp is also having troubles financially. His ex-business managers (who he’s suing for financial misconduct), are countersuing him and according to the countersuit, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has allegedly spent $75 million on homes. In papers obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, it’s also been revealed his former managers’ attorney, Michael Kump, claims, “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

    LOL. I can’t imagine that his recent Barnaby Rubble and canine induced marital difficulties would be helping either.

  2. Tom
    #2298104, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Aetna Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini escalated his criticism of the Affordable Care Act, saying Obamacare’s markets are nearing failure as premiums climb and healthier individuals drop out.

    It is in a death spiral,” Bertolini said in a video interview with the Wall Street Journal that aired Wednesday on the newspaper’s website. He predicted that more insurers will drop out of the market for 2018, following Humana Inc.’s decision to quit Obamacare entirely for next year.

  3. Mother Lode
    #2298107, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I can’t understand why they don’t make food and water tax deductible.

    Because it would unfairly favour the rich – (cleaners, process workers, admin assistants) people who work and earn an income, and who underwrite everything else such as the welfare moochers.

  4. dover_beach
    #2298108, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Civil celebrants would be required to marry any couples that are legally allowed. Ministers of religion would retain their current right to refuse weddings on grounds of sex, sexuality and family status. The committee recommended removing the ability to reject same-sex weddings on the basis of “conscientious objection”, noting it was “unprecedented” to allow the concept to justify discrimination against a class of people.

    But, of course, we must be required, nay, obliged to understand a relationship between two men or two women as a marital relationship. That is the whole point of this movement. It is why they so quickly jettisoned civil relationships having only just argued that this was all they wanted. Sadly, however, such a relationship can never be marital in any meaningful sense. It is simply impossible and the claim that it can be is both absurd and an affront.

  5. Boambee John
    #2298109, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Rudiau at 0823

    Seems like we can look forward to more from Wikileaks very soon.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2298110, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    The more expensive the better. Ideally, it will cause women to stop having pretend ‘careers’ and concentrate on looking after their own children.

    That’s how it should work, but instead the government hands out more of our money.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2298111, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Des D. Maybe in the interim between being a single mother and finding a consort, Mizz Cody self-identified as recreationally transgender.** It is after all, the diverse Canberra City Council that now employs her.
    **Borrowed from Tim the househusband in Private Eye.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298112, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

    This may have become lost on the end of the last OF so I am taking the liberty of putting it up again, by way of explanation for any extremely singular and repetitive responses that I might make on this thread or others in the future, entirely and only with regard to one person’s commenting about me:

    Johanna is a troll. Sat in Hairy’s outer office this afternoon and saw him in his most assertive and stern mode. Gravitas personified. Underlings scattered as soon as they were able. He is right. Fire her. My only response to her in future here is to remind her that she is a failed dominatrix and fired troll. That others may think differently is their business not mine. She likely is not trolling them but she is certainly trolling me. My response will not change. Enough is enough. It is Sinc’s blog and of course she is welcome here. He has told me himself that I am.

  9. Top Ender
    #2298113, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Thanks for that Tel. I am sad to say I watched it starts to finish, and now even more sadly for me, I will be watching more of young Colin’s stuff.

  10. Roger
    #2298114, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    The more expensive the better. Ideally, it will cause women to stop having pretend ‘careers’ and concentrate on looking after their own children.

    Of course, the notion that mothers should stay home to look after their children, and that such an arrangement is also demonstrably better for the children, is anathema to the political-media class, whether Labor, Liberal or Green. The family must be sacrificed to the Economy.

  11. Mother Lode
    #2298115, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Sod it!

    The moderators on Blair’s seem particularly capricious.

    Does anyone else who posts there find that their posts more often than not consigned to electronic oblivion?

  12. Top Ender
    #2298116, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Here is The Project’s take on the Darwin raids screened last night in the lead-up to this Sundays commemoration.

    There is an interesting bit about the salvage of many harbour wrecks after the war, ironically by a Japanese company. Skim over the bits with Top Ender rabbiting on.

  13. Tel
    #2298119, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I will be watching more of young Colin’s stuff.

    Furze is what Dilbert would have come out like… if Dilbert started his career as a plumber.

  14. Des Deskperson
    #2298124, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

    “It is after all, the diverse Canberra City Council that now employs her.”

    GM, as you will see from the link:

    http://www.parliament.act.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0008/1029428/Members-Brochure-Ninth-Assembly-2016.pdf

    our allegedly ‘diverse’ – and certainly top-heavy and cumbersome – ‘Legislative Assembly’ is almost entirely whiteys.

    The only two ‘Persons of Colour’ are Liberals.

  15. john constantine
    #2298125, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:45 am

    South 32, the bhp spinoff going great guns.

    Do deeply regret passing up the chance to pick them up for cents in the dollar not long ago.

    In was told by a bloke that did a few meetings/drinks with some South 32 crew that they were highly motivated to stick it up bhp by showing what could be done with the south 32 operation once the cold, dead, Stalinist, querty, virtue signalling operating culture of bhp was thrown away.

    The big free stimulus to the australian economy would be the destruction of the top level of bhp management and the freeing of its operations into a swarm of smaller, non-Stalinist companies.

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170216/pdf/43g1cpwwtp1ybb.pdf

  16. .
    #2298126, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:46 am

    testpattern
    #2298004, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:24 am
    Common knowledge boys, surprised you don’t know. Links at trove, conspiracy trial.

    Except you retold a different story to WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED.

    Hey! It’s on trove!

  17. .
    #2298128, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:47 am

    More
    Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?

    BOOM

    Donald J. TrumpVerified account
    [email protected]

    Follow
    More
    The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American!

    Excellent work. Correct too. There is no way the US could do another Manhattan Project right now.

    Keep it coming, Donny.

  18. .
    #2298131, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Of course, the notion that mothers should stay home to look after their children, and that such an arrangement is also demonstrably better for the children, is anathema to the political-media class, whether Labor, Liberal or Green. The family must be sacrificed to the Economy.

    Actually this idea damages the economy. Paying people to have jobs they cannot afford doesn’t work singularly or in aggregate.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2298133, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Senate powerbroker Nick ­Xenophon’s call for a lift in the Medicare levy to fill the $7 billion unfunded gap in the National Disability Insurance Scheme would cost families up to $2600 a year in extra taxes.

    Modelling commissioned by The Australian yesterday revealed that even a 1 percentage point hike in the 2 per cent levy would cost average families more than the proposed cuts to family supplements that Senator Xenophon cited as his reason for rejecting the government’s now doomed childcare package.

    With Scott Morrison still holding out the spectre of tax increases to fund the NDIS shortfall, a bitter dispute has erupted over how the government will plug the $13bn in further spending cuts blocked in the Senate.

    Bill Shorten yesterday refused to rule out an increase in the Medicare levy as Liberal frontbencher Craig Laundy said the government would never accept it. Nor would the government break a promise to end the temporary budget repair levy imposed on high-income earners which is due to expire in June, Mr Laundy said.

    From the Oz. Nick Xenophon, representing a mendicant State has such a simple remedy doesn’t he?

  20. stackja
    #2298136, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:54 am

    LDP Manhattan Project was leaked to Stalin.

  21. .
    #2298139, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:57 am

    America just should avoid secrecy, they’re no good at it.

  22. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298141, posted on February 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

    You are putting up some nice music lately, Grigs. ‘Going Home’.

    You have to know where you have come from to see where you are going.

  23. Roger
    #2298145, posted on February 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Architect of the NDIS says current debate about funding is hurting disabled people.

    From Islam to NDIS, people with vested interests wish to shut down debate on account of hurt feelings.

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #2298146, posted on February 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Of course, the notion that mothers should stay home to look after their children, and that such an arrangement is also demonstrably better for the children, is anathema to the political-media class, whether Labor, Liberal or Green. The family must be sacrificed to the Economy.

    Nearly every single societal problem is caused by exorbitant income tax rates and stupid government policies.

    The only reason most married sheilas work is that they are forced to because the government steals so much of their husbands money and the state governments refusal to address housing supply issues.

  25. .
    #2298149, posted on February 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

    IT is right.

    We have an insane system where housing is pretty much unaffordable to single income families due to tax but then we have to subsidise people into work they couldn’t normally afford to make mortgage payments viable.

    This is true unsustainability. This is the road to perdition.

  26. Diogenes
    #2298150, posted on February 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

    dot,
    just watched a doco on youtube called B29 “Stealing the Superfortress”. The fact that russians kept 3 that landed after being damaged , did not seem to be a problem until 1947 when all of a sudden there was an “oh shit” moment when the rivet for rivet copies , the TU4, was flown in the victory parade for the first time. It was a huge technological leap for the USSR

  28. .
    #2298152, posted on February 16, 2017 at 10:06 am

    That is a great documentary. I watched it a couple of weeks ago.

  29. Rococo Liberal
    #2298154, posted on February 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Sinistra delenda est

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *