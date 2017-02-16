Fake News from the Guardian

Here’s what we learnt from The Guardian today:

In 1999 John Howard and Peter Costello halved capital gains as part of a wider tax package after the Ralph business tax review.

Actually, the main change was the way the capital gain was calculated for the purposes of levying tax at the marginal income tax rate. Prior to that, the complex indexation method was used to ensure that only real capital gains were taxed.

Depending on how long assets are held and the rate of inflation, the previous means of levying capital gains could work out more generous than the current version.

But you still hear: the CGT was halved and the misleading use of the term ‘discount’. No one in their right mind would think that taxing nominal capital gains at full marginal tax rates is sensible policy – although all the journalists at the Guardian and some at the AFR would.