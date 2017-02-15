Liberty Quote
As a method of economic analysis econometrics is a childish play with figures that does not contribute anything to the elucidation of the problems of economic reality.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
554 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
Philippa, Garrett was a multimillionaire long before he got into Parliament. It may be that other members of the band are not doing so well.
I knew him for several years before he became an MP. Not going to invade his family’s privacy with details, but let’s just say that money hasn’t been a problem for at least 30 years.
My favourite story about him is when he was booked to launch a new cycle path, to reduce CO2 emissions and all that. Sure enough, he wobbled up on a bicycle amid applause and TV coverage.
What they didn’t know was that he and his bike had been dropped off around the corner by wife Doris in her maroon BMW. I know, I was there.
Gee whillikers, egg_ – you done did it again – put together a whole sentence-like bundle of incomphensible brick-chewing.
Damn, I’m not leaving this behind on the page turn:
Best disco song ever.
A place for pretentious, horny late -teenagers, who saw John Travolta in the film, to attempt to seduce other late – teenagers, to the sound of meaningless songs sung in very high voices.
The ABC kept puffing him up hoping he’d get in and make all their dreams on global warming, mandatory detention and SSM come true.
Only a fool would have believed in him.
Apologies for the duplication, but this needs more exposure on the open thread.
Trump will die in jail
I suspect something will give within days. The gloves are off, triggered apparently by Trump’s accusation of criminality by the CIA.
Government loves efficient patientless hospitals!
Sort of like ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ but a bit creepy.
Might put you off cats for a while?
IT,
The Nuclear Politeness and Civility Mechanism.
It works!
Only to a [email protected] halfwit.
How’s the Regional bedpan count?
Can m0nty set a new rake intimacy award in that time?
Trump is just facing the usual resistance.
Trump has small nimble hands. He’ll be fine. He’ll put his weight and rank into their soft spots.
Even Chris Bowen publicly says he’s the ALP’s best ally.
and from lotocoti’s link:
So we are to believe that front-and-centre after the terrible earthquake in Nepal were crack airborne teams of PP abortionists – because absent shelter, water, food and infrastructure – the poor Nepalese would join any queue forming hoping it is relief – and then – kaboom ?
Really ?
And has anyone in government independently verified the vast claims made for the output of the various Democrat-linked fronts like the Clinton Foundation and PP that Julie has been shovelling millions of borrowed dollars at ?
Best case prediction – we will know it is doom for the Turnbull United Party when Julie leaves politics to parachute in to some UN or NGO position – in gratitude for the money she showered on them and left us with the bill for.
Worst case prediction includes the above AND occasional visits to check on numbered bank accounts in discrete jurisdictions.
No he’s not. This is something far more sinister.
Fake news circa 1975.
This notice of a two-day conference for ‘life experts’ just arrived in my E-mail.
Office for the Ageing is seeking people aged 50 and beyond to help us find ways to increase the number of older people visiting parks, to support active and healthy ageing.
D3 Digital Challenge #5 – People, parks & wellbeing is aimed at getting SA’s best and brightest start-up businesses and creative people to develop digital solutions that encourage more older people to connect with nature.
…
D3 Challenge #5 – People, parks & wellbeing: Innovation in Ageing is a joint initiative of the Office for the Ageing, Office for ICT & Digital Transformation, SA Health and the Department of Environment, Water and Natural Resources.
I wish the SA Government would run a two-day conference involving four govt departments to solve our energy problems instead.
Look Grigsie I understand.
IT broke you.
I too have been broken and had to put myself back together, many, many times.
But you don’t have to be such a Numpty Dumpty about it.
Talk a walk by the lake or something in the sunshine.
In my list of endlessly absorbing topics about Me! I did forget this book which has been promoted for years, but never quite gets finished.
Person at party: Hi, I’m Lizzie.
Other person at party: Hi Lizzie, what are you up to?
Lizzie: (Looks downwards and pretends to blush) – well actually, I’m writing a book.
OPPAT: Wow, that’s amazing.
Good grief.
Have to agree.
Oh, isn’t this tweet fascinating. How they can map your psyche, activity and geolocation, and even whether or not you are tired.
Algorithmically extrapolated psychoanalysis.
Boy Wonder knows all there is to know about working with toxic, unpopular PMs.
The best thing he can do is expose the cockroaches to the daylight.
Dan Mitchell on diminishing economic liberty in the US.
Lets hope and pray that Trump can get on with some serious deregulation.
Nah – nothing like WTWTA – and Monsters Inc is definitely not creepy (Randall is funny-scary – sort of)
Wouldn’t think so – Kitty (aka Sully) is a big lovable bear.
Trump reminds me of Lincoln. Lincoln faced the his cabinet, Dems and generals.
Ahahahahahahahaha
I love that he’s married to someone called Doris. My dad is as well. But she doesn’t have a maroon BMW. She has too much taste for that.
Hopefully he is able to make their strength their weakness as he did with Hillary.
That the intelligence community has settled down with established procedures that permit quick responses to all the usual stimuli, but which has allowed their capacity for dealing with new situations to atrophy.
Hillary’s team were caught flat-footed by Trump time and time again.
He should announce an investigation and, at the same time, offer inducements for people who blow the whistle – confidentiality guaranteed (so no one need ever know). I doubt there is an awful lot of personal loyalty there.
And if and when they get Obama – they should flay his yammering carcass and turn it into a rug in the garage.
Agreed, IT. My links suggest that the CIA is meeting now about what to do with the Trump situation.
There is nothing normal about this. Will he survive a week from today without bringing down someone big first?
Ahh, Tom Switzer’s old friend – the World’s Second Greatest Treasurer (no trade mark) and the man who could surely balance the budget and lead us all back into economic sensibility.
(Suffer in yer jocks, Tom. I am going to bring this up at every opportunity for the rest of your life. Just ask Doomlord if you don’t believe me.)
Remember that awesome thing Kerry Packer said about taxation?
Well now you can wear it!
Dot;
Interesting that they give tonne equivalents, but not how much ppm the CO2 would go up by.
Uh huh. So it would require 200 Trillion metric tonnes of O2 to turn it into CO2.
So we can look forward to a civil war, the suspension of habeus corpus and him dying at the hands of the left.
Good times!
I must say, many comments on the Cat now go straight over my head.
I guess that happens if you don’t pay enough attention.
I really did.
Top Ender;
It will only heal over when the Japanese give an apology that is acceptable to their victims.
A mealy mouthed “I’m sorry if you were offended, but…” apology doesn’t cut it.
Just be careful extricating your dick from the Dyson. And remember –
Sir Reg Ansett’s comment about the “old boilers” who were stewardesses on his airline, caused an onslaught of SJW rage.
He was right, of course, the union protected airline staff were reminiscent of warders in a 1950s Eastern European prison.
One reason why Virgin took off was that they hired staff who were pleasant and friendly, and quite often comely as well.
The post over at Ace re Sally Kohn’s tweet is hilarious. Cheddarface hit it out of the park.
Must not laugh.
Monitors are roaming.
————————–
I agree with all of that, Mother Lode. It’s to be hoped he ‘makes their strength their weakness’.
I think this article from the SMH is the back story to the planned parenthood thing. Apologies if it’s been posted earlier. Apparently Trump’s aid policies are an attack on women everywhere. Who knew? It takes an Australian labor senator (Lisa Singh) to tell us. And Bishop went along with it.
Dems are not being civil in their war. Habeus corpus only works in a civil society. Lincoln was not security conscious. Booth today would not get in the theatre.
My compliments, Mr Rusty, and thank you. I’ll buy one for the young lady (five children by three fathers) who believes I should pay more tax, so she and her children “don’t have to do it so hard.”
Society is more divided now than at any time since the Civil War
Wait until the weather warms up and people don’t have to shovel their front steps to get out to riot.
My first half dozen ore more flights were with Ansett – between Sydney and Canberra, and Sydney and Coolangatta. I found them to be perfectly fine.
I have to agree with IT.
Cross your fingers that DJT remains safe and that he applies more than a can or two of Baygon to the DC seditionists.
Chanting from the public gallery but Madame Skeletor continues undeterred.
You are really awful at this stuff Grig, but I’m going to let it slide because you apologised so fulsomely.
Thanks mate.
No dissing Doris, Philippa. She’s German by origin, moderately smart, absolutely beautiful, and a very nice person.
She put up with a lot of crap when he was in the music biz, and he’s bloody lucky to have her.
That is so Freudian.
No shortage of “old boilers” still, but not so rude to travelling staff as they once were.
An earlier ‘crisis’.
Followed by: