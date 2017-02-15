Liberty Quote
Yep, it’s the small underfunded band of free market think tanks who are stifling the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.S. Global Change Research Program, the National Academy of Sciences and their numerous brethren overseas, the European Environment Agency, the U.S. Climate Action Partnership, the EPA, NRDC, Greenpeace, etc. etc.— Marlo Lewis
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 15, 2017
Time for McCain to leave public life and enjoy his retirement. He’s done.
He did magnificently in the Hanoi Hilton, not so well since.
Don’t think that he will need to. You didn’t get the Sydney to Hobart yacht race telecast in the upper reaches of the Lockyer Valley? Bells maxi yacht, Perpetual Loyal, won it in December.
Seems to be related to NATO activities in close proximity to the Ruskis that they’re responding to, rather than anything the Donald has done, despite what SBS News were trying to spin.
Some of the best zingers at Blair’s piece and comments on the Oil’s “The Power and the Pension Tour”:
* “how can you sleep while your roof is burning” (actually the tragedy behind that is still raw)
* “How can we dance when our knees are hurting”
* Band name should be Midnight Wind Farm
* Rudd barks orders. “Wayne, I want the economy fixed by tomorrow!”
“Penny, I want the environment fixed by tomorrow!”
“Peter, white and two thanks mate.”
* “Blue Sky Whining”
* Electrocution-choreographed Peter Garrett?
He will remain seated during his concerts in SA then.
That would be the Midnight Oil “Unplugged” concert.
Grigory makes a good point. The superstar bookkeeper’s wife seems to be unhinged.
Always go to court looking for sympathies.
For example, if you’re a big guy who gets done for excessive force against a home invader, your barrister is going to try to challenge to get a jury that is full of middle class mothers and grandmothers.
Just a lazy $460 million.
Just clarifying for Leigh Lowe.
Maybe I’m a half-boiled Singapore egg?
And, for all that, you just know they would still charge us again if we sought to purchase harvested foetus organs.
Cheers Calli for pointing out the time in France last night
Why on earth, when ordinary Australians take millions of overseas trips every year, would I say I was where I wasn’t?
It is now 7. 15 am here.
Nearly coffee and croissant time.
My cathedral bells don’t start til 8. The cathedral is very old but battle scarred. All the stonework sculptures around the entrance doors were smashed by revolutionaries and the entire contents sold off by auction in 1793.
Someone bought the pulpit and kept it in their cellar until it could be returned. The cloister remains but not the monastery that once surrounded it. It is a road now lined with 19th century houses, a couple of which incorporate bits of the outer walls of the monastery.
A few of the very high stained glass windows survived but the ones behind the altar , very beautiful, are art deco.
It’s a shame. I haven’t inquired into the fates of the local Catholic peoples who no doubt suffered much more than the desecration of their churches.
The heart of French Catholism might be small but it beats strongly.
Deo Gratias.
Heading north this afternoon.
Laci Green is cancer.
“We science!”
Please shut the fuck up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDpKDKgkklQ
I don’t think it harsh at all.
If I aborted a trial and cost my employer $300k plus costs you can bet I wouldn’t get the chance to do it again.
I’d be telling my story walking down to Centrelink.
Some blame might lie with her management and a fair bit with her j’ism school.
What framed her reporting was that she just had to run with the feminista angle about domestic violence rather than straight reporting of the criminal trial and, in the frightbat “judge, jury, executioner” world, there was no need to wait for a court decision. The victim had put some posts on Facebook a year before so who needs evidence? If there had been any content in her j’ism course about contempt it would have rung enough alarm bells with anyone with an IQ over 80 to tread warily. If she was going to plagiarise someone else’s report she could have just juggled some paragraphs and done a bit of MSWord Thesaurus replacement without adding any SJW embellishments.
Anyway, all is not lost.
Yahoo7 is part-owned by the Seven Network so she can always get a job rooting the CEO, I guess.
Phillipa;
…and the girls who couldn’t afford underwear.
Just sheer Indian Cotton stuff.
Did I mention the poverty?
Peanuts, if it keeps the Windmills afloat.
Thank you, egg.
“just” doesn’t come into it.
Speaking of, I’m off for some refreshing beverages with:
– A bird I work with
– My accountant
– A marxist perfesser from ANU
Here’s hoping the topic of beagle weddings doesn’t come up.
Don’t think that he will need to. You didn’t get the Sydney to Hobart yacht race telecast in the upper reaches of the Lockyer Valley? Bells maxi yacht, Perpetual Loyal, won it in December.
Fully aware of that, but you don’t expect him to spend his own money do you.
Peanuts is right. What’s wrong with these people? Replace the bloody boilers and supply reliable power to homes.
To rafiki
Do you know anything about his history on boards? after politics
He…has…no…right…to….open…his…mouth…in…public.
Actors are very entertaining.
Seth Rogen Begs Donald Trump Jr.: Ask Your Dad to ‘Resign Before He Destroys the Planet’
Maybe he think Darth Trump has a death star stashed behind the moon.
This racist black woman refuses to give the Chinese or even Rao/Ramanujan any credit!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1i80qaETtw8
Abolish science! Decolonise your mind! I fucking love science!
An accountant, a Marxist and a sheila, you say?
Looks like you’re buying every round, squire.
Wild guess …
The accountant … Burgundy (to match his suit).
The Marxist … Tasmanian organic cider.
The sheila … Margherita.
Let me know how close I got.
A middle distance runner or two might be sympathetic jurors too. 😉
Nota,
your posts (or comments or whatever they are called) are most uplifting. Take some of us to another world.
Thank you so much, take care and enjoy the next month, and where possible drop a line or two here.
Didn’t Acosta prosecute Epstein?
#Pizza gate Confirmed!!!!
F*ck me.
#Pizza gate as one word goes into moderation.
F*CKING HILARIOUS JAPES AHOY GANG!!!!!!!!!!!!
Perhaps Arec Balrin should ask Kim Jong Un for advice?
Has he seen his half-brother lately?
P is so charming. I wish I could be more like her.
KRudd’s last remarks?
Thanks rafiki for being a gentleman and for suggesting some reading to smooth my ruffled days and ways. Dancing helps too: I did a hectic dance class this morning. Latin-American (not that awful Zumba stuff btw). With reference to West Indian ballet, you probably are recalling me enthusing about the Martha Graham influence on the National Dance Company of Jamaica (modern ballet), a Company that I saw perform in Kingston, Jamaica, and who were really very good. I think I also mentioned my interest in the relative histories of Ballet Russe, Ballet Rambert and Saddlers Wells. Sadly, since then I missed the Bolshoi in Moscow and had to be content with Opera; an excellently sung and very traditionally staged Traviata, with horses on set. The renovated Bolshoi theatre too is something special.
Archy, I don’t mind squishing trolls and it wouldn’t be the first time I have scored a hit on a masculine miscreant’s gonads IRL either, as in my early years I did not lead a sheltered life, although I assure rafiki I really am a lady these days. I used to use my knee though, not a punch. Eewww. A fistipunch would be sorta creepy. I’m not fussing about Grigs right now either, In fact, Grigs was almost funny as in amusing today with ‘lying in’ for the birth tree fakeness. Except you’d be standing up, and having given birth once that way (too much info?) I don’t recommend it as someone has to be a good catcher. Fancy giving birth alone in an upright wooden coffin; no wonder real ones rather than dreamed up ones had ‘lemme out’ scratch marks inside them. These women should be down on their knees in gratitude for Western civilization.
Tailgunner – that Californication of the cats cartoon was so true to life, each cat expressing a part of the whole catastrophe (good pun, eh?). Sad when you see it IRL, as in Greece, with too many feral felines everywhere, overrunning a limited space, creating havoc and diminishing scarce resources. Plus, misbehaving. Those two climbing the curtains in that cartoon remind me of Attapuss’s antics, closer to home. A fine metaphor, well drawn. Recommended viewing.
Dr. Stimpy – as you are a renowned Motivational Shrink and Padded Cell Designer, I will try most seriously to apply your prescription of getting outta here and producing a chapter by Monday, or you might come and get me as an experimental subject. Herr Distinguished Professor Dr. Hairy Ape, Toe Trimming Performance Enhancer and all round Trump Methods Fancier, concurs entirely with your diagnosis and treatment.
So I will try not to be here for a few days to let the new regime I have established for you-know-whom to settle down without tags applied, and to save my sanity from the further attentions of these two good doctors, as they can easily send anyone around the twist by going on and on and on….
Bless them.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, if you’re around:
Any plans our MP might have to take action re Opposition Leader’s statements on disease-infected blankets to aboriginal people – still no response. That’s after an email, a phonecall and a visit.
Have just been told MP has been so very busy/has lots of other constituents to respond to, et cetera.
When pressed, really hard, staffer said “I have passed on your concerns and …… (MP) is thinking about whether he’ll be doing anything”. My silence unsettled her.
So it was fluster and bluster –
and thankyougoodbye.
Oh well. Come Monday . . .
Your odds sound good.
/Tailgunner
Brilliant article by RF in Quadrant on Q&A cat fight.
It should be used to teach secondary students how to think, how to use English and how to employ satire.
It is the best article I’ve read for ages, and lately there has been much first class writing round the traps.
We saw this all over the Dordogne too, Notafan. As in your examples, the ordinary faithful people tried very hard to save their religious treasures some fine art and history was saved, although much too was lost.