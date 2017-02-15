Liberty Quote
A government debt is a government claim against personal income and private property – an unpaid tax bill.— Hans F. Sennholz
-
Recent Comments
- Malcolm on “The kind of thing they do in police states”
- Anne on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- B Shaw on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- eb on Fake News from the Guardian
- Tim Neilson on Fake News from the Guardian
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Anne on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- B Shaw on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Habib on Fake News from the Guardian
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- jupes on “The kind of thing they do in police states”
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- My blog history of the election
- Fake News from the Guardian
- Electricity: no end to the damage regulations are doing
- More middle class welfare/ buying votes
- “The kind of thing they do in police states”
- Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Big business is bad
- Well, well, well.
- Cross Post: Adam Piggott Robert Gottliebsen has no business being a business columnist.
- A wilderness of mirrors
- Smackdown
- Gratuitous Advertising: Friedman17
- “The global deal of tomorrow”
- Tuesday Forum: February 14, 2017
- Philip Kitcher, philosopher of science and pitcher for climate alarmism
- Sharia dissembling
- Cross Post: Colin Mendelsohn Australia’s looming e-cigarette ban robs smokers of a chance to quit
- Going south?
- Give it up, Innes
- British childcare is expensive! Who would have thought?
- More light
- Q&A Forum: February 13, 2017
- Guest Post: m0nty Trump’s counterfactual presidency: Caesar lives!
- Fairfax Media’s failed “gotcha” moment
- Monday Forum: February 13, 2017
- Electricity Prices
- United we fall: bipartisan energy policy
- Cross Post: John Adams The real story of the Q Society dinner
- Au nom du peuple
- Baloney about electricity prices
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
838 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Absolutely spot on Gab.
The jig is up, Waleed Aly. You’ve shown your true colours (DT today)
Caleb Bond – 16 going on 60 – strikes!
I knew the kid wasn’t all bad.
Frolicking
I just saw your comment about using smallpox blankets on the local Aborigines.
I am amazed the early white settlers were so adept at cultivating smallpox in effectively hermetic conditions – since there was no outbreak on the southside of the harbour. Mind you, the blankets could have been issued from Britain – by the biological warfare lab at the RN. They would have no trouble transporting such cargo over months. Once the forms requesting were filled, sent from Australia to England, processed (bearing in mind that black savages apparently living peacefully away from a settlement of a a couple of thousand souls half-way around the world would have been a priority for a navy with nothing else to worry about), accepted, blankets produced and sent back to Australia – clearly the life span of an Aborigine could be m asured in hours.
But wouldn’t it have been easier to send marines with firearms to do the same thing – particularly if it was something which they had openly done elsewhere before.
That is where all these conspiracies fal down: why would they have concealed what was supposedly pen and official?
Why would, for example, officials conceal spirits ing little black babies away from their parents (stolen generation) when it was in the law books and, supposedly, accepted by the pop pula even at the time?
No need, Anne. I’m following Hairy’s advice; shut her off completely. Do not engage. She is has been fired from all possibility of engaging with me. He believes she is a headcase. I offer my tag line to make it clear to her that she is being denied a response from me, and why. This produces a further escalation of venom from her (viz the ‘ton of bricks’ threats), thus exposing her basic frailty. He’s dealt with people like her before. She is thriving on stirring, misrepresentation and abuse focused on me. She is trolling. So the security is in place. I will continue to exist here as myself, whenever I manage to get here, but will give her none of my attention or time.
I said there would be a scorpion in the offing, and this is it. She’ll give up eventually. If not, too bad for the blog. She can ramble on to herself and the world at large claiming ‘fair commentary’ without affecting me in any way at all. If people think she is right, that’s fine by me. Broad church here, and thank goodness for Dr. Stimpy whose thoughts about the nominally sane are always refreshing. 🙂
A muzzy Andrew Denton could really clean up at your ALPBC. Would it be as profitable as a muzzy childcare centre with no kids though?
Spellwrecker is a piece of shut, which forks up every gendarmed thing.
Grigory M never drinks any beer other than full strength beer – preferably Asahi Super Dry, but he drank Carlton Dry with lunch yesterday. In Singapore in December he drank Barrons beer – 7.7% and 11% alcohol by volume – and a few Tiger beers.
IT.
Hose.
Now.
Before we get onto ml and snacks.
I think you need a diversion, Lizzie. Maybe you can find another Gold Coast ‘owners corporation’ to rescue.
Looks like Grant has a grog problem:
Grant Hackett has made contact with his mother and Gold Coast police, several hours after being reported missing.
His father, Nev Hackett, said members of the public had spotted the swimming legend and then alerted police to his whereabouts this afternoon.
Hackett has since sent a text message to his mother, but the family said he did not want them to know his whereabouts.
Mr Hackett said he was relieved that his son was OK, but added that he believed he should go to rehab.
“He’s sober and let’s hope he stays that way,” Mr Hackett said outside his family home in Mermaid Waters.
Well, if he can’t hack it he should stay out of the bar, although I’ll grant you a man needs a tipple now and then.
Oz link
https://twitter.com/AusAmbUAE/status/796296979471015937
Burqa space suits?
I am amazed the early white settlers were so adept at cultivating smallpox in effectively hermetic conditions – since there was no outbreak on the southside of the harbour.
It is known from historical records that the First Fleet carried vials of vials of smallpox for inoculation purposes, ML. That’s an observation, not an argument, btw. We don’t even know that the disease which afflicted Sydney’s indigenous folk at the time of the first British settlement was smallpox.
If we got rid of the bogans, the world would grind to a halt. If we got rid of the Waleeds, the world would flourish. Long live the bogans!
Waleed showed his true colours a long time ago, Caleb Bond can be excused by virtue of youth for not knowing that.
A perusal of the Ali sludge parading as academic prose back list might be educative.
As for Ali’s sneer circle , they all look down on bogan Australia ( too dumb to vote) , so no doubt they thought his comment screamingly amusing.
Grigory M should try drinking a crisp glass of arsenic or a tankard of shutthefuckup lager.
Alcohol and prescription drugs according to last night’s ABC TV News.
During the hearing Wednesday, the 39-year-old actor — who co-founded the technology company Thorn, which builds software tools to combat child sexual exploitation and human trafficking — delivered a 15-minute speech detailing how technology can play a role in ending the vicious practices of rape and modern slavery.
“This is about the time, when I start talking about politics, that the Internet trolls start telling me to stick to my day job,” Kutcher told the panel, chaired by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN).
But Kutcher said his day job comprised of working at Thorn to fight child sex crimes, and of being a father to two children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUmfsvegMRo
“I’ve been on FBI raids where I’ve seen things that no person should ever see,” he said, appearing to choke up. “I’ve seen video content of a child that’s the same age as mine, being raped by an American man that was a sex tourist in Cambodia, and this child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play.”
Kutcher said his company had once received a call from the Department of Homeland Security asking for help in locating a serial sex abuser.
“We were the last line of defense, an actor and his foundation, we were the potential last line of defense,” he said. “That’s my day job, and I’m sticking to it.”
Kutcher also discussed a tool that his company built called Spotlight, which allows law enforcement officers the ability to prioritize their case load. He said the program was already being used by more than 4,000 law enforcement officials in over 900 agencies.
“There’s often a misconception about technology; that in some way, it is the generator of some evil, that it’s creating job displacement and that it enables violence and malice acts,” he continued. “But as an entrepreneur and as a venture capitalist in the technology field, I see technology as simply a tool. A tool without will. The will is the user of that technology, and I think it’s an important distinction.”
“Technology can be used to enable slavery, but it can also be used to disable slavery, and that’s what we’re doing,” he added.
Watch Kutcher’s full speech above.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/02/15/ashton-kutcher-blows-kiss-john-mccain-video/
During my time in Japan, I didn’t drink beer.
However, this weekend, for a special family gathering, I’m going to buy –
Asahi Super Dry
because Grigory M recommends it.
Isn’t that the Network Ten demographic, bogan yoof?
Which is why the comment is soooo awks egg.
And yet he is a huge donor to the Democrats and a massive Hillary booster. So is his wife.
Don’t you dare speak to me about kiddy diddling while your financing its worst offenders.
srr
Well at least hes probably doing some good with his dough.
B Shaw, are you given to illeism by any chance?
If you can’t blame Tony Abbott, then it has to be the white male patriachy.
Amiright?
Takedown of this stupid muslima’s arrogant ahistorical liathon at The Daily Chrenk.
Yasmin Abdel-Magied-Consumate-Liar
This needs no further explanation:
Hackett clearly needs rehab and psych help.
Following that he needs to delete every Channel Nein and sporting personality number from his phone and get a proper job.
You’re 35.
Could be nearly time to fucking grow up.
Thanks, Srr, that Ashton Kutcher address was surprisingly good.
Instead of bitching about Trump being a racist, bulldust, a misogynist, ridiculous and a fool, back at you, Hollywood Elites like Streep and Judd could take a leaf out of his book and work to expose the Peedoffilia racket in the Entertainment industry.
Good for him.
This is turning into an electronic Punch ‘n Judy show.
On the back of Grant Hackett’s meltdown, ABC news tells us of the risk to elite athletes following retirement. And guess what will fix it…yep more support (read public funding) for post-retirement support. Nevermind that they have had their snouts in the taxpayer trough for years already. Snowflakes.
It’s good that you showed some forebearance, Infantile. Had you suggested I imbibe Fosters Light Ice – as Snoopy did – I might have said something unkind to you.
As to the arsenic – you gonna wear some old lace later tonight? To arouse the Dyson?
… with a shitload of exemptions, caps, safety nets, refunds yada-yada.
Only people with a decent paying job would have gone anywhere near parting with the price of a cup of coffee about 2-3 times a year.
That is when I knew that, as a nation, we were headed down the path of Queensland Nickel.
Run by dickheads who will be still spraying money against the urinal when the liquidators are changing the locks on the gates.
Lizzie, talking about ignoring Johanna is not ignoring Johanna.
Better yet. End ALL government support for sport. All grants, administration bodies and state and federal laws and bylaws, regulations and most importantly funding for Olympics and world events.
Let sports stand on their own and regulate themselves.
You gonna make a video, Infantile?
What’s awesomely bad is that the long suffering taxpayer is footing the bill for such toxic slurry.
It’s enough to make you want to invoke a certain Mantra™.
And not to be snobbish. End ALL support for the ARTS, regulations, funding and support bodies as well.
Lets have a little less bullshit and A LOT MORE government attending to their responsibilities.
Why is this Hackett non-story news?
To say that I couldn’t give a rodent’s backside is a massive understatement.
Australian sports people – spoilt, insufferable cockheads, who keep driving me away from following sports I used to love.
They are a scourge.
Is there anyone on welfare in this country who doesn’t have a smart phone and a flat screen TV?
Serious question.
The Dyson will probably want it called “Beloved Infidel“. 😉
Snoopy, I have heaps of ‘diversions’ already; I’m really busy. Properties to supervise, and those nails and my hair won’t do themselves. Two bathrooms being renovated next week, school stuff on, nephew needs a talk with Aunty Lizzie about his mad mum and alcoholic dad, there are so many calls on me. Mainly I need to find time to write, and the Cat is a bad diversion regarding doing any of that. Not having to cope with the Cat’s stray loony tune chasing my tail while I have a bit of a relaxing blog will help tremendously there.
Grigs is at least an equal opportunity troll. Goes for everyone, only marginally selective.
The troll that I have just fired is fixated mainly on me, just sporadically fires spit at others.
Sorry, Calli and Anne, I have offered enough olive branches and trials of friendliness to Johanna. This time is for real, and I will not speak directly to her again. It is better this way, probably for her as well. She can concentrate on reasoned commenting.
I can start up again writing Chapter whatever I am up to: I’ve forgotten. 🙂
I’m struggling with it, as well. “Australian sports star gets pi$$ed.” Big news.
Arsenic is very healthy. Equussites still use it for their horseys.
Shelly:
The Left really are scraping the bottom of the barrel in search of victims.
They have some kind of brain virus that compels them to rescue…anything.
As much as I hate to admit it, I can actually top this. The ALPBC had a “story” on its webshite this afternoon, on lawyers experiencing “second hand trauma” due to their “selfless” work ministering to victims of torture and trauma. Here’s a quote from this magnificent piece of quality j’ism:
Yes, folks, the “horror”.
Beyond vomitous, beyond parody and quite frankly, beyond belief.
And no, I’m not linking to it.
Anne,
Being judgemental about the folks who hang round the shopping strip where my business is located they are the only people who can afford illegal drugs as well.
They need the smart phones for ‘work’ though oddly they sometimes also use the public phone box.
Candy, I agree with you that Hackett’s family were probably just at the end of their tether about him. Wits end, I think you said. When family members go crazy doing polydrug popping and running amok, families can feel completely lost, especially if there is also diagnosed mental illness involved. I’ve done some substance abuse counselling training and have also counselled families in great distress over loved ones. I don’t for a minute underestimate the pain; been there myself too with ones I love.
Why is this Hackett non-story news?
A lot of people live vicariously – through celebrities.
The state of economics in Australia. Increasing something from 2 to 3 is only 1 percent.
Robert De Niro Supports Trump Vaccine Safety Commission Does Not Support Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTb5X_DAg18
Mainly I need to find time to write, and the Cat is a bad diversion regarding doing any of that.
Look Lizzie.
In the opinion of Dr Stimpy the problem is this.
You are writing in the wrong place.
😆
If I didn’t read it…how can I lie about it?!
FFS!? LOL!
Anne, since the Henderson poverty line stuff from way back when, poverty has become a relative concept, rather than an absolute. If you fall below the xth percentile of income at any time, then you are poor.
My grandparents would have defined poverty by whether or not they had enough to eat.
My parents defined poverty by whether you could afford a half-decent cut of meat, a second hand car and a night at the drive-in or pictures once a month.
My generation define poverty as being consigned to the pension at 65.
The next generation defines poverty as … “I’ve got a vague feeling someone has got something I don’t have and I want it”.
I don’t have a smart phone, I don’t need one. And the flat screen teev is a cheapie from when the previous chunky one made like a dodo. I don’t watch it much.
OTOH my new i5 desktop with 1060 GTX and 500 gig ssd is doing awesomely…after being sent back to vendor twice for a motherboard, ssd and power supply replacement. Impressive for a month old system!
Stimp. Lizzie could be writing a sit com regarding a dysfunctional blog group.
Infantile – soundtrack music for the video.
Just explaining what is going on and why, Anne. I will use my tag line whenever I come across her abuse just to emphasise what this abuse is really all about. That will always be my only comment on the content of it. Others can decide about that. I have my opinion and have made this decision very seriously.
Are there people on this site who don’t like each other?
Heh – I read that as a “dysfunctional blot group”
And the same applies to guns, you insufferable pontificate.
Let’s rewrite your sanctimonious blurb:
There. That’s better.
Bruce . One to add to your file of animals that adapt to urban environments. Went to clean out the bug catcher ( light/fan/water bath as capture) and thought the moth catch was down. Looking closely into the unit I spotted big green tree frog that had settled into the back of the unit. Crafty bugger was eating the moths as they were trapped between air vortex and bath.
Heh – I read that as a “dysfunctional blot group”
Grigsie you could be writing a sitcom regarding a dysfunctional sock group.
Are there people on this site who don’t like each other?
There are people here that annoy me with their ridiculous sanity sanctity and common sense, although in my magnanimity I love you all.
Good word, Roger.
The answer is no.
Some nitpicking: it really should be a glass of crisp arsenic; see? not a ‘crisp glass’.
Bruce of N says: it’s going to be alright.
Sometimes I feel sorry for dot.
But srr is a champion.
Indubitably.
C.L.
Thank God. Like everyone else I was very concerned about the 36 year old toddler. Mum and dad must be over the moon finding him. I wonder if he was taken to hospital for a health clearance check.
Skeletor with David Speers, after Blot on Sky News, tonight – unwatchable
Trumble with Miranda Devine, after Blot on 2GB, yesterday – unlistenable
I’m guessing the Trumble Coalition Team are trying to send Blot, or the public, a message.
USSR
How’s the pizza thingi going? Anymore news that 47% of the adult US population is involved?
pissface – that is so apt. I wish I’d said it first.
“36 year old toddler”
hahahahaha ha
Did the dickhead ask Skeletor about DFAT sending that moronic Muslim bint to Muzzo countries in the Middle East?
Lizzie, there’s only one apology that’s worth anything on the Cat.
I think it has something to do with its sincerity.
😀
Ah, Infantile – you and Dyson. Shakespeare would be pleased – he did like filling vacuums.
Johanna
Johanna.. I swear I’m not trying to rev you, especially at this time of the evening realizing the liquor bottle is on its last legs.
I’m trying to figure out what the “filthy comment” was that seems to have sent you spastic. Was this the moldy dildo provocation, yea? If it is get over it and stop the grudges, you old slapper.
Yes Leigh, kids today seem to think it’s poverty, or at least someone else’s fault, if they can’t afford a house in the same suburbs as their parents’ home.
They don’t understand that Carlton and Doncaster used to be the poor suburbs now the poor suburbs are…well… I’m not sure where the poor suburbs are but the young ones wouldn’t live there in a pink fit.
They stay at home, have nice cars, amazing lives and expect to inherit big when a certain melancholy event occurs.
Bruce! You are not on welfare!
Lived in Townsville for a while, which was fun. The green tree frogs and the bell frogs were common, but had learned never to go below one metre altitude. For there lurked the horde.
The horde learned to respect me. My house had a nice lawn watering system which would go on for an hour at dusk. Toads thought it was heaven. But soon worked out that I would go outside after the spraying went off. And that I would pick up slow toads and hurl them far over the back fence. Flying toads!
This didn’t harm them as is turned out, because after a few weeks as soon as I went out the back door the toads would scarper for cover. Toads hate flying.
Only 5 of 28 NATO members meet their defence spending obligations.
All I can say is that the Cat is distinguished from other blogs by its sheer good humour and sublime conviviality. And I love it.
That many? I’m shocked, as I thought the US was the only one that did. Who are these straight arrows?
It’s always there – bubbling away just beneath the surface. 😉
. . . . . Are there people on this site who don’t like each other? . . . . .
Who is this cohenite?
Do his looks match his insightfulness? (Or her, for that matter)
That’s very sweet Grig, but once again it’s a no from me.
Kennedy Speaks Out Over Major Health Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUYfwd5N8RU
Over at Blot there is this quote from a speech last week by U.S. Supreme Court judge Samuel Alito …
OK. That is refreshing commonsense.
But what he said later in the same speech in discussing a 2007 case which extended the definition of “pollutants” to cover greenhouse gases was far more encouraging …
Wow!
How often do you hear any judge defer to the electorate and their directly selected representatives over the judiciary or the bureaucracy.
I can see this guy eating his sandwiches with Justice Gorsuch.
That is, unless the intelligence community isn’t bugging Gorsuch’s phone and setting him up as we speak.
Toads hate flying.
So they didn’t enjoy it when we tied them to rockets on Guy Fawkes Night in days of yore?
Yawn – that bullshit is so yesterday, Infantile. If that’s the best you can do you should adjourn early with Dyson.
Bruce . .177 air rifle . Sounds like a subsonic .22. Toads don’t like those. Firearms license etc etc
Toads hate flying into brick veneer walls.
I broke you. I own you.
Tonight if you’re lucky I’ll chuck you a bone.
LL at 2001,
It is worse than you say.
Assume that a newly solvent government were to give everyone below the current poverty line in Australia a special allowance to bring them above the poverty line, the perverse result would be to increase poverty.
The new allowance would increase average incomes, thus raising the old poverty line to include, not just those who were below the old line, but a number who were previously above that line.
While the poverty line is a percentage of average incomes, the only solution to poverty is to make all incomes equal. Call me when the AMA, teachers union and CFMEU have signed up!
Cane Toads. {{{shudder}}}.
The worst thing about Queensland.
If they do get a few scrapes from rough landings I suggest a good spray with Dettol.