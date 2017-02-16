More middle class welfare/ buying votes

Give it up, I say, to the Turnbull government that wants to pour even more taxpayer funds into regulated childcare the fee subsidies of which are overwhelmingly snaffled by the middle and upper middle classes. This must be a try-on.

(Don’t rely on the pathetic PC report for justification, by the way – the supply response was trivial, so forget the participation rationale.)

And all those examples of the low income earners, the single mothers – give me a break. Just take a look at their participation – even with the massive subsidies, low income earners can’t afford formal childcare.

And even if they were keen to use childcare and get a job, the EMTRs are so high, that they make taking this route crazy in a financial sense. (Greater than 90 per cent.) Apart from trying to shift up the subsidies for low income earners, the government has changed nothing else that would deal with these poverty traps.

Also take a look at this pathetic effort by Birmingham talking about parents hitting the $7500 cap. Who are these people? They are spending more than $15000 per child per year on formal childcare, for which they receive $7500 back.

Do he really expect us to believe that these parents earn less than $50,000 per year? Pull the other one.

The childcare package of the government is just a sop to the middle classes who are pissed off that they are not getting more from the taxpayer. Frankly, I think it is good that more people are passing the cap because this might put pressure on the childcare centres to think about their fees.

The last thing the government should be doing is remove the cap for those families earning less than $185,700 per year or shifting it to $10,000 per year for those on higher incomes. And paying the fee subsidies directly to the providers is just a highway to rorting.

The government should say that we have just maxed out the amount that the taxpayer will shell out for subsidising childcare fees (dismiss that stuff about the benefits for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, they don’t attend) and tell the sector that if it wants to reallocate that amount, put up some suggestions. We simply cannot afford to increase the outlays in this area.

In due course, we should shift to a tax rebate/deduction mix – that would sort out the compliance costs of the activity test – and do away with most of the regulations. Sorted.

New data shows that thousands of families have hit the child care assistance cap just weeks into the new year, forcing up their out of pocket child care costs. Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said just two weeks into the new year, more than 3,600 families had hit the $7,500 rebate cap for access to early childhood education and care services. Minister Birmingham said it was vital for Australian families that Labor and the crossbench support the measures needed to pay for the Turnbull Government’s plan to take a passive welfare payment and instead empower families to choose a greater level of workforce participation without being constrained by child care costs. “We won’t give up on delivering more support for hardworking families to pay their childcare bills and to provide more support to parents who don’t currently receive Paid Parental Leave but the reality remains that in times of budget deficits any additional expenditure must be paid for.” “Thousands of families are starting the new year having already run out of assistance for meeting the cost of early childhood education and care and by the end of June we estimate around 94,000 families will hit the rebate cap,” Minister Birmingham said. “Families have told me time and time again that the cliff they face in the middle of the financial year cripples household budgets, means one parent goes to work just to pay childcare bills, results in fewer hours worked or children being abruptly withdrawn from quality early learning opportunities. “The reforms the Turnbull Government introduced to Parliament last week are designed to stop families falling off that financial cliff. “Our fully funded reforms will give relief to around 129,000 families by abolishing the $7,500 rebate cap for the vast majority of families and increasing it to $10,000 for higher income families earning $185,000 or more each year. “Many thousands of other families avoid hitting the current cap by working fewer hours or having one parent not return to work at all. “We’ll give families relief from the out-of-pocket child care cost pressures they face, end the stress of reaching a funding cliff mid-year and empower parents to make decisions about when or how much to work that best suit their family circumstances. “Unless Labor and the minor parties support the early childhood education and care reforms the Turnbull Government introduced to Parliament last week, the number of families set to hit the rebate cap will rise to around 129,000 each year. “The situation will only get worse. More and more families will be cut off from support for early childhood education and care.” 2015-16

Actual 2016-17

Actual 2017-18

Estimate 2018-19

Estimate Number of families reaching the

CCR annual limit 76,000 94,000 112,000 129,000 Source: Department of Education and Training administrative data