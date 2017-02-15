Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,016 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. JC
    #2299047, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Is John Wick worth watching?

    I liked it. He kills around 300 people in the movie. I think the record is 347 by by Stallone in one of the Rambos. Wick just couldn’t make it that far.

    Violence is an eminently suitable way of resolving differences of opinion and conflict. There’s not enough of it.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2299048, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:23 am

    IT,

    Is John Wick worth watching?

    And I see there is John Wick: Chapter 2!

    One of the best movies of the past 25 years.

    Keane Reeves is amazing. This is himtraining for John Wick 2:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rCIgpUTvfsA

    He is most definitely not a Hollywood faggot arse Nancy.

  3. JC
    #2299049, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:25 am

    WSJ opinion piece in Review and Outlook.

    Read it all and ponder just how the Left has fucked that once mighty state. Focus on the last bit that mentions what Trump did.

    When it rains in California, it pours. Five years of drought have given way to floods, mudslides and now a massive failure at the state’s second biggest reservoir. While spending billions annually to fight climate change, Democrats in Sacramento have left the state ill-prepared for local weather fluctuations.

    Nearly 200,000 people in Northern California were urged to evacuate their homes this weekend after Oroville Dam’s main and emergency spillways caved amid a storm surge. The emergency spillway, which hasn’t been used since the dam was finished in 1968, was needed to prevent flooding after a football-field-sized crater developed in the main spillway.

    It’s unclear why the spillways eroded. Both were designed to handle flows 20 to 40 times stronger than those which occurred when they started to crumble. Green groups are blaming the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for re-licensing the dam in 2005 without requiring fortifications, which regulators said were unnecessary. So much for progressives’ belief in regulatory infallibility.

    The storms pummeling the state this year also contradict forecasts of a new climate normal of persistent drought. California is on track for its wettest winter on record. Snowpack is running about 180% of the statewide average and more than double the norm in the Southern Sierras. Rainfall around Los Angeles is twice the historical average, and groundwater basins in the Central Valley are beginning to refill. This sudden turn of climate events is consistent with California’s cyclical weather patterns.

    Yet the state lacks sufficient infrastructure to store the excess precipitation. California’s largest reservoirs are nearing capacity, which has required regulators to release billions of gallons of water to prevent flooding. More than 4.4 million acre-feet of water—enough to irrigate about 1.5 million acres of land or sustain four million households annually—have been discharged from Shasta and Folsom Lakes this year.

    Some of the releases can be stored or used downstream, but millions of acre-feet of water will invariably flow out to the San Francisco Bay. The pumps at the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta are limited by mechanical capacity and species protections. During the spring, melting snowpack in the Sierras—which supply more than half of California’s annual precipitation—will supercharge reservoir releases.

    Yet plans for additional surface storage—Temperance Flat Dam, Sites Reservoir and Shasta Dam expansion—have been at a standstill for years. The projects would cost about as much as the high-speed rail from Shafter to Madera and about half as much as California’s Medicaid expansion on an annual basis.

    The real impediment is green folly. Soon after California voters approved a water bond in 2014, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service dashed raising the Shasta Dam, claiming it would harm endangered species’ habitat. Yet the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says more water storage could restore threatened salmon downstream.

    President Trump on Tuesday approved Governor Jerry Brown’s request for emergency aid, but he ought to finance Oroville Dam repairs in part from the state’s $8 billion rainy day fund. California’s politicians should worry less about the uncertain temperatures in 2100 than its water needs in the here and now.

    He actually sent emergency funds at Jerry Brown’s request. Why would he send a cent to those leaches? How can we trust him going forward after he did this?

  4. JC
    #2299051, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Another longish one.

    This trader blog has an amusing take on the Flynn saga. I’m not buying it, but it has an interesting angle to it.

    Was the Ousting of General Flynn an Elaborate Ruse to Expose Leakers?

    It sounds outlandish from a plebeian point of view. But the question should be proffered: was the whole Flynn fiasco a ruse, getting the left and the media going crazy, chasing their tails over a non existent Russian conspiracy, an operation to expose disloyal leakers inside the administration and/or intelligence agencies?

    A few things to consider.

    Contrary to what the mental midgets on twitter tell you, both Bannon and Trump are brilliant strategists. If you need proof of this, accept the fact that Hillary spent $1.6b to lose to Trump’s twitter account. Ok?

    General Flynn has been in intelligence almost his entire professional career. Of course he knew they were monitoring his communications with Russia. That’s a non starter. Taking into consideration that Dr. Steve Pieczenik is blantantly saying it was the plan the whole time to have Flynn gone very early during the Trump administration, coupled with the fact that Rep. Chaffetz is calling for an investigation into the leaks, I think the Machiavellian angle here is worth considering.

    This morning Trump tweeted about catching low life leakers, pointing out the NY Times was complicit in the scandal.

    alt

    The Trump administration had to know they were surrounded by jackals when they planted a flag inside the White House. Trump has been discussing government corruption and dishonest intelligence reports for years. It’s also worth reminding you of his cryptic address to the CIA after he first took office, telling them he’d like to remove the columns inside the buildings, perhaps a reference to the fifth column theory aka shadow government.

    You’ll know this theory is true should we start to see heads roll over the coming weeks and months.

    The highlighted but is true, Crooked basically lost to a Twitter account.

  5. BorisG
    #2299053, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:48 am

    JC I think Flynn embassy saga is a tip of an iceberg, which is yet to unfold.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2299054, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:51 am

    BorisG you’re right. The Flynn incident is going to expose Obama’s shadow government and make Washington piss blood.

    This is for all intents a coup.

  7. Harlequin Decline
    #2299055, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:56 am

    C.L., That Leak cartoon is savage…excellent work.

  8. JC
    #2299056, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Boris

    Don’t make predictions like that without having an edge. You know as much as anyone else here. It’s 89 days since Trump won the presidency and all we’ve heard since then is the Russians are coming, the Russians are definitely coming. If there was anything, we would have seen it by now seeing Flynn’s conversations with the Russians was leaked.

    There’s shit. Zippo. And it’s now 99.99% certain it was all Fake News.

  9. BorisG
    #2299057, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:18 am

    JC Russian press is now reporting that effetcively the trump Putin honeymoon is over. Trump has spooked twice with Ukraine’s president and told Putin he must return Crimea to Ukraine. Trump already snubbed Putin by not talking to him in the entire first week, and not setting a date for their meeting. and then Flynn resignation is just the last straw. Putin is clearly escalating situation in Ukraine.

    Trump might even meet poroshenko before Putin. That might however cause a major crisis, so trump may think twice.

  11. JC
    #2299059, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Boris

    Your last comment doesn’t explain

    JC I think Flynn embassy saga is a tip of an iceberg, which is yet to unfold.

  12. m0nty
    #2299060, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:23 am

    If there was anything, we would have seen it by now seeing Flynn’s conversations with the Russians was leaked.

    There’s shit. Zippo. And it’s now 99.99% certain it was all Fake News.

    Link to transcript thx.

  13. JC
    #2299061, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Monster

    What transcript?

    In case you missed it, which you always do because you’re more focused on what to eat next, Boris made a comment implying there’s more to come out about the fake news of nefarious Russian/ Trump administration connections.

    89 days and it’s still fake news.

  14. m0nty
    #2299062, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Well yes JC, there is more to come out, and the main thing is the transcripts of the Flynn convos. There is also the list of Trump operatives who had contact with senior Russian intelligence before the election, a list which CNN now has and presumably will be publishing soon. Transcripts of recorded conversations wooukd also be of interest.

  15. JC
    #2299063, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:31 am

    One other thing Monster

    I’m sure that Flynn spoke to the Russian official about the actions of the previous administrations false claims that Russian meddling in the US election was the cause of Crooked’s defeat. The Kenyan threw out 35 Russian embassy officials.

    Flynn did nothing wrong speaking to them.

    We’re still yet to to see any evidence of the bear rifling through American garbage dumps. We now 3 months post election.

  16. m0nty
    #2299064, posted on February 17, 2017 at 2:33 am

    Have patience, JC. It took 2.5 years for the magnitude of Watergate to fully come out. These things take time.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *