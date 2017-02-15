Well, well, well.

The deal was presented as another win for billionaire deal maker James Packer, with his online gambling business CrownBet breaking into the lucrative NSW betting market through a “digital partnership” with the state’s 1200 registered clubs.
But questions have now emerged around the process that ended with ClubsNSW choosing CrownBet over bitter rivals Tabcorp – the traditional betting provider in clubs – Sportsbet and Betting.club.
The focus of industry concern is former AFL supremo Andrew Demetriou, whose sports and marketing company Beyond Boundaries Group ran the tender process on behalf of ClubsNSW.
Mr Demetriou is also a board member of both CrownBet and Mr Packer’s flagship company Crown Resorts, which owns 62 per cent of CrownBet.
A source familiar with one of the other two losing bids said: “There is no way this would pass the pub test”.
“The optics aren’t great: a firm run by Andrew Demetriou awards deal to company he is a board member of.”
Not a good look at all.
There seems little doubt that Demetriou is a fiduciary in the circumstances so any non disclosure of the conflict of interest may see him relieved of his entitlement to remuneration and compensation if the TABCORP bid was superior.
One thing Paker learned from his old man was the value of having plenty of people in your back pocket. No doubt Big Law and Big Accounting will sign off on the probity of the deal in the Australian way.
The Demigod is a cnut, but what we are looking at here is a legitimate deal won on relationship. Who knows, maybe value too.
There is no such thing as the fairness fairy.
Cant have happened – Page 26 of ClubsNSW Code of Practice
http://www.clubsnsw.com.au/docs/default-source/default-document-library/code-of-practice-updated-2014011FD9034C4B.pdf?sfvrsn=0
Selection of Third Parties
In most cases Clubs will need the expertise
of a number of outside specialist organisations ….
Non price selection criteria typically include:
No conflicts of interest with Board and management;
But isn’t this just the free, untrammelled operation of the market, with minimal government interference, that cats are so devoted to? (Playing Devil’s advocate here)
ACTOldFart: Free, untrammelled operation of the market assumes that the participants act wholly within the law. If you want to argue that the Big Hairy Wog didn’t breach any laws in this affair, knock yourself out.
Another?
Stephen Conroy is yet to explain the roll he played in the deal.