Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
She got all het up every time it was criticised on Q&A – must be a big deal to her.
The view is ruined and there is more competition (stock) and rents go up? Only if your house is longer in a shit area.
So dumb. More supply = cheaper homes.
Slugs and Grubs on life support. Last seen at 17.5 c.
I know smart people, people who are engineers etc, who refuse to like or give any credit to Trump in any way, because they are basically passively militant (obnoxious) atheists.
Smart people are often good at mathematics, problem solving, etc., but they quite often lack insight into their own biases.
I thus find it helpful to make a distinction between smart people and intelligent people – intelligent people have subjected their biases to examination. Perhaps that’s why some find religion in their latter years?
Is she on Mars or the ME – looks much the same?
An expert on ABC said this morning that S&G’s cash flow wasn’t covering interest payments on debt and that they may have to recapitalise.
Hugo Weatherdill has gone the full Venezuela in Mainland Tasmania? You never go full Venezuela.
Luckily he has a Greek Treasurer to keep things on track.
To quote Roy Scheider, “I think we are going to need a bigger begging bowl.”
Maybe the CFMEU can bail them out. They seem to own everything else in Australia.
A useful exercise if it ever happened. The world needs a practical demonstration of the harm that can be done to a First World economy by relying on renewables for ~40% of its power supply.
Bit tough on SA’s population, though.
I still say a simple spanking would have been quicker and easier.
There are lots of smart Cats here . . .
Most of his mistakes were caused by the intelligence community.
Didn’t end well for him.
Remember this when talking direct democracy. – Roughly 60% of San Franscicans are renters
Just because you are smart or intelligent does not mean that you will apply those gifts equally to all problems to be faced in life.
Smart/intelligent people can be conned. They typically come from an academic background that used to emphasise truth. They trust what people say like they trust their lecturer.
Ah so in the last few months South Australia has had a blackout because there was too much wind, and another blackout because there was not enough wind. Does this mean Weatherill will pass a law requiring the weather to deliver just the right amount of wind?
There are lots of smart Cats here . . .
I may not be a smart man Jenny, but I know what love is.
Was J. Edgar Hoover a Democrat, CL?
FIFY
I wanna know what love is.
I want you to show me.
In other words, get ya gear orf!! (no, not you Stimpy, or any other Cat. It’d what they meant).
It’s, FFS.
SBS News last night claiming several incidents of US ships getting buzzed by Russian planes of late.
Routine, if they come in close proximity, Mr KRudd?
Yep.
They trust what people say like they trust their lecturer.
The purpose of a university education used to be to teach students how to think.
Now it is to teach students what to think.
If such students fail to question their lecturers…well, they may be smart, but they are not necessarily intelligent.
Because Russia rejected the glorious communist progress.
The left are now homeless as the fatherland told them to sod off. They can’t look to China as China has embraced consumerism and tycoons. North Korea is clearly a one man show and of no guidance in setting policy.
Another brilliant investment opportunity for our fantastic Industry Super Funds, what’s not to like?
Windmills Weatherill has to do something pronto. The only fig leaf of cover SA has for security or electricity supply is the interconnector to Victoriastan, which will become absolutely useless when Hazelwood shuts down in a few weeks time.
Federal and state energy ministers will today be told by the Weatherill Labor government that it will “retake control” of South Australia’s fragile power network so blackouts “do not happen again”.
So, who or what will Wetherdill and turbo Tom blame for the next (inevitable) power failure.
Hehe – a sneak peak into SA’s new wind-powered submarine construction facility.
Most of his mistakes were caused by the intelligence community. Didn’t end well for him.
It’s not as if Ike didn’t warn him, but I suppose Kennedy was too smart to listen.
She knows about lying in.
From the Oz. Too. Stupid. To. Survive. How many witnesses do they need, and how much cctv footage do they need to prove Gargoylear$e was driving that particular car?
?
Slugs and Grubs share price [ASX 17c at lunchtime] is like watching the bath water circle the plughole, just more exciting.
Surely only days away now from a trading halt and appointment of an administrator.
His big break came in 1919, thanks to Woodrow Wilson.
His career blossomed under Franklin Roosevelt.
Remember, the wind is free, and it delivers itself !! (from a blog comment read recently, and posted here before – it’s going to become one of my favourite memes)
“The more you learn the more you become aware of how little you know.” – me
“It a smart man that knows he is stupid.” – Barney Rubble
Their friendlies reported on ABC News last night that “Slugs and Bugs operations were being impacted by negative sentiment“.
Operations impacted?
WTF?
How so?
Are they saying that their share of the ambulance chasing pie is being reduced because the poor, downtrodden litigant is choosing Missing AWU Folder & Associates over Slugs and Bugs?
Why would the downtrodden choose not to go to S&G because of market speculation and debt position that is tighter than a fish’s arse?
Could it be that Missing AWU Folder & Associates have been conducting a wink-nod whispering campaign against Slugs and Bugs?
Ahaha CL, never change.
Think of all the fuck ups of the last century and almost all were caused by Deep State. I admit to falling for a lot of their bullshit too, like the Iraq War
The intelligence community:
https://twitter.com/menaquinone4/status/831610938767843329
Part of the problem – he’s been treated as a toddler all of his life?
Deep State via Ace
Cricket Australia is a deeply stupid organisation. On par with the CIA.
Anna Bligh is in the money
It shows how much control that the government has over the banking business that it gets an ex-Premier to grease the relationship.
Anna should be a movie called “Once were Socialists”.
Snap, IT
IT – Saddam Hussein convinced himself he had WMD and others believed him. Saddam Hussein had a reputation of using WMD against the Kurds and Iran.
Saddam did what was necessary to keep a barbaric and uncivilized people unified.
We need more Saddams.
Yeah, it’s fucking bullshit.
They need one or two witnesses/CCTV to establish formally in court that the scum bag was in fact driving the car.
They maybe need a few more to establish his intent in the days leading up to it to make the case that he pre-meditated it and didn’t just do it on a whim (not that it should make any fucking difference).
But, of course, you can see what the real agenda is here.
VicPol, Hunchback and the legal-eagles are determined to string this out for as long as they can so that any aggro over bail laws citing the case of Gargle-arse can’t be discussed because “sub-judice”.
As for the families who have to wait two years for the case … well they can get fucked.
Here’s the ‘Daily Review” on the forthcoming Midnight Oil tour:
“Finally, 2017 has given us something worth dancing about: Midnight Oil is reuniting for a massive tour around Australia and the world. Is their brand of politically-charged rock exactly what we need right now?”
I don’t know much about the ‘Daily Review’ except that – although I have repeatedly asked them not to – it daily emails me ‘executive summaries’ of its articles and wants me to subscribe to read them in full. As the above extract indicates, it is clearly ‘progressive’ orthodox. Its star writer used to be Helen Razor, the same content-free, foul-mouthed, look at me rants as in her JJJ days, but at least the DR got her to regularly turn up and produce stuff, something that JJJ could never quite manage. On the other hand, she seems to be MIA lately, and I wonder if she has had another one of her funny turns.
As for Midnight Oil, was there ever a more overrated, overpraised – across a whole range of fields – Australian than Peter Garrett?
Rumours it will stay operational a little while longer?
Wetherill in urgent talks?
Sub judice eh? PELL!?
“Personally I’ve always believed you get more done inside the tent,” she said.
What a beautiful description of corruption Australian-style.
egg_., I’m sure the interconnector will remain operational. But for the interconnector to be effective it relies on a reliable and predictable baseload being available from Victoriastan.
Pull the plug on Hazelwood and Victoriastan is in pretty much the same boat as Mainland Tasmania.
Midnight Oil are back and Russia is the enemy again!
Sweet. I loved the 80’s.
Does Pete still dance like an
Egyptianepileptic?
And less barbaros?
I can smell a NLIS* in the making.
After all, the ambulance drivers, doctors, nurses, psychs, rehab workers all get paid by the state.
Why shouldn’t the ambulance chasers also have an assured tax-eater income for doing God’s work helping the “vunnerabull”?
.
.
* National Legal Insurance Scheme
From the Oz. Any Melburnian Cats cast any light on this one?
Stole Libby Tricketts line.
Rumours it (Hazelwood) will stay operational a little while longer?
No, the problem is not poisoned waterholes or diseased blankets …
Said the Scout Master to the Bishop.
You need to upgrade to sarcasm detector ver 4.1.2, egg.
Leigh Lowe (note the use of third person) is decidedly NOT fucking looking for the 36 year old toddler.
If he turns up face down on my lawn pissed out of his brain tomorrow morning, the ride-on is going straight over him.
He needs a good shave and haircut.
Someone has alerted readers to a piece by John Hewson (spit on the ground) in a Southern Highlands paper. How this person dares show his face is beyond me – let alone deliver his regular homilies.
He whines about the claims of political leaders “grating” on him.
Would relish the opportunity to do some grating.
Trump:
Getting shit done. Taking names. Kicking asses.
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/832343245627592704
Well ignore that m0nty has given up standing on rakes, and has now taken to smashing himself in the face with the pronged end –
… we’ll even ignore the ROFL humour of Trump so calmly stating that the m0nty clASS presstitutes would lie the exact lie m0nty is lying here … but you do all realize that by branding me, The Enemy “USSR”=Russian, and sticking to it as a smear for all these years, that the lying branders actually outed themselves as the tools of the Pro-War with Russia UN/Soros owned scum, and me as the Christian before politics and business, good guy 🙂 .
CNN and Deep State double down with #FakeNews
Flynn spoke to the Russian Ambassador in two months ago in December AFTER the election. We are expected to believe that something shocking was discussed, but two months later ‘investigators’ still don’t know what his motive was even though they recorded the conversation.
Manafort resigned from the Trump campaign in August. We are expected to believe that something shocking was discussed, but six months later ‘investigators’ still don’t know what his motive was even though they recorded the conversations.
IT – Saddam Hussein convinced himself he had WMD and others believed him. Saddam Hussein had a reputation of using WMD against the Kurds and Iran.
Saddam did what was necessary to keep a barbaric and uncivilized people unified.
We need more Saddams.
We don’t need more Saddams, we just need to mind our own business and the leave barbarians to do what they do.
WaPo: In first under Trump, Russian jets buzzed a U.S. destroyer at close range
What SBS News was on about.
Putin said that collapse of the USSR was the biggest tragedy of the century, and he is trying to restore it as far as he is allowed to.
Now I’m with you. A quick Google search still tells you that it will close in March 2017. Yes, maybe these are the urgent discussions Windmills Weatherill is presently involved in.
Would be a great press release; “We have secured SA’s clean energy future by convincing Victorians to continue belching Gaia destroying carbon into the atmosphere for another 5 years.”
Putin said that collapse of the USSR was the biggest tragedy of the century, and he is trying to restore it as far as he is allowed to.
“Finally, 2017 has given us something worth dancing about: Midnight Oil is reuniting for a massive tour around Australia and the world. Is their brand of politically-charged rock exactly what we need right now?”
Meh.
In a just World, Midnight would have been the support act for Vs Spy vs Spy.
Ms Bligh said she did not want a banking royal commission, which is at odds with federal Labor leader Bill Shorten.
“Personally I’ve always believed you get more done inside the tent,” she said.
Only if the tent looks like this.
ZKTA: The aborted case involved a jealous gent who bashed his girlfriend to death.
Trial report here.
That’s one point of view, sure. A solid plan.
I’m just spitballing here, but one Saddam brought peace to Iraq, think what hundreds could do?
Yes.
Ms Johnson is a hot babe with brains to match.
She basically pinched a story off the Herald-Sun and added her own “Facebook research” about what a murder victim had posted before her death about the defendant.
It was all under suppression and the jury had to be discharged.
Another SJW j’ism graduate who wasn’t schooled in court proceedings.
She claimed that the error was down to her being “really, really, busy”.
My take? She got buttonholed by someone outside court who gave her the “full story” and printed it without checking whether it breached court orders.
The Herald Sun and the Oz have really hopped into her over it, not only the fuck-up, but the fact that she lifted the original article from the Herald-sun, then wove her own little (illegal) details into it. I suspect she has penned a few ladies pages web pieces getting stuck into da evil Ruperdink empire.