We are dealing with a potential American constitutional crisis of the most intense kind: Former CIA Analyst Says Barack Obama Is Behind the White House Leaks.

Former CIA analyst and retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer in an appearance on Fox Business said the leaks coming out of the White House will lead directly back to Barack Obama.

The Democrats and some anti-Trump Republicans want an investigation.

Schaeffer said, “be careful what you wish for”.

“I would put this right at the feet of John Brennan and Jim Clapper and I would go so far as to say the Obama White House was directly involved before they left,” Schaeffer said. “Ben Rhodes and those folks… The Democrats are behind this and some of the Republicans are involved with the leaks. So I say ‘Bring it on!’

This is the kind of thing they do in police states.