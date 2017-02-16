Fake News from the Guardian

Here’s what we learnt from The Guardian today:
In 1999 John Howard and Peter Costello halved capital gains as part of a wider tax package after the Ralph business tax review.
Actually, the main change was the way the capital gain was calculated for the purposes of levying tax at the marginal income tax rate. Prior to that, the complex indexation method was used to ensure that only real capital gains were taxed.
Depending on how long assets are held and the rate of inflation, the previous means of levying capital gains could work out more generous than the current version.
But you still hear: the CGT was halved and the misleading use of the term ‘discount’. No one in their right mind would think that taxing nominal capital gains at full marginal tax rates is sensible policy – although all the journalists at the Guardian and some at the AFR would.
What is the indexation method?
Under the indexation method you increase each amount included in an element of the cost base (other than those in the third element, costs of owning the asset) by an indexation factor.
The indexation factor is worked out using the consumer price index (CPI).
If the CGT event happened on or after 11.45am (by legal time in the ACT) on 21 September 1999, you can only index the elements of your cost base up to 30 September 1999. You use this formula:
Indexation factor = CPI for quarter ending 30 September 1999
CPI for quarter in which expenditure was incurred
Note: The CPI for the quarter ending 30 September 1999 is 68.7.
If the CGT event happened before 11.45am (by legal time in the ACT) on 21 September 1999, you use this formula:
Indexation factor = CPI for quarter when CGT event happened
CPI for quarter in which expenditure was incurred
I am shocked!
In ultra-low interest rate environment like we have now, flat 50% would generally work out favourably to the investor compared with indexation.
Presumably the flat CGT rate significantly reduced the cost of implementation and that was its primary rationale?
Any tax rate less than 100% is a loss to revenue. Just ask Treasury.
That’s not #FakeNews. That’s a lie.
So, the Guardian and a bunch of “financial” journos know nothing of the history of tax policy: this is hardly new; remember many of their forebears were ardent protectionists.
More importantly: what is the rationale for the Howard/Costello changes? The old calculations were a bit tiresome, but in a world of cheap bookkeeping, cloud storage and the like, what basis is there for retaining an essentially arbitrary compromise (especially arbitrary when you consider that the “discounts” vary depending on the legal form of the taxpayer)?
Mind you, capital gains tax in Australia is high by international standards.
The Grauniad isn’t very good with money.
Heavy Losses At The Guardian (two weeks ago)
They must be really jealous of the BBC, especially their mandatory eyeball tax.
It is indeed incorrect to say CGT was halved, as the method of calculation changed. It would only be a correct statement if the method of calculation was the same when the 50 percent discount was introduced. Even then, it is the assesable income that is halved.
That one you will have to take up with the ATO.
Unfortunately, the word discount is in the legislation.
Two reasonable changes they could do:
1. Reduce the “discount factor” for assets held for less than 10 years, and possibly increase the discount for assets held more than 20 years. At the same time, clean up some of the other random loopholes.
2. Given many people only pay the top marginal tax rate when they have a CGT event, they could compensate for any adjustment by knocking a few percent of the top two marginal rates as well.
The best way to demonstrate why this makes sense is to imagine an average income earner who bought something in 1985, and then sold it now. Halving the notional gain is neither fair nor equitable for them.
At the moment, one big impediment for supply of new houses, is the difficulty a long term investor would have to pay the CGT on any property sale, to then re-enter the market.