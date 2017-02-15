Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,328 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. egg_
    #2299320, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:51 am

    WTF is Sharia Anyway – Yassmin Abdul-Magied

    She got all het up every time it was criticised on Q&A – must be a big deal to her.

  2. .
    #2299321, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:51 am

    The view is ruined and there is more competition (stock) and rents go up? Only if your house is longer in a shit area.

    In Oregon, the Portland City Council in December unanimously passed a similar ordinance requiring buildings with 20 units or more to set aside 20% of units for affordable housing, although it also provides some concessions to developers like tax waivers.

    So dumb. More supply = cheaper homes.

  3. .
    #2299322, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Slugs and Grubs on life support. Last seen at 17.5 c.

  4. Snoopy
    #2299323, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:54 am

    San Francisco in June passed a ballot initiative that puts a 25% on-site affordable-housing requirement on most new residential buildings, which developers say will make many projects economically untenable unsaleable.

  5. Roger
    #2299324, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I know smart people, people who are engineers etc, who refuse to like or give any credit to Trump in any way, because they are basically passively militant (obnoxious) atheists.

    Smart people are often good at mathematics, problem solving, etc., but they quite often lack insight into their own biases.

    I thus find it helpful to make a distinction between smart people and intelligent people – intelligent people have subjected their biases to examination. Perhaps that’s why some find religion in their latter years?

  6. egg_
    #2299325, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:54 am

    That is a dead-set laugh-out-loud leak.

    Is she on Mars or the ME – looks much the same?

  7. Snoopy
    #2299328, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:57 am

    .
    #2299322, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:52 am
    Slugs and Grubs on life support. Last seen at 17.5 c.

    An expert on ABC said this morning that S&G’s cash flow wasn’t covering interest payments on debt and that they may have to recapitalise.

  8. H B Bear
    #2299330, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Hugo Weatherdill has gone the full Venezuela in Mainland Tasmania? You never go full Venezuela.
    Luckily he has a Greek Treasurer to keep things on track.

    To quote Roy Scheider, “I think we are going to need a bigger begging bowl.”

  9. Joe
    #2299331, posted on February 17, 2017 at 11:59 am

    An expert on ABC said this morning that S&G’s cash flow wasn’t covering interest payments on debt and that they may have to recapitalise.

    Maybe the CFMEU can bail them out. They seem to own everything else in Australia.

  10. Dr Faustus
    #2299332, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Federal and state energy ministers will today be told by the Weatherill Labor government that it will “retake control” of South Australia’s fragile power network so blackouts “do not happen again”.

    A useful exercise if it ever happened. The world needs a practical demonstration of the harm that can be done to a First World economy by relying on renewables for ~40% of its power supply.

    Bit tough on SA’s population, though.

  11. memoryvault
    #2299337, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I shall continue to throw myself on the mercy of the court until he forgives me or tells me to… [short sentence, terminal preposition].

    I still say a simple spanking would have been quicker and easier.

  12. memoryvault
    #2299339, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Smart people are often good at mathematics, problem solving, etc.,
    but they quite often lack insight into their own biases.

    There are lots of smart Cats here . . .

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2299340, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Months into his term, John F. Kennedy invaded the Bay of Pigs. The following year, he nearly destroyed the earth after his “missile gap” fake news came back to bite him on the arse. He bugged Martin Luther King’s bedroom and started the Vietnam War before being shot dead by a leftist.

    Most of his mistakes were caused by the intelligence community.

    Didn’t end well for him.

  14. Diogenes
    #2299342, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    San Francisco in June passed a ballot initiative that puts a 25% on-site affordable-housing requirement on most new residential buildings,

    Remember this when talking direct democracy. – Roughly 60% of San Franscicans are renters

  15. Joe
    #2299343, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Smart people are often…

    Just because you are smart or intelligent does not mean that you will apply those gifts equally to all problems to be faced in life.

    Smart/intelligent people can be conned. They typically come from an academic background that used to emphasise truth. They trust what people say like they trust their lecturer.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2299345, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Federal and state energy ministers will today be told by the Weatherill Labor government that it will “retake control” of South Australia’s fragile power network so blackouts “do not happen again”.

    Ah so in the last few months South Australia has had a blackout because there was too much wind, and another blackout because there was not enough wind. Does this mean Weatherill will pass a law requiring the weather to deliver just the right amount of wind?

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2299347, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    There are lots of smart Cats here . . .

    I may not be a smart man Jenny, but I know what love is.

  18. m0nty
    #2299348, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Was J. Edgar Hoover a Democrat, CL?

  19. Joe
    #2299349, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Does this mean Weatherill will pass a law requiring the weather to deliver just the right amount of wind?

    FIFY

  20. The Beer Whisperer
    #2299352, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I may not be a smart man Jenny, but I know what love is.

    I wanna know what love is.
    I want you to show me.

    In other words, get ya gear orf!! (no, not you Stimpy, or any other Cat. It’d what they meant).

  22. egg_
    #2299355, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    That clip at least seemed eminently sane to me, one of the most sane things I’ve seen from a politician in a long time. Why do the Left have war fever against Russia?

    SBS News last night claiming several incidents of US ships getting buzzed by Russian planes of late.
    Routine, if they come in close proximity, Mr KRudd?

  23. H B Bear
    #2299356, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Does this mean Weatherill will pass a law requiring the weather to deliver just the right amount of wind?

    Yep.

  24. Roger
    #2299358, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    They trust what people say like they trust their lecturer.

    The purpose of a university education used to be to teach students how to think.

    Now it is to teach students what to think.

    If such students fail to question their lecturers…well, they may be smart, but they are not necessarily intelligent.

  25. Joe
    #2299359, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Why do the Left have war fever against Russia?

    Because Russia rejected the glorious communist progress.

    The left are now homeless as the fatherland told them to sod off. They can’t look to China as China has embraced consumerism and tycoons. North Korea is clearly a one man show and of no guidance in setting policy.

  26. hzhousewife
    #2299361, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    An expert on ABC said this morning that S&G’s cash flow wasn’t covering interest payments on debt and that they may have to recapitalise.

    Another brilliant investment opportunity for our fantastic Industry Super Funds, what’s not to like?

  27. John64
    #2299363, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Windmills Weatherill has to do something pronto. The only fig leaf of cover SA has for security or electricity supply is the interconnector to Victoriastan, which will become absolutely useless when Hazelwood shuts down in a few weeks time.

  28. Delta A
    #2299364, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Federal and state energy ministers will today be told by the Weatherill Labor government that it will “retake control” of South Australia’s fragile power network so blackouts “do not happen again”.

    So, who or what will Wetherdill and turbo Tom blame for the next (inevitable) power failure.

  29. memoryvault
    #2299365, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Federal and state energy ministers will today be told by the Weatherill Labor government that it will “retake control” of South Australia’s fragile power network so blackouts “do not happen again”.

    Hehe – a sneak peak into SA’s new wind-powered submarine construction facility.

  30. Roger
    #2299366, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Most of his mistakes were caused by the intelligence community. Didn’t end well for him.

    It’s not as if Ike didn’t warn him, but I suppose Kennedy was too smart to listen.

  31. Grigory M
    #2299367, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    “I have no expertise, apart from feeling and understanding, however I just know that this tree is a birthing tree,” she said.

    She knows about lying in.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2299368, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    The alleged Bourke St murderer Dimitrious Gargasoulas will most likely face trial next year following a large-scale, complex police investigation involving up to 1000 witnesses.

    Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions told a court this morning police are estimating there may be as many as 1000 witnesses who could need to contribute to the investigation into the incident, which occurred on January 20 and killed six.

    During a mention in the Victorian Supreme Court, Director of Public Prosecutions John Champion SC said the undertaking was of such a large scope it could be “the biggest investigation of its type”.

    Mr Gargasoulas has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly carried out the attack on Bourke St on January 20. The rampage hospitalised 31 people, some who are still recovering, and killed six, including several children.

    Justice Lex Lasry took an unusual step and called the DPP and Mr Gargasoulas’ defence lawyers to attend the mention this morning in order to update the courts on the process of the investigation given the “strong public interest in the case”.

    Justice Lasry said he understood there would in the vicinity of 500 witnesses which was “not surprising given the nature of the incident”, however Mr Champion said there will be many more.

    From the Oz. Too. Stupid. To. Survive. How many witnesses do they need, and how much cctv footage do they need to prove Gargoylear$e was driving that particular car?

  34. John64
    #2299370, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Slugs and Grubs share price [ASX 17c at lunchtime] is like watching the bath water circle the plughole, just more exciting.

    Surely only days away now from a trading halt and appointment of an administrator.

  35. C.L.
    #2299371, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Was J. Edgar Hoover a Democrat, CL?

    His big break came in 1919, thanks to Woodrow Wilson.
    His career blossomed under Franklin Roosevelt.

  36. hzhousewife
    #2299373, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Ah so in the last few months South Australia has had a blackout because there was too much wind, and another blackout because there was not enough wind. Does this mean Weatherill will pass a law requiring the weather to deliver just the right amount of wind?

    Remember, the wind is free, and it delivers itself !! (from a blog comment read recently, and posted here before – it’s going to become one of my favourite memes)

  37. incoherent rambler
    #2299374, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Smart people

    “The more you learn the more you become aware of how little you know.” – me

    “It a smart man that knows he is stupid.” – Barney Rubble

  38. Leigh Lowe
    #2299375, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    An expert on ABC said this morning that S&G’s cash flow wasn’t covering interest payments on debt and that they may have to recapitalise.

    Their friendlies reported on ABC News last night that “Slugs and Bugs operations were being impacted by negative sentiment“.
    Operations impacted?
    WTF?
    How so?
    Are they saying that their share of the ambulance chasing pie is being reduced because the poor, downtrodden litigant is choosing Missing AWU Folder & Associates over Slugs and Bugs?
    Why would the downtrodden choose not to go to S&G because of market speculation and debt position that is tighter than a fish’s arse?
    Could it be that Missing AWU Folder & Associates have been conducting a wink-nod whispering campaign against Slugs and Bugs?

    “Hey, you know if you go ‘no win-no fee’ with Slugs and Bugs you could end up carrying the can for costs? You know they are nearly broke … [slips newspaper cutting under nose of prospective client]”

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2299377, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Think of all the fuck ups of the last century and almost all were caused by Deep State. I admit to falling for a lot of their bullshit too, like the Iraq War

    The intelligence community:

    https://twitter.com/menaquinone4/status/831610938767843329

  41. egg_
    #2299378, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Leigh Lowe is searching; he’ll bring the toddler home.

    Part of the problem – he’s been treated as a toddler all of his life?

  43. Infidel Tiger
    #2299380, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    USMAN Khawaja looks set to become the victim of selectors’ hotly contentious plan to reinstall Shaun Marsh as Australia’s Indian linchpin.

    Cricket Australia is a deeply stupid organisation. On par with the CIA.

  44. Bear Necessities
    #2299381, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Anna Bligh is in the money

    It shows how much control that the government has over the banking business that it gets an ex-Premier to grease the relationship.

    Anna should be a movie called “Once were Socialists”.

  46. stackja
    #2299383, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    IT – Saddam Hussein convinced himself he had WMD and others believed him. Saddam Hussein had a reputation of using WMD against the Kurds and Iran.

  47. Infidel Tiger
    #2299385, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    IT – Saddam Hussein convinced himself he had WMD and others believed him. Saddam Hussein had a reputation of using WMD against the Kurds and Iran.

    Saddam did what was necessary to keep a barbaric and uncivilized people unified.

    We need more Saddams.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2299386, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    From the Oz. Too. Stupid. To. Survive. How many witnesses do they need, and how much cctv footage do they need to prove Gargoylear$e was driving that particular car?

    Yeah, it’s fucking bullshit.
    They need one or two witnesses/CCTV to establish formally in court that the scum bag was in fact driving the car.
    They maybe need a few more to establish his intent in the days leading up to it to make the case that he pre-meditated it and didn’t just do it on a whim (not that it should make any fucking difference).
    But, of course, you can see what the real agenda is here.
    VicPol, Hunchback and the legal-eagles are determined to string this out for as long as they can so that any aggro over bail laws citing the case of Gargle-arse can’t be discussed because “sub-judice”.
    As for the families who have to wait two years for the case … well they can get fucked.

  49. Des Deskperson
    #2299387, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Here’s the ‘Daily Review” on the forthcoming Midnight Oil tour:

    “Finally, 2017 has given us something worth dancing about: Midnight Oil is reuniting for a massive tour around Australia and the world. Is their brand of politically-charged rock exactly what we need right now?”

    I don’t know much about the ‘Daily Review’ except that – although I have repeatedly asked them not to – it daily emails me ‘executive summaries’ of its articles and wants me to subscribe to read them in full. As the above extract indicates, it is clearly ‘progressive’ orthodox. Its star writer used to be Helen Razor, the same content-free, foul-mouthed, look at me rants as in her JJJ days, but at least the DR got her to regularly turn up and produce stuff, something that JJJ could never quite manage. On the other hand, she seems to be MIA lately, and I wonder if she has had another one of her funny turns.

    As for Midnight Oil, was there ever a more overrated, overpraised – across a whole range of fields – Australian than Peter Garrett?

  50. egg_
    #2299388, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    The only fig leaf of cover SA has for security or electricity supply is the interconnector to Victoriastan, which will become absolutely useless when Hazelwood shuts down in a few weeks time.

    Rumours it will stay operational a little while longer?
    Wetherill in urgent talks?

  52. H B Bear
    #2299390, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Anna Bligh is in the money

    “Personally I’ve always believed you get more done inside the tent,” she said.

    What a beautiful description of corruption Australian-style.

  53. John64
    #2299391, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Rumours it will stay operational a little while longer?

    egg_., I’m sure the interconnector will remain operational. But for the interconnector to be effective it relies on a reliable and predictable baseload being available from Victoriastan.

    Pull the plug on Hazelwood and Victoriastan is in pretty much the same boat as Mainland Tasmania.

  54. Infidel Tiger
    #2299393, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Midnight Oil are back and Russia is the enemy again!

    Sweet. I loved the 80’s.

  55. egg_
    #2299394, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    “Finally, 2017 has given us something worth dancing about: Midnight Oil is reuniting for a massive tour around Australia and the world. Is their brand of politically-charged rock exactly what we need right now?”

    Does Pete still dance like an Egyptian epileptic?

  56. stackja
    #2299396, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2299385, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:44 pm
    IT – Saddam Hussein convinced himself he had WMD and others believed him. Saddam Hussein had a reputation of using WMD against the Kurds and Iran.

    Saddam did what was necessary to keep a barbaric and uncivilized people unified.

    We need more Saddams.

    And less barbaros?

  57. Leigh Lowe
    #2299397, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    An expert on ABC said this morning that S&G’s cash flow wasn’t covering interest payments on debt and that they may have to recapitalise.

    Another brilliant investment opportunity for our fantastic Industry Super Funds, what’s not to like?

    I can smell a NLIS* in the making.
    After all, the ambulance drivers, doctors, nurses, psychs, rehab workers all get paid by the state.
    Why shouldn’t the ambulance chasers also have an assured tax-eater income for doing God’s work helping the “vunnerabull”?
    .
    .
    * National Legal Insurance Scheme

  58. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2299398, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Yahoo7 has been convicted and fined $300,000 after an inexperienced journalist published a story that led to a Melbourne murder trial being aborted. Victorian Supreme Court Justice John Dixon on Friday slammed the online company for a “serious lack of proper oversight”.

    The fine was intended to be a “real and financial imposition” to make it clear to Yahoo7 and other media companies that contempt of court was “intolerable”. Justice Dixon earlier found Sydney-based reporter Krystal Johnson and Yahoo7 guilty of contempt of court for publishing details about a defendant that could prejudice a jury.

    Ms Johnson, who was not in court, was ordered to undertake a two-year good behaviour bond.

    Yahoo7 was also ordered to pay the Director of Public Prosections’ costs. Justice Dixon found Ms Johnson felt genuine remorse and that Yahoo7 bore primary responsibility for the contempt, as it failed to ensure its systems for controlling and disseminating information about court cases were sufficient to stop prejudicial material being published.

    From the Oz. Any Melburnian Cats cast any light on this one?

  59. Grigory M
    #2299399, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Ms Bligh said she did not want a banking royal commission, which is at odds with federal Labor leader Bill Shorten.

    “Personally I’ve always believed you get more done inside the tent,” she said.

    Stole Libby Tricketts line.

  60. egg_
    #2299400, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Rumours it (Hazelwood) will stay operational a little while longer?

  61. Baldrick
    #2299401, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    No, the problem is not poisoned waterholes or diseased blankets …

    In a remote Aboriginal community in the Pilbara just one student out of 100 showed up for school on Wednesday. Teachers at Jigalong Remote Community School continue to go to the school each day, but the children have stopped coming.
    “Some of the children try to wriggle their way into class, they jump their way over the fence, but if Brian sees them, they turn away,” said a community man, who wanted to remain anonymous. Brian is Brian Samson, a powerful Martu elder and Jigalong’s community chairperson.
    He and his sister, Margaret Samson, have been standing out the front of the school’s gates since the school year started, telling children from the eastern Pilbara community they cannot go in. Locals claim Mr Samson is keeping children away in protest after repeated failed attempts to have his sister given a job at the school.

  62. Infidel Tiger
    #2299402, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    “Personally I’ve always believed you get more done inside the tent,” she said.

    Said the Scout Master to the Bishop.

  63. Leigh Lowe
    #2299404, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Leigh Lowe is searching; he’ll bring the toddler home.

    You need to upgrade to sarcasm detector ver 4.1.2, egg.
    Leigh Lowe (note the use of third person) is decidedly NOT fucking looking for the 36 year old toddler.
    If he turns up face down on my lawn pissed out of his brain tomorrow morning, the ride-on is going straight over him.
    He needs a good shave and haircut.

  64. Infidel Tiger
    #2299405, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Kurt Schlichter [email protected] 1m1 minute ago

    Trump couldn’t have owned the press harder if he branded them on their useless asses. #TrumpPressConference

  65. B Shaw
    #2299406, posted on February 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Someone has alerted readers to a piece by John Hewson (spit on the ground) in a Southern Highlands paper. How this person dares show his face is beyond me – let alone deliver his regular homilies.
    He whines about the claims of political leaders “grating” on him.
    Would relish the opportunity to do some grating.

  66. Infidel Tiger
    #2299407, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Trump:

    Getting shit done. Taking names. Kicking asses.

    https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/832343245627592704

  67. srr
    #2299408, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Well ignore that m0nty has given up standing on rakes, and has now taken to smashing himself in the face with the pronged end –

    m0nty
    #2299210, posted on February 17, 2017 at 10:01 am

    … yeah, I’d say that little chat President Trump had with the presstitutes and some journalists, went rather well … 😉

    He ranted like a crazy person, USSR. That was a train wreck. Never go full Alex Jones.

    … we’ll even ignore the ROFL humour of Trump so calmly stating that the m0nty clASS presstitutes would lie the exact lie m0nty is lying here … but you do all realize that by branding me, The Enemy “USSR”=Russian, and sticking to it as a smear for all these years, that the lying branders actually outed themselves as the tools of the Pro-War with Russia UN/Soros owned scum, and me as the Christian before politics and business, good guy 🙂 .

  68. Snoopy
    #2299409, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    CNN and Deep State double down with #FakeNews

    High-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials tell CNN.

    Among several senior Trump advisers regularly communicating with Russian nationals were then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and then-adviser Michael Flynn.
    Officials emphasized that communications between campaign staff and representatives of foreign governments are not unusual. However, these communications stood out to investigators due to the frequency and the level of the Trump advisers involved. Investigators have not reached a judgment on the intent of those conversations.

    Flynn spoke to the Russian Ambassador in two months ago in December AFTER the election. We are expected to believe that something shocking was discussed, but two months later ‘investigators’ still don’t know what his motive was even though they recorded the conversation.

    Manafort resigned from the Trump campaign in August. We are expected to believe that something shocking was discussed, but six months later ‘investigators’ still don’t know what his motive was even though they recorded the conversations.

  69. zyconoclast
    #2299410, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    IT – Saddam Hussein convinced himself he had WMD and others believed him. Saddam Hussein had a reputation of using WMD against the Kurds and Iran.

    Saddam did what was necessary to keep a barbaric and uncivilized people unified.
    We need more Saddams.

    We don’t need more Saddams, we just need to mind our own business and the leave barbarians to do what they do.

  70. egg_
    #2299411, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    WaPo: In first under Trump, Russian jets buzzed a U.S. destroyer at close range

    What SBS News was on about.

  71. BorisG,
    #2299413, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Because Russia rejected the glorious communist progress.

    Putin said that collapse of the USSR was the biggest tragedy of the century, and he is trying to restore it as far as he is allowed to.

  72. John64
    #2299414, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Rumours it (Hazelwood) will stay operational a little while longer?

    Now I’m with you. A quick Google search still tells you that it will close in March 2017. Yes, maybe these are the urgent discussions Windmills Weatherill is presently involved in.

    Would be a great press release; “We have secured SA’s clean energy future by convincing Victorians to continue belching Gaia destroying carbon into the atmosphere for another 5 years.”

  73. BorisG
    #2299415, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Because Russia rejected the glorious communist progress.

    Putin said that collapse of the USSR was the biggest tragedy of the century, and he is trying to restore it as far as he is allowed to.

  74. cynical1
    #2299416, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    “Finally, 2017 has given us something worth dancing about: Midnight Oil is reuniting for a massive tour around Australia and the world. Is their brand of politically-charged rock exactly what we need right now?”

    Meh.

    In a just World, Midnight would have been the support act for Vs Spy vs Spy.

  75. zyconoclast
    #2299417, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Ms Bligh said she did not want a banking royal commission, which is at odds with federal Labor leader Bill Shorten.
    “Personally I’ve always believed you get more done inside the tent,” she said.

    Only if the tent looks like this.

  76. areff
    #2299418, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    ZKTA: The aborted case involved a jealous gent who bashed his girlfriend to death.

    Trial report here.

  77. Infidel Tiger
    #2299420, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    We don’t need more Saddams, we just need to mind our own business and the leave barbarians to do what they do.

    That’s one point of view, sure. A solid plan.

    I’m just spitballing here, but one Saddam brought peace to Iraq, think what hundreds could do?

  78. Leigh Lowe
    #2299421, posted on February 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    From the Oz. Any Melburnian Cats cast any light on this one?

    Yes.
    Ms Johnson is a hot babe with brains to match.
    She basically pinched a story off the Herald-Sun and added her own “Facebook research” about what a murder victim had posted before her death about the defendant.
    It was all under suppression and the jury had to be discharged.
    Another SJW j’ism graduate who wasn’t schooled in court proceedings.
    She claimed that the error was down to her being “really, really, busy”.
    My take? She got buttonholed by someone outside court who gave her the “full story” and printed it without checking whether it breached court orders.
    The Herald Sun and the Oz have really hopped into her over it, not only the fuck-up, but the fact that she lifted the original article from the Herald-sun, then wove her own little (illegal) details into it. I suspect she has penned a few ladies pages web pieces getting stuck into da evil Ruperdink empire.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *