THE mindless and usually vicious stupidity of the left has been on vivid and utterly dependable display …— Terry McCrann
Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
1,016 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
I liked it. He kills around 300 people in the movie. I think the record is 347 by by Stallone in one of the Rambos. Wick just couldn’t make it that far.
Violence is an eminently suitable way of resolving differences of opinion and conflict. There’s not enough of it.
One of the best movies of the past 25 years.
Keane Reeves is amazing. This is himtraining for John Wick 2:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rCIgpUTvfsA
He is most definitely not a Hollywood faggot arse Nancy.
WSJ opinion piece in Review and Outlook.
Read it all and ponder just how the Left has fucked that once mighty state. Focus on the last bit that mentions what Trump did.
He actually sent emergency funds at Jerry Brown’s request. Why would he send a cent to those leaches? How can we trust him going forward after he did this?
Another longish one.
This trader blog has an amusing take on the Flynn saga. I’m not buying it, but it has an interesting angle to it.
The highlighted but is true, Crooked basically lost to a Twitter account.
JC I think Flynn embassy saga is a tip of an iceberg, which is yet to unfold.
BorisG you’re right. The Flynn incident is going to expose Obama’s shadow government and make Washington piss blood.
This is for all intents a coup.
C.L., That Leak cartoon is savage…excellent work.
Boris
Don’t make predictions like that without having an edge. You know as much as anyone else here. It’s 89 days since Trump won the presidency and all we’ve heard since then is the Russians are coming, the Russians are definitely coming. If there was anything, we would have seen it by now seeing Flynn’s conversations with the Russians was leaked.
There’s shit. Zippo. And it’s now 99.99% certain it was all Fake News.
JC Russian press is now reporting that effetcively the trump Putin honeymoon is over. Trump has spooked twice with Ukraine’s president and told Putin he must return Crimea to Ukraine. Trump already snubbed Putin by not talking to him in the entire first week, and not setting a date for their meeting. and then Flynn resignation is just the last straw. Putin is clearly escalating situation in Ukraine.
Trump might even meet poroshenko before Putin. That might however cause a major crisis, so trump may think twice.
Spoke, not spook 🙂
Boris
Your last comment doesn’t explain
Link to transcript thx.
Monster
What transcript?
In case you missed it, which you always do because you’re more focused on what to eat next, Boris made a comment implying there’s more to come out about the fake news of nefarious Russian/ Trump administration connections.
89 days and it’s still fake news.
Well yes JC, there is more to come out, and the main thing is the transcripts of the Flynn convos. There is also the list of Trump operatives who had contact with senior Russian intelligence before the election, a list which CNN now has and presumably will be publishing soon. Transcripts of recorded conversations wooukd also be of interest.
One other thing Monster
I’m sure that Flynn spoke to the Russian official about the actions of the previous administrations false claims that Russian meddling in the US election was the cause of Crooked’s defeat. The Kenyan threw out 35 Russian embassy officials.
Flynn did nothing wrong speaking to them.
We’re still yet to to see any evidence of the bear rifling through American garbage dumps. We now 3 months post election.
Have patience, JC. It took 2.5 years for the magnitude of Watergate to fully come out. These things take time.