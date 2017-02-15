Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 15, 2017
838 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2298751, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    And people moaned and tore their clothes apart because Abbott wanted to introduce a $5 copayment on doctor visits.

    Absolutely spot on Gab.

  2. Roger
    #2298752, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    The jig is up, Waleed Aly. You’ve shown your true colours (DT today)

    Caleb Bond – 16 going on 60 – strikes!

    I knew the kid wasn’t all bad.

  3. Mother Lode
    #2298753, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Frolicking

    I just saw your comment about using smallpox blankets on the local Aborigines.

    I am amazed the early white settlers were so adept at cultivating smallpox in effectively hermetic conditions – since there was no outbreak on the southside of the harbour. Mind you, the blankets could have been issued from Britain – by the biological warfare lab at the RN. They would have no trouble transporting such cargo over months. Once the forms requesting were filled, sent from Australia to England, processed (bearing in mind that black savages apparently living peacefully away from a settlement of a a couple of thousand souls half-way around the world would have been a priority for a navy with nothing else to worry about), accepted, blankets produced and sent back to Australia – clearly the life span of an Aborigine could be m asured in hours.

    But wouldn’t it have been easier to send marines with firearms to do the same thing – particularly if it was something which they had openly done elsewhere before.

    That is where all these conspiracies fal down: why would they have concealed what was supposedly pen and official?

    Why would, for example, officials conceal spirits ing little black babies away from their parents (stolen generation) when it was in the law books and, supposedly, accepted by the pop pula even at the time?

  4. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298754, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Take it outside girls.

    No need, Anne. I’m following Hairy’s advice; shut her off completely. Do not engage. She is has been fired from all possibility of engaging with me. He believes she is a headcase. I offer my tag line to make it clear to her that she is being denied a response from me, and why. This produces a further escalation of venom from her (viz the ‘ton of bricks’ threats), thus exposing her basic frailty. He’s dealt with people like her before. She is thriving on stirring, misrepresentation and abuse focused on me. She is trolling. So the security is in place. I will continue to exist here as myself, whenever I manage to get here, but will give her none of my attention or time.

    I said there would be a scorpion in the offing, and this is it. She’ll give up eventually. If not, too bad for the blog. She can ramble on to herself and the world at large claiming ‘fair commentary’ without affecting me in any way at all. If people think she is right, that’s fine by me. Broad church here, and thank goodness for Dr. Stimpy whose thoughts about the nominally sane are always refreshing. 🙂

  5. H B Bear
    #2298755, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Expect a second season to be ordered then!

    A muzzy Andrew Denton could really clean up at your ALPBC. Would it be as profitable as a muzzy childcare centre with no kids though?

  6. Mother Lode
    #2298756, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Spellwrecker is a piece of shut, which forks up every gendarmed thing.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2298757, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Grigory M never drinks any beer other than full strength beer – preferably Asahi Super Dry, but he drank Carlton Dry with lunch yesterday. In Singapore in December he drank Barrons beer – 7.7% and 11% alcohol by volume – and a few Tiger beers.

    IT.
    Hose.
    Now.
    Before we get onto ml and snacks.

  8. Snoopy
    #2298758, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I think you need a diversion, Lizzie. Maybe you can find another Gold Coast ‘owners corporation’ to rescue.

  9. Top Ender
    #2298759, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Looks like Grant has a grog problem:

    Grant Hackett has made contact with his mother and Gold Coast police, several hours after being reported missing.

    His father, Nev Hackett, said members of the public had spotted the swimming legend and then alerted police to his whereabouts this afternoon.

    Hackett has since sent a text message to his mother, but the family said he did not want them to know his whereabouts.

    Mr Hackett said he was relieved that his son was OK, but added that he believed he should go to rehab.

    “He’s sober and let’s hope he stays that way,” Mr Hackett said outside his family home in Mermaid Waters.

    Well, if he can’t hack it he should stay out of the bar, although I’ll grant you a man needs a tipple now and then.

    Oz link

  11. Roger
    #2298761, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I am amazed the early white settlers were so adept at cultivating smallpox in effectively hermetic conditions – since there was no outbreak on the southside of the harbour.

    It is known from historical records that the First Fleet carried vials of vials of smallpox for inoculation purposes, ML. That’s an observation, not an argument, btw. We don’t even know that the disease which afflicted Sydney’s indigenous folk at the time of the first British settlement was smallpox.

  12. Dan Phillips
    #2298762, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    If we got rid of the bogans, the world would grind to a halt. If we got rid of the Waleeds, the world would flourish. Long live the bogans!

  13. notafan
    #2298765, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Waleed showed his true colours a long time ago, Caleb Bond can be excused by virtue of youth for not knowing that.

    A perusal of the Ali sludge parading as academic prose back list might be educative.

    As for Ali’s sneer circle , they all look down on bogan Australia ( too dumb to vote) , so no doubt they thought his comment screamingly amusing.

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2298766, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Grigory M never drinks any beer other than full strength beer – preferably Asahi Super Dry, but he drank Carlton Dry with lunch yesterday. In Singapore in December he drank Barrons beer – 7.7% and 11% alcohol by volume – and a few Tiger beers.

    Grigory M should try drinking a crisp glass of arsenic or a tankard of shutthefuckup lager.

  15. egg_
    #2298767, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    “He’s sober and let’s hope he stays that way,” Mr Hackett said outside his family home in Mermaid Waters.

    Alcohol and prescription drugs according to last night’s ABC TV News.

  16. srr
    #2298768, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    During the hearing Wednesday, the 39-year-old actor — who co-founded the technology company Thorn, which builds software tools to combat child sexual exploitation and human trafficking — delivered a 15-minute speech detailing how technology can play a role in ending the vicious practices of rape and modern slavery.

    “This is about the time, when I start talking about politics, that the Internet trolls start telling me to stick to my day job,” Kutcher told the panel, chaired by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN).

    But Kutcher said his day job comprised of working at Thorn to fight child sex crimes, and of being a father to two children.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUmfsvegMRo

    “I’ve been on FBI raids where I’ve seen things that no person should ever see,” he said, appearing to choke up. “I’ve seen video content of a child that’s the same age as mine, being raped by an American man that was a sex tourist in Cambodia, and this child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play.”

    Kutcher said his company had once received a call from the Department of Homeland Security asking for help in locating a serial sex abuser.

    “We were the last line of defense, an actor and his foundation, we were the potential last line of defense,” he said. “That’s my day job, and I’m sticking to it.”

    Kutcher also discussed a tool that his company built called Spotlight, which allows law enforcement officers the ability to prioritize their case load. He said the program was already being used by more than 4,000 law enforcement officials in over 900 agencies.

    “There’s often a misconception about technology; that in some way, it is the generator of some evil, that it’s creating job displacement and that it enables violence and malice acts,” he continued. “But as an entrepreneur and as a venture capitalist in the technology field, I see technology as simply a tool. A tool without will. The will is the user of that technology, and I think it’s an important distinction.”

    “Technology can be used to enable slavery, but it can also be used to disable slavery, and that’s what we’re doing,” he added.

    Watch Kutcher’s full speech above.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/02/15/ashton-kutcher-blows-kiss-john-mccain-video/

  17. B Shaw
    #2298769, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    During my time in Japan, I didn’t drink beer.
    However, this weekend, for a special family gathering, I’m going to buy –
    Asahi Super Dry
    because Grigory M recommends it.

  18. egg_
    #2298770, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    As for Ali’s sneer circle , they all look down on bogan Australia

    Isn’t that the Network Ten demographic, bogan yoof?

  19. notafan
    #2298772, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Which is why the comment is soooo awks egg.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2298773, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    During the hearing Wednesday, the 39-year-old actor — who co-founded the technology company Thorn, which builds software tools to combat child sexual exploitation and human trafficking — delivered a 15-minute speech detailing how technology can play a role in ending the vicious practices of rape and modern slavery.

    “This is about the time, when I start talking about politics, that the Internet trolls start telling me to stick to my day job,” Kutcher told the panel, chaired by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN).

    But Kutcher said his day job comprised of working at Thorn to fight child sex crimes, and of being a father to two children.

    And yet he is a huge donor to the Democrats and a massive Hillary booster. So is his wife.

    Don’t you dare speak to me about kiddy diddling while your financing its worst offenders.

  21. thefrolickingmole
    #2298774, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    srr

    Well at least hes probably doing some good with his dough.

  22. Roger
    #2298775, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    B Shaw, are you given to illeism by any chance?

  23. notafan
    #2298776, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    If you can’t blame Tony Abbott, then it has to be the white male patriachy.

    Amiright?

    Takedown of this stupid muslima’s arrogant ahistorical liathon at The Daily Chrenk.


    Yasmin Abdel-Magied-Consumate-Liar

  24. Baldrick
    #2298777, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    This needs no further explanation:

    B Shaw
    #2298769, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:32 pm
    During my time in Japan, I didn’t drink beer.
    However, this weekend, for a special family gathering, I’m going to buy –
    Asahi Super Dry
    because Grigory M recommends it.

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2298778, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Hackett clearly needs rehab and psych help.
    Following that he needs to delete every Channel Nein and sporting personality number from his phone and get a proper job.
    You’re 35.
    Could be nearly time to fucking grow up.

  26. Anne
    #2298779, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Thanks, Srr, that Ashton Kutcher address was surprisingly good.

    Instead of bitching about Trump being a racist, bulldust, a misogynist, ridiculous and a fool, back at you, Hollywood Elites like Streep and Judd could take a leaf out of his book and work to expose the Peedoffilia racket in the Entertainment industry.

    Good for him.

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #2298780, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Baldrick
    #2298777, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:38 pm
    This needs no further explanation:

    This is turning into an electronic Punch ‘n Judy show.

  28. Shelley
    #2298781, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    On the back of Grant Hackett’s meltdown, ABC news tells us of the risk to elite athletes following retirement. And guess what will fix it…yep more support (read public funding) for post-retirement support. Nevermind that they have had their snouts in the taxpayer trough for years already. Snowflakes.

  29. Grigory M
    #2298783, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Grigory M should try drinking a crisp glass of arsenic or a tankard of shutthefuckup lager.

    It’s good that you showed some forebearance, Infantile. Had you suggested I imbibe Fosters Light Ice – as Snoopy did – I might have said something unkind to you.

    As to the arsenic – you gonna wear some old lace later tonight? To arouse the Dyson?

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #2298784, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    And people moaned and tore their clothes apart because Abbott wanted to introduce a $5 copayment on doctor visits.

    … with a shitload of exemptions, caps, safety nets, refunds yada-yada.
    Only people with a decent paying job would have gone anywhere near parting with the price of a cup of coffee about 2-3 times a year.
    That is when I knew that, as a nation, we were headed down the path of Queensland Nickel.
    Run by dickheads who will be still spraying money against the urinal when the liquidators are changing the locks on the gates.

  31. Anne
    #2298785, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Lizzie, talking about ignoring Johanna is not ignoring Johanna.

  32. Joe
    #2298786, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    On the back of Grant Hackett’s meltdown, ABC news tells us of the risk to elite athletes following retirement. And guess what will fix it…yep more support (read public funding) for post-retirement support. Nevermind that they have had their snouts in the taxpayer trough for years already. Snowflakes.

    Better yet. End ALL government support for sport. All grants, administration bodies and state and federal laws and bylaws, regulations and most importantly funding for Olympics and world events.

    Let sports stand on their own and regulate themselves.

  33. Grigory M
    #2298787, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    You gonna make a video, Infantile?

  34. Rabz
    #2298788, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Looks like Muslima SJW Yassmin now has her own program on ABC – Australia Wide.

    I’ve seen bits of it – the purest triple distilled progressive sludge you’ve ever seen. You’d reach PC Bingo inside of 15 minutes in every episode. Awesomely bad.

    What’s awesomely bad is that the long suffering taxpayer is footing the bill for such toxic slurry.

    It’s enough to make you want to invoke a certain Mantra™.

  35. Joe
    #2298790, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    And not to be snobbish. End ALL support for the ARTS, regulations, funding and support bodies as well.

    Lets have a little less bullshit and A LOT MORE government attending to their responsibilities.

  36. Rabz
    #2298791, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Why is this Hackett non-story news?

    To say that I couldn’t give a rodent’s backside is a massive understatement.

    Australian sports people – spoilt, insufferable cockheads, who keep driving me away from following sports I used to love.

    They are a scourge.

  37. Anne
    #2298792, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Only people with a decent paying job would have gone anywhere near parting with the price of a cup of coffee about 2-3 times a year.
    That is when I knew that, as a nation, we were headed down the path of Queensland Nickel.

    Is there anyone on welfare in this country who doesn’t have a smart phone and a flat screen TV?

    Serious question.

  38. Grigory M
    #2298794, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    The Dyson will probably want it called “Beloved Infidel“. 😉

  39. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298795, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I think you need a diversion, Lizzie. Maybe you can find another Gold Coast ‘owners corporation’ to rescue.

    Snoopy, I have heaps of ‘diversions’ already; I’m really busy. Properties to supervise, and those nails and my hair won’t do themselves. Two bathrooms being renovated next week, school stuff on, nephew needs a talk with Aunty Lizzie about his mad mum and alcoholic dad, there are so many calls on me. Mainly I need to find time to write, and the Cat is a bad diversion regarding doing any of that. Not having to cope with the Cat’s stray loony tune chasing my tail while I have a bit of a relaxing blog will help tremendously there.

    Grigs is at least an equal opportunity troll. Goes for everyone, only marginally selective.
    The troll that I have just fired is fixated mainly on me, just sporadically fires spit at others.

    Sorry, Calli and Anne, I have offered enough olive branches and trials of friendliness to Johanna. This time is for real, and I will not speak directly to her again. It is better this way, probably for her as well. She can concentrate on reasoned commenting.

    I can start up again writing Chapter whatever I am up to: I’ve forgotten. 🙂

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2298796, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Why is this Hackett non-story news?

    I’m struggling with it, as well. “Australian sports star gets pi$$ed.” Big news.

  41. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2298798, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Grigory M should try drinking a crisp glass of arsenic

    Arsenic is very healthy. Equussites still use it for their horseys.

  42. Anne
    #2298799, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Shelly:

    On the back of Grant Hackett’s meltdown, ABC news tells us of the risk to elite athletes following retirement. And guess what will fix it…yep more support (read public funding) for post-retirement support.

    The Left really are scraping the bottom of the barrel in search of victims.

    They have some kind of brain virus that compels them to rescue…anything.

  43. Rabz
    #2298801, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    ABC news tells us of the risk to elite athletes following retirement. And guess what will fix it…yep more support (read public funding) for post-retirement support. Nevermind that they have had their snouts in the taxpayer trough for years already.

    As much as I hate to admit it, I can actually top this. The ALPBC had a “story” on its webshite this afternoon, on lawyers experiencing “second hand trauma” due to their “selfless” work ministering to victims of torture and trauma. Here’s a quote from this magnificent piece of quality j’ism:

    In recent weeks the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has heard shocking figures about the extent of abuse in churches and religious orders.

    But it’s a horror that survivors — and their lawyers — have had to endure for decades.

    Yes, folks, the “horror”.

    Beyond vomitous, beyond parody and quite frankly, beyond belief.

    And no, I’m not linking to it.

  44. notafan
    #2298802, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Anne,

    Being judgemental about the folks who hang round the shopping strip where my business is located they are the only people who can afford illegal drugs as well.

    They need the smart phones for ‘work’ though oddly they sometimes also use the public phone box.

  45. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298804, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Candy, I agree with you that Hackett’s family were probably just at the end of their tether about him. Wits end, I think you said. When family members go crazy doing polydrug popping and running amok, families can feel completely lost, especially if there is also diagnosed mental illness involved. I’ve done some substance abuse counselling training and have also counselled families in great distress over loved ones. I don’t for a minute underestimate the pain; been there myself too with ones I love.

  46. Roger
    #2298805, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Why is this Hackett non-story news?

    A lot of people live vicariously – through celebrities.

  47. Atoms for Peace
    #2298806, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The state of economics in Australia. Increasing something from 2 to 3 is only 1 percent.

  48. srr
    #2298807, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Robert De Niro Supports Trump Vaccine Safety Commission Does Not Support Trump

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTb5X_DAg18

  49. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2298808, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Mainly I need to find time to write, and the Cat is a bad diversion regarding doing any of that.

    Look Lizzie.
    In the opinion of Dr Stimpy the problem is this.
    You are writing in the wrong place.
    😆

  50. .
    #2298809, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    srr
    #2298744, posted on February 16, 2017 at 7:03 pm
    I.m sorry Dot, you’re meant to read what’s actually posted, and not be a lying xunt.

    If I didn’t read it…how can I lie about it?!

    FFS!? LOL!

  51. Leigh Lowe
    #2298810, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Anne, since the Henderson poverty line stuff from way back when, poverty has become a relative concept, rather than an absolute. If you fall below the xth percentile of income at any time, then you are poor.
    My grandparents would have defined poverty by whether or not they had enough to eat.
    My parents defined poverty by whether you could afford a half-decent cut of meat, a second hand car and a night at the drive-in or pictures once a month.
    My generation define poverty as being consigned to the pension at 65.
    The next generation defines poverty as … “I’ve got a vague feeling someone has got something I don’t have and I want it”.

  52. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2298811, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Serious question.

    I don’t have a smart phone, I don’t need one. And the flat screen teev is a cheapie from when the previous chunky one made like a dodo. I don’t watch it much.

    OTOH my new i5 desktop with 1060 GTX and 500 gig ssd is doing awesomely…after being sent back to vendor twice for a motherboard, ssd and power supply replacement. Impressive for a month old system!

  53. Atoms for Peace
    #2298812, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Stimp. Lizzie could be writing a sit com regarding a dysfunctional blog group.

  55. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2298814, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Lizzie, talking about ignoring Johanna is not ignoring Johanna.

    Just explaining what is going on and why, Anne. I will use my tag line whenever I come across her abuse just to emphasise what this abuse is really all about. That will always be my only comment on the content of it. Others can decide about that. I have my opinion and have made this decision very seriously.

  56. cohenite
    #2298815, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Are there people on this site who don’t like each other?

  57. Grigory M
    #2298816, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Lizzie could be writing a sit com regarding a dysfunctional blog group.

    Heh – I read that as a “dysfunctional blot group”

  58. Gab
    #2298817, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    “Technology can be used to enable slavery, but it can also be used to disable slavery, and that’s what we’re doing,” he added.

    And the same applies to guns, you insufferable pontificate.

    Let’s rewrite your sanctimonious blurb:

    “There’s often a misconception about guns; that in some way, it is the generator of some evil, that it enables violence and malice acts,” he continued. “ But … I see guns as simply a tool. A tool without will. The will is the user of that gun, and I think it’s an important distinction.”

    There. That’s better.

  59. Atoms for Peace
    #2298818, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Bruce . One to add to your file of animals that adapt to urban environments. Went to clean out the bug catcher ( light/fan/water bath as capture) and thought the moth catch was down. Looking closely into the unit I spotted big green tree frog that had settled into the back of the unit. Crafty bugger was eating the moths as they were trapped between air vortex and bath.

  60. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2298819, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Heh – I read that as a “dysfunctional blot group”

    Grigsie you could be writing a sitcom regarding a dysfunctional sock group.

  61. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2298820, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Are there people on this site who don’t like each other?

    There are people here that annoy me with their ridiculous sanity sanctity and common sense, although in my magnanimity I love you all.

  62. B Shaw
    #2298821, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Good word, Roger.
    The answer is no.

    Some nitpicking: it really should be a glass of crisp arsenic; see? not a ‘crisp glass’.
    Bruce of N says: it’s going to be alright.

    Sometimes I feel sorry for dot.
    But srr is a champion.
    Indubitably.

  63. JC
    #2298822, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    C.L.

    #2298720, posted on February 16, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Calm down, everybody! Just…no, no…just…calm the hell down! Grant Hackett has just made contact with his family!

    Deo gratias!
    He’s been “missing” since he left home this morning.

    Thank God. Like everyone else I was very concerned about the 36 year old toddler. Mum and dad must be over the moon finding him. I wonder if he was taken to hospital for a health clearance check.

  64. Baldrick
    #2298823, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Skeletor with David Speers, after Blot on Sky News, tonight – unwatchable
    Trumble with Miranda Devine, after Blot on 2GB, yesterday – unlistenable

    I’m guessing the Trumble Coalition Team are trying to send Blot, or the public, a message.

  65. JC
    #2298825, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    USSR

    How’s the pizza thingi going? Anymore news that 47% of the adult US population is involved?

  66. Grigory M
    #2298826, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    unwatchable … unlistenable… I’m guessing …

    pissface – that is so apt. I wish I’d said it first.

  67. B Shaw
    #2298828, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    “36 year old toddler”
    hahahahaha ha

  68. jupes
    #2298829, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Skeletor with David Speers, after Blot on Sky News, tonight – unwatchable

    Did the dickhead ask Skeletor about DFAT sending that moronic Muslim bint to Muzzo countries in the Middle East?

  69. calli
    #2298830, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Lizzie, there’s only one apology that’s worth anything on the Cat.

    I think it has something to do with its sincerity.

    😀

  70. Grigory M
    #2298831, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Ah, Infantile – you and Dyson. Shakespeare would be pleased – he did like filling vacuums.

  71. JC
    #2298832, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Johanna

    I warned you what would happen after the filthy comment you made about me, but you didn’t listen, instead wasting electrons with stories about your wonderfulness.

    Johanna.. I swear I’m not trying to rev you, especially at this time of the evening realizing the liquor bottle is on its last legs.

    I’m trying to figure out what the “filthy comment” was that seems to have sent you spastic. Was this the moldy dildo provocation, yea? If it is get over it and stop the grudges, you old slapper.

  72. Anne
    #2298833, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    My generation define poverty as being consigned to the pension at 65.
    The next generation defines poverty as … “I’ve got a vague feeling someone has got something I don’t have and I want it”.

    Yes Leigh, kids today seem to think it’s poverty, or at least someone else’s fault, if they can’t afford a house in the same suburbs as their parents’ home.

    They don’t understand that Carlton and Doncaster used to be the poor suburbs now the poor suburbs are…well… I’m not sure where the poor suburbs are but the young ones wouldn’t live there in a pink fit.
    They stay at home, have nice cars, amazing lives and expect to inherit big when a certain melancholy event occurs.

    Bruce! You are not on welfare!

  73. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2298834, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Looking closely into the unit I spotted big green tree frog that had settled into the back of the unit. Crafty bugger was eating the moths as they were trapped between air vortex and bath.

    Lived in Townsville for a while, which was fun. The green tree frogs and the bell frogs were common, but had learned never to go below one metre altitude. For there lurked the horde.

    The horde learned to respect me. My house had a nice lawn watering system which would go on for an hour at dusk. Toads thought it was heaven. But soon worked out that I would go outside after the spraying went off. And that I would pick up slow toads and hurl them far over the back fence. Flying toads!

    This didn’t harm them as is turned out, because after a few weeks as soon as I went out the back door the toads would scarper for cover. Toads hate flying.

  74. Roger
    #2298837, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Only 5 of 28 NATO members meet their defence spending obligations.

  75. Tintarella di Luna
    #2298839, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    All I can say is that the Cat is distinguished from other blogs by its sheer good humour and sublime conviviality. And I love it.

  76. JC
    #2298840, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Only 5 of 28 NATO members meet their defence spending obligations.

    That many? I’m shocked, as I thought the US was the only one that did. Who are these straight arrows?

  77. Grigory M
    #2298841, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    All I can say is that the Cat is distinguished from other blogs by its sheer good humour and sublime conviviality. And I love it.

    It’s always there – bubbling away just beneath the surface. 😉

  78. B Shaw
    #2298842, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    . . . . . Are there people on this site who don’t like each other? . . . . .

    Who is this cohenite?
    Do his looks match his insightfulness? (Or her, for that matter)

  79. Infidel Tiger
    #2298843, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Grigory M
    #2298831, posted on February 14, 2017 at 1.33 am

    I’m so goddamn sorry for what happened the other day.

    Be my Valentine, infidel, I am begging you.

    Here’s a poem that expresses what I want to do to you:

    Sweat baby sweat baby sex is a Texas drought
    Me and you do the kind of stuff that only Prince would sing about
    So put your hands down my pants and I’ll bet you’ll feel nuts
    Yes I’m Siskel, yes I’m Ebert and you’re getting two thumbs up
    You’ve had enough of two-hand touch you want it rough you’re out of bounds
    I want you smothered want you covered like my Waffle House hashbrowns
    Come quicker than FedEx never reach an apex just like Coca-Cola stock you are inclined
    To make me rise an hour early just like Daylight Savings Time

    Do it now
    You and me baby ain’t nothin’ but mammals
    So let’s do it like they do on the Discovery Channel
    Do it again now
    You and me baby ain’t nothin’ but mammals
    So let’s do it like they do on the Discovery Channel
    Gettin’ horny now

    Love the kind you clean up with a mop and bucket
    Like the lost catacombs of Egypt only God knows where we stuck it
    Hieroglyphics? Let me be Pacific I wanna be down in your South Seas
    But I got this notion that the motion of your ocean means “Small Craft Advisory”
    So if I capsize on your thighs high tide, B-5 you sunk my battleship
    Please turn me on I’m Mister Coffee with an automatic drip
    So show me yours I’ll show you mine “Tool Time” you’ll Lovett just like Lyle
    And then we’ll do it doggy style so we can both watch “X-Files”

    That’s very sweet Grig, but once again it’s a no from me.

  81. Leigh Lowe
    #2298845, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Over at Blot there is this quote from a speech last week by U.S. Supreme Court judge Samuel Alito …

    A pollutant is a subject that is harmful to human beings or to animals or to plants. Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. Carbon dioxide is not harmful to ordinary things, to human beings, or to animals, or to plants. It’s actually needed for plant growth. All of us are exhaling carbon dioxide right now. So, if it’s a pollutant, we’re all polluting.

    OK. That is refreshing commonsense.
    But what he said later in the same speech in discussing a 2007 case which extended the definition of “pollutants” to cover greenhouse gases was far more encouraging …

    The economic effects of these regulations are said to be enormous. I am not a scientist or an economist, and it is not my place to say whether these regulations represent good or bad public policy. But I will say that a policy of this importance should have been decided by elected representatives of the people in accordance with the Constitution and not by unelected members of the judiciary and bureaucrats. But that is the system we have today, and it is a big crack in our constitutional structure.

    Wow!
    How often do you hear any judge defer to the electorate and their directly selected representatives over the judiciary or the bureaucracy.
    I can see this guy eating his sandwiches with Justice Gorsuch.
    That is, unless the intelligence community isn’t bugging Gorsuch’s phone and setting him up as we speak.

  82. Roger
    #2298846, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Toads hate flying.

    So they didn’t enjoy it when we tied them to rockets on Guy Fawkes Night in days of yore?

  83. Grigory M
    #2298847, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Yawn – that bullshit is so yesterday, Infantile. If that’s the best you can do you should adjourn early with Dyson.

  84. Atoms for Peace
    #2298848, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Bruce . .177 air rifle . Sounds like a subsonic .22. Toads don’t like those. Firearms license etc etc

  85. Atoms for Peace
    #2298849, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Toads hate flying into brick veneer walls.

  86. Infidel Tiger
    #2298850, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Yawn – that bullshit is so yesterday, Infantile. If that’s the best you can do you should adjourn early with Dyson.

    I broke you. I own you.

    Tonight if you’re lucky I’ll chuck you a bone.

  87. Boambee John
    #2298851, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    LL at 2001,

    It is worse than you say.

    Assume that a newly solvent government were to give everyone below the current poverty line in Australia a special allowance to bring them above the poverty line, the perverse result would be to increase poverty.

    The new allowance would increase average incomes, thus raising the old poverty line to include, not just those who were below the old line, but a number who were previously above that line.

    While the poverty line is a percentage of average incomes, the only solution to poverty is to make all incomes equal. Call me when the AMA, teachers union and CFMEU have signed up!

  88. Anne
    #2298852, posted on February 16, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Cane Toads. {{{shudder}}}.

    The worst thing about Queensland.

    Flying toads!

    This didn’t harm them as is turned out, because after a few weeks as soon as I went out the back door the toads would scarper for cover. Toads hate flying.

    If they do get a few scrapes from rough landings I suggest a good spray with Dettol.

