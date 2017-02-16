My blog history of the election

My “blog history” of the American election is being published which consists of all of the posts I did on the election starting in July 2015 when I actually saw Donald Trump in Las Vegas. I call it a blog history since it follows the election almost on a daily basis by someone who was blogging with the focus almost entirely on Donald Trump. I also think it is the first of its kind. There have been books put together that began as blog posts for things like a collection of recipes. This is the first, so far as I know, that is a narrative that is entirely constructed of blog posts that were written contemporaneously with the events described. If you know of any other, I would be interested if you could let me know.

I also wonder whether I am the first – I am certainly among the first – to use readers’ comments on newspaper articles as the basis for criticising the authors of the articles. Better than going after these views myself is using the views of others who have read these articles and had the same reaction.

I truly do commend the book to you. If you would like to understand the political world in which we live, this book really does make what is going on much easier to follow. It of course pleases me, but also amazes me, how well this hangs together as a narrative.

If you would like to order a copy of the book you can go here. It comes in at 400 pages and brings back to life the entire contours of the election period. And it does more. It gives you an almost perfect Donald Trump view of the issues and the campaign and helps clarify the events that are going on even to this very moment.