Electricity: no end to the damage regulations are doing

There is no let up in the lies, ignorance and dissembling that passes for debate on Australian energy policy.
Tanya Plibersek ventured onto the Bolt program and said, in line with green ideology, that the Renewable Energy Target means cheaper prices – a canard also voiced by the ABC insider duo of Lenore Taylor and Laura Tingle and central to the policy of the Victorian and other governments.
In its initial stage, a renewable subsidy does, indeed, depress general prices. Wind gets a subsidy of ~$85 per MWh on top of the $40 it, like other generators, can earn in the market. So the wind suppliers will offer electricity it any time because they earn revenue whatever the price. This drives down the aggregate price but only as long as the unsubsidised generators can cover their marginal costs.
Marginal costs eventually become total costs once major refurbishments and repairs are necessary. And so it was with the two South Australian coal power stations that have closed and so it is with the giant Hazelwood facility in Victoria.
All this is severely aggravated by gas policy in all states but Queensland which have shut the door on new supplies. So gas, which will always be dearer than coal but plays a useful peaking role, cannot run because any available supplies have been constrained by regulatory policy and gas generators cannot cover their costs unless “directed on” by the market manager. This then (on behalf of consumers) takes the risk that costs won’t be covered.
The sorry picture of whether prices rise or fall when governments force the substitution for wind (that requires $110 per MWh for profitable operation) and coal (that requires $40-45 per MWh) is demonstrated by the forward price for electricity shown here for Victoria.
What we have is the tragedy of the world’s lowest cost electricity system destroyed by political intervention.
Not only is wind high cost but as we are seeing in South Australia its episodic nature means it does not offer reliability.
Here is the generation throughout the nation at 6.30 this morning.
Wind which as a result of subsidies and penalties to fossil fuels, dominates investment in energy could barely produce one per cent of the supply.
But the ABC-ALP-Green left is only the worst of the culprits.
The coal industry lobby groups themselves are less than fulsome in promoting the domestic use of the industry’s product since they are dominated by BHP, which is under the control of a CEO who is a True Believer in the global warming fraud and understandably ashamed of his firm’s role in boiling the world. This forces BCA, Minerals Council and other lobby groups to call for various forms of “Clean Coal” that would add anything from 25 per cent to 300 per cent to the costs of coal generation.
The Minister, Josh Frydenberg, though by no means a swamp drainer, is about as diligent and honest as we can expect from a traditional politician. He is using the ALP’s extremism against Mr Shorten, hoping that others will overlook the fact that the Coalition policy over the next few years is identical to that of the ALP and that the problems wind has created to date will get far worse over the next few years as, in line with Commonwealth requirements, the wind share is of supply is set to double.
Josh claims he is being up-front in saying that the cost of the government’s policy will be $63 per household. He may believe that but it defies credibility. As I have previously demonstrated present Australian regulator y and budgetary spending on green energy is $5 billion a year (five times the one-off waste of money by the Andrews government’s cancellation of the East West road). $5 billion comes to $500 per year per household. And this excludes the costs of other regulations on appliances, buildings, motor vehicles and the like all of which bring costs to consumers.
Continuing on the current path, let alone shifting up to the ALP’s will vastly undermine future living standards. The tax on consumers is one thing but far greater damage is done by the lost businesses (think aluminium smelters) and forestalled business investment that the high costs of energy is creating.
There can be no half-way measures. We must immediately cancel all subsidies to energy and other interventions by government allow the market to repair itself.
Josh claims he is being up-front in saying that the cost of the government’s policy will be $63 per household.
Has he factored the cost of throwing out a freezer of spoiled meat several times a year into that figure?
And Senate votes for subsidies!
Not sure it can repair itself.
It is clear that VIC, SA and TAS are in need of additional generation facilities. There is a minimum 5 year lead time to order and construct any serious capacity. Who is going to invest to build it?
If the generation business regained sanity tomorrow, there would still be at least 5 years of business exodus.
Deep doodoo.
“There can be no half-way measures. We must immediately cancel all subsidies to energy and other interventions by government allow the market to repair itself.”
If only that could be done. I fear the apprehension about CO2 abatement has undermined the desire for long term investment which is required for baseload investment. The investment gurus see an upside to the carbon caper. In particular, the human resources are cheap in the developing countries, coupled with cheap energy in these selected regions, an orderly arrangement of centralized control is effected. This arrangement will take a bit to unravel.
Gidday Alan – in your paragraph 3 you say – “This drives down the aggregate price but only as long as the unsubsidised generators can cover their marginal costs.” Only when the wind is good though.
I see later you cover that issue – and I note right now Nemwatch shows we are in a National wind drought.
http://reneweconomy.com.au/nem-watch/
Excluding a miserly 132MW from WA – the 5 Eastern States are producing 97MW – risible.
There is a campaign afoot to “Keep Hazelwood open”
if you google that – Google finds a Facebook page with a new Twitter handle and a blog post.
https://www.google.com.au/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=q3qrVM-5DaKN8QeovYG4BQ&gws_rd=ssl#q=Keep+Hazelwood+open
How about Cats email pollies with the message – “Keep Hazelwood open”
Don’t worry about the cost of all the spoiled meat that will be thrown out, Roger – The costs of the “spoiled meat” will be well-covered by all the Parliamentary Pensions, Superannuation, lurks, perks, schemes and scams-for-life they pay themselves whenever we throw them out.
Not sure it can repair itself.
It is clear that VIC, SA and TAS are in need of additional generation facilities. There is a minimum 5 year lead time to order and construct any serious capacity. Who is going to invest to build it?
If the generation business regained sanity tomorrow, there would still be at least 5 years of business exodus.
Deep doodoo.
I’m not saying they should, but if they can sign scandalously expensive 25-30 contracts with operators of redundant desal plants, they can do the same with a brand new, you beaut coal fired power station.
At least the power station will be fully utilised for this time.
Plibershriek is speaking middle class pinko, not standard English.
“Cheaper”, like “affordable”, in middle class pinko speak, means “paid for wholly or primarily by the taxpayer”.
If there were taxpayer subsidies for champagne fixed at a level of about $80 or 90 per bottle, it would be “cheap” (in the middle class pinko sense) to fill the bath with Veuve Clicquot instead of tap water.
I’m not saying they should, but if they can sign scandalously expensive 25-30 contracts with operators of redundant desal plants, they can do the same with a brand new, you beaut coal fired power station.
At least the power station will be fully utilised for this time.
It’s true that the current state of the “market” will distort any investment decision. Taxpayers would inevitably take it up the tradesman’s entrance if we were to get a new station. The best we could do is mitigate that as much as possible.
Do a normal PPP – get private enterprise to bid for a build own & operate contract, and whoever seeks the least taxpayer funded subsidy gets the gig.
Of course here in CFMEUistan, the CFMEU would have to get its multi-hundreds of millions of dollars rakeoff. So better for us if they are all built north of the Murray and there’s an upgrade to the transmission grid if need be.
Perhaps a clever leader will come along and convince everyone that cheap reliable energy will facilitate a comprehensive rudimentary safety net and allow for meaningful and gainful employment etc.
Where’s our Trump.
I’m in the market for a good diesel powered generator 6 – 8 kVA.
This expensive and ‘dirty’ option is being forced on me by government.
I doubt the Australian electricity “market” is capable of fixing itself. You could drop all subsidies for renewables tomorrow and the level of regulatory risk is now so high no private generators or bankers would touch it.
To quote Peanut Head, “We poisoned the wells …”
If there was an immediate decoupling from the UN Climate Change Caper the energy issues would resolve themselves as quickly as possible.
Let’s face it.
This is a time factor.
We only have this election for liberal voters to move away from the left wing liberal party in droves.
This is a story of the complete capitulation to the noisy minority left by the elitist liberal party and how quickly right wing forces can one, wake up, and two, get alternatives like Bernardi and ALA to be able to at least block them, in some way, from killing us off.
It is probably too late for many of us.
But for our children.
We will die not reaching our full wealth potential, possibilities for happiness lost in poverty and corruption all around, with some little brainwashed 20 something socialist bitch in government deciding that we are over 50 and therefore do not qualify for the minor surgery we paid for with our taxes that would save us, and automatically seizing our property.
But my guess is we will be so happy and dazed to be in a hospital with lights and air conditioning, to make sure of a comfortable work environment for public servants, we won’t even notice when the plug gets pulled.
Baa Baa black night
Have you any power?
No Bill Shorten
It’s been out for hours.
No night time solar
The wind doesn’t blow
Labor doesn’t have a clue
And doesn’t want to know.
Plibersek lied.
The larger the proportion of electricity from wind and solar the higher the retail electricity price that the poor voters have to pay.
Wee Willy needs to understand that the every wukkas job needs (cheap or at least competitive) electricity.
What would be interesting is to have a couple of 500 Mw reactors on board ships that could offload their output into the grid via cable.
And lease it to governments at a hefty markup.
Peak leasing season would be before elections, I bet.
Victoria and South Australia have 2705 MW of installed wind power capacity and combined are currently producing 7 MW between them.
Forget Plibersek. The real scoundrels here are Frydenberg and Turnbull attempting to argue that being pregnant is a disaster but being half pregnant is tickety-boo.
It boggles the mind how someone like Plibersek can get up and say that the RET makes power cheaper when the last ten years of RET has seen power prices double. She is either ocean-going class ignorant or forced to spit these lies by her handlers.
Power prices should go down over time in real costs. The technology gets better, there is economies of scale, new ways of getting longer out of existing capital, etc.
Why should making electrons get more expensive over time when everything else gets cheaper over time?
The answer is clear, make more big power stations out of coal or hydro, and stop regulating, subsidising and central planning into a mess.
Oh, how we used to laugh at the soviets for their breadlines. They can’t even organise bread in the bakeries! Those stupid communists!
Meanwhile, a person with a blacked-out house is standing in a queue, hoping for enough electrons.
Who is the stupid communists now? I bet the Russians don’t queue for electrons or bread anymore.
It’s a nice idea but your electricity is not allowed by the state. You do not have the necessary paperwork in triplicate! Only electricity provided by approved unicorns is allowed into people’s homestead factories.
Let Frydenberg get on with his job. he has Malcolm singing from his song sheet . He will get the present thinking changed but Malcolm has had to make a massive shift already but he has said this was his plan on 2GB last night with Miranda Devine. I think that Josh is smart enough to work out the costs and also how to pay for the mix when he has all info .Mitchell River dam maybe a good site for pumping water for electricity.
Does anyone know if this is so?
Why are the Libs not quoting numbers of coal fired power stations being built in EU and how the so called renewable countries actually work.
This is standard operating procedure for the Left. They only focus on wholesale prices because these wholesale prices don’t include the cost of the enormous subsidies paid under the RET. As Alan notes, wind producers can dump their power on the market at low wholesale prices because they know they’ll get a subsidy of around $85 per MWh on top of that.
The cost of the subsidies only becomes more apparent when you look at retail prices (which, as everyone knows, are increasing).
This misleading and dishonest focus only on wholesale prices by the ALP and ABC needs to be called out more often but that’s unfortunately not going to happen because the Liberals are hopeless (and they support the RET too) and Australia’s journalists are economically illiterate cheerleaders for the Green scam.
A market correction is only possible with a political correction.
But there is not going to be any political correction. Not on this one.
BoltA has published a letter from a fact checker sorting out the green lies on his show. He realised he should have done better himself.