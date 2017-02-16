We are dealing with a potential American constitutional crisis of the most intense kind: Former CIA Analyst Says Barack Obama Is Behind the White House Leaks.
Former CIA analyst and retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer in an appearance on Fox Business said the leaks coming out of the White House will lead directly back to Barack Obama.
The Democrats and some anti-Trump Republicans want an investigation.
Schaeffer said, “be careful what you wish for”.
“I would put this right at the feet of John Brennan and Jim Clapper and I would go so far as to say the Obama White House was directly involved before they left,” Schaeffer said. “Ben Rhodes and those folks… The Democrats are behind this and some of the Republicans are involved with the leaks. So I say ‘Bring it on!’
This is the kind of thing they do in police states.
Bringing in the name Ben Rhodes takes us to what I had described as The single most important story of the Obama years. This may now become the single most important story of the Trump years. One of the comments on the video states very clearly what’s at stake:
This is a violation of the Espionage Act. Those Obama staffers should face criminal prosecution and 35 years in federal prison, especially because the intercepts focus on private Presidential Communications with foreign leaders (Australia)– spying on the President of the United States. Secondly, it’s clear Obama insiders tipped off Al Qaeda forces in Yemen about plans for the Navy Seal assault. One Navy Seal died. That’s absolutely Treason. These Obama staffers need to go to prison.
There is no reason to leave the former president out of it either.
Or Shrillary, for that matter. Nail them to the wall.
Their left is more than ready to destroy the United States in order to dominate the smoking ruins.
While redfilth gillard sought to destroy australia with debt, their american left will run the full range, from killing cops in the streets while burning down their own cities, to arming and informing terrorists, to debt pyramids ,to lawfare, to fake news, to targeting children of their enemies, anything that works.
Civil War by other means.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, unless something solid comes up Id take the claims of an organised conspiracy with a grain of salt.
Theres no reason it cant be a group of individual Obama lickspittles acting with no direction just because they can.
Putin must be pissing his pants with laughter, the American Alphabet agencies will be hamstrung for years and the opportunities to muddy the waters would be huge.
Assange seems to think the “deep state” is a thing.
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/5u80yg/new_tweet_from_julian_assange_calling_out_the/
Oh come on Steve. A police state is where the executive abuses the opposition. In a police state leakers are executed. This is the antithesis of a police state. Whether or not you like the leaks, the fact is that Flynn lied. You really have to be a Trump apologist to dissemble on every valid criticism of the Trump regime. The fact is it is incompetent and falling apart. You can’t blame Obama for Trump’s poor choice of Flynn as national security adviser. I like some of the things Trump is doing (eg being skeptical about AGW) but there is much to dislike. There is no conspiracy by the media and elite against him – he won for God’s sake. It is the same type of argument put by Robert Manne saying Howard ‘silenced dissent’ – he lost the 2007 election!!! In police states you don’t lose elections. Either you rig the election to always win or you neglect to hold elections. A bit more balance on Trump would be useful here.
How about a deep police state, Lucius?
Perhaps “police state” is not accurate given existing institutional checks and balances. However the term “deep state” sure has some resonance.
There are unelected senior technocrats in the system actively undermining and even sabotaging the efforts of the elected executive to implement its policy, allied to the Leftist establishment and the MSM.
The MSM has been in crisis mode since Trump first put up his hand as a contender. They will press the emergency button on the slightest pretext, no justification or evidence is necessary. They manufacture so much misinformation you cannot even trust them to report on yesterday’s weather.
And so, if a real wolf was ever to turn up at the village pasture, nobody would ever hear the boy wailing as he gets eaten along with the sheep.
The US is in a new Cold War. With itself.
Putin must be cacking himself.
Obama should be jailed, certainly.
Look, if the Republicans are going to act they need to act now.
We need a special prosecutor to investigate all of these leaks. We need to know what Obama and his staff knew about them and when they knew.
My bullshit detector is smoking at the assertion that they tipped off Al Quaeda. What, via the NYT?
I actually think this is happening now.
If the MSM presented what they are now presenting with all the screaming, wailing and gnashing of teeth, in 1985, people would probably notice.
It is not working.
It really isn’t.
The truth is the left’s echo chambers are loud and numerous, but outside of them, people are bolting the doors from the outside, and getting on with it.
Trump has not lost one supporter.
He has a fight, but he is secure in the knowledge that he can do it.
The thing that allows it is democracy.
Imagine what would happen if the left got Donald by their foul means.
That is where his strength lies.
With the people.
He knows it.
I know it.
The left won’t win against an armed nation of patriots.
Their actions and lack thereof in certain areas, shows they already take that into consideration.
On the other hand.
Exhibit B.
Australia.
Obumer would feel at ,,be a trophy for Trump home in a US jail ,tgere are lots of blacks and his co religionists in there to keep him company . Be a trophy fir Trump having the leader of the resistance government in exile under lock and key . Have a good look at the u,n,communists too,bet they are involved , deport the lot of them ,and erect a memorial to the victims of marxism and islamofascism i]on the building site ,deprive them of all money ,socialism cannot exist without otherpeoples money .
The only thing that would stop Trump winning, as he has the people behind him (and they are rightfully angry) is a bullet.
However it would be an interesting time for the world if that happened.
At the moment the right are peaceful and playing by the rules.(as usual)
The left are violent fascists (as usual)
The mood in America is at that point where enough is enough, from what I can tell.
By the way, it seems the regular terrorist attacks have stopped altogether in the states.
I’ll make a prediction.
You won’t see one for a while.
This is just stupid. Obama has been windsurfing or whatever with Branson. Rhodes is not some evil mastermind, he is a minor functionary who is currently without a job. You are flailing, Steve.
Um, yeah. It wouldn’t be the first time a newspaper has been used for such purposes.
I had put together a somewhat lengthy reply to Chris’s question – and the spaminator ate my lunch 🙁
#Sad
Just like he did as President.
People who set traps bide their time in many different ways.
You know what Monty, I don’t care if he did or he didn’t.
Your lot are an irrelevance.
Can you feel it?
All the hyperventilating and tantrums aren’t working in the states.
Trump will have a bit of work to do and we knew he would.
All that is happening now is a process.
To get your institutions back, the foul traitorous leftists must be pulled kicking and screaming( as they are) from their taxpayer funded lairs.
This is a priority, before anything else can be achieved or corrupt sabotage will result.
Speak all you want about overall votes.
The electoral college system is geographically brilliant.
Besides two little (geographically speaking) left wing fortresses , California and New York, Armed decent people cover the majority of the landmass and are Bigly and Yuuuuuugely in the majority.
If that isn’t on your mind, I bet it’s on Soros’ mind.
Rhodes was not a minor functionary. The title was Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications. He was responsible for the gaseous uplift in particular and the selling of the Iran deal.
Rogue elements of the Intelligence community have definitely overstepped the mark by leaking confidential phone conversations made between the incoming National Security Adviser and the Russian Ambassador.
When American spies start working against America’s elected Government….. They become the enemy.
Things have become very serious.
Branson is driving Milo mad with jealousy.
You’re getting there Lucius, but we have much to work on before you will even be partially redeemed.
You’d think after the Obama and Turnbull disasters you would have learned.
Probing the spaminator
Test #1
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-went-wrong-inside-yemen-seal-raid-n716216
Thank God for the 2nd Amendment. It is going to be very useful soon.
Probing the spaminator
Test #2
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-11/alleged-muslim-spy-ring-why-rex-tillerson-cleaned-house
Well, that’s got me beat ?
Putting aside my pearls of wisdom – they supporting materials were in the above links.
This is what Trump is up aganist. Washington has gone rogue:
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/831921058768896000/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
FMD.
Wow.
Maybe Trump should put Assange in charge of homeland security.
They tell me , when it comes to leaks, he is the “go to” guy.
Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, for some crazy reason you are allowed to put up your own posts here. Isn’t that enough? You fall flat on your face then have to jump onto Steve’s thread and make a fool of yourself once again.
A bit less of you would be useful here.
Looks like they might still get their war with Russia. It’s clear Flynn was for busting the Iran-Russia axis by flipping Russia. Was Obama’s Iran deal an attempt to flip Iran ahead of fighting Russia? Beats me.
Warmongering is a strange business, requiring very peculiar alliances made very suddenly. But if Western powers still think invading Russia in the winter is a good idea then we shouldn’t be surprised by anything else they think.
In the absence of Hillary’s came-saw-died leadership, maybe they should go back to fomenting cheesy colour revolutions, joyous crowds with matching scarves and flags and all that. Belarus? The ‘stans? That would have to hurt, and a lot safer than dodging Iskanders.
Finally: GOP Backs Trump on Exposing Classified Leaker
Here’s a “conservative” demonstrating his credentials. He’d be right at home here.
LCQ
If you are going to condemn others for incorrect usage of “police state”, you should at least understand the definition yourself.
A police state is the arbitrary use of power by a civil administration, which may be supported by coercive action by the police or other arms of state authority. The CIA is an arm of state authority with ability to monitor conversations between American citizens and foreigners. If, as alleged, the CIA is the source of leaks concerning the discussions between Flynn and the Russians, it is most decidedly the actions of a police state.
Whilst Flynn’s departure is appropriate given the circumstances, not only because the discussion were held but because he lied to the Vice President about the content, the actions of those leaking the information cannot be condoned. Their actions are both illegal and corrupt. To excuse them, or deny that this is an example of a police state at work, simply to oppose everything which Trump stands for is pretty shallow.
This is speeding up. I suspect they know that they have a small window of opportunity before Trump starts taking people down.
It’s disturbing when conspiracy sites like Zero Hedge state things highly disturbing which a provably correct. The twitter links below are real, but the original one will likely disappear very soon. I have taken a screen shot of it.
He will die in jail.
Original tweet
Copied tweet
Shit just got real.
Trump is just facing the usual resistance.