Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

554 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

1 2 3
  1. johanna
    #2298451, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    #2298402, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Midnight Oil set to announce national tour …

    Gosh, they must be broke. I suppose a parliamentary pension only stretches so far.

    Philippa, Garrett was a multimillionaire long before he got into Parliament. It may be that other members of the band are not doing so well.

    I knew him for several years before he became an MP. Not going to invade his family’s privacy with details, but let’s just say that money hasn’t been a problem for at least 30 years.

    My favourite story about him is when he was booked to launch a new cycle path, to reduce CO2 emissions and all that. Sure enough, he wobbled up on a bicycle amid applause and TV coverage.

    What they didn’t know was that he and his bike had been dropped off around the corner by wife Doris in her maroon BMW. I know, I was there.

  2. Grigory M
    #2298452, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Wait til Automation hits the mines big time – Heaven help your lot if the Hospitals shrink along with the population.

    Gee whillikers, egg_ – you done did it again – put together a whole sentence-like bundle of incomphensible brick-chewing.

  3. Baldrick
    #2298454, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Damn, I’m not leaving this behind on the page turn:

    Grigory M
    #2211079, posted on November 17, 2016 at 6:03 pm
    Numpty fuckwits – someday the dead person you so obviously miss may re-appear. Perhaps a Ouija board might help you contact him, maybe Shirley MacLaine could intercede on your behalf, or you could just hold your own séance. Failing any of those you could just talk among yourselves for a while – or send each other e-mails via the Kommissariat. I’m sure Grigory M will be back later if you’re really desperate for some human contact.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2298456, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Discotheque definition, a nightclub for dancing to live or recorded music and often featuring sophisticated sound systems, elaborate lighting, and other effects.

    A place for pretentious, horny late -teenagers, who saw John Travolta in the film, to attempt to seduce other late – teenagers, to the sound of meaningless songs sung in very high voices.

  6. Combine Dave
    #2298457, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Sounds like the LNP base.

    They are why Abbott had to promise not to cut the ABC and why Turncoat ended up as PM.

    The MPs chose Turnbull, they just scraped in last election.

    The ABC kept puffing him up hoping he’d get in and make all their dreams on global warming, mandatory detention and SSM come true.

    Only a fool would have believed in him.

  7. The Beer Whisperer
    #2298458, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Apologies for the duplication, but this needs more exposure on the open thread.

    Trump will die in jail

    I suspect something will give within days. The gloves are off, triggered apparently by Trump’s accusation of criminality by the CIA.

  8. Combine Dave
    #2298459, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Wait til Automation hits the mines big time – Heaven help your lot if the Hospitals shrink along with the population.

    Government loves efficient patientless hospitals!

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298460, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Boo and Kitty

    Sort of like ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ but a bit creepy.

    Might put you off cats for a while?

  10. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2298461, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    IT,

    Nuking the Japs was the best thing we ever did.
    Such lovely people these days.

    The Nuclear Politeness and Civility Mechanism.
    It works!

  11. egg_
    #2298462, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    incomphensible brick-chewing.

    Only to a [email protected] halfwit.
    How’s the Regional bedpan count?

  12. Rabz
    #2298463, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I suspect something will give within days.

    Can m0nty set a new rake intimacy award in that time?

  13. stackja
    #2298466, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Trump is just facing the usual resistance.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298468, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    The gloves are off

    Trump has small nimble hands. He’ll be fine. He’ll put his weight and rank into their soft spots.

  15. egg_
    #2298469, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Only a fool would have believed in him.

    Even Chris Bowen publicly says he’s the ALP’s best ally.

  16. Myrddin Seren
    #2298470, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Just heard on the wireless that Julie Bishop gave $9.5m of our money to planned parenthood yesterday.

    and from lotocoti’s link:

    The Government will provide $9.5 million over three years to the SPRINT program to strengthen sexual and reproductive health, rights and support during humanitarian crises.

    Through SPRINT, Australia and the International Planned Parenthood Federation have helped over 890,000 people access sexual and reproductive health services in crisis-affected places, including in response to recent disasters in Fiji, Nepal and Vanuatu.

    So we are to believe that front-and-centre after the terrible earthquake in Nepal were crack airborne teams of PP abortionists – because absent shelter, water, food and infrastructure – the poor Nepalese would join any queue forming hoping it is relief – and then – kaboom ?

    Really ?

    And has anyone in government independently verified the vast claims made for the output of the various Democrat-linked fronts like the Clinton Foundation and PP that Julie has been shovelling millions of borrowed dollars at ?

    Best case prediction – we will know it is doom for the Turnbull United Party when Julie leaves politics to parachute in to some UN or NGO position – in gratitude for the money she showered on them and left us with the bill for.

    Worst case prediction includes the above AND occasional visits to check on numbered bank accounts in discrete jurisdictions.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2298471, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Trump is just facing the usual resistance.

    No he’s not. This is something far more sinister.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2298472, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Stackja

    #2298441, posted on February 16, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    “Fly TAA the Friendly Way”.

    Fake news circa 1975.

  19. Delta A
    #2298473, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    This notice of a two-day conference for ‘life experts’ just arrived in my E-mail.

    Office for the Ageing is seeking people aged 50 and beyond to help us find ways to increase the number of older people visiting parks, to support active and healthy ageing.

    D3 Digital Challenge #5 – People, parks & wellbeing is aimed at getting SA’s best and brightest start-up businesses and creative people to develop digital solutions that encourage more older people to connect with nature.

    D3 Challenge #5 – People, parks & wellbeing: Innovation in Ageing is a joint initiative of the Office for the Ageing, Office for ICT & Digital Transformation, SA Health and the Department of Environment, Water and Natural Resources.

    I wish the SA Government would run a two-day conference involving four govt departments to solve our energy problems instead.

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2298474, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Look Grigsie I understand.
    IT broke you.
    I too have been broken and had to put myself back together, many, many times.

    But you don’t have to be such a Numpty Dumpty about it.
    Talk a walk by the lake or something in the sunshine.

  21. johanna
    #2298475, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Ah, now Stimps, if ever I get out a book and if ever you read it you will see that I do chat to the Auld King quite a lot in it.

    In my list of endlessly absorbing topics about Me! I did forget this book which has been promoted for years, but never quite gets finished.

    Person at party: Hi, I’m Lizzie.

    Other person at party: Hi Lizzie, what are you up to?

    Lizzie: (Looks downwards and pretends to blush) – well actually, I’m writing a book.

    OPPAT: Wow, that’s amazing.

    Good grief.

  22. Rudiau
    #2298476, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    No he’s not. This is something far more sinister.

    Have to agree.

  23. The Beer Whisperer
    #2298478, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Oh, isn’t this tweet fascinating. How they can map your psyche, activity and geolocation, and even whether or not you are tired.

    Algorithmically extrapolated psychoanalysis.

  24. H B Bear
    #2298479, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Even Chris Bowen publicly says he’s the ALP’s best ally.

    Boy Wonder knows all there is to know about working with toxic, unpopular PMs.

  25. egg_
    #2298480, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    This is something far more sinister.

    The best thing he can do is expose the cockroaches to the daylight.

  26. Rafe
    #2298481, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Dan Mitchell on diminishing economic liberty in the US.

    Lets hope and pray that Trump can get on with some serious deregulation.

  27. Grigory M
    #2298482, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Sort of like ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ but a bit creepy.

    Nah – nothing like WTWTA – and Monsters Inc is definitely not creepy (Randall is funny-scary – sort of)

    Might put you off cats for a while?

    Wouldn’t think so – Kitty (aka Sully) is a big lovable bear.

  28. stackja
    #2298483, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Trump reminds me of Lincoln. Lincoln faced the his cabinet, Dems and generals.

  29. Philippa Martyr
    #2298484, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    What they didn’t know was that he and his bike had been dropped off around the corner by wife Doris in her maroon BMW. I know, I was there.

    Ahahahahahahahaha

    I love that he’s married to someone called Doris. My dad is as well. But she doesn’t have a maroon BMW. She has too much taste for that.

  30. Mother Lode
    #2298485, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    No he’s not. This is something far more sinister.

    Hopefully he is able to make their strength their weakness as he did with Hillary.

    That the intelligence community has settled down with established procedures that permit quick responses to all the usual stimuli, but which has allowed their capacity for dealing with new situations to atrophy.

    Hillary’s team were caught flat-footed by Trump time and time again.

    He should announce an investigation and, at the same time, offer inducements for people who blow the whistle – confidentiality guaranteed (so no one need ever know). I doubt there is an awful lot of personal loyalty there.

    And if and when they get Obama – they should flay his yammering carcass and turn it into a rug in the garage.

  31. The Beer Whisperer
    #2298486, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    No he’s not. This is something far more sinister.

    Agreed, IT. My links suggest that the CIA is meeting now about what to do with the Trump situation.

    There is nothing normal about this. Will he survive a week from today without bringing down someone big first?

  32. Philippa Martyr
    #2298487, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Even Chris Bowen publicly says he’s the ALP’s best ally.

    Ahh, Tom Switzer’s old friend – the World’s Second Greatest Treasurer (no trade mark) and the man who could surely balance the budget and lead us all back into economic sensibility.

    (Suffer in yer jocks, Tom. I am going to bring this up at every opportunity for the rest of your life. Just ask Doomlord if you don’t believe me.)

  33. Mr Rusty
    #2298488, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Remember that awesome thing Kerry Packer said about taxation?
    Well now you can wear it!

  34. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2298489, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Dot;

    Another 100 trillion tonnes of dead dinosaurs and plants? Yeah right.

    Interesting that they give tonne equivalents, but not how much ppm the CO2 would go up by.

    Upper mantle could contain up to 100 trillion metric tonnes of melted carbon

    Uh huh. So it would require 200 Trillion metric tonnes of O2 to turn it into CO2.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2298490, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Trump reminds me of Lincoln. Lincoln faced the his cabinet, Dems and generals.

    So we can look forward to a civil war, the suspension of habeus corpus and him dying at the hands of the left.

    Good times!

  36. Eddystone
    #2298491, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I must say, many comments on the Cat now go straight over my head.

    I guess that happens if you don’t pay enough attention.

  37. Infidel Tiger
    #2298493, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Look Grigsie I understand.
    IT broke you.

    I really did.

  38. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2298494, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Top Ender;

    Lizzie, it’s slowly healing over.

    It will only heal over when the Japanese give an apology that is acceptable to their victims.
    A mealy mouthed “I’m sorry if you were offended, but…” apology doesn’t cut it.

  39. Grigory M
    #2298495, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I really did.

    Just be careful extricating your dick from the Dyson. And remember –

    “Cleanliness is next to Godfreyness”.

  40. johanna
    #2298496, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    “Fly TAA the Friendly Way”.

    Sir Reg Ansett’s comment about the “old boilers” who were stewardesses on his airline, caused an onslaught of SJW rage.

    He was right, of course, the union protected airline staff were reminiscent of warders in a 1950s Eastern European prison.

    One reason why Virgin took off was that they hired staff who were pleasant and friendly, and quite often comely as well.

  41. dover_beach
    #2298497, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    The post over at Ace re Sally Kohn’s tweet is hilarious. Cheddarface hit it out of the park.

  42. B Shaw
    #2298498, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Must not laugh.
    Monitors are roaming.

    ————————–

    I agree with all of that, Mother Lode. It’s to be hoped he ‘makes their strength their weakness’.

  43. GoTiges
    #2298499, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    I think this article from the SMH is the back story to the planned parenthood thing. Apologies if it’s been posted earlier. Apparently Trump’s aid policies are an attack on women everywhere. Who knew? It takes an Australian labor senator (Lisa Singh) to tell us. And Bishop went along with it.

  44. stackja
    #2298500, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2298490, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm
    Trump reminds me of Lincoln. Lincoln faced the his cabinet, Dems and generals.

    So we can look forward to a civil war, the suspension of habeus corpus and him dying at the hands of the left.

    Good times!

    Dems are not being civil in their war. Habeus corpus only works in a civil society. Lincoln was not security conscious. Booth today would not get in the theatre.

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2298501, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Remember that awesome thing Kerry Packer said about taxation?
    Well now you can wear it!

    My compliments, Mr Rusty, and thank you. I’ll buy one for the young lady (five children by three fathers) who believes I should pay more tax, so she and her children “don’t have to do it so hard.”

  46. Myrddin Seren
    #2298502, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    So we can look forward to a civil war, the suspension of habeus corpus and him dying at the hands of the left.

    Good times!

    Society is more divided now than at any time since the Civil War

    the state of the United States in 1858 and in 2017 bear enough resemblances to make me shudder.

    Wait until the weather warms up and people don’t have to shovel their front steps to get out to riot.

  47. Grigory M
    #2298503, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    My first half dozen ore more flights were with Ansett – between Sydney and Canberra, and Sydney and Coolangatta. I found them to be perfectly fine.

  48. incoherent rambler
    #2298504, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Trump is just facing the usual resistance.

    No he’s not. This is something far more sinister.

    I have to agree with IT.
    Cross your fingers that DJT remains safe and that he applies more than a can or two of Baygon to the DC seditionists.

  49. John64
    #2298506, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Chanting from the public gallery but Madame Skeletor continues undeterred.

  50. Infidel Tiger
    #2298507, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I really did.

    Just be careful extricating your dick from the Dyson. And remember –

    “Cleanliness is next to Godfreyness”.

    You are really awful at this stuff Grig, but I’m going to let it slide because you apologised so fulsomely.

    Thanks mate.

  51. johanna
    #2298508, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I love that he’s married to someone called Doris. My dad is as well. But she doesn’t have a maroon BMW. She has too much taste for that.

    No dissing Doris, Philippa. She’s German by origin, moderately smart, absolutely beautiful, and a very nice person.

    She put up with a lot of crap when he was in the music biz, and he’s bloody lucky to have her.

  52. Grigory M
    #2298509, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I’m going to let it slide

    That is so Freudian.

  53. B Shaw
    #2298510, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    No shortage of “old boilers” still, but not so rude to travelling staff as they once were.

  54. stackja
    #2298512, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2298502, posted on February 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm
    So we can look forward to a civil war, the suspension of habeus corpus and him dying at the hands of the left.

    Good times!

    Society is more divided now than at any time since the Civil War

    the state of the United States in 1858 and in 2017 bear enough resemblances to make me shudder.

    Wait until the weather warms up and people don’t have to shovel their front steps to get out to riot.

    An earlier ‘crisis’.

    Nullification Proclamation

    On December 10, 1832, President Andrew Jackson issued a proclamation to the people of South Carolina that disputed a states’ right to nullify a federal law. Jackson’s proclamation was written in response to an ordinance issued by a South Carolina convention that declared that the tariff acts of 1828 and 1832 “are unauthorized by the constitution of the United States, and violate the true meaning and intent thereof and are null, void, and no law, nor binding upon this State.” Led by John C. Calhoun, Jackson’s vice president at the time, the nullifiers felt that the tariff acts of 1828 and 1832 favored Northern-manufacturing interests at the expense of Southern farmers. After Jackson issued his proclamation, Congress passed the Force Act that authorized the use of military force against any state that resisted the tariff acts. In 1833, Henry Clay helped broker a compromise bill with Calhoun that slowly lowered tariffs over the next decade. The Compromise Tariff of 1833 was eventually accepted by South Carolina and ended the nullification crisis.

    Followed by:

    The Kansas-Nebraska Act repealed the Missouri Compromise, allowing slavery in the territory north of the 36° 30´ latitude. Introduced by Senator Stephen Douglas of Illinois, the Kansas-Nebraska Act stipulated that the issue of slavery would be decided by the residents of each territory, a concept known as popular sovereignty. After the bill passed on May 30, 1854, violence erupted in Kansas between pro-slavery and anti-slavery settlers, a prelude to the Civil War.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *